Trabajo interrogatorio

  1. 1. Diferentes Sistemas de Interrogatorio de Partes. 1. En Latinoamérica. 2. En Europa. 3. De Otro Continente Javier David López Puentes 0601798 Pruebas Judiciales Derecho F. I - 2017 Cajicá, Cundinamarca 02 de marzo de 2017.
  2. 2. 1. En Latinoamérica. ARGENTINA. SECCION 4a. Prueba de confesión (artículos 404 al 425) Artículo 415: INTERROGATORIO DE LAS PARTES.- *ARTICULO 415.- El juez podrá interrogar de oficio a las partes en cualquier estado del proceso y éstas podrán hacerse recíprocamente las preguntas y observaciones que juzgaren convenientes, en la audiencia que corresponda, siempre que el juez no las declarare superfluas o improcedentes por su contenido o forma1. URUGUAY. SECCION II De la Declaración de Parte Artículo 148. Admisibilidad.- Las partes podrán recíprocamente pedirse posiciones o interrogarse en la audiencia de prueba, sin perjuicio de las facultades que asigna al tribunal el artículo 24, numeral 5. El interrogatorio también procederá respecto de cualquier litigante con interés distinto de aquel que lo solicita. Artículo 149. Interrogatorio 149.1 El interrogatorio se hará por el tribunal, sea el dispuesto de oficio o a pedido de parte. Las preguntas recaerán sobre los hechos controvertidos; terminado el interrogatorio, las partes, por intermedio de sus abogados, podrán interrogarse libremente, pero sujetas a la dirección del tribunal, conforme a lo dispuesto por el artículo 161, Numeral 3. 149.2 El interrogatorio de la parte podrá efectuarse por el tribunal en el curso de cualquier audiencia, de oficio o a solicitud de la parte contraria, sin necesidad de previa citación. 149.3 También podrá efectuarse, previa citación específica para ese acto y con la prevención a que refiere el ordinal siguiente, a iniciativa del tribunal o a petición de parte que deberá formularse en la forma y oportunidad prescripta por el artículo 150. 149.4 La no comparecencia a la citación, sin causa justificada así como la negativa a contestar o las respuestas evasivas o inconducentes, harán presumir ciertos hechos de la demanda o de la contestación, en su caso, susceptibles de ser probados por confesión2. 2. En Europa. ALEMANIA. 1 Ley 17. 454 Código Procesal Civil y Comercial Civil de la Nación, Buenos Aires, 18 de agosto de 1981. 2 Ley 15.982 se aprueba el Código General del Proceso El Senado y la Cámara de Representantes de la República Oriental del Uruguay, reunidos en Asamblea General.
  3. 3. 376. Declaración en caso de secreto profesional 1) Para la declaración de jueces, funcionarios y otras personas en funciones públicas Que deban declarar como testigos sobre circunstancias que se encuentran sujetas a su deber de secreto profesional y que necesitan autorización Para poder declarar rigen las disposiciones jurídicas relativas a funcionarios. 2) Para miembros de la Cámara Baja o provincial, el gobierno federal o provincial, Como así también para empleados de una fracción de la Cámara Baja o provincial rigen las disposiciones especiales que correspondan. 3) La autorización requerida en los casos de los apartados 1 y 2 debe ser obtenida En el tribunal del proceso y hecha conocer al testigo. 4) El presidente de la República puede rechazar ser testigo cuando ello sea para El bienestar del Estado federal o implique un perjuicio para uno de los Estados federales. 5) Estas disposiciones rigen incluso cuando las personas antes designadas no se Encuentran más en el servicio público, no son empleados de una fracción o Haya concluido su mandato, en tanto se traten de hechos que hayan acontecido Durante su período de servicio, ocupación o mandato, o que en dicho período se haya tomado conocimiento de ello. 382. Declaración en determinados lugares 1) Los miembros del gobierno federal o provincial deben declarar en la sede oficial, o en el lugar de residencia cuando se encuentren fuera del asiento oficial de sus cargos. 2) Los miembros de la Cámara Baja y la Cámara Alta, un Parlamento estatal o una segunda Cámara deben declarar mientras se encuentran en el lugar de reunión. 3) Para una aplicación diferente de las disposiciones precedentes es necesario: 1. Para los miembros del gobierno federal, la autorización del gobierno federal; 2. Para los miembros del gobierno estatal, la autorización del gobierno estatal; 3. Para los miembros de las asambleas mencionadas en el apartado 2 se necesita la autorización de esa asamblea. 396. Conminación a la verdad; declaración sobre la persona 1) Antes de la declaración se compelerá al testigo para que diga la verdad y se le advertirá sobre los casos en los cuales está previsto por la ley, bajo determinadas causas, que su declaración sea juramentada. 