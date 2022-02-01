Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

LOST LOVE +27604003741 VODOO BLACK Death spell caster [] instant death spells in ,USA UK PORTGUAL NORWAY POLAND SLOVAKIA NEWZAELAND GERMANY ITALY MALDIVES SINGPORE ICELAND GREEC FRANCE ENGLAND South

Feb. 01, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Art & Photos


Email: leonardssensa888@gmail.com
LOST LOVER VODOO BLACK Death spell caster [] instant death spells in ,USA UK PORTGUAL NORWAY POLAND SLOVAKIA NEWZAELAND GERMANY ITALY MALDIVES SINGPORE ICELAND GREEC FRANCE ENGLAND South Africa,UK,USA,Spain,Italy,Canada,UAE,Malta,Brunei,Japan,Ireland,Turkey,Luxembourg,Iceland,Norway,Australia,Qatar,Croatia,Austria,Denmark,Netherlands,Romania,Belgium,Greece,Belarus,New Zealand,Switzerland,Cyprus,Poland,Estonia,Egypt,Fiji,Wales,Bahamas,Taiwan,Indonesia,Singapore,Czech Republic,Serbia,Palau,Lithuania,Malaysia,France,Bulgaria,German,Jordan,Chile,Algeria,Zambia,Zimbabwe,Botswana,Lesotho,Sweden,Philippines,Honduras,Finland,Hungary,Mexico,Macedonia,Argentina,DRC,China,Hong Kong, Myanmar, Kuwait, South Korea, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Sudan, San Marino, Israel.
Email: leonardssensa888@gmail.com
drmama nkosi ,is famous all over the world as best magic spell caster. She can solve each and every problems of life through her powerful services.
She have proved herself through her work, She have helped many people all around the world through spells. She dr nkosi is also famous as black magic specialist. She solves every problem in the easiest way and gives his 100% and bring out the desired result to satisfy the person who comes to her for help.
And if you are searching for a spell caster to solve your problems then you are on the right place. She provides various services like Lost love spell, Love spell, Lottery spell, Black Magic spells, Revenge spells, Love spell chants, Lottery spell that work immediately, Lottery money spell, Voodoo love spell, Real Love spell that work, etc.
So if you are having any problem and want to solve it through magic spells then fee free contact Mama Nkosi . Even you can feel free to call her through
Call / Watsapp : +27604003741 leonardssensa ,
Email: leonardssensa888@gmail.com
Website:https://web.facebook.com/

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The First Five Pages: A Writer'S Guide To Staying Out of the Rejection P Noah Lukeman
(4/5)
Free
Writing Is My Drink: A Writer's Story of Finding Her Voice (and a Guide to How You Can Too) Theo Pauline Nestor
(4.5/5)
Free
Ernest Hemingway on Writing Simon & Schuster
(4/5)
Free
On Writing: A Memoir Of The Craft Stephen King
(4.5/5)
Free
My Mistake Daniel Menaker
(4.5/5)
Free
Infinite Words: A Comprehensive Guide to Writing and Publishing Zane
(3.5/5)
Free
Gotham Writers' Workshop: Writing Fiction: The Practical Guide From New York's Acclaimed Creative Writing School Bloomsbury Publishing
(5/5)
Free
The Company of Writers: Fiction Workshops and Thoughts on the Writing Life Hilma Wolitzer
(5/5)
Free
Object Lessons: The Paris Review Presents the Art of the Short Story The Paris Review
(3.5/5)
Free
Writing the Novel from Plot to Print to Pixel Lawrence Block
(5/5)
Free
A Year of Writing Dangerously: 365 Days of Inspiration and Encouragement Barbara Abercrombie
(4.5/5)
Free
Wild Mind: Living the Writer's Life Natalie Goldberg
(4/5)
Free
Write Away: One Writer's Approach to the Novel Elizabeth George
(4.5/5)
Free
The Writing Life Annie Dillard
(4/5)
Free
The Elements of Story: Field Notes on Nonfiction Writing Francis Flaherty
(4/5)
Free
The Writing of Fiction Edith Wharton
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Writing Magic: Creating Stories that Fly Gail Carson Levine
(4.5/5)
Free
The Elements of Style: 60 Minutes to Better Writing & Grammar William N. Strunk
(4/5)
Free
Reading Like a Writer: A Guide for People Who Love Books and for Those Who Want to Write Them Francine Prose
(4/5)
Free
The Art of the Novel Milan Kundera
(4.5/5)
Free
Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life Anne Lamott
(4.5/5)
Free
On Writing Well Audio Collection William Zinsser
(4.5/5)
Free
Set the Boy Free: The Autobiography Johnny Marr
(4/5)
Free
The Best of Second City: Vol. 1 Second City: Chicago's Famed Improv Theatre
(4/5)
Free
The Best of Second City: Vol. 3 Second City: Chicago's Famed Improv Theatre
(4/5)
Free
Danse Macabre Stephen King
(4/5)
Free
Romeo and Juliet: The Fully Dramatized Audio Edition William Shakespeare
(4.5/5)
Free
Gielgud's Hamlet: (Dramatized) William Shakespeare
(4/5)
Free
King Richard III William Shakespeare
(4/5)
Free
The Best of Second City: Vol. 2 Second City: Chicago's Famed Improv Theatre
(4/5)
Free
Open Book: A Memoir Jessica Simpson
(4.5/5)
Free
A Midsummer Night's Dream: Fully Dramatized Audio Edition William Shakespeare
(4.5/5)
Free

