Recommendation Tool for Use of Immersive Learning Environments

Jun. 20, 2022
Recommendation Tool for Use of Immersive Learning Environments

Jun. 20, 2022
Presentation of the paper presented at the iLRN 2022 conference in Vienna - Immersive Learning Research Network

  1. 1. Recommendation Tool for Use of Immersive Learning Environments Leonel Morgado, M. Torres, D. Beck, F. Torres, A. Almeida, A. Simões, F. Ramalho, A. Coelho Friday, June 3rd, 2022
  2. 2. Friday, June 3rd, 2022 unique contradictory/unclear requirements complex social contexts
  3. 3. Friday, June 3rd, 2022 Time constraints Unavailable resources Inadequate instructions Need for training/support
  4. 4. Friday, June 3rd, 2022 Also for Immersive Learning environments!
  5. 5. Morgado & Beck (2020). Unifying protocols for conducting systematic scoping reviews with application to Immersive Learning Research. To appear in iLRN 2020 Proceedings of the Immersive Learning Research Network conference. Piscataway, NJ, USA: IEEE. - combining contributions by Nilsson et al. and Agrawal et al. Friday, June 3rd, 2022 Immersive Learning – iLRN 2020 paper
  6. 6. Complementing * Emphasis * Multimodal interaction * Complement/Combine contexts, media or items Simulating * Simulate the physical world * Logistics Exploring * Data collection * Interactive manipulation and exploration Engaging * Skill training * Engagement * Collaboration Experiencing * Augmented context * Emotional and cultural experiences * Changing human behavior Accessing * Perspective switching * Accessibility * Seeing the invisible Beck, Morgado, & O’Shea (2020). Finding the gaps about uses of immersive learning environments: a survey of surveys, Journal of Universal Computer Science, 26, 1043-1073. Friday, June 3rd, 2022 Survey of surveys: Uses of Immersive Learning
  7. 7. Friday, June 3rd, 2022 Constraints Resources And so, we built the recommendation tool this way…
  8. 8. Friday, June 3rd, 2022 Phase 1: Teaching Training Context Identification How the tool works Phase 2: Ranking Uses by Immersion Proximity Phase 3: Provide Matrix of Pedagogical Examples Phase 4: Plan the Immersive Educational Activities
  9. 9. Friday, June 3rd, 2022 Phase 1: Teaching Training Context Identification How the tool works (15-question questionnaire)
  10. 10. Friday, June 3rd, 2022 How the tool works Phase 2: Ranking Uses by Immersion Proximity Teaching/Training Context = (Normalized System, Normalized Narrative, Normalized Challenge)
  11. 11. Friday, June 3rd, 2022 How the tool works Phase 2: Ranking Uses by Immersion Proximity
  12. 12. Friday, June 3rd, 2022 How the tool works Phase 3: Provide Matrix of Pedagogical Examples
  13. 13. Friday, June 3rd, 2022 How the tool works Phase 4: Plan the Immersive Educational Activities
  14. 14. Sample outcome (surprise!) Is really “Skill Training” the most relevant use for of immersive environments for your educational planning? Cassola et al. (2021) A Novel Tool for Immersive Authoring of Experiential Learning in Virtual Reality Friday, June 3rd, 2022
  15. 15. Friday, June 3rd, 2022 Sets from educator context Based on immersion theory Assumes no educational approach is optimal Validate and improve questionnaire Validate relationships & results Improve recommendation quality & examples
  16. 16. Leonel.Morgado@uab.pt Friday, June 3rd, 2022