2) Su declaración comienza cuando el testigo es preguntado sobre su nombre, apellido, estado civil, actividad y lugar de residencia. En caso de ser necesario también pueden realizarse preguntas sobre circunstancias que se vinculan con su credibilidad en la causa, en especial sobre su relación con las partes, para que se manifieste al respecto. 398. Declaración reiterada y declaración posterior 1) El tribunal del proceso puede, de acuerdo con su discreción, ordenar la reiteración a la declaración de un testigo. 2) En caso de que un juez —encargado o delegado en la declaración— deniegue a una parte la posibilidad de realizar una pregunta, el tribunal del proceso puede ordenar que se realice esta pregunta en una declaración posterior. 3) En caso de repetición o de declaración posterior, el juez puede sustituir el
  4. 4. Otorgamiento de un nuevo juramento por el testigo sobre la corrección de su declaración haciendo remisión al juramento anterior ya otorgado3 . 3. Otro Continente Asia. JAPÓN. Sección 2 Examen del testigo (Derecho de negativa a declarar) Artículo 196: Si el testimonio de un testigo se refiere a materias en las que el testigo él / ella misma o una persona que tiene alguna de las siguientes relaciones con él / ella es probable que sea objeto de enjuiciamiento o la condena penal, el testigo puede negarse a declarar. Lo mismo se aplicará en su / su testimonio se refiere a asuntos que dañarían la reputación de estas personas: (I) Una persona que sea o haya sido cónyuge del testigo, pariente por consanguinidad dentro del cuarto grado o familiar a través del matrimonio dentro del tercer grado (Ii) Una persona que es tutor del testigo o una persona bajo la protección del testigo. Artículo 197: (1) En los siguientes casos, un testigo puede negarse a declarar: (I) El caso previsto en el artículo 191. Funcionario público. (Ii) Los casos en que un doctor, dentista, farmacéutico, productos farmacéuticos distribuidor, asistente de parto, abogado en la ley (incluyendo un abogado extranjero registrado), abogado de patentes, el abogado defensor, notario o persona con una ocupación religiosa, o una persona que había alguna de estos profesionales se examina en relación con cualquier hecho que ellos han aprendido en el curso de sus funciones y que deben ser mantenidos en secreto (Iii) Los casos en que el testigo es interrogado en relación con las cuestiones relativas a los secretos técnicos o profesionales (2) Las disposiciones del párrafo precedente no se aplicarán cuando el testigo se libera de su / su deber de secreto. Artículo 201: (1) El tribunal, salvo que se disponga lo contrario, tendrá un testigo bajo juramento. (2) Al examinar, en calidad de testigo, un menor de 16 años de edad o persona que no es capaz de entender el propósito de jurar bajo juramento, el tribunal no puede contar con él / ella juro. (3) Al examinar un testigo que cae bajo las disposiciones del artículo 196 y no ejerce un derecho de negativa a declarar, el tribunal puede optar por no contar con él / ella bajo juramento. (4) Un testigo puede negarse a declarar bajo juramento cuando él / ella se examina con respecto a cuestiones de gran interés para él / ella o una persona que tiene alguna de las relaciones que figuran en las partidas de este artículo 196 con él / ella. (5) Las disposiciones de los artículos 198 y 199 se aplicarán mutatis mutandis cuando un testigo se niega a declarar bajo juramento, y las disposiciones de los artículos 192 y 193 se aplicarán mutatis mutandis cuando un testigo, después de una decisión judicial al 3 Código de Procedimiento Civil Alemán 12 de septiembre de 1950.
  5. 5. constatar que su / su negativa a declarar infundada se ha convertido en definitivas y vinculantes, todavía se niega a declarar sin motivos justificados. Artículo 209: (1) Si la parte que ha declarado bajo juramento ha hecho declaraciones falsas, el tribunal, mediante una orden, le castigará / ella por una multa no penal de no más de 100.000 yenes. (2) Una apelación inmediata puede ser presentada en contra del orden establecido en el párrafo anterior. (3) En el caso mencionado en el párrafo (1), si la parte que haya hecho declaraciones falsas ha admitido, mientras que la demanda está pendiente, que a su / sus declaraciones son falsas, el tribunal podrá revocar la orden establecido en dicho párrafo, depende de las circunstancias4. 4 Código de Procedimiento Civil de Japón. 26 de junio de 1996.

