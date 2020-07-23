Successfully reported this slideshow.
19/07/2020 Franco Bagaglia La Comunicazione oggi (considerazioni tecnologiche informali)
PA GE * Sommario Abstract 2 1) Visibiltà 2 2) Processi 2 3) WikiXXXX 3 4) Potenziamento pagina FB 3 5) presenza su Linkedi...
PA GE * Abstract Questa nota contiene delle informazioni non strutturate redatta allo scopo di evidenziare i punti fondame...
Ovviamente la struttura di un funnel e di tutti i processi dinamici devono essere personalizzati sulla scorta delle analisi delle proprie Buyer Personas e dei nostri obiettivi.
PA GE * Scoop.it Scoop.it, un sito web che fin dalle righe di presentazione dichiara il suo fine:Leverage Curation to incr...
3. Guest posting È una modalità di diffusione dei contenuti che si è sempre utilizzata molto nel mondo del blogging.
PA GE * 10. Strumento Webinar (consigliata la piattaforma zoom) Inutile spiegare l’importanza del webinar in ambito market...
Punti di forza Nei punti di forza dobbiamo inserire ciò che caratterizza la nostra attività, ciò che ci rende unici nei confronti dei competitor.
Per buyer persona si intende il ritratto di un utente che incarna un segmento del nostro pubblico di riferimento.
Una volta seguiti questi semplici passi, avremo ben chiaro a chi ci rivolgiamo e qual è il nostro target.
  1. 1. 19/07/2020 Franco Bagaglia La Comunicazione oggi (considerazioni tecnologiche informali)
  2. 2. PA GE * Sommario Abstract 2 1) Visibiltà 2 2) Processi 2 3) WikiXXXX 3 4) Potenziamento pagina FB 3 5) presenza su Linkedin, Pinterest, Instagram,Youtube e Twitter 3 6) Content Curation 3 7) Tattiche per promuovere i contenuti 4 8) L’analisi SWOT e lo studio dei competitors 6 Analisi della concorrenza 6 9) Buyer Personas 7 Conclusioni 9
  3. 3. PA GE * Abstract Questa nota contiene delle informazioni non strutturate redatta allo scopo di evidenziare i punti fondamentali per una corretta strategia di marketing online. L’obiettivo è di attivare un processo di confronto atto a stilare una roadmap che conduca alla definizione di un insieme di processi operativi allineati con gli obiettivi e supportati da un adeguato framework tecnologico. 1) Visibiltà il nostro problema in questo momento è di conferire la massima visibilità a tutte le nostre azioni ed il più velocemente possibile. Orbene, non potendo preoccuparci noi di questo problema in quanto : ● i paradigmi di indicizzazione cambiano continuamente ● ci vogliono competenze molto verticali ● occorrerebbe destinare risorse e tempo alla gestione di questa tematica l'unica soluzione percorribile è quella di avvalersi di piattaforme dove realizzare un sito/blog in maniera semplice e professionale dove la visibilità è garantita in maniera automatica . Uno delle migliori piattaforme è Wiz per chi non vuole interfacciarsi con problemi di hosting e personalizzazioni. 2) Processi Parallelamente a quanto sopra esposta si dovranno seguire le normali campagne sui social nonchè dobbiamo iscrivervi a qualche sito di diffusione in merito ad un gran numero di tematiche...come scoop.it e paper.li A regime non dobbiamo dimenticarci di avere anche un supporto tecnologico in termini di Funnel di vendita,Email Marketing ......con dei templates di contatto già pronti che possono essere personalizzati a questo proposito sto seguendo da tempo una piattaforma di digital marketing completamente italiana : https://www.it.builderall.com che mette a disposizione un motore di email marketing ed un insieme incredibile di strumenti per facilitare le attività di comunicazione ....... Non dimentichiamoci che la gestione delle email abbisogna della massima attenzione e dei massimi automatismi..... Qui siamo di fronte ad un costo mensile di 45 €
