Contoh contoh pointilis

POINTILIS ———— Seni Budaya (Seni Rupa) XII ———— Contoh Karya
Pointilis diatas kertas hawai (texture)
Pointilis murni
Pointilis murni
Pointilis murni
Pointilis digabung dengan teknik halftone
Pointilis murni
Pointilis murni
Pointilis digabung dengan teknik line (garis)
Pointilis digabung dengan teknik line (garis)
Pointilis digabung dengan bloking
Pointilis murni
Pointilis murni
Pointilis murni
Pointilis digabung dengan teknik line (garis)
Pointilis murni
Pointilis murni
Selamat Berkarya
Materi Seni Budayas Kelas XII
Prinsip dan Unsur Seni Rupa
Teknik Pointilis

Published in: Education