LOST LOVE +27604003741 VODOO BLACK Death spell caster [] instant death spells in ,USA UK PORTGUAL NORWAY POLAND SLOVAKIA NEWZAELAND GERMANY ITALY MALDIVES SINGPORE ICELAND GREEC FRANCE ENGLAND South

  1. 1. NUESTRA REALIDAD Esta es la verdad sobre la carrera investigadora en España, una historia sobre vocación, sacrificio, precariedad, paro, exilio, temporalidad, incertidumbre y frustración; una historia acerca de un país que se deshace de sus jóvenes más preparados; una historia que incomoda a la clase política, que se oculta, que se maquilla en los medios de comunicación; una historia real contada por sus protagonistas, los mismos que estaremos el próximo 22 de abril en las Marchas por la Ciencia, porque nos #SobranMotivos. GRADO + MÁSTER CONTRATO PRECARIO TESIS DOCTORAL TÍTULO DR./DRA. PERIODO POSTDOCTORAL EN EL EXTRANJERO EMIGRACIÓN FORMACIÓN POSTDOCTORAL INCORPORACIÓN DE DOCTORES/AS ESTABILIZACIÓN PARO PROGRAMA DE DOCTORADO PreDoc Tasas académicas Recortes en ayudas al estudio Nota media > 8 Tasas académicas Tasas académicas 28-29 años 30-32 años Periodo de duración indefinida Incertidumbre Presión por obtener un CV competitivo < 1000 € En formación 24-25 años 1200 € Temporalidad En formación 32-34 años Recortes Tasa de reposición 39-41 años 34-36 años Grupo de investigación propio Búsqueda de financiación Evaluaciones anuales En formación Estancias Publicaciones Congresos JOB
  2. 2. ¿Quieres dedicarte a la investigación? empieza por obtener los títulos de Grado y Máster Si sobrevives a la etapa preuniver- sitaria, y a los constantes cambios de mo- delo educativo fruto de los caprichos de los diferentes gobiernos,superas las prue- bas de acceso y consigues pagar las ele- vadas tasas académicas de nuestras uni- versidades, con 18 años podrás comenzar una carrera universitaria que puede durar entre 4 y 6 años.Al finalizar, pagas el título (sí, se paga aparte). A continuación, y si lo puedes pagar, deberás cursar un máster. Después pagas el título de máster. Accedes a un programa de doctorado Ahora, si has logrado altas califica- ciones en las etapas anteriores, reúnes los requisitos de acceso (que suelen incluir como mínimo hablar ingés y algún tipo de experiencia previa) y escribes un buen proyecto de investigación, podrás ser ad- mitido/a en un programa de doctorado,del que obviamente tendrás que pagar la ma- trícula. A partir de ahora comienza a co- rrer el tiempo que tienes para desarrollar tu proyecto de tesis (3 años, máximo 4 si consigues una prórroga). En este momen- to, para no perder ese tiempo, comienzas a trabajar sin contrato. Empiezas a realizar labores de investigación pero también la- bores de docencia en la universidad. En algún momento, y si tienes mucha suer- te, se convocarán ayudas para contratos predoctorales que podrás solicitar (ayudas que recibirá el centro al que estás adscri- to/a para poder contratarte).Si la nota me- dia de tu expediente académico es mayor de 8/10 y tienes mucha, mucha suerte, conseguirás un contrato en prácticas con el que cobrarás entre 800 y 900 € al mes durante un máximo de 4 años. Recorde- mos que en este momento cuentas con un título de Grado o Licenciatura y otro de máster. Enhorabuena, ya eres Personal Investigador en Formación (PIF) Durante este periodo continua- rás pagando anualmente la matrícula del doctorado y se te considerará trabajador o estudiante a conveniencia. Ejemplo: para trabajar los fines de semana haciendo horas extras que ni te van a pagar ni te van a devolver, eres estudiante, pero si el gobierno decide retirar