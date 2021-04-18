Gestión de Proyectos Informáticos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GESTION DE PROYECTOS INFORMATICOS Prof. Leomelys López
Prof. Leomelys López Definición • Un proyecto es un esfuerzo temporal acometido para crear un único servicio o producto. •...
Prof. Leomelys López Proyecto Informático Un Proyecto Informático es un sistema de cursos de acciones simultáneas y/o secu...
Los proyectos más clásicos desde el punto de vista de la "gestión" son los de construcción y mantenimiento de software. • ...
Prof. Leomelys López La administración de proyectos es la disciplina de gestionar proyectos exitosamente, la cual puede y ...
Distinción entre una Metodología de Administración de Proyectos y una Metodología de Desarrollo de Software Prof. Leomelys...
Prof. Leomelys López El proceso de administración de proyectos recibe como entradas o es afectado por (Dixon, 2000):  Nec...
Prof. Leomelys López En la perspectiva tradicional, es posible distinguir 5 componentes de un proyecto (4 etapas más el co...
Prof. Leomelys López
Prof. Leomelys López Por otra parte, una de varias metodologías disponibles para el desarrollo de sistemas se compone por ...
• PMI (Project Management Institute) Organizaciones certificadoras para administrar proyectos Prof. Leomelys López
La credencial Project Management Professional (PMP) es la certificación más importante y reconocida de la industria para l...
PMBOK MOPROSOFT CMMI RUP METRICA V3 Modelos, Metodologías y Estándares Prof. Leomelys López
Microsoft Project Project Sheduler Sure Trak Project Manajer Time Line Software para la Administración de Proyectos Pr...
Prof. Leomelys López
Prof. Leomelys López Sin considerar el tamaño del proyecto, su alcance o duración existen 5 máximas de satisfacción en su ...
Prof. Leomelys López Por otro lado los aspectos críticos que contribuyen al fracaso de proyectos de tecnologías de informa...
Actividad Elemento de trabajo realizado dentro de un proyecto. Habitualmente tiene una duración, un coste y unos requerimi...
Prof. Leomelys López Helpdesk: Es un término que, generalmente, hace referencia a un centro de atención a usuarios o clien...
Prof. Leomelys López Producto Cualquier resultado medible, tangible y verificable que debe ser obtenido para completar un ...
Gestión de Proyectos Informáticos

Material referente a la Gestión de proyectos Informáticos, diferencia entre una metodología de software y una metodología de gestión de proyectos.

Gestión de Proyectos Informáticos

  1. 1. GESTION DE PROYECTOS INFORMATICOS Prof. Leomelys López
  2. 2. Prof. Leomelys López Definición • Un proyecto es un esfuerzo temporal acometido para crear un único servicio o producto. • “Conjunto de actividades planificadas, ejecutadas y supervisadas con el fin de alcanzar un fin común con recursos finitos” Entorno del Proyecto El conjunto de condiciones en las que se va a realizar el proyecto se conoce como entorno. El entorno del proyecto puede cambiar fácilmente, en especial el contexto socio-económico. La influencia del entorno sobre el proyecto será más intensa cuanto más duras sean las condiciones económicas y sociales.
