Na petição de nº 412099, o Representante informa que o Representado não cumpriu o que foi determinado no item 2 da referid...
Justiça Eleitoral condena cidadão de Morro do Chapéu por divulgar pesquisa fraudulenta

Published in: News & Politics
Noticias morro-lrn-bruno-sentenca-pesquisa-alexandrino

  1. 1. 11/08/2020 Número: 0600001-20.2020.6.05.0055 Classe: REPRESENTAÇÃO Órgão julgador: 055ª ZONA ELEITORAL DE MORRO DO CHAPÉU BA Última distribuição : 13/01/2020 Valor da causa: R$ 0,00 Assuntos: Propaganda Política - Propaganda Eleitoral - Internet Segredo de justiça? NÃO Justiça gratuita? NÃO Pedido de liminar ou antecipação de tutela? SIM Justiça Eleitoral PJe - Processo Judicial Eletrônico Partes Procurador/Terceiro vinculado PARTIDO LIBERAL - MORRO DO CHAPEU - BA - MUNICIPAL (REPRESENTANTE) FREDERICO MATOS DE OLIVEIRA (ADVOGADO) BRUNO ALEXANDRINO (REPRESENTADO) PROMOTOR ELEITORAL DO ESTADO DA BAHIA (FISCAL DA LEI) Documentos Id. Data da Assinatura Documento Tipo 31952 95 07/08/2020 11:07 Sentença Sentença
  2. 2. JUSTIÇA ELEITORAL 055ª ZONA ELEITORAL DE MORRO DO CHAPÉU BA REPRESENTAÇÃO (11541) Nº 0600001-20.2020.6.05.0055 / 055ª ZONA ELEITORAL DE MORRO DO CHAPÉU BA REPRESENTANTE: PARTIDO LIBERAL - MORRO DO CHAPEU - BA - MUNICIPAL Advogado do(a) REPRESENTANTE: FREDERICO MATOS DE OLIVEIRA - BA20450 REPRESENTADO: BRUNO ALEXANDRINO SENTENÇA Trata-se de representação eleitoral apresentada pelo DIRETÓRIO MUNICIPAL DO PARTIDO LIBERAL DE MORRO DO CHAPÉU - BA contra BRUNO ALEXANDRINO. Na inicial, o Representante informou, em resumo, que o Representado divulgou os resultados de uma pesquisa eleitoral realizada pela empresa “Doxa pesquisas” nas redes sociais Whatsapp e Facebook, a respeito da intenção de voto dos eleitores do município de Morro do Chapéu, para o cargo de Prefeito, nas eleições de 2020. O Representante requereu a concessão de medida liminar. O Representante requer que seja julgada procedente a representação para proibir permanentemente o Representado de veicular a pesquisa eleitoral referida. Na decisão de nº 362636, foi deferida tutela de urgência liminar determinando que “1) que o Representado BRUNO ALEXANDRINO remova a pesquisa eleitoral com intenção de votos aos candidatos ao cargo de prefeito do município de Morro do Chapéu, nas Eleições 2020, do seu perfil de FACEBOOK (https://www.facebook.com/bruno.alexandrino?epa=SEARCH_BOX) e demais mídias sociais que dispunham), bem como abstenha-se de disparar a suposta pesquisa por meio do seu perfil de WhatsApp, IMEDIATAMENTE, após ciência desta decisão, abstendo-se de novas divulgações em quaisquer canais de comunicação ou sob quaisquer forma/formato, sob pena de multa diária de R$ 1.000,00 (mil reais), sem prejuízo das demais sanções jurídicas e legais; 2) por medida geral de cautela, que o Representado BRUNO ALEXANDRINO deverá INSERIR, imediatamente (após ciência desta decisão,), como FOTO de CAPA do seu perfil de FACEBOOK, cuja mensagem deverá permanecer pelo prazo de 30 dias, ou seja, até o dia 05/03/2020, o CONTEÚDO EXATO SEGUINTE, sob pena de multa cominatória no importe de R$ 50.000,00 (cinquenta mil reais): “POR ORDEM DO MM. JUIZ ELEITORAL DA 55ª ZONA ELEITORAL DE MORRO DO CHAPÉU DO ESTADO DA BAHIA, que concedeu LIMINAR, a pedido do PARTIDO LIBERAL – PL – DIRETÓRIO MUNICIPAL DE MORRO DO CHAPÉU, nos autos da REPRESENTAÇÃO ELEITORAL nº 0600001-20.2020.6.05.0130, comunico que o CONTEÚDO EM FORMA DE PESQUISA ELEITORAL VEICULADO EM MEU PERFIL com intenções de votos aos candidatos a Prefeito nas Eleições 2020, no município de Morro do Chapéu – com percentual de 32% de supostas intenções de voto ao candidato 'Dr. Cláudio' - NÃO DEVERÁ SER LEVADO EM CONSIDERAÇÃO PELOS ELEITORES DE MORRO DO CHAPÉU porque não há informações sobre a origem dos dados e NÃO SE TRATA DE PESQUISA ELEITORAL oficial, ante a ausência de registro no sistema PesqEle do TRE-BA.” O Representado foi intimado da referida decisão, pelo que consta da certidão constante do documento de nº 390047, datada de 07 de fevereiro de 2020. Num. 3195295 - Pág. 1