  4. 4. PA GE * Ovviamente la struttura di un funnel e di tutti i processi dinamici devono essere personalizzati sulla scorta delle analisi delle proprie Buyer Personas e dei nostri obiettivi. 3) WikiXXXX Ovviamente in termini di immagine e di visibilità i contenuti di XXXX devono essere presenti in un sito di tipo Wiki che notoriamente rappresenta la summa teologica dei macro contenuti di un’area tematica. 4) Potenziamento pagina FB Grazie alla piattaforma 22social saremo in grado di far evolvere le possobilità grafiche e di contenuti della pagina in maniera incredibile…. Per meglio comprendere è come se una pagina FB diventasse un minisito. Costo mensile 30 € 5) presenza su Linkedin, Pinterest, Instagram,Youtube e Twitter Ovviamente non possiamo dimenticare le altre piattaforme social sui quali dovremmo attivare dei piani editoriali ben definiti e distinti per funzionalità. 6) Content Curation Pubblicare un contenuto sul blog aziendale o sul proprio sito non è l’unica cosa da fare, anzi: è soltanto l’inizio. I contenuti vanno fatti viaggiare su più canali, come social network, eBook, newsletter e anche altri siti. Solo così ci si può assicurare il massimo della visibilità. La cura dei contenuti (o se si preferisce la content curation) è tuttora un affare molto sottovalutato, degno però della massima attenzione sia da parte dei clienti sia da parte di chi si occupa di promozione online. Per farla al meglio, e quindi attirare l’attenzione degli utenti della rete, esistono diversi tool gratuiti nel web e utilizzabili da chiunque.
  5. 5. PA GE * Scoop.it Scoop.it, un sito web che fin dalle righe di presentazione dichiara il suo fine:Leverage Curation to increase your visibility, ovvero, Sfruttiamo la curation per incrementare la tua visibilità. Quali? Semplice: grazie alla gestione di un canale Scoop.it dedicato a un argomento specifico (calcio piuttosto che arte, cinema, teatro, libri, luoghi da visitare, città del Nord Europa e chi più ne ha più ne metta), si può intercettare una fetta di pubblico assetato di notizie. E già questo è importante, tanto più se si considera che milioni di persone ogni giorno snobbano la carta stampata in favore delle informazioni che possono trovare sul web. Paper.li Se penso a Perper.li mi vengono in mente i tanti clienti di aziende medio-piccole che sognano di promuoversi sulla carta stampata ma non hanno un budget sufficiente per farlo. Il concetto di giornale stampato sarà presto preistoria anche in Italia: con Paper.li ognuno se lo fa da solo il suo giornale, e senza nemmeno bisogno di ore e ore di ricerca e scrittura. Come per Scoop.it , basta inserire delle key word nel motore di ricerca, impostare i parametri e via!, ecco una lista di news in tema da cui attingere. Issuu Issuu è un servizio gratuito che permette di caricare qualsiasi tipo di documento e farne una rivista. Con 52 milioni di lettori al mese, Issuu è una delle piattaforme in più rapida crescita dell’editoria digitale in tutto il mondo e un modo molto efficace per indirizzare il traffico al blog o al sito web della vostra azienda. Consente di raccogliere, condividere e pubblicare informazioni in un accattivante e user-friendly formato rivista digitale. 7) Tattiche per promuovere i contenuti Quali strumenti e mezzi abbiamo a disposizione per promuovere i nostri contenuti in rete? Nota a margine: il fatto di condividere il tuo contenuto sui social, attraverso modalità adatte al social prescelto, non lo sto a inserire in questo elenco ok? Questa è la base, passiamo oltre. 1. Email Marketing È uno strumento davvero molto utile alla diffusione dei nostri contenuti online a patto che venga utilizzato bene, consapevolmente e senza tendenze spammose. Quello che possiamo fare subito (se ancora non lo stiamo facendo) è iniziare a creare una mailing list (le persone devono aver dato il loro consenso alla ricezione di mail/newsletter da parte nostra), decidere cosa vogliamo inviare via email (aggiornamenti su ultimi contenuti, contenuti dedicati e esclusivi solo per iscritti, un ebook creato appositamente, etc) e scegliere un sistema per l’invio di newsletter (io consiglio MailChimp per iniziare, ma ci sono anche altre valide alternative). 2. Ottimizza il blog Una delle principali cose da fare è rendere semplice e immediata per il lettore la condivisione online di quello che sta leggendo. Inseriamo pertanto in ogni contenuto i tasti di social sharing, ben visibili e che invoglino alla condivisione. Inserisci ben visibile un widget per i Post Correlati, che spinga l’utente a scoprire un nuovo contenuto sul tuo blog e magari sarà proprio quello che avrà voglia di ricondividere. Utilizziamo tool di commenti social come Disquis, Livefyre o i commenti di Facebook.