  3. 3. Prof. Leomelys López Proyecto Informático Un Proyecto Informático es un sistema de cursos de acciones simultáneas y/o secuenciales que incluye personas, equipamientos de hardware, software y comunicaciones, enfocadas en obtener uno o más resultados deseables sobre un sistema de información. • Sustitución o actualización de un sistema existente de procesamiento de datos. • Elaboración de software para venta al público general. • Elaboración o desarrollo de sistemas para uso específico dentro de una empresa. • Desarrollo de sistemas de información para áreas específicas dentro de la empresa, como la venta de productos de empresa a empresa y manejo de proveedores vía Internet. • Sistemas de alta complejidad como sistemas expertos, inteligencia artificial y redes neuronales. Tipos de Proyectos Informáticos
  4. 4. Los proyectos más clásicos desde el punto de vista de la "gestión" son los de construcción y mantenimiento de software. • DES: Desarrollo de aplicaciones estructurado • DOO: Desarrollo de aplicaciones orientado a objetos • MAN: Mantenimiento de aplicaciones • PKS: Selección Paquete • PKI : Implantación Paquete • OUT: Outsourcing • BIN: Business Intelligence Prof. Leomelys López
  5. 5. Prof. Leomelys López La administración de proyectos es la disciplina de gestionar proyectos exitosamente, la cual puede y debe aplicarse durante el ciclo de vida de cualquier proyecto (Dixon, 2000). De acuerdo con una enciclopedia en línea, la administración de proyectos es la disciplina que se encarga de definir y alcanzar objetivos optimizando el uso de recursos: tiempo, dinero, la gente, espacio, etc. (Project management.,2005). Administración de Proyectos Otra definición nos dice que: la administración de proyectos es la forma de planear, organizar, dirigir y controlar una serie de actividades realizadas por un grupo de personas que tienen un objetivo específico; el cual puede ser (crear, diseñar, elaborar, mejorar, analizar, etc.) un problema o cosa (Rodríguez, 2002).
  6. 6. Distinción entre una Metodología de Administración de Proyectos y una Metodología de Desarrollo de Software Prof. Leomelys López Es importante establecer una distinción entre una metodología de Administración de proyectos y una metodología de desarrollo de software. La importancia de distinguir entre ambos conceptos radica en que una organización debe contar con una metodología de administración de proyectos consistente a cualquiera que sea la naturaleza del proyecto que se desarrolla. Metodología de Administración de Proyectos Metodología de Desarrollo de Aplicaciones Dice que los proyectos deben ser divididos en fases y antes de iniciar con cada una de ellas debe existir un plan Establece cuáles son las fases y qué actividades involucra Define roles y responsabilidades Define cuáles son los roles y responsabilidades que corresponden a cada fase Dice que un pre supuesto debe ser definido y administrado. Define qué medidas deben emplearse para contabilizar el desarrollo en la organización. Tabla 1 . Diferencia entre Metodologías de Administración de Proyectos y de Desarrollo de Aplicaciones. Fuente: (Neville, 2005).
  7. 7. Prof. Leomelys López El proceso de administración de proyectos recibe como entradas o es afectado por (Dixon, 2000):  Necesidades y requerimientos del proyecto a desarrollar (alcance).  Límites establecidos en tiempo, costo, calidad, desempeño requerido, aspectos legales, etc.  Mecanismos para lograrlo entre los que están: personas, técnicas, herramientas, equipo y organización. En base al desempeño de dicha Administración se entregan productos o servicios como salida, tal como se observa en la Figura 1. Proceso de Administración de Proyectos Figura 1. Proceso de Administración de Proyectos. Fuente: (Dixon, 2000)
  8. 8. Prof. Leomelys López En la perspectiva tradicional, es posible distinguir 5 componentes de un proyecto (4 etapas más el control) en el desarrollo de un proyecto (Project management. 2005): 1.- Iniciación de proyecto 2.- Planificación de proyecto 3.- Producción de proyecto o ejecución 4.- Supervisión y control del Proyecto 5.- Finalización de proyecto o cierre No todos los proyectos visitarán cada etapa ya que los proyectos pueden ser terminados antes de que alcancen la finalización. Algunos proyectos probablemente no tienen la planificación y/o el control. Y algunos proyectos pasarán por pasos 2, 3 y 4 varias veces (Project management. 2005). Fases de la administración de Proyectos