la paga extraordi- naria de Navidad a los funcionarios, se- rás funcionario. Sin embargo, cuando se devuelva dicha paga, serás estudiante de nuevo y puede que a ti no te la devuelvan. Estarás en prácticas los 4 años, aunque la duración máxima legal para ese tipo de contrato sea de 2. El director/a de tu tesis podrá disponer de tu número de teléfono y datos personales cuando así lo desee. Tus superiores te recomendarán encare- cidamente que realices estancias de al menos 3 meses en centros extranjeros, aunque es posible que te las tengas que costear con tu sueldo. Convivirás con per- sonas que realizan el mismo trabajo que tú pero sin contrato ni ingresos de ningún tipo. Probablemente no tendrás horario, se te exigirá que trabajes muchas más horas de las que cite tu contrato y conocerás los muchos inconvenientes de irte de vacacio- nes. Si decides ceñirte a las condiciones que firmaste en el contrato, es posible que recibas de parte de tu tutor/a chantajes y amenazas de no dar su conformidad para la defensa de tu tesis doctoral o incluso de retirar tu nombre de la lista de autores de tu propio trabajo en caso de que éste sea publicado. Escucharás frecuentemente frases del tipo “no te quejes, que tú estás cobrando” o “no te quejes, que trabajas para ti”. Debes tener en cuenta que es muy común que la tesis se alargue 1 o 2 años por encima de lo previsto, tiempo durante el cual no será extraño que se te exija continuar trabajando al mismo ritmo porque “ya cobras del paro”. Si consigues llegar al final de esta apasionante etapa, podrás pagar más tasas académicas, como por ejemplo los “derechos de lectu- ra” de tu propia tesis doctoral, pagarás a una imprenta por imprimir y encuadernar sendas copias de la misma; muy proba- blemente invitarás a comer a tu director/a y al resto de los miembros del tribunal y después pagarás también el título de Doc- tor o Doctora. Ten en cuenta que estarás muy cerca de los 30. Celébralo, intenta descansar y decide: ¿lo dejas o te vas? En este momento muy probable- mente no tendrás muchas más opciones. En España, después de la tesis viene el paro, y la inmensa mayoría de las jóvenes investigadoras e investigadores que de- ciden continuar con su carrera no tienen más opción que hacerlo en el extranjero, realizando lo que se llaman “estancias postdoctorales”. Aquí podemos añadir la larga lista de situaciones personales que se ven afectadas cuando te conviertes en emigrante, máxime si tenemos en cuenta que suele ser el momento de formar una familia. Si decides salir, el consejo suele ser:“no te vayas pensando en cuándo vol- ver, si luego lo consigues pues mejor, pero de entrada no cuentes con ello para no
  3. 3. llevarte decepciones”. Así que te vas, sin fecha prevista de regreso, y empiezas una vida nómada firmando contratos (o becas), que muchas veces no superan el año de duración. Cuenta la leyenda que se puede ser postdoc en España, u obtener plazas como ayudante doctor, aunque las proba- bilidades de lograrlo son insignificantes. Formación Postdoctoral Si aún sigues pensando que tu profesión es apasionante y te atreves a regresar a España tras 2 o 3 años en el extranjero, podrás intentar competir con el resto de expatriados por los programas de Formación Postdoctoral. Sí, has leído bien, si consigues regresar a España tras haber superado todas las etapas ante- riores, es muy posible que obtengas de nuevo un contrato en prácticas, porque, obviamente, un investigador debe de es- tar continuamente formándose, ¿verdad?. De nuevo volverás a la precariedad de la etapa