PMO Sector Energético

Eneida Góngora International Oil and Energy Professional, Mentor, Professor and Entrepreneur 16 de junio de 2021 Ciudad de México 13:00 / Barcelona 20:00 horas
Eneida Góngora Sánchez Economista mexicana con estudios de posgrado en Inteligencia Comercial, Competitiva y Vigilancia Te...
Agenda 1. Fundamentos o Mirada básica o Mindset o Economía de proyectos 2. Declaraciones de la Dirección de Proyectos al s...
1. Fundamentos
Revisar principios actuales y oportunidades desde el “Project Management” para proyectos, programas y portafolios del sect...
Mirada básica Direccion de Proyectos (Project management) es la aplicación de conocimientos, habilidades, herramientas y t...
Mirada básica Que caracteriza a una Buena practica en Dirección de Proyectos? Sirve a los objetivos del proyecto Es el res...
Mirada básica • Saber como se conectan las líneas del proyecto en el futuro • Lograr un equilibrio productivo entre la ges...
Mindset Fuente: Open PM2 Conference (2018)
Mindset – Mi experiencia • Hacer frente al cambio positivamente • Voluntad de profundizar en todas las variables asociadas...
Economía de proyectos “las personas tienen las habilidades y capacidades que necesitan para convertir las ideas en realida...
Economía de proyectos Proyectos
2. Declaraciones de la Dirección de Proyectos al sector energía
Cómo llegamos a estas declaraciones? • En 2019 Antonio Nieto- Rodriguez lanza su libro con casos de proyectos exitosos de ...
Cómo llegamos a estas declaraciones? • Es una metodologia oficial desarrollada por la Comision Europea desde 2007 • Incluy...
Cómo llegamos a estas declaraciones? Fuente: Elaboracion propia Principios Evolucion Mindset VUCA Stakeholders Resultados/...
Sector Energía
Oferta mundial- por fuente Fuente: Con informacion de la Agencia Internacional de Energia (IEA) 2020
Demanda total global – por fuente Fuente: Con informacion de la Agencia Internacional de Energia (IEA) 2020
Demanda total global – por sector Fuente: Con informacion de la Agencia Internacional de Energia (IEA) 2020
Importancia de la Dirección de Proyectos para el Sector Energético (1 de 4) Fuente: Con informacion de eventos internacion...
Importancia de la Dirección de Proyectos para el Sector Energético (2 de 4) Fuente: Con informacion de eventos internacion...
Importancia de la Dirección de Proyectos para el Sector Energético (3 de 4) Fuente: Con informacion de eventos internacion...
Importancia de la Dirección de Proyectos para el Sector Energético (4 de 4) Fuente: Con informacion de eventos internacion...
Principios y oportunidades para el sector energía (1 de 7) Fuente: Elaboracion propia con base en los principios seleccion...
Principios y oportunidades para el sector energía (2 de 7) Fuente: Elaboracion propia con base en los principios seleccion...
Principios y oportunidades para el sector energía (3 de 7) Fuente: Elaboracion propia con base en los principios seleccion...
Principios y oportunidades para el sector energía (4 de 7) Fuente: Elaboracion propia con base en los principios seleccion...
Principios y oportunidades para el sector energía (5 de 7) Fuente: Elaboracion propia con base en los principios seleccion...
Principios y oportunidades para el sector energía (6 de 7) Fuente: Elaboracion propia con base en los principios seleccion...
Principios y oportunidades para el sector energía (7 de 7) Fuente: Elaboracion propia con base en los principios seleccion...
3. Conclusiones
“La evolución de los principios del Project Management aplicables el sector energía obedecen a la relación entre recursos ...
“Los principios revisados y otras iniciativas de investigación globales, acercan rápidamente a los diferentes actores del ...
“Requerimos proyectos, programas y portafolios exitosos, para cambiar negocios o crear/mejorar soluciones para todos los c...
Es una gran oportunidad y responsabilidad gestionar profesionalmente proyectos energéticos, darnos la oportunidad de emple...
Eneida Gongora Sanchez Elblogdeneida@gmail.com Muchas gracias!!
