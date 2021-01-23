Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to Add an EEPROM with Device Tree Overlay to Your Raspberry Pi HAT Leon Anavi @leonanavi Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conferen...
Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Agenda  Raspberry Pi HATs  EEPROM  Device Tree Overlay  Conclusions
Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference What is a Raspberry Pi HAT?  Hardware Attached on Top  Form factor and dimen...
Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Raspberry Pi u/pHAT
Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference EEPROM
Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference What is EEPROM?  EEPROM (also E2 PROM) is Electrically Erasable Programmable ...
Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference What should the EEPROM on the HAT contain?  Vendor info  GPIO map  Valid de...
Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference What EEPROM to use on a Raspberry Pi HAT?  32 kbit internally organized as 40...
Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Example: ANAVI Infrared pHAT Schematics in KiCad
Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Example: ANAVI Infrared pHAT PCB Layout in KiCad
Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Through-Hole vs Surface Mount Surface Mount Technology (SMT)  Smaller size (S...
Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Device Tree  Specification for a software data structure that describes hardw...
Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Device Tree Overlay  DTO enables a central DTB (device tree blob) to be overl...
Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Device tree compiler (DTC)  Compiles the device tree source (DTS) into a devi...
Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Utilities to create, flash and dump HAT EEPROM image  eepmake: Parses EEPROM ...
Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Example: Mapping Keys in DTS  Linux key codes as defined in /usr/include/linu...
Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Flashing an EEPROM for a HAT  Writing to the EEPROM: pin 3 and 5 (1st I2C)  ...
Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference One more thing… ANAVI Smiley  ANAVI Smiley is a simple open source add-on boa...
Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference ANAVI Smiley DTBO (without EEPROM)  On Raspberry Pi OS, download the examples...
Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Conclusions  Device tree is a software data structure that describes hardware...
Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Thank You! Useful links:  http://kicad-pcb.org/  https://www.raspberrypi.org...
According to the Raspberry Pi Foundation requirements you can call your add-on board a HAT only if it meets certain criteria, including a valid ID EEPROM with vendor info, GPIO map and device tree information.

EEPROM stands for electrically erasable programmable read-only memory. Device tree is a specification for a software data structure that describes hardware components. It allows the compiled Linux kernel to support different hardware configurations within a wider architecture family. Furthermore, it allows it to be overlaid by an EEPROM connected to the secondary I2C bus on pins 27 and 28 of the Raspberry Pi.

In this presentation Leon will share his experience how to wire an EEPROM on a printed circuit board for a Raspberry Pi HAT designed with KiCad, how to configure and program it. Practical examples with the Raspberry Pi OS will be demonstrated.

