UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL PEDRO RUIZ GALLO FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL, SISTEMAS Y ARQUITECTURA ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIE...
VIDEO INTRODUCTORIO
ZONIFICACIÓNDELLUGARDEL TRABAJO Área administrativa Área de servicios(SSHH,comedor y vestuarios) Área de operaciones de ob...
COMITÉ TÉCNICO DE SEGURIDADY SALUD Ley N° 29783 - Reglamento D.S. N° 005-2012-TR.- Adecuar sectorialmente la normativa En ...
INVESTIGACIÓN Y REPORTEDEACCIDENTESDE TRABAJOY ENFERMEDADES OCUPACIONALES Todos los accidentes y enfermedades ocupacionale...
Se asignarán implementos de seguridad básico (zapatos de seguridad, casco, guantes, uniforme, lentes) y implementos especí...
RIESGOSCRITICOSENCONSTRUCCIÓN 1. CAIDADEALTURA TRABAJOSENALTURA:El64%de losaccidentes fatales en trabajos en construcción ...
ANDAMIOS NTP 400.034 - Indica todos los requisitos y especificaciones técnicas para andamios de madera y acero (andamios t...
NORMA G.050 En aquellos casos en que se esté trabajando a un nivel sobre el cual también se desarrollen otras labores, deb...
ARNÉS DE SEGURIDAD DE CUERPO COMPLETO Está diseñado para detener una caída distribuyendo la fuerza ejercida sobre la perso...
PROTECCIÓN TRABAJOS CON RIESGO DE CAIDAS  TRABAJOS EN ALTURA –Acordonar y señalizar con letreros de prohibición  SISTEMA...
WINCHE, PLATAFORMA ELEVADOR DE IZAJE DE MATERIALES No está permitido izar personas Señalizar el radio de acción del área d...
TRABAJOS CON EQUIPOS DE IZAJE Formación específica de operadores Cargas máximas permitidas Verificación de aparejos de ...
23. Excavaciones La determinación y diseño de un sistema de soporte de la tierra se basará en un análisis detallado de los...
23.1 Requisitos generales
• Trabajos de excavación – Estudio de suelos en excavaciones profundas ( h>2.00m ) – Colocación de barandas en el perímetr...
23.2 Instalación de barreras • Las excavaciones y zanjas deberán ser apropiadamente identificadas con señales, advertencia...
Circulación de vehículos y equipos móviles
Protección contra incendios El personal de seguridad tomará las medidas indicadas en la Norma NTP 350.043 Extintores portá...
• Todo vehículo de transporte del personal con maquinaria de movimiento de tierra, deberá contar con extintores para comba...
25.3 Consideraciones durante el trabajo.
25.3.2 Demolición de muros 25.3.3 Demolición de pisos 25.3.4 Demolición de armaduras metálicas o de hormigón armado
Si bien ésta es una respuesta de la propia sociedad para resolver la falta de infraestructura, también se ha convertido en...
PANORAMA GENERAL Trabajadores Independiente s Trabajadores de Empresas Constructoras Total desconocimiento de Normas de Se...
Universidades Capacitación en Obra Otras Instituciones de Capacitación Varios de ellos no tienen programas académicos orie...
Conclusión: Gran parte de los riesgos y accidentes que surgen de las actividades en la construcción son el resultado de un...
Anexos
Individuos donde Conciencia del medio Comunidad y adquieren aprendiendo conocimientos valores destrezas capacitándolos ind...
OBJETIVOS ESTRATEGICOS LIDERAZGO Y COMPROMISO EVALUACION Y REALIMENTACION DESEMPEÑO DE LAS PERSONAS ASEGURAMIENTO DE PROCE...
NUEVAETICA AMBIENTAL NUEVAS FORMAS COMPORTAMIENTO NUEVAS FORMAS DE PENSAMIENTO NUEVAESCALA DE VALORES EDUCACIÓN SSOMA IMPL...
