3 the cloud

DOSE: Deployment and Operations for Software Engineers The Cloud
© Len Bass 2019 2 Overview • Structure • Failure in the Cloud • Scaling Service Capacity
© Len Bass 2019 3 Data centers in the cloud • A cloud provider (AWS, Google, Microsoft) maintains data centers around the ...
© Len Bass 2019 4 Data Center
© Len Bass 2019 5 Organization of data centers • Each data center has independent power supply, independent fire control, ...
© Len Bass 2019 6 Allocating a virtual machine in AWS - 1 • A user wishes to allocate a virtual machine in AWS • The user ...
© Len Bass 2019 7 Allocating a virtual machine in AWS - 2 • AWS management software • Finds a server in that region and av...
© Len Bass 2019 8 Overview • Structure • Failure in the Cloud • Scaling Service Capacity
© Len Bass 2019 9 A distributed system is one in which the failure of a computer you didn't even know existed can render y...
© Len Bass 2019 10 Failures in the cloud • Cloud failures large and small • The Long Tail • Techniques for dealing with th...
© Len Bass 2019 11 Sometimes the whole cloud fails Selected Cloud Outages - 2018 • Feb 15, Google Cloud Datastore • March ...
© Len Bass 2019 12 And sometimes just a part of it fails …
© Len Bass 2019 13 A year in the life of a Google datacenter • Typical first year for a new cluster: • ~0.5 overheating (p...
© Len Bass 2019 14 Amazon failure statistics • In a data center with ~64,000 servers with 2 disks each ~5 servers and ~17 ...
© Len Bass 2019 15 Failures in the cloud • Cloud failures large and small • The Long Tail • Techniques for dealing with th...
© Len Bass 2019 16 Short digression into probability • A distribution describes the probability than any given reading wil...
© Len Bass 2019 17 • In a long tail distribution, there are some values far from the mean. • These values are sufficient t...
© Len Bass 2019 18 • If there is a partial failure of the cloud some activities will take a long time to complete and exhi...
© Len Bass 2019 19 Failures in the cloud • Cloud failures large and small • The Long Tail • Techniques for dealing with th...
© Len Bass 2019 20 What can you do to prevent long tail problems? • Recognize that failure has occurred • Recover from fai...
© Len Bass 2019 21 Recognizing failure • In a distributed system, the only communication between distinct computers is thr...
© Len Bass 2019 22 Health Check • Health check. Requires one machine to act as a monitor for other machines. • Machine sen...
© Len Bass 2019 23 Recovering from failure • Retry • Instantiate another instance of failed service • Graceful degradation...
© Len Bass 2019 24 Masking failure • “Hedged” request. Suppose you wish to launch 10 instances. Issue 11 requests. Termina...
© Len Bass 2019 25 Overview • Structure • Failure in the Cloud • Scaling Service Capacity
© Len Bass 2019 26 Load Balancer • One server may not suffice for all of the requests for a given service. • Have multiple...
© Len Bass 2019 27 Message sequence – client makes a request Servers Clients Load Balance r
© Len Bass 2019 28 Message sequence- request arrives at load balancer Servers Clients Load Balancer
© Len Bass 2019 29 Message sequence – request is send to one server Servers Clients Load Balance r
© Len Bass 2019 30 Message sequence – reply goes directly back to sender Servers Clients Load Balance r
© Len Bass 2019 31 Note IP manipulation • Server always sends message back to what it thinks is the sender. • Load balance...
© Len Bass 2019 32 Routing algorithms • Load balancers use variety of algorithms to choose instance for message • Round ro...
© Len Bass 2019 33 Suppose Load Balancer Becomes Overloaded – Load Balance the Load Balancers
© Len Bass 2019 34 Combining pictures • IP payload address is modified multiple times before message gets to server • Retu...
© Len Bass 2019 35 Summary • The cloud consists of regions with availability zones • A new VM is placed in an availability...
© Len Bass 2019 36 Overview • Autoscaling • Distributed Coordination
© Len Bass 2019 37 Suppose servers become overloaded • As load grows, existing resources may not be sufficient. • Autoscal...
© Len Bass 2019 38 First there were three servers Servers Load Balancer
© Len Bass 2019 39 Now there are four Issues: • What makes the decision to add a new server? • How does the new server get...
© Len Bass 2019 40 Making the decision Monitor Each server reports its CPU usage to a monitor Monitor has a collection of ...
© Len Bass 2019 41 When a new instance is created, it is created based on a launch configuration, security groups, etc Loa...
© Len Bass 2019 42 Making the load balancer new server aware The new server is registered with a load balancer by the moni...
© Len Bass 2019 43 Overview • Autoscaling • Distributed Coordination • Atomicity • Locking • Consensus algorithms
© Len Bass 2019 44 Atomicity • Some operations must be done atomically (or appear to be atomic). • Race conditions result ...