PMO Sector Energético
PMO Sector Energético

  1. 1. Eneida Góngora International Oil and Energy Professional, Mentor, Professor and Entrepreneur 16 de junio de 2021 Ciudad de México 13:00 / Barcelona 20:00 horas “Principios de Dirección de Proyectos para el Sector Energético”
  2. 2. Eneida Góngora Sánchez Economista mexicana con estudios de posgrado en Inteligencia Comercial, Competitiva y Vigilancia Tecnológica, Desarrollo de Negocios así como Dirección de Proyectos para los sectores: energía, infraestructura, tecnologías 4.0, salud, turismo y educación, entre otros. Mas de 25 años de trayectoria privada, pública, académica en México, Estados Unidos, Canadá y Latinoamérica, como ejecutiva, consultora, profesora, mentora y empresaria. Recibió el reconocimiento como “mujer emprendedora y líder inspiracional 2021 para los sectores energético, social y empresarial” por AMEXME. • Socia-Fundadora de Projectus en México y Zep-tech Geophysical en Perú • Consultora de Dirección de Proyectos para PEMEX, Empresas operadoras petroleras en México y Latinoamerica, de Servicios así como para la Embajada Británica en México. • Ex- Directora de Análisis Económico de hidrocarburos en SENER • Miembro de la Facultad para la Maestría en Administración de Proyectos de UCI en Costa Rica • Miembro del Comité de trabajo de Educación y Ética en la 1ª. Cumbre de Inteligencia Artificial para la Latinoamérica, organizada por el Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) • Miembro del Comité Directivo de Women’s Energy Network – Mexico Chapter • ENVISION Professional por el Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (EEUU) • Global Core Strenghts Facilitator • Miembro del Strategic Implementation Institute (UK) • Consejera Directiva del Programa de Mentoria Enlace+ del TEC de Monterrey • Consejera en el Colegio de Economistas de Aguascalientes • Consejera en COPARMEX • Colaboradora en España, Colombia y Reino Unido para libros especializados en Inteligencia Competitiva y Dirección de Proyectos. Publica en varias revistas de energía en México.
  3. 3. Agenda 1. Fundamentos o Mirada básica o Mindset o Economía de proyectos 2. Declaraciones de la Dirección de Proyectos al sector energía o Como llegamos a estas declaraciones? o Principios y oportunidades del Manifiesto para el sector energía 3. Conclusiones
  4. 4. 1. Fundamentos
  5. 5. Revisar principios actuales y oportunidades desde el “Project Management” para proyectos, programas y portafolios del sector energético  Objetivo
  6. 6. Mirada básica Direccion de Proyectos (Project management) es la aplicación de conocimientos, habilidades, herramientas y tecnicas a las actividades del Proyecto para alcanzar los requerimientos del mismo. Proyecto, es un esfuerzo temporal realizado para crear un producto, servicio o resultado único. Y todo debe ser administrado por expertos para entregar los resultados, el aprendizaje y la integración a tiempo y dentro del presupuesto que las organizaciones necesitan. Fuente: Project Management Institute. (2020). PMI Sitio web: https://www.pmi.org
  7. 7. Mirada básica Que caracteriza a una Buena practica en Dirección de Proyectos? Sirve a los objetivos del proyecto Es el resultado de muchas decisiones y acciones pequeñas Hacer las cosas correctas en el momento, por las razones correctas Equilibro entre el objetivo final del proyecto y todo el “recorrido” para conseguirlo
  8. 8. Mirada básica • Saber como se conectan las líneas del proyecto en el futuro • Lograr un equilibrio productivo entre la gestión a corto y largo plazo entre las actividades y objetivos • Ejecutar acciones con:  prioridad estratégica,  tácticamente pertinentes  alineadas con objetivos inferiores y superiores  produciendo los resultados esperados • Saber como se conectan las líneas del proyecto en el futuro • Lograr un equilibrio productivo entre la gestión a corto y largo plazo entre las actividades y objetivos • Ejecutar acciones con:  prioridad estratégica,  tácticamente pertinentes  alineadas con objetivos inferiores y superiores  produciendo los resultados esperados
  9. 9. Mindset Fuente: Open PM2 Conference (2018)
