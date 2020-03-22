Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL DELITO DE FEMINICIDIO EN EL PERÚ En el presente tema hablaremos sobre el Feminicidio en donde hemos decidido tomar este...
7. Cuandohubieraconcurridocualquierade lascircunstanciasagravantesestablecidas enel artículo 108. II. Introducción. 1. Con...
Así mismo todas las formas de violencia contra las mujeres son injustificables. Las creencias, prejuiciosyargumentosque se...
Informe feminicidio-derecho

EL DELITO DE FEMINICIDIO EN EL PERU

Informe feminicidio-derecho

  1. 1. EL DELITO DE FEMINICIDIO EN EL PERÚ En el presente tema hablaremos sobre el Feminicidio en donde hemos decidido tomar este tema debidoalosconstantes acontecimientosque estamosviviendoeneste añoenel Perú.Estoyaque como lo dice los datos estadísticos en el año 2018 se llevaron a cabo cerca de 148 casos en Noviembre,siendoinclusivese llevaronlasmarchasde Ni unaMenos.SinEmbargoaunque se haya dado la marcha, se estipule nuevas sanciones al delito, parece que incentiva muchos más a las personasacometerel delitoyaque se hanllevado55feminicidiosenloque llevamosenel 2019.  Pacto Internacional de Derechos Civiles y Políticos (PIDCP) Los derechos contenidos en el Pacto incluye el derecho a la vida, el derecho a no ser objeto de detención arbitraria, el derecho a un juicio justo. En donde podemosdeterminarque el derechovulneradoesel “Derechoala vida” (Estipuladoen el art.2 inciso1 del laC.P.P.) La Ley30364, contra la violenciahacialamujer. El 23 de noviembre del 2015 se promulgó la Ley 30364 para prevenir, sancionar y erradicar la violencia hacia la mujer. Su principal aporte fue introducir reformas en la manera de procesar los delitos de lesiones graves y leves. También modificó el procedimiento de denuncias por agresión luego de 20 años. El feminicidiose encuentraestipuladoenel CódigoPenalenel Art.108-B (Promulgadoel 18 de juliodel 2013). Todo este referidoalanormativaNacional. Será reprimidoconpenaprivativade libertadnomenorde quince añosel que mataa unamujer por su condiciónde tal,encualquierade lossiguientescontextos: 1. ViolenciaFamiliar. 2. Coacción,hostigamientooacososexual; 3. Abusode poder,confianzaode cualquierotraposiciónorelaciónque le confieraautoridadal agente; 4. Cualquierformade discriminacióncontralamujer,independientemente de que existaohaya existidounarelaciónconyugalode convivenciaconel agente. La penaprivativade libertadseránomenosde veinticincoaños,cuandoconcurracualquierade las siguientescircunstanciasagravantes: 1. Si la víctimaera menorde edad 2. Si la víctimase encontrabaenestadode gestión. 3. Si la víctimase encontrababajocuidadooresponsabilidaddel agente; 4. Si la víctimafue sometidapreviamenteaviolaciónsexual oactosde mutilación. 5. Si al momentode cometerse el delito,lavíctimapadecieracualquiertipode discapacidad; 6. Si la víctimafue sometidaparafinesde trata de personas;
  2. 2. 7. Cuandohubieraconcurridocualquierade lascircunstanciasagravantesestablecidas enel artículo 108. II. Introducción. 1. Contexto Un sujeto, identificado como Jaime Alexander Tasayco Canela (37) asesinó a cuchilladas a su ex parejaPatriciaPamelaVillegasSuárez(27) enlahabitacióndel hostal Asturias,situadoenlacuadra 3 del jirón Las Perdices, en Santa Anita. La víctima habría regresado el domingo 21 de Abril del 2019 de Cañete, donde pasó la Semana Santa,y que habríasidocitadaconengañosporJaime AlexanderTasaycoCanela.Ambosingresaron al hospedaje en un vehículo y almorzaron. Al parecer, en la habitación se originó una discusión y TasaycoCanelaatacóconuncuchilloalamujer.Luegode ello,el agresortomóvenenoparaintentar quitarse la vida, pero al último momento se retractó y llamó a un familiar para que lo auxilie. El feminicida fue llevado al hospital Jorge Voto Bernales y fue estabilizado por los médicos, por lo que ya se encuentra fuera de peligro.Así mismo base a lo informado por los familiares de Patricia PamelaVillegasSuárez,que laparejahabíaterminadosurelaciónhace 8mesesyque ellaeramadre de dos hijos. La víctima trabajaba en una botica. Recuperado de: https://elcomercio.pe/lima/policiales/feminicidio-santa-anita-sujeto-mato- cuchilladas-ex-pareja-habitacion-hostal-noticia-nndc-628950 2. Descripción del problema observado en la noticia. El problemaobservadoeslaaceptaciónde lavíctimapara ir a un hostal puesestapareja ya llevaba separadameses,así mismola víctima se dejóinfluenciar,manipularycaer en mentiraspara poder acudir al lugardonde le habían citadoy PatriciaVillegasnosupoidentificarel peligroque corríaen manos de este sujeto que como consecuencia trajo su muerte. III. Contenido Argumentos en contra del feminicidio: -Atenta en contra de los derechos de un ser humano, en éste caso la mujer. -Es una expresión del machismo y la falta de igualdad en cuanto a la percepción femenina. -Se trata de un asesinato, y como tal no tiene justificación alguna. -Es la representación extremista de la violencia de Género. Consideramos que nadie tiene derecho a quitarte la vida de la manera más cruel y despiadada ya que tenemos leyes que amparan a la mujeres y que tienen que ser respetadas y tomar en cuenta por los jueces quienes ven casos de feminicidios. Nadie puede causar daño a ninguna mujer cual fuere el motivo de una discusión pues debemos fomentar la igualdad de género.
  3. 3. Así mismo todas las formas de violencia contra las mujeres son injustificables. Las creencias, prejuiciosyargumentosque se usanpara culpar a las mujeresporla violenciaque se ejerce contra ellas deben ser erradicados de los imaginarios colectivos como sociedad y deben ser totalmente eliminados dentro del Estado, quien tiene el deber de garantizar los derechos de las mujeres y generarlascondicionesinstitucionalesnecesariasparaque loshechosdeviolenciaylosfeminicidios no vuelvan a suceder. Conclusiones Es claro que el feminicidio es un acto criminal que se comete muy a menudo,ya que los hombres vulneransusderechoshumanosde lamujertansoloporsu condiciónde géneroquitándole lavida. Y tan solo el feminicidio no es una problemática de las mujeres solamente, sino de toda una sociedad, que como núcleo fundamental de un estado debe tener garantizados los derechos humanos, en este caso los de las mujeres. Recomendaciones Es de vital importanciacontarcon un sistemaestadístico que permitaconocerel númerode casos de violencia contra la mujer, donde la mayoría de estos acaban en feminicidio, las características tantode hechos,víctimasyagresores,laatenciónque el estado brinda,ladenunciasi esque hayel caso y su respectiva sanción. El gobierno no ha da adecuado la suficiente seguridadpara combatir el feminicidio,incremento la penaperode qué sirvió,si noincrementanlaseguridad,esde sumaimportanciatomarprioridada larespuestaala violenciaque existeenlasmujeresymejorarlaprestaciónde serviciosde atención a la mujer y hacer pública toda la información de este tipo de violencia y feminicidios.

