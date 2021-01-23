How to Add an EEPROM with Device Tree Overlay to Your Raspberry Pi HAT

PiWars Conference 2021 (online event)



According to the Raspberry Pi Foundation requirements you can call your add-on board a HAT only if it meets certain criteria, including a valid ID EEPROM with vendor info, GPIO map and device tree information.



EEPROM stands for electrically erasable programmable read-only memory. Device tree is a specification for a software data structure that describes hardware components. It allows the compiled Linux kernel to support different hardware configurations within a wider architecture family. Furthermore, it allows it to be overlaid by an EEPROM connected to the secondary I2C bus on pins 27 and 28 of the Raspberry Pi.



In this presentation Leon will share his experience how to wire an EEPROM on a printed circuit board for a Raspberry Pi HAT designed with KiCad, how to configure and program it. Practical examples with the Raspberry Pi OS will be demonstrated.