Ejemplos:
Ejemplos:
Ejemplos:
Ejemplos:
MAPA DE RIESGOS
ACCIDENTE ELECTRICO FATAL Lugar del Accidente: PARAJE : San Andrés DISTRITO : Parcoy PROVINCIA :Pataz DEPARTAMENTO : La Li...
Accidente en el distrito de la Victoria (12 de Diciembre del 2007) El derrumbe se habría ocasionado por filtraciones que d...
Accidente en el distrito de Miraflores (Miércoles 30 de abril del 2008) El derrumbe fue ocasionado por la excavación de un...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL PEDRO RUIZ GALLO FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL, SISTEMAS Y ARQUITECTURA ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DOCENTE: ING. BLAS REBAZA ROCIO DEL PILAR ALUMNO: HUERTAS PEREZ LEONARDO 2019- I SEGURIDAD Y CALIDAD EN LA
  2. 2. VIDEO INTRODUCTORIO
  3. 3. ZONIFICACIÓNDELLUGARDEL TRABAJO Área administrativa Área de servicios(SSHH,comedor y vestuarios) Área de operaciones de obra Área de almacenamiento de materiales Área de parqueo de equipos Víasde circulación peatonal Guardianía Área de acopio temporal de desmonte y de desperdicios REQUISITOS DEL LUGAR DE TRABAJO NORMA G.050
  4. 4. COMITÉ TÉCNICO DE SEGURIDADY SALUD Ley N° 29783 - Reglamento D.S. N° 005-2012-TR.- Adecuar sectorialmente la normativa En las obras con menos de 20 trabajadores se debe designar un Supervisor de prevención de riesgos en la obra, elegido entre los trabajadores de nivel técnico superior (capataces u operarios) o contratarlo, con conocimiento y experiencia certificada en prevención de riesgosen construcción. En toda obra de construcción con 20 o más trabajadores debe constituirse un Comité Técnico de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo (CTSST), Contar conun acta de constitución del comité de SST CONSIDERAR FACTORES SOCIALES, LABORALES Y BIOLOGICOS DIFERENCIADOS EN FUNCION DE SEXO, INCORPORANDO LA DIMENSION DE GENERO.
  5. 5. INVESTIGACIÓN Y REPORTEDEACCIDENTESDE TRABAJOY ENFERMEDADES OCUPACIONALES Todos los accidentes y enfermedades ocupacionales que ocurran durante el desarrollo de la obra, deben investigarse para identificar las causas de origen y establecer acciones correctivas para evitar su recurrencia. La investigación estará a cargo de una comisión nombrada por el jefe de la obra e integrada por el ingeniero de campo del área involucrada, el jefe inmediato del trabajador accidentado, el representante de lostrabajadores y el prevencionista de la obra.
  6. 6. Se asignarán implementos de seguridad básico (zapatos de seguridad, casco, guantes, uniforme, lentes) y implementos específicos de acuerdo al trabajo a realizar El ingreso y tránsito de personas ajenas (visitantes, proveedores) a la obra deberá ser utilizando EPPs necesario EQUIPO DE PROTECCIÓN PERSONAL- EPP
  7. 7. RIESGOSCRITICOSENCONSTRUCCIÓN 1. CAIDADEALTURA TRABAJOSENALTURA:El64%de losaccidentes fatales en trabajos en construcción y montaje seproducen por caídas de altura SISTEMASUTILIZADOSPARATRABAJOSENALTURA A. PRIMARIOS– Estructuras Temporales - Plataforma detrabajo - Caballetes / Andamios - Escaleras portátiles B. SECUNDARIOS– Protección contra caídas Individuales - Restricción de caída - Posicionamiento - Detección de caída Colectivos - Barandas, marquesinas - líneasde advertencia - Redesdeseguridad