predoctoral aunque con más carga docente y 1200 € al mes. Si, por el contrario, pasas más tiempo fuera de España, regresas a los treintaymuchos y te traes un Curriculum Vitae más largo que La Santa Biblia, po- drías llegar a conseguir un contrato post- doctoral perteneciente a los programas “de acceso al Sistema Español de Ciencia, Tecnología e Innovación”.En este grupo se encuentran los famosos Contratos Ramón y Cajal, entre otros. Tendrán una duración máxima de 5 años y su objetivo será que consigas establecer tu propio grupo de in- vestigación. Deberás demostrar que eres capaz de escribir proyectos, dirigir tesis doctorales, conseguir financiación para tus proyectos y publicar. Tendrás que pa- sar por una serie de exigentes evaluacio- nes.Ah, por cierto, según el Artículo 22 de la Ley 14/2011, de 1 de junio, de la Cien- cia, la Tecnología y la Innovación, este tipo de contratos también pueden regirse por el Artículo 11.1 del Estatuto de los Traba- jadores, es decir, que sigues en prácticas. ¿Estabilización? Si todo va bien y cumples la mon- taña de requisitos, deberías de poder ac- ceder a un concurso público para obtener una plaza fija en alguna universidad u Or- ganismo Público de Investigación. Pero no te confíes, la Administración Pública siem- pre puede alegar que “hay crisis” para no convocar plazas y que tengas que decidir de nuevo si te quedas o te vas, pero esta vez con cuarentaytantos años. Teniendo en cuenta los límites de las tasas de repo- sición en los últimos años, se estabilizará 1 de cada 10 investigadores que lleguen hasta esta fase. Los otros 9, de nuevo, o lo dejan o se van (si llegas a este punto, será muy recomendable tener buenos amigos en las altas esferas). ¿Te preguntas cómo sobreviven nuestras universidades públi- cas en estas condiciones? Es una buena pregunta, ya que la adaptación de nues- tros títulos universitarios al Espacio Euro- peo de Educación Superior implica la dis- minución del número de alumnos por aula y estas tasas de reposición han supuesto la disminución de la plantilla docente. Sin embargo no se ha reducido el número de plazas que se ofertan a los estudiantes de nuevo ingreso y los precios de las tasas académicas son cada vez más elevados. La respuesta es muy sencilla, ¿recuerdas que el Personal Investigador en Formación también imparte docencia?, pues ahí está la clave. Techos de cristal Divertido, ¿verdad? Pues ahora imagínate exactamente lo mismo sien- do mujer. ¿Aún nos preguntamos cuál es el techo de cristal para la mujer en la ciencia?, ¿por qué durante la etapa pre- doctoral hay muchas más mujeres que hombres y sin embargo hay muchos más catedráticos que catedráticas?, ¿qué es lo que no se entiende? Ahí va un dato más: los criterios para obtener la acreditación como profesorado universitario no tienen en cuenta las bajas maternales. Estas son sólo algunas de las ver- dades que cuesta decir y cuesta más aún escuchar acerca de lo que implica dedi- carse a la investigación en España.Esta es la situación real en la que nos encontra- mos mientras leemos en las noticias opi- niones tipo “el problema es que formamos demasiados doctores”. Esta es la situación que queremos cambiar, porque nosotras/os no queremos irnos y tampoco queremos abandonar nuestra profesión, porque creemos en nuestro talento y porque queremos una sociedad más culta y más formada, una sociedad basada en la investigación y el conocimiento. Y esta es la idea que defenderemos en las Marchas por la Ciencia del próximo 22 de abril. Porque nos #SobranMotios. ¿Nos acompañas?

×