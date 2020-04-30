Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PDF READ FREE How to Pay Little or No Taxes on Your Real Estate Investments: What Smart Investors Need to Know - Explained...
Book details
Synopsis book Many investors today are making huge profits on real estate investments. The key, however, in investing is n...
How to Pay Little or No Taxes on Your Real Estate Investments: What Smart Investors Need to Know - Explained Simply PDF On...
PDF READ FREE How to Pay Little or No Taxes on Your Real Estate Investments:
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PDF READ FREE How to Pay Little or No Taxes on Your Real Estate Investments:

8 views

Published on

Many investors today are making huge profits on real estate investments. The key, however, in investing is not the profit, but what you actually get to keep after taxes. This new book will provide a road map with hundreds of methods and insider tax secrets to help you keep more of what you earn. Real estate investors face unique tax problems from the sale of real estate. You will learn how to implement tax savings programs successfully to reduce or eliminate the resulting income tax from the sale of real estate. You will learn how to use the IRS tax code to your advantage through depreciation, 1031 exchanges, shielding income, deferring income taxes, handling capital gains taxes, building wealth, creating a self-directed IRA, making installment sales, setting up annuity trusts and charitable remainder tax-advantaged trusts. You will learn about exemptions, exchange rules, tax shelters, tax-exclusion credits, sheltering your assets from creditors, and ultimately you will learn how you

Click This Link To Download : http://firstbestpopular.com/?book=1601380402

Downloading a book PDF is available at our online library.
With our complete resources, you could find [PDF] How to Pay Little or No Taxes on Your Real Estate Investments: What Smart Investors Need to Know - Explained Simply PDF

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PDF READ FREE How to Pay Little or No Taxes on Your Real Estate Investments:

  1. 1. PDF READ FREE How to Pay Little or No Taxes on Your Real Estate Investments: What Smart Investors Need to Know - Explained Simply !^DOWNLOADPDF$
  2. 2. Book details
  3. 3. Synopsis book Many investors today are making huge profits on real estate investments. The key, however, in investing is not the profit, but what you actually get to keep after taxes. This new book will provide a road map with hundreds of methods and insider tax secrets to help you keep more of what you earn. Real estate investors face unique tax problems from the sale of real estate. You will learn how to implement tax savings programs successfully to reduce or eliminate the resulting income tax from the sale of real estate. You will learn how to use the IRS tax code to your advantage through depreciation, 1031 exchanges, shielding income, deferring income taxes, handling capital gains taxes, building wealth, creating a self-directed IRA, making installment sales, setting up annuity trusts and charitable remainder tax-advantaged trusts. You will learn about exemptions, exchange rules, tax shelters, tax- exclusion credits, sheltering your assets from creditors, and ultimately you will learn how you
  4. 4. How to Pay Little or No Taxes on Your Real Estate Investments: What Smart Investors Need to Know - Explained Simply PDF Online, Download Book Online, PDF Free Download, Download Ebook PDF EPUB, Book in english language Detail Books Sipnosis Books Many investors today are making huge profits on real estate investments. The key, however, in investing is not the profit, but what you actually get to keep after taxes. This new book will provide a road map with hundreds of methods and insider tax secrets to help you keep more of what you earn. Real estate investors face unique tax problems from the sale of real estate. You will learn how to implement tax savings programs successfully to reduce or eliminate the resulting income tax from the sale of real estate. You will learn how to use the IRS tax code to your advantage through depreciation, 1031 exchanges, shielding income, deferring income taxes, handling capital gains taxes, building wealth, creating a self-directed IRA, making installment sales, setting up annuity trusts and charitable remainder tax-advantaged trusts. You will learn about exemptions, exchange rules, tax shelters, tax-exclusion credits, sheltering your assets from creditors, and ultimately you will learn how you

×