© Len Bass 2019 45 How do I achieve (or appear to achieve) atomicity? • Time stamps? • Many protocols involve putting a ti...
© Len Bass 2019 46 Synchronizing clocks over networks • Suppose two different computers are connected via a network. How d...
© Len Bass 2019 47 Suppose NTP is insufficiently accurate • Financial industry is spending 100s of millions of dollars to ...
© Len Bass 2019 48 How about using locks? • One technique to synchronize is to lock critical resources. • Can lead to dead...
© Len Bass 2019 49 More problems with locks • Locks are logical structures maintained in software or in persistent storage...
© Len Bass 2019 50 Locks in distributed systems • Utilizing locks in a distributed system has a more fundamental problem. ...
© Len Bass 2019 51 How much time do operations in distributed systems take • Main memory reference 100 ns • Send 1K bytes ...
© Len Bass 2019 52 Implications of latency numbers • State stored in persistent storage (disk or SSD) will take longer to ...
© Len Bass 2019 53 Is there a solution? • The general problem is that you want to manage synchronization of data across a ...
© Len Bass 2019 54 Luckily • Several open source systems are now available that • Implement Paxos or an alternative consen...
© Len Bass 2019 55 Zookeeper as an example • Zookeeper provides a guaranteed consistent (mostly) data structure for every ...
© Len Bass 2019 56 Zookeeper znode structure / <data> /b1 <data> /b1/c1 <data> /b1/c2 <data> /b2 <data> /b2/c1 <data>
© Len Bass 2019 57 Zookeeper API Function Type create write delete write Exists read Get children Read Get data Read Set d...
© Len Bass 2019 58 Example – Lock creation • Locks have names. • Client N • Create Lock1 • If success then client owns loc...
© Len Bass 2019 59 Other use cases • Leader election • Groups membership • Synchronization • Configuration
© Len Bass 2019 60 Summary • Autoscaling creates new instances based on utilization of existing instances • Synchronizatio...
  1. 1. DOSE: Deployment and Operations for Software Engineers The Cloud
  2. 2. © Len Bass 2019 2 Overview • Structure • Failure in the Cloud • Scaling Service Capacity
  3. 3. © Len Bass 2019 3 Data centers in the cloud • A cloud provider (AWS, Google, Microsoft) maintains data centers around the world. • Each data center has ~100,000 computers. • Limited by power and cooling considerations.
  4. 4. © Len Bass 2019 4 Data Center
  5. 5. © Len Bass 2019 5 Organization of data centers • Each data center has independent power supply, independent fire control, independent security, etc • Data centers are collected into availability zones and availability zones are collected into geographic regions. • AWS currently has 20 regions each with several availability zones.
  6. 6. © Len Bass 2019 6 Allocating a virtual machine in AWS - 1 • A user wishes to allocate a virtual machine in AWS • The user specifies • A region • Availability zone • Image to load into virtual machine • …
  7. 7. © Len Bass 2019 7 Allocating a virtual machine in AWS - 2 • AWS management software • Finds a server in that region and availability zone with spare capacity • Allocates a virtual machine in that server • Assigns IP address to that virtual machine (public) • Loads image into that virtual machine • VM can then send and receive messages
  8. 8. © Len Bass 2019 8 Overview • Structure • Failure in the Cloud • Scaling Service Capacity
  9. 9. © Len Bass 2019 9 A distributed system is one in which the failure of a computer you didn't even know existed can render your own computer unusable. Leslie Lamport
  10. 10. © Len Bass 2019 10 Failures in the cloud • Cloud failures large and small • The Long Tail • Techniques for dealing with the long tail
  11. 11. © Len Bass 2019 11 Sometimes the whole cloud fails Selected Cloud Outages - 2018 • Feb 15, Google Cloud Datastore • March 2, AWS Eastern region networking problems • April 6, Microsoft Office 365. Users locked out of their accounts • May 31, AWS Eastern Region hardware failure caused by “power event” • June 17, Microsoft Azure. Heatwave in Europe and malfunctioning air conditioning • July 17, Google. Load balancer issue affected services globally • July 16, Amazon Prime. Not AWS but Amazon sales • Sept 5. Microsoft Office 365. Botched update to Azure authentication
  12. 12. © Len Bass 2019 12 And sometimes just a part of it fails …
  13. 13. © Len Bass 2019 13 A year in the life of a Google datacenter • Typical first year for a new cluster: • ~0.5 overheating (power down most machines in <5 mins, ~1-2 days to recover) • ~1 PDU failure (~500-1000 machines suddenly disappear, ~6 hours to come back) • ~20 rack failures (40-80 machines instantly disappear, 1-6 hours to get back) • ~5 racks go wonky (40-80 machines see 50% packetloss) • ~8 network maintenances (4 might cause ~30-minute random connectivity losses) • ~12 router reloads (takes out DNS and external vips for a couple minutes) • ~3 router failures (have to immediately pull traffic for an hour) • ~dozens of minor 30-second blips for dns • ~1000 individual machine failures • ~thousands of hard drive failures slow disks, bad memory, misconfigured machines, flaky machines, dead horses, …
  14. 14. © Len Bass 2019 14 Amazon failure statistics • In a data center with ~64,000 servers with 2 disks each ~5 servers and ~17 disks fail every day.