  9. 9. Prof. Leomelys López
  10. 10. Prof. Leomelys López Por otra parte, una de varias metodologías disponibles para el desarrollo de sistemas se compone por las siguientes fases (Rodríguez, 2002):  Investigación Preliminar  Diseño del Sistema  Desarrollo de Sistemas  Pruebas del Sistema  Implantación y evaluación Muchas metodologías varían en las fases que involucran y pueden realizar procesos de retroalimentación o iterativos hasta lograr tener un producto de software terminado. Sea cual sea la metodología, finalmente se busca producir una aplicación lista para su uso. Fases del desarrollo de Software
  11. 11. • PMI (Project Management Institute) Organizaciones certificadoras para administrar proyectos Prof. Leomelys López
  12. 12. La credencial Project Management Professional (PMP) es la certificación más importante y reconocida de la industria para los gerentes de proyectos. La PMP es globalmente reconocida y demandada ya que demuestra que se tiene la experiencia, educación y competencia para liderar y dirigir proyectos. PMP
  13. 13. PMBOK MOPROSOFT CMMI RUP METRICA V3 Modelos, Metodologías y Estándares Prof. Leomelys López
  14. 14. Microsoft Project Project Sheduler Sure Trak Project Manajer Time Line Software para la Administración de Proyectos Prof. Leomelys López
  Prof. Leomelys López
  16. 16. Prof. Leomelys López Sin considerar el tamaño del proyecto, su alcance o duración existen 5 máximas de satisfacción en su desarrollo (Boyd, 2001): • Entregar el producto que el cliente desea o necesita. • Entregar la calidad de manera acorde con el precio. • Entregar el producto en el espacio de tiempo que el cliente desea o necesita. • Entregar el nivel de retroalimentación que el cliente desea, y • Contar con un sistema de resolución de conflictos justo para el cliente y el equipo de desarrollo.
  17. 17. Prof. Leomelys López Por otro lado los aspectos críticos que contribuyen al fracaso de proyectos de tecnologías de información incluyen (Brock, Hendricks, Linnell, & Smith, 2003) : 1.- Nunca iniciar sin un objetivo bien definido 2.- Fragmentar el proyecto 3.- Invertir tiempo en la planeación 4.- Involucrar al equipo de trabajo en la planeación y el control 5.- Fomentar la cohesión del equipo de trabajo 6.- Prevenir problemas 7.- Antes de ejecutar, establecer líneas de Base. 8.- Mantener claro el objetivo principal del proyecto 9.- Establecer un proceso para monitorear y controlar 10.- Atender los puntos críticos primordialmente. 11.- Tomarse el tiempo necesario para cerrar el proyecto. 12.- Utilizar una metodología para todos los proyectos.
  18. 18. Actividad Elemento de trabajo realizado dentro de un proyecto. Habitualmente tiene una duración, un coste y unos requerimientos de recursos previstos. Se puede subdividir en tareas. DFD Diagrama de Flujo de Datos. EDT Estructura de Descomposición de Trabajo (en inglés WBS: Work Breakdown Structure). Fase Conjunto de actividades de un proyecto lógicamente relacionadas, que culminan con la consecución de un producto principal. GAP-análisis Herramienta que permite identificar y documentar las diferencias existentes entre la situación deseada y la situación actual o real. Prof. Leomelys López GLOSARIO
  19. 19. Prof. Leomelys López Helpdesk: Es un término que, generalmente, hace referencia a un centro de atención a usuarios o clientes, preparado para gestionar solicitudes sobre instalaciones de productos, su utilización o los problemas derivados del uso de un determinado producto. MFD Modelo Físico de Datos. MLD Modelo Lógico de Datos. Outsourcing y Outtasking: Consisten en la externalización de determinadas funciones no estratégicas o que no forman parte de la actividad principal, mediante lo cual la empresa pretende reducir sus costes o convertir costes fijos en variables. La principal diferencia entre outsourcing y outtasking es que el outsourcing habitualmente conlleva además la transferencia de recursos (humanos y materiales). PMI Project Management Institute
  20. 20. Prof. Leomelys López Producto Cualquier resultado medible, tangible y verificable que debe ser obtenido para completar un proyecto o parte de un proyecto. TI Tecnologías de Información (en inglés IT).

