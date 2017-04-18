Republica bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio Del Poder Popular Para la Educación Universidad Tecnológica Sucre LeonardoAd...
EJERCICIOS 1.-Calculeelvalorde lospagosyla tabla deamortizaciónparasaldaruna deudadeBs. 4.800.000,00 contratada al 30% anu...
2.-UnaCasadepréstamos otorgaaunapersona natural un crédito para viajar por Bs. 1.800.000,00 a pagar en 12 mensualidades ve...
Matematica financiera

Amortizacion

Matematica financiera

  1. 1. Republica bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio Del Poder Popular Para la Educación Universidad Tecnológica Sucre LeonardoAdames CI: 22.184.932 Administracion/MencionMercadotecnia
  2. 2. EJERCICIOS 1.-Calculeelvalorde lospagosyla tabla deamortizaciónparasaldaruna deudadeBs. 4.800.000,00 contratada al 30% anual convertible trimestralmente, si la deuda debe cancelarse en 1 año, haciendo pagos trimestrales y el primero de ellos se realiza dentro del primer trimestre. Datos Formula: A =____C______ (1+i)ᶰ - 1 I (1+i) ⁿ C = 4.800.000,00 I = 30 % Trimestralmente = 0,075 N = 4 T. A =? Substitution A =4.800.000 (1+0.075) elevado a la 4 - 1 0.075 (1+0.075) elevado a la 4 Fecha Pago Intereses Amortización Saldo 1 1.443.124,036 360 1.073.124,036 3.726.875,964 2 1.443.124,036 276.515.6973 1.153.603,339 2.573.276,625 3 1.443.124,036 192.995,0719 1.240.128.964 1.333.138,661 4 1.443.124,036 99.985.39958 1.333.138,636 0.025 Total 5.732.496,144 932.469,1688 4.799.999,975 4800.000,00
  3. 3. 2.-UnaCasadepréstamos otorgaaunapersona natural un crédito para viajar por Bs. 1.800.000,00 a pagar en 12 mensualidades vencidas, con una tasa del 18% anual capitalizable mensualmente. Datos: Formula: A =____C______ (1+i)ᶰ - 1 I (1+i) ⁿ C = 1.800.000 I = 18 % = 0.015 N = 12 Sustitución A =1.800.000 (1+0.015) elevado a la 12 - 1 0.015 (1+0.015) elevado a la 12 A=165.023,9823 Fecha Pago intereses Amortización Saldo 1 165.023,9823 27,000 138.023,9823 1.661.976,018 2 165.023,9823 24.929.64027 140.094.342 1.521.811,676 3 165.023,9823 22.828.22515 142.195.7572 1.379.685,919 4 165.023,9823 20.695,28878 144.328,6935 1.235.357,226 5 165.023,9823 18.530,35838 146.493,6339 1.088.863.602 6 165.023,9823 16.332,95403 148.691,0283 940.173,5727 7 165.023,9823 14.102,58861 150.921,3937 789.251,179 8 165.023,9823 11.838,76769 153.185,2146 636.065,9644 9 165.023,9823 9.530,989466 155.482,9928 480.582,9716 10 165.023,9823 7.208,744574 157.815,2377 322.767,7339 11 165.023,9823 4.841,516009 160.182,4663 162.585,2676 12 165.023,9823 2.483,779014 162.585,2033 0.0643 Totales 1.980.287.778 180.287,857 1.799.999,936