  15. 15. © Len Bass 2019 15 Failures in the cloud • Cloud failures large and small • The Long Tail • Techniques for dealing with the long tail
  16. 16. © Len Bass 2019 16 Short digression into probability • A distribution describes the probability than any given reading will have a particular value. • Many phenomenon in nature are “normally distributed”. • Most values will cluster around the mean with progressively smaller numbers of values going toward the edges. • In a normal distribution the mean is equal to the median
  17. 17. © Len Bass 2019 17 • In a long tail distribution, there are some values far from the mean. • These values are sufficient to influence the mean. • The mean and the median are dramatically different in a long tail distribution. Long Tail
  18. 18. © Len Bass 2019 18 • If there is a partial failure of the cloud some activities will take a long time to complete and exhibit a long tail. • The figure shows distribution of 1000 AWS “launch instance” calls. • 4.5% of calls were “long tail” What does this mean?
  19. 19. © Len Bass 2019 19 Failures in the cloud • Cloud failures large and small • The Long Tail • Techniques for dealing with the long tail
  20. 20. © Len Bass 2019 20 What can you do to prevent long tail problems? • Recognize that failure has occurred • Recover from failure • Mask failure
  21. 21. © Len Bass 2019 21 Recognizing failure • In a distributed system, the only communication between distinct computers is through messages. • A request (message) to another machine goes unanswered. • The failure is recognized by the requestor making the request asynchronously and setting a timeout.
  22. 22. © Len Bass 2019 22 Health Check • Health check. Requires one machine to act as a monitor for other machines. • Machine sends a message to a monitor periodically saying “I am alive” • Ping/echo. Monitor sends a message to the machine being monitored and expects a reply within specified period.
  23. 23. © Len Bass 2019 23 Recovering from failure • Retry • Instantiate another instance of failed service • Graceful degradation • Set “circuit breaker” to prevent trying to use service again. • Netflix Open Source Hystrix library provides some useful functions
  24. 24. © Len Bass 2019 24 Masking failure • “Hedged” request. Suppose you wish to launch 10 instances. Issue 11 requests. Terminate the request that has not completed when 10 are completed. • “Alternative” request. In the above scenario, issue 10 requests. When 8 requests have completed issue 2 more. Cancel the last 2 to respond. • Using these techniques reduces the time of the longest of the 1000 launch instance requests from 202 sec to 51 sec.
  25. 25. © Len Bass 2019 25 Overview • Structure • Failure in the Cloud • Scaling Service Capacity
  26. 26. © Len Bass 2019 26 Load Balancer • One server may not suffice for all of the requests for a given service. • Have multiple servers supplying the same service. • Use “load balancer” to distribute requests. • Server is registered with load balancer upon initialization • Load balancer monitors health of servers and knows which ones are healthy. • Load balancer IP is returned from DNS server when client requests URL of service.
  27. 27. © Len Bass 2019 27 Message sequence – client makes a request Servers Clients Load Balance r
  28. 28. © Len Bass 2019 28 Message sequence- request arrives at load balancer Servers Clients Load Balancer
  29. 29. © Len Bass 2019 29 Message sequence – request is send to one server Servers Clients Load Balance r
  30. 30. © Len Bass 2019 30 Message sequence – reply goes directly back to sender Servers Clients Load Balance r
  31. 31. © Len Bass 2019 31 Note IP manipulation • Server always sends message back to what it thinks is the sender. • Load balancer changes destination IP but not the source. Then reply goes directly back to client • Load balancer (now acting as a proxy) can change origin as well. In this case, reply goes back to load balancer which must change destination (of reply) back to original client.
  32. 32. © Len Bass 2019 32 Routing algorithms • Load balancers use variety of algorithms to choose instance for message • Round robin. Rotate requests evenly • Weighted round robin. Rotate requests according to some weighting. • Hashing – IP address of source to determine instance. Means that a request from a particular client always sent to same instance as long as it is still in service. • Note that these algorithms do not require knowledge of an instance’s load.
  33. 33. © Len Bass 2019 33 Suppose Load Balancer Becomes Overloaded – Load Balance the Load Balancers
  34. 34. