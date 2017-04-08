BEST PDF Joint Publication JP 1-04 Legal Support to Military Operations 17 August 2011 TRIAL EBOOK
Book details Author : United States Government US Army Pages : 78 pages Publisher : CreateSpace Independent Publishing Pla...
Description this book This publication provides joint doctrine and information for the planning, preparation, and executio...
subordinate components of these commands, and the Services. The guidance in this publication is authoritative; as such, th...
This publication provides joint doctrine and information for the planning, preparation, and execution of legal support to joint military operations. This publication has been prepared under the direction of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and has been reviewed favorably by the General Counsel of the Department of Defense as the Chief Legal Officer of the Department. It sets forth joint doctrine to guide the activities and performance of the Armed Forces of the United States in operations and provides the doctrinal basis for interagency coordination and for US military involvement in multinational operations. It provides military guidance for the exercise of authority by combatant commanders and other joint force commanders (JFCs) and prescribes joint doctrine for operations and training. It provides military guidance for use by the Armed Forces in preparing their appropriate plans. This publication is not intended to restrict the authority of the JFC in organizing the force and executing the mission in a manner the JFC deems most appropriate to ensure unity of effort in the accomplishment of the overall objective. Joint doctrine established in this publication applies to the commanders of combatant commands, subunified commands, joint task forces, subordinate components of these commands, and the Services. The guidance in this publication is authoritative; as such, this doctrine will be followed except when, in the judgment of the commander, exceptional circumstances dictate otherwise. If conflicts arise between the contents of this publication and the contents of Service publications, this publication will take precedence unless the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, normally in coordination with the other members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has provided more current and specific guidance. Commanders of forces operating as part of a multinational (alliance or coalition) military command should follow multinational doctrine and procedures approved by the United States. For doctrine and procedures not approved by the United States, commanders should evaluate and follow the multinational command’s doctrine and procedures, where applicable and consistent with US law, regulations, and doctrine.

  Author : United States Government US Army
Pages : 78 pages
Publisher : CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform 2012-10-29
Language : English
ISBN-10 : 1480204927
ISBN-13 : 9781480204928
  3. 3. Description this book This publication provides joint doctrine and information for the planning, preparation, and execution of legal support to joint military operations. This publication has been prepared under the direction of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and has been reviewed favorably by the General Counsel of the Department of Defense as the Chief Legal Officer of the Department. It sets forth joint doctrine to guide the activities and performance of the Armed Forces of the United States in operations and provides the doctrinal basis for interagency coordination and for US military involvement in multinational operations. It provides military guidance for the exercise of authority by combatant commanders and other joint force commanders (JFCs) and prescribes joint doctrine for operations and training. It provides military guidance for use by the Armed Forces in preparing their appropriate plans. This publication is not intended to restrict the authority of the JFC in organizing the force and executing the mission in a manner the JFC deems most appropriate to ensure unity of effort in the accomplishment of the overall objective. Joint doctrine established in this publication applies to the commanders of combatant commands, subunified commands, joint task forces,
  subordinate components of these commands, and the Services. The guidance in this publication is authoritative; as such, this doctrine will be followed except when, in the judgment of the commander, exceptional circumstances dictate otherwise. If conflicts arise between the contents of this publication and the contents of Service publications, this publication will take precedence unless the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, normally in coordination with the other members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has provided more current and specific guidance. Commanders of forces operating as part of a multinational (alliance or coalition) military command should follow multinational doctrine and procedures approved by the United States. For doctrine and procedures not approved by the United States, commanders should evaluate and follow the multinational command's doctrine and procedures, where applicable and consistent with US law, regulations, and doctrine.