  6. 6. PA GE * 3. Guest posting È una modalità di diffusione dei contenuti che si è sempre utilizzata molto nel mondo del blogging e ritengo abbia ancora valide applicazioni e prospettive. Tutto sta nello scegliere il blog/magazine più in target con i propri contenuti e creare delle proposta di guestpost di qualità, originali e che portino valore alla community. Il nostro guadagno sarà duplice: un probabile incremento del traffico verso il nostro sito (tutto dipende dal prestigio/visibilità del blog/magazine che ci ospita) e ritorni positivi in termini di personal branding e web reputation. 4. Troviamo e interagiamo con community online rilevanti per il nostro target Gruppi su Linkedin o su Facebook, Community su forum o altro ancora. Attenzione però, ho scritto “interagisci” e non “spamma i tuoi contenuti in questi gruppi come non ci fosse un domani”. 5. Curiamo i nostri contenuti online Ci sono numerose piattaforme dedicate alla content curation, ottime per curare e portare al tempo stesso visibilità ai nostri contenuti. Scoop.it è la più famosa e utilizzata, oppure possiamo provare anche Paper.li, Flipboard, per menzionare le più conosciute. 6. Riproponiamo il nostro contenuto in un altro formato Possiamo creare una grafica per Facebook o Instagram, un’infografica per Pinterest, un video per Youtube, una presentazione per SlideShare, un Ebook da inviare a chi si iscrive alla nostra newsletter (vedi punto 1) secondo un processo di tipo Funnel. 7. Investiamo su paid media che amplificano i contenuti Il più conosciuto è Outbrain, una piattaforma di content discovery che amplifica e “raccomanda” i nostri contenuti su altri magazine, siti e blog in una logica di native advertising. Altri servizi simili sono Taboola e LinkWeLove. Serve capire come pianificarle efficacemente altrimenti butteremo via i nostri soldi ma con un po’ di studio possiamo iniziare attivando piccole campagne ADS su Facebook, con budget minimi, per vedere quali risultati ti portano. Facebook ha una piattaforma di sponsorizzazione contenuti davvero performante e abbastanza semplice da utilizzare. C’è chi ci dirà che bisogna studiarla molto prima di utilizzarla, io sono per conoscerne le funzionalità base e poi sperimentare, provare, testare. Inizia magari da qui 8. Sponsorizziamo i contenuti sui social Come per Facebook, anche su Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Linkedin e Youtube abbiamo la possibilità di creare campagne advertising per dare più visibilità ai nostri contenuti. 9. Interagiamo con gli influencers Di nuovo, che non vorrei mai qualcuno non capisse, da leggere “interagisci” e non “stalkerizza”. Ok, assodato questo concetto, un modo semplice e proficuo per questa professione in generale, e non solo per dare maggior visibilità a ciò che scriviamo, è quello di entrare in contatto con gli influencers del nostro settore e creare con loro una relazione. Come? Commentando i loro contenuti, rilanciandoli, menzionandoli, taggandoli, dando la nostra opinione in una conversazione. Semplice ma efficace.