  3. 3. Na petição de nº 412099, o Representante informa que o Representado não cumpriu o que foi determinado no item 2 da referida decisão liminar. No despacho de nº 769727, foi determinada a intimação do Representado para cumprimento integral da referida decisão. O Representado foi intimado do referido despacho, pelo que consta da certidão de nº 1092236. Na certidão de nº 1092216, o Chefe de Cartório informa que foi expedido mandado de intimação de Bruno Alexandrino de Souza em 04 de maio de 2020 e que “até a presente data não consta na foto da capa do perfil do Facebook do representado o texto determinado no documento de ID 362636”. Na certidão de nº 1186225, o Chefe de Cartório informa que decorreu o prazo sem a manifestação do Representado. No parecer de nº 1784852, o Ministério Público Eleitoral opinou pela procedência da presente representação, nos termos da petição inicial, com a aplicação das sanções previstas nos artigos 17 e 18 da Resolução 23.600, de 12 de dezembro de 2019. É o relatório. DECIDO. O art. 2º, caput, da Resolução nº 23.600/2019 do Tribunal Superior Eleitoral dispõe que: “Art. 2º A partir de 1º de janeiro do ano da eleição, as entidades e as empresas que realizarem pesquisas de opinião pública relativas às eleições ou aos candidatos, para conhecimento público, são obrigadas, para cada pesquisa, a registrar, no Sistema de Registro de Pesquisas Eleitorais (PesqEle), até 5 (cinco) dias antes da divulgação, as seguintes informações (Lei n° 9.504/1997, art. 33, caput, I a VII e § 1º):”. Pelo que dos autos consta, o Representado não cumpriu integralmente o que foi determinado na decisão de nº 362636, apesar de o Representado ter sido intimado mais de uma vez para cumprir a referida decisão. Ademais, pelo que dos autos consta, restou comprovado nos autos que não há registro no Sistema de Registro de Pesquisas Eleitorais (PesqEle) da pesquisa eleitoral referida na petição inicial referente às eleições municipais de 2020 no Município de Morro do Chapéu – Bahia. E no que que se refere à aplicação de multa para a divulgação de pesquisa sem o prévio registro, os artigos 17 e 18 da Resolução nº 23.600/2019 do Tribunal Superior Eleitoral dispõem que: “Art. 17. A divulgação de pesquisa sem o prévio registro das informações constantes do art. 2º desta Resolução sujeita os responsáveis à multa no valor de R$ 53.205,00 (cinquenta e três mil, duzentos e cinco reais) a R$ 106.410,00 (cento e seis mil, quatrocentos e dez reais) (Lei nº 9.504/1997, arts. 33, § 3º, e 105, § 2º).” “Art. 18. A divulgação de pesquisa fraudulenta constitui crime, punível com detenção de seis meses a um ano e multa no valor de R$ 53.205,00 (cinquenta e três mil, duzentos e cinco reais) a R$ 106.410,00 (cento e seis mil, quatrocentos e dez reais) (Lei nº 9.504/1997, arts. 33, § 4º, e 105, § 2º).” Ante o exposto, JULGO PROCEDENTE o pedido para determinar que Bruno Alexandrino se abstenha de divulgar a referida pesquisa e para condenar Bruno Alexandrino ao pagamento de multa no valor de R$53.205,00 (cinquenta e três mil, duzentos e cinco reais). Publique-se. Registre-se. Intimem-se. Morro do Chapéu (BA), 07 de agosto de 2020. ROQUE RUY BARBOSA DE ARAÚJO Juiz Eleitoral Num. 3195295 - Pág. 2

