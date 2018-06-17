Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Cloud Computing Es uno de los términos tecnológicos que mas se repite en todo tipo de medios de comunicación en los dos úl...
CA Technology Esta empresa tecnológica de gran implantación en todo el mundo y con una base de clientes muy elevada, emiti...
¿cómo influirá la computación en nube en la sociedad y en sus campos más sobresalientes: educación, salud, administración ...
Es un servicio en la nube si cumple estos tres criterios:  · El servicio es accesible vía navegador Web (no propietario) ...
DEFINICIÓN DE LA NUBE  “Un modelo que permite el acceso bajo demanda a través de la red a un conjunto compartido de recur...
CARACTERÍSTICAS DE CLOUD COMPUTING  · Autoservicio bajo demanda. Un consumidor puede proveerse unilateralmente de caracte...
 Agrupación de recursos independientes de la posición. Los recursos de computación del proveedor son agrupados (“pooled”)...
Leneth Gradis Asignatura: Perspectivas de la Tecnología Lic. Informática Administrativa (UNAH-VS)
Comp. en la nube
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Comp. en la nube

44 views

Published on

Cloud Commputing

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Comp. en la nube

  1. 1. Cloud Computing Es uno de los términos tecnológicos que mas se repite en todo tipo de medios de comunicación en los dos últimos años y en particular el año 2012. Las empresas, las organizaciones y los negocios en general, están viendo en esta tecnología la solución de muchos de sus problemas, sobre todo económicos pero también de infraestructuras tecnológicas.
  2. 2. CA Technology Esta empresa tecnológica de gran implantación en todo el mundo y con una base de clientes muy elevada, emitió varios informes a principios del 2011 y en todos ellos considera que las tecnologías y servicios en la nube serán el modo predominante de funcionamiento de las organizaciones y empresas, ya sea recurriendo a nubes privadas, publicas o hibridas.
  3. 3. ¿cómo influirá la computación en nube en la sociedad y en sus campos más sobresalientes: educación, salud, administración pública, organizaciones, empresas… y en general, en la población? Sin lugar a dudas en forma muy positiva ya que en estos momentos muchos sectores de dicha población estamos utilizando la Nube cuando enviamos un correo electrónico por Gmail, Yahoo! mail o Hotmail, escuchamos música en Spotify (el innovador servicio sueco de streaming audio, oír música sin descarga), vemos una fotografía en Flickr o consultamos nuestra posición geográfica en Google Maps en nuestro escritorio o en nuestro teléfono móvil inteligente, o utilizamos la reciente aplicación Places de la red social Facebook para aplicaciones de geolocalización. Todo ello unido al uso de almacenamiento masivo en la Red cada vez que utilizamos información en esos servicios.
  4. 4. Es un servicio en la nube si cumple estos tres criterios:  · El servicio es accesible vía navegador Web (no propietario) o servicios Web.  · No se necesita ninguna inversión para comenzar a funcionar.  · Se paga solo cuando se utiliza y mientras se utilice.
  5. 5. DEFINICIÓN DE LA NUBE  “Un modelo que permite el acceso bajo demanda a través de la red a un conjunto compartido de recursos de computación configurables (p.e. redes, servidores, almacenamiento, aplicaciones y servicios) que se pueden aprovisionar rápidamente con el mínimo esfuerzo de gestión o interacción del proveedor del servicios”.
  6. 6. CARACTERÍSTICAS DE CLOUD COMPUTING  · Autoservicio bajo demanda. Un consumidor puede proveerse unilateralmente de características tales como tiempo de servidor y almacenamiento en red, a medida que lo necesite sin requerir interacción humana con el proveedor del servicio.  · Acceso ubicuo a la Red. Las características o competencias están disponibles en la Red y se accede a través de mecanismos estándares que promueven el uso por plataformas de clientes delgados (p. e. teléfonos móviles, computadoras portátiles “laptops”, PDA’s, tabletas (iPad de Apple, Samsung Galaxy…), ultrabooks.
  7. 7.  Agrupación de recursos independientes de la posición. Los recursos de computación del proveedor son agrupados (“pooled”) para servir a múltiples consumidores utilizando un modelo multi-distribuido (“multitenant”) con diferentes recursos físicos y virtuales asignados y reasignados dinámicamente conforme a la demanda del consumidor.  Elasticidad rápida. Las funcionalidades (“capabilities”) se pueden proporcionar en forma rápida y elástica, en algunos casos automáticamente de modo que se puede escalar rápida y fácilmente.  Servicio medido. Los sistemas de computación en la nube controlan y optimizan el uso de recursos automáticamente potenciando la capacidad de medición en un nivel de abstracción apropiado al tipo de servicio (almacenamiento, procesamiento, ancho debanda y cuentas activas de usuario).
  8. 8. Leneth Gradis Asignatura: Perspectivas de la Tecnología Lic. Informática Administrativa (UNAH-VS)

×