  7. 7. PA GE * 10. Strumento Webinar (consigliata la piattaforma zoom) Inutile spiegare l’importanza del webinar in ambito marketing e formazione….. Questo strumento rappresenta uno step importante nei funnel cosiddetti : Webinar Funnel.. 8) L’analisi SWOT e lo studio dei competitors Analisi della concorrenza Per determinare la probabilità di successo e definire la nostra strategia di marketing, dobbiamo conoscere e comprendere quale sia la nostra concorrenza e come essa operi, in modo da evitarla, sconfiggerla o differenziarti da essa. La ricerca della concorrenza ci aiuterà anche nella fase successiva della creazione di un’analisi SWOT. Nel nuovo mondo dell’inbound marketing ci sono alcune strategie di primaria importanza. Queste possono anche essere utili quando si ricercano concorrenti. L’uso di e-mail, social media e l’analisi del panorama dei contenuti ti forniranno un’enorme quantità di informazioni sulla concorrenza. Ecco alcuni suggerimenti rapidi per capire a chi siamo contro: Iscriviamoci alle newsletter dei concorrenti (o di quelli che percepiamo come concorrenti). Seguiamo i nostri concorrenti su Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram… qualsiasi social media su cui puoi trovarli. L’analisi SWOT (Strong, Weakness, Oppotunity, Threat) è uno strumento che consente di definire elementi essenziali del tuo business. Si tratta di una matrice divisa in quattro quadrati: quelli inferiori riguardano componenti esterne, quelli superiori sono interne. E prendono il nome di punti di forza, di debolezza, minacce e opportunità. L’obiettivo dell’analisi SWOT è quello di dare consapevolezza all’azienda di cosa è e dove si trova. Ma anche di agevolare dei processi virtuosi. Devi migliorare ogni debolezza, e ridurre le minacce. Anzi, l’obiettivo sarebbe quello di eliminarle trasformandole in opportunità. In questo modo puoi ottimizzare la gestione della crisi e convertire il negativo in positivo. Tutto questo è fondamentale in qualsiasi realtà con uno scopo. È possibile fare l’analisi SWOT aziendale e personale, ne può trovare vantaggio il freelance e la PMI. Anche il blogger che deve organizzare un piano editoriale. In che modo? L’analisi SWOT si basa su 4 elementi che si dividono in interni ed esterni. I punti di forza e le debolezze arrivano dall’analisi interna, mentre le opportunità e le minacce da quella esterna, che guarda oltre i confini del brand
  8. 8. PA GE * Punti di forza Nei punti di forza dobbiamo inserire ciò che caratterizza la nostra attività, ciò che ci rende unico nei confronti dei competitor. C’è qualcosa che possiamo fare solo noi? C’è un passaggio che ci caratterizza? Bene, inseriamo questi punti nel box. L’evoluzione di questa voce: come utilizzare e sfruttare i punti di forza per scrivere meglio online. Punti di debolezza Qui ci sono i passaggi che ci rendono vulnerabili e deboli. L’idea è quella di individuare le possibili criticità interne e trasformarle in punti di forza. Anche attraverso la buona comunicazione del blog. Ma non solo. Da qui si passa al punto essenziale: come migliorare ogni debolezza? E come usare il blog per risolverle? Minacce Nella sezione dedicata alle minacce dobbiamo inserire elementi esterni individuati durante l’analisi della concorrenza e del contesto. Dobbiamo inserire tutto ciò che potrebbe diventare un problema per nostra attività. C’è un obiettivo? Dobbiamo fare qualcosa? Dobbiamocapire come trasformare le minacce in opportunità con il blogging. Opportunità Le opportunità rappresentano l’aspetto speculare delle minacce. Attraverso un’analisi esterna e una riflessione sulla realtà che ci circonda possiamo individuare gli elementi che potrebbero essere definiti a nostro favore. Il compito è quello di capire come, attraverso la pubblicazione dei contenuti, trasformare le opportunità in punti di forza. 9) Buyer Personas Quando dobbiamo iniziare a mettere le basi per una qualsiasi campagna di marketing, una delle prime cose da definire nella nostra strategia è il target. Non ci riferiamo mai ad una massa indistinta, ma a specifiche persone che hanno degli interessi e si comportano in un determinato modo, cioè esattamente a coloro che potrebbero essere i nostri potenziali clienti. Perché no, i nostri clienti non sono tutto il mondo o tutta l'Italia. Ecco, quindi, che ruolo giocano esattamente le buyer personas in questa definizione del target così specifica.