  8. 8. ANDAMIOS NTP 400.034 - Indica todos los requisitos y especificaciones técnicas para andamios de madera y acero (andamios tubulares) - Para elementos de madera considera FS=4 y para elementos metálicos indica resistencia y dimensiones mínimas - Para andamios de h>m. Se requiere proyecto con planos, cargas y memorias elaborado por ingeniero estructural -La altura de andamios fijos e independientes (tipo torre) no será mayor a 8 veces la luz de la menor dimensión de la base (altura máxima = 5 cuerpos) - Los andamios aislados en forma de torre se asegurarán contra vuelco por medio de vientos u otros medios de anclaje NORMAG.050 Diseño por profesional responsable que garantice una capacidad de carga para un FS no menor de 2, así como sus estabilidad
  9. 9. NORMA G.050 En aquellos casos en que se esté trabajando a un nivel sobre el cual también se desarrollen otras labores, deberá instalarse una malla de protección REDES DE SEGURIDAD Foto: Redes verticales Foto: Redes horizontales
  10. 10. ARNÉS DE SEGURIDAD DE CUERPO COMPLETO Está diseñado para detener una caída distribuyendo la fuerza ejercida sobre la persona en los muslos, pelvis, cintura, pecho y hombros SISTEMA INDIVIDUAL DE DETENCIÓN DE CAÍDAS Foto: Arnés de cuerpoentero Foto: Conducta riesgosa. Probabilidad de caída 6to Piso
  11. 11. PROTECCIÓN TRABAJOS CON RIESGO DE CAIDAS  TRABAJOS EN ALTURA –Acordonar y señalizar con letreros de prohibición  SISTEMA DE PROTECCIÓN ANTI CAIDAS (Uso obligatorio de ARNÉS y línea de vida)  USO DE ANDAMIOS- Tarjetas de inspección  CAPACITACIÓN
  12. 12. WINCHE, PLATAFORMA ELEVADOR DE IZAJE DE MATERIALES No está permitido izar personas Señalizar el radio de acción del área de izaje No izar cargas por encima de su capacidad El equipo deberá contar con línea a tierra Riesgos: caída de materiales, aplastamiento por caída de cargas suspendidas, descarga eléctrica. TRABAJOS CON EQUIPO DE IZAJE Foto: Condición insegura. Cargasuspendida Foto: Plataforma de izaje de materiales
  13. 13. TRABAJOS CON EQUIPOS DE IZAJE Formación específica de operadores Cargas máximas permitidas Verificación de aparejos de izaje Estrobos, Eslingas, Ganchos.
  14. 14. 23. Excavaciones La determinación y diseño de un sistema de soporte de la tierra se basará en un análisis detallado de los siguientes factores: profundidad del corte, cambios previstos del suelo debidos al aire, sol, agua, y movimiento del terreno por vibraciones originadas por vehículos o voladuras, y empuje de tierras.
  15. 15. 23.1 Requisitos generales
  16. 16. • Trabajos de excavación – Estudio de suelos en excavaciones profundas ( h>2.00m ) – Colocación de barandas en el perímetro de excavación
  17. 17. 23.2 Instalación de barreras • Las excavaciones y zanjas deberán ser apropiadamente identificadas con señales, advertencias y barricadas. • Las barreras de advertencia y protección deberán instalarse a no menos de 1,80 m del borde de la excavación o zanja.
  18. 18. Circulación de vehículos y equipos móviles
  19. 19. Protección contra incendios El personal de seguridad tomará las medidas indicadas en la Norma NTP 350.043 Extintores portátiles. El personal deberá recibir dentro de la charla de seguridad la instrucción adecuada para la prevención y extinción de los incendios consultando la NTP 833.026-1 Extintores portátiles. Servicio de mantenimiento y recarga.
  20. 20. • Todo vehículo de transporte del personal con maquinaria de movimiento de tierra, deberá contar con extintores para combate de incendios de acuerdo a la NTP 833.032 Extintores portátiles para vehículos automotores.
  21. 21. 25.3 Consideraciones durante el trabajo.
  22. 22. 25.3.2 Demolición de muros 25.3.3 Demolición de pisos 25.3.4 Demolición de armaduras metálicas o de hormigón armado
  23. 23. Si bien ésta es una respuesta de la propia sociedad para resolver la falta de infraestructura, también se ha convertido en una de las actividades con mayores riesgos para la salud de las personas debido a la falta de asistencia técnica en muchas de éstas edificaciones. • La Autoconstrucción en el Perú es una de las actividades con mayor demanda entre las familias.
  24. 24. PANORAMA GENERAL Trabajadores Independiente s Trabajadores de Empresas Constructoras Total desconocimiento de Normas de Seguridad E Higiene Porcentaje muy reducido Conoce las Normas
  25. 25. Universidades Capacitación en Obra Otras Instituciones de Capacitación Varios de ellos no tienen programas académicos orientados específicamente al tema de la Seguridad en la construcción Mínimo porcentaje de Empresas realizan Programas de capacitación durante laObra Algunas acciones de difusión
  26. 26. Conclusión: Gran parte de los riesgos y accidentes que surgen de las actividades en la construcción son el resultado de una falta de planificación o información de los mismos incumpliendo así las normas de seguridad preventivas
  27. 27. Anexos
  28. 28. Individuos donde Conciencia del medio Comunidad y adquieren aprendiendo conocimientos valores destrezas capacitándolos individual colectivamente y En la solución de presentes Problemas SSOMA futuros y Educación SSOMA Es un Proceso permanente Análisis Reflexión Acción Esta orientada a Mejorar la capacidad de Dura toda la vida Es de ida y vuelta Se desarrolla en casa escuela trabajo barrio etc Busca el compromiso de la solución de
  29. 29. OBJETIVOS ESTRATEGICOS LIDERAZGO Y COMPROMISO EVALUACION Y REALIMENTACION DESEMPEÑO DE LAS PERSONAS ASEGURAMIENTO DE PROCESOS •Estándares ISO 14000 •OHSAS 18000-G 50-2005TR. •DS.009-2005 TR •Dispositivos Legales MedioAmbiente •Estándares de diseño •Estándares de Funcionamiento •Cumplimiento de políticas •Asunción de responsabilidades •Coordinación y redes de ayuda •Ejercicio visible del Liderazgo •Asignaciones especiales •Controles de la Gerencia •Auditorías operativas •de proceso •Auditorías indicadores de gestión •Observación de Practicas •Estándares ISO 9000 •Refuerzo del comportamiento •Capacitación y entrenamiento •Adecuación al puesto de trabajo •Tratamiento de casos especiales •Equipos de mejoramiento •Equipos de alto rendimiento ESCENARIO OPTIMO GESTIÓN SSOMA
  30. 30. NUEVAETICA AMBIENTAL NUEVAS FORMAS COMPORTAMIENTO NUEVAS FORMAS DE PENSAMIENTO NUEVAESCALA DE VALORES EDUCACIÓN SSOMA IMPLICA ESCENARIO CONCERTADO
  31. 31. Ejemplos:
  32. 32. Ejemplos:
  33. 33. Ejemplos:
  34. 34. Ejemplos:
  35. 35. MAPA DE RIESGOS
  36. 36. ACCIDENTE ELECTRICO FATAL Lugar del Accidente: PARAJE : San Andrés DISTRITO : Parcoy PROVINCIA :Pataz DEPARTAMENTO : La Libertad
  37. 37. Accidente en el distrito de la Victoria (12 de Diciembre del 2007) El derrumbe se habría ocasionado por filtraciones que debilitaron una enorme pared contigua a la construcción, provocando que esta caiga sobre los obreros que estaban cavando un socavón. La construcción de la galería esta ubicada en el cruce del jr. Italia con Antonio Bazo en el distrito de la Victoria.
  38. 38. Accidente en el distrito de Miraflores (Miércoles 30 de abril del 2008) El derrumbe fue ocasionado por la excavación de un terreno para construir las bases y el sótano de un inmueble. Este accidente ocurrió en la obra de Av. El Reducto del distrito de Miraflores.