  10. 10. Mindset – Mi experiencia • Hacer frente al cambio positivamente • Voluntad de profundizar en todas las variables asociadas para completar un hito del proyecto • Capacidad de gestionar múltiples roles • Desarrollar una personalidad integradora • Evitar tomar discusiones del proyecto de forma personal • Enfocarse siempre en los objetivos finales • Ser un líder de servicio aún en momentos grises o negros • Influenciar adaptativamente • Capacidad para atender a tu cliente más importante, a través de la desconexión y relajación personal • Hacer frente al cambio positivamente • Voluntad de profundizar en todas las variables asociadas para completar un hito del proyecto • Capacidad de gestionar múltiples roles • Desarrollar una personalidad integradora • Evitar tomar discusiones del proyecto de forma personal • Enfocarse siempre en los objetivos finales • Ser un líder de servicio aún en momentos grises o negros • Influenciar adaptativamente • Capacidad para atender a tu cliente más importante, a través de la desconexión y relajación personal
  11. 11. Economía de proyectos “las personas tienen las habilidades y capacidades que necesitan para convertir las ideas en realidad. Es donde las organizaciones entregan valor a las partes interesadas mediante la finalización exitosa de proyectos, la entrega de productos y la alineación con los flujos de valor” Fuente: Project Management Institute. (2019). The Project Economy. PMI Sitio web: https://www.pmi.org/the-project-economy
  12. 12. Economía de proyectos Proyectos
  13. 13. 2. Declaraciones de la Dirección de Proyectos al sector energía
  14. 14. Cómo llegamos a estas declaraciones? • En 2019 Antonio Nieto- Rodriguez lanza su libro con casos de proyectos exitosos de varias regiones del mundo, sectores, basado en su solida experiencia e investigacion alrededor del mundo. • Se publican el “Project Manifesto” con 12 principios, se refiere al “Project Canvas”. • Enfatiza la importancia de los proyectos en y para la sociedad en general así como el analisis de areas “grises u obscuras” alrededor de la practica exitosa profesional del Project Management, que una vez salvadas permiten gestionar todo tipo de proyectos en entornos actuales y futuros.
  15. 15. Cómo llegamos a estas declaraciones? • Es una metodologia oficial desarrollada por la Comision Europea desde 2007 • Incluye elementos de un amplio rango de buenas practicas en Project Management (PMBOK, Prince 2, IPMA, CMMI) y es facil de implementar para cualquier tipo de proyectos y equipos, incluyendo un componente de “mindset” claro. • Enfatiza la importancia de gestionar los proyectos efectivamente y entrega de soluciones/beneficios para las organizaciones y partes interesadas. Fuente: Con informacion de https://www.pm2alliance.eu/what-is-pm2/
  16. 16. Cómo llegamos a estas declaraciones? Fuente: Elaboracion propia Principios Evolucion Mindset VUCA Stakeholders Resultados/ Beneficios
  17. 17. Sector Energía
  18. 18. Oferta mundial- por fuente Fuente: Con informacion de la Agencia Internacional de Energia (IEA) 2020
  19. 19. Demanda total global – por fuente Fuente: Con informacion de la Agencia Internacional de Energia (IEA) 2020
  20. 20. Demanda total global – por sector Fuente: Con informacion de la Agencia Internacional de Energia (IEA) 2020
  21. 21. Importancia de la Dirección de Proyectos para el Sector Energético (1 de 4) Fuente: Con informacion de eventos internacionales de Project Management 1. La Dirección de Proyectos tiene costo y muchos beneficios: gestionar los recursos humanos así como materiales y financieros más el tiempo (reuniones, presentaciones, eventos, etc.), lo que aproximadamente suma entre un 7 y 11% del costo total de un proyecto, ofreciendo mayor certidumbre en la gestión integral de los resultados. 2. La disciplina se esta moviendo rápidamente hacia el “liderazgo en proyectos”: en los últimos años, ha migrado de un enfoque técnico (planificador y/o controlador de proyectos, especialista en riesgos e inclusive “Project Finance”) a la gestión de elementos “suaves” o de “poder” como la gestión de personas, cultura, comportamientos, comunicaciones, intereses y cambios. Este elemento, es cada vez más critico.
