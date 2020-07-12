Es p 7 module 1 (day 3)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MELC 3 WEEK 2 SHERLYN S. TAPALES Guro sa EsP 7 ABUYOD NATION AL HIGH SCHOOL
May tatlong mahalagang layunin ang inaasahang kakayahan at kilos (developmental tasks) sa bawat yugto ng pagtanda ng tao. ...
Pangalawa, nagsisilbing pangganyak o motibasyon ang mga ito sa binatilyo o dalagita upang gawin niya ang mga inaasahan sa ...
Pangatlo, malilinang ang kakayahang iakma ang kaniyang sarili sa mga bagong sitwasiyon; kaya’t maiiwasan ang stress o naka...
•Paano tunay na maipakikita ang pagiging mapanagutan sa iyong pakikipagkapwa? •Paano masasanay ang sarili na magkaroon ng ...
Ang pinakamahalaga, kailangang buong-buo ang iyong tiwala sa iyong sarili at sa iyong mga kakayahan.