  9. 9. PA GE * Per buyer persona si intende il ritratto di un utente che incarna un segmento del nostro pubblico di riferimento. La rappresentazione generalizzata del cliente ideale di un’azienda, il punto di partenza per identificare i potenziali clienti. Definire le buyer personas è utile e rende più agevoli i lavori di personalizzazione dei contenuti all’interno della nostra strategia. Infatti, è molto più facile sviluppare idee e customizzare i propri messaggi, se in mente abbiamo una persona con caratteristiche definite. Ci sono template che ci possono aiutare a seguire una traccia per incanalare tutte le caratteristiche utili alla definizione dell’identikit del cliente tipo. Oppure si può agire seguendo un processo strutturato. Dividiamo il nostro pubblico di riferimento e decidiamo su chi voligliamo focalizzarci e a chi vogliamo far arrivare il nostro brand o prodotto. Potremo scoprire di avere più tipologie di buyer personas cui rivolgerci. Per portare avanti la nostra analisi possiamo seguire diverse strade. ● Interviste - Parlare con le persone è il miglior modo per ottenere maggiori idee sui vostri clienti tipo e ispirazioni per lo sviluppo dei contenuti nella vostra strategia futura. ● Questionari - Si può predisporre un questionario online e spedirlo via mail ai vostri attuali cliente. Capiremo cosa li motiva di più nel seguirvi e scegliere i vostri prodotti. ● Analytics e Socia Media Insights - Sfruttate gli analytics a disposizione del proprio sito web e gli insights dei social media. Dal punto di vista geografico, demografico e di interessi, avrete molti dati. Ora entra in gioco la parte più divertente del lavoro. Una volta che abbiamo davanti tutti i nostri dati, iniziamo a identificare le nostre buyer personas. Come si chiamano? Che faccia hanno? Proviamo a dargli un nome e prendere un’immagine che posso identificare un vostro cliente tipo. Ci aiuterà a rendere tutto più realistico. Sarà molto più facile avere in mente qualcuno con determinate caratteristiche. Passiamo poi ad identificare l’età, la localizzazione geografica, il tipo di lavoro, gli hobbies, gli interessi, il suo carattere, la sua situazione familiare. Cerchiamo di individuate una frase che possa identificare la sua personalità. Ad esempio se parliamo di un’azienda che vende prodotti cosmetici e creme di bellezza, potremmo avere diverse buyer personas tra cui una ragazza giovane di nome Anna. Ha 30 anni, non è ancora sposata e vive da sola in una città lombarda. Cura la sua pelle. Utilizza già prodotti per il benessere del corpo e predilige quelli naturali. Le piace fare attività all’aria aperta e utilizza il suo tempo libero per portare a spasso il suo cane, fare una corsa o un trekking in montagna. Usa i principali social media e posta le foto dei suoi giri outdoor. Compra anche online, soprattutto libri, elettrodomestici o prodotti tecnologici. Pragmatica e solare, è attenta alla qualità della vita e degli affetti. In una frase: ”Mi chiamo Anna e scelgo solo prodotti naturali, tengo molto alla cura della persona e all’ambiente.” Scorriamo le altre domande di seguito, ci aiuteranno a delineare ancora meglio chi abbiamo di fronte: ● Perché Anna dovrebbe essere interessata in un prodotto della vostra azienda? ● Quali sono i principali problemi quotidiani che deve affrontare Anna? ● Quali sono i valori in cui crede? ● Come si svolge il suo processo decisionale prima di comprare un prodotto?
  10. 10. PA GE * Una volta seguiti questi semplici passi, avremo ben chiaro a chi ci rivolgiamo e qual è il nostro target. Un esercizio molto utile, fondamentale per sviluppare la nostra campagna di marketing e mirare i nostri messaggi a pubblici personalizzati che si mostreranno più reattivi a temi di loro interesse. Conclusioni Insomma un lavoro interessante ma che deve essere seguito costantemente con professionalità, non potremo permetterci più azioni estemporanee non facenti parte di una pianificazione condivisa..... e con report settimanali ..... Concludo sottolineando quanto sia di vitale importanza individuare con precisione all'interno della struttura un nucleo operativo composto da risorse e strumenti in grado di coniugare ed implementare con puntualità, con reattività le strategie aziendali...... Gettare il cuore oltre gli ostacoli, per quanto meritorio, non serve più.............. e questo riguarda anche me ovviamente... PS Repetita iuvant. Questo piccolo e largamente informale documento ha lo scopo solo di spaziare sui vari argomenti che afferiscono alla comunicazione di oggi. Non è omnicomprensivo in quanto le piattaforme ed i modelli operativi hanno la caratteristica di evolvere molto velocemente.

×