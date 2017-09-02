La partitura de los mitemas Leonor Taiano
  1. 1. La partitura de los mitemas Leonor Taiano
  2. 2. Convergencia: • Filosofías de la sospecha • Extensión de la lingüística estructural
  3. 3. No historicismo, no funcionalismo, no existencialismo, no fenomenología • James George Frazer and Edward Burnett Tylor =características universales del pensamiento religioso, relación religion, ciencia, cultura • Emile Durkheim= Religión forma elemental de la vida, crea la sociedad. • Arthur Maurice Hocart= rituales, jerarquías, individuos. • George Dumézil =sociedad y religiones indoeuropeas, mitos y funciones.
  4. 4. • No primacía del sujeto y la historia • Sí primacía a la estructura y al sistema • No cogito (cogito ergo sum)/ sí estructura. • No razón analítica/no razón histórica • Sí razón estructural
  5. 5. Estructura • Código combinatorio de funciones simbólicas • Parte de lo consciente, de lo patente y manifiesto para precisar lo latente-estructural.
  6. 6. La fijación de un modelo estructural que permite formalizar y construir un grupo de operaciones. Comprender es localizar o identificar un código estructural y sus funciones simbólicas.
  7. 7. • El análisis de la estructura del mito revela su totalidad, las relaciones entre los elementos y la disposición. • Relaciones entre términos (mitemas) que tienen un valor de posición en el conjunto (articular significado). • Los mitos se edifican por medio de oposiciones y correlaciones lógicas (de los mitemas). • Los mitemas adquieren significación solamente si se integran en una estructura, así como la partitura de una orquesta se descifra mediante trazos verticales que permiten su “sincronía” dentro de una secuencia “diacronía”
  8. 8. El mito abarca dos planos: •El plano empírico (funcionamiento real de la sociedad) •El plano estructural (modelo que explica la realidad) Para construir modelo teórico del mito se debe: •Partir del campo significativo que sirve como objeto de análisis •Mostrar los principios de interrelación entre los elementos •Diseñar un modelo teórico que explique las relaciones de una estructura.
  9. 9. • Supremacía de la estructura. Lévi-Strauss eclipsa la subjetividad, la ilusión de la conciencia y la libertad de la filosofía del cogito en su interpretación del mito. • Para Lévi-Strauss el mito es un relato situado al origen de los tiempos, pero que ha persistido en una determinada cultura. El análisis del mito consiste en poner de manifiesto las leyes y la lógica que subyacen en dichos mitos para descubrir que funcionan en el espíritu humano.
  10. 10. • Cuestiones para reflexionar… • ¿Estructura versus evolución? • ¿Estructura versus individualidad? • ¿Está el mito relacionado con el concepto de inconsciente colectivo?