  1. 1. How to Add an EEPROM with Device Tree Overlay to Your Raspberry Pi HAT Leon Anavi @leonanavi Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference
  2. 2. Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Agenda  Raspberry Pi HATs  EEPROM  Device Tree Overlay  Conclusions
  3. 3. Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference What is a Raspberry Pi HAT?  Hardware Attached on Top  Form factor and dimensions according to the mechanical specifications for a HAT or a micro-HAT (uHAT)  40 pin header compatible with Raspberry Pi B+ and all newer models  EEPROM with device tree fragment  Details: https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/introducing-raspberry-pi-hats/ https://github.com/raspberrypi/hats https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/raspberry-pi-tv-hat/
  4. 4. Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Raspberry Pi u/pHAT
  5. 5. Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference EEPROM
  6. 6. Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference What is EEPROM?  EEPROM (also E2 PROM) is Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory  Historically dates back to the 1970s  Uses a parallel or serial interface (SPI, I²C, etc.) for data input/output  Nonvolatile: saved data is not lost on power down  Unlimited number or READs  Data can be rewritten, aka changed  Requires 2 transistors per bit
  7. 7. Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference What should the EEPROM on the HAT contain?  Vendor info  GPIO map  Valid device tree information  Must be connected to ID_SD and ID_SC pins
  8. 8. Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference What EEPROM to use on a Raspberry Pi HAT?  32 kbit internally organized as 4096 words of 8 bits each (4 k x 8)  I2 C interface  Supports 3.3V supply voltage
  9. 9. Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Example: ANAVI Infrared pHAT Schematics in KiCad
  10. 10. Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Example: ANAVI Infrared pHAT PCB Layout in KiCad
  11. 11. Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Through-Hole vs Surface Mount Surface Mount Technology (SMT)  Smaller size (SOIC-8)  Cheaper*  Difficult for soldering at home Through-Hole Technology (THT)  Big size (PDIP-8 package)  More expensive* and difficult to find  Easy soldering
  12. 12. Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Device Tree  Specification for a software data structure that describes hardware components  Allows compiled Linux kernel to support different hardware configurations within a wider architecture family  The device tree is compiled as an external file from the Linux kernel binary files called DTB (Device Tree Blob) from source code in DTS (Device Tree Source)  For more details: https://www.devicetree.org/ https://elinux.org/images/f/f9/Petazzoni-device-tree-dummies_0.pdf
  13. 13. Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Device Tree Overlay  DTO enables a central DTB (device tree blob) to be overlaid on the device tree  DTO includes a number of fragments  With the default bootloader on Raspberry Pi, DTO can be set at config.txt on the FAT partition with device_tree=  The EEPROM on a Raspberry Pi add-on board, connected to the secondary I2C bus on pins 27 and 28, should include the overlay required to automatically enable the board  On Raspberry Pi OS and other GNU/Linux distributions for Raspberry Pi the information in the EEPROM can be seen from user-space at /proc/device-tree/hat/
  14. 14. Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Device tree compiler (DTC)  Compiles the device tree source (DTS) into a device tree binary (DTB)  To install it on Raspberry Pi OS: sudo apt update sudo apt install -y device-tree-compiler  Example usage: dtc -I dts -O dtb -o anavi-play-phat.dtbo anavi-play-phat.dts
  15. 15. Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Utilities to create, flash and dump HAT EEPROM image  eepmake: Parses EEPROM text file and creates binary .eep file  eepdump: Dumps a binary .eep file as human readable text (for debug)  eepflash: Write or read .eep binary image to/from HAT EEPROM  To install the tools, clone the hats git repository and run make && sudo make install  https://github.com/raspberrypi/hats/
  16. 16. Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Example: Mapping Keys in DTS  Linux key codes as defined in /usr/include/linux/input-event-codes.h  Compile DTBO: dtc -I dts -O dtb -o anavi-play-phat.dtbo anavi-play-phat.dts  Create settings.txt file for the EEPROM and specify the DTO  Create binary .eep file from the .txt file using eepmake ./eepmake settings.txt settings.eep anavi-play-phat.dtbo  For example, DTS for the DTO of ANAVI Play pHAT: https://github.com/AnaviTechnology/hats/blob/anavi/eepromutils/anavi-play-phat.dts
  17. 17. Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Flashing an EEPROM for a HAT  Writing to the EEPROM: pin 3 and 5 (1st I2C)  Reading from the EEPROM: pin 27 and 28 (2nd I2C)  Flash the .eep file with eepflash: https://github.com/raspberrypi/hats
  18. 18. Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference One more thing… ANAVI Smiley  ANAVI Smiley is a simple open source add-on board for Raspberry Pi that comes as a soldering kit with 2 LEDs and a button  Sample device tree overlay configuration shows how to configure button as mute, LED1 to indicated CPU activity and LED2 the heartbeat: https://github.com/AnaviTechnology/anavi-examples/blob/master/anavi-smiley/anavi-smiley.dts
  19. 19. Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference ANAVI Smiley DTBO (without EEPROM)  On Raspberry Pi OS, download the examples and compile device tree overlay: dtc -I dts -O dtb -o anavi-smiley.dtbo anavi-smiley.dts  Copy the dtbo file to /boot/overlays/: sudo cp anavi-smiley.dtbo /boot/overlays/  Manually enable the device tree overlay in /boot/config.txt: dtoverlay=anavi-smiley gpio=26=pu  Reboot
  20. 20. Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Conclusions  Device tree is a software data structure that describes hardware components and provides support of different hardware configurations without recompiling the Linux kernel  Device Tree Overlay allow extending the existing device tree configurations and is especially convenient for add-on boards  Each Raspberry Pi HAT must have an EEPROM attached to pins 27 and 28  Raspberry Pi foundation provides utilities to create, flash and dump HAT EEPROM images  With an EEPROM you can automatically configure a Raspberry Pi add-on board
  21. 21. Leon Anavi, Pi Wars 2021 at Home Conference Thank You! Useful links:  http://kicad-pcb.org/  https://www.raspberrypi.org/documentation/configuration/device-t ree.md#part3  https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/introducing-raspberry-pi-hats/  https://www.raspberrypi.org/magpi/make-your-own-hat/  https://github.com/raspberrypi/hats  https://www.oshwa.org/