  22. 22. Importancia de la Dirección de Proyectos para el Sector Energético (2 de 4) Fuente: Con informacion de eventos internacionales de Project Management 3. El pensamiento gerencial así como otros movimientos han representando cambios profundos en la forma como trabajamos en las últimas décadas, desde la automatización de las operaciones, la subcontratación de las operaciones de soporte, de las empresas y por supuesto las tecnologías 4.0 como Big Data, Inteligencia Artificial y automatizaciones extremas, entre otras.
  23. 23. Importancia de la Dirección de Proyectos para el Sector Energético (3 de 4) Fuente: Con informacion de eventos internacionales de Project Management y del Project Management Institute De acuerdo a encuestas internacionales como del Project Management Institute (2018), el sector energía a nivel global, se observa con un nivel de adopción bajo en la aplicación de la disciplina respecto de otros sectores como Tecnologías de la Información, Servicios Financieros, Manufactura, Infraestructura y Construcción, con sus diferentes industrias y/o subsectores asociados en sus proyectos públicos, privados o sociales, en donde existe una cultura mas definida y nivel de adopción de medianos a altos.
  24. 24. Importancia de la Dirección de Proyectos para el Sector Energético (4 de 4) Fuente: Con informacion de eventos internacionales de Project Management y del Project Management Institute Considerando además un conjunto de criterios de éxito para proyectos energéticos, los mismos debieran ser gestionados profesionalmente por Directores de Proyecto cuando se cubran al menos tres de los siguientes elementos:    El tamaño del proyecto en términos de presupuesto sea mayor o igual a 500,000 dólares estadounidenses  La duración se encuentre en un rango de 6 a 24 meses  Más de 5 colaboradores dedicados al proyecto  Al menos 3 unidades, departamentos y/o regiones impactadas y  Ligados a objetivos estratégicos de la organización  
  25. 25. Principios y oportunidades para el sector energía (1 de 7) Fuente: Elaboracion propia con base en los principios seleccionados del Project Manifesto en “The Project Revolution” (2019)
  26. 26. Principios y oportunidades para el sector energía (2 de 7) Fuente: Elaboracion propia con base en los principios seleccionados del Project Manifesto en “The Project Revolution” (2019)
  27. 27. Principios y oportunidades para el sector energía (3 de 7) Fuente: Elaboracion propia con base en los principios seleccionados del Project Manifesto en “The Project Revolution” (2019)
  28. 28. Principios y oportunidades para el sector energía (4 de 7) Fuente: Elaboracion propia con base en los principios seleccionados del Project Manifesto en “The Project Revolution” (2019)
  29. 29. Principios y oportunidades para el sector energía (5 de 7) Fuente: Elaboracion propia con base en los principios seleccionados del Project Manifesto en “The Project Revolution” (2019)
  30. 30. Principios y oportunidades para el sector energía (6 de 7) Fuente: Elaboracion propia con base en los principios seleccionados del Project Manifesto en “The Project Revolution” (2019)
  31. 31. Principios y oportunidades para el sector energía (7 de 7) Fuente: Elaboracion propia con base en los principios seleccionados del Project Manifesto en “The Project Revolution” (2019)
  32. 32. 3. Conclusiones
  33. 33. “La evolución de los principios del Project Management aplicables el sector energía obedecen a la relación entre recursos asimétricos, objetivos complejos y marcos de tiempo reducidos”
  34. 34. “Los principios revisados y otras iniciativas de investigación globales, acercan rápidamente a los diferentes actores del sector, argumentos sólidos para evolucionar nuestro “mindset” para la gestión exitosa de proyectos”
  35. 35. “Requerimos proyectos, programas y portafolios exitosos, para cambiar negocios o crear/mejorar soluciones para todos los clientes o usuarios, en un entorno BANI (quebradizo, ansioso, no linear e incomprensible) y con diversas fuentes de energía, las cuáles son un aliado para el bienestar y el desarrollo mundial”
  36. 36. Es una gran oportunidad y responsabilidad gestionar profesionalmente proyectos energéticos, darnos la oportunidad de emplear la disciplina y a sus practicantes profesionales (Project Managers), para mejorar los resultados y contar con más proyectos exitosos.
  37. 37. Eneida Gongora Sanchez Elblogdeneida@gmail.com Muchas gracias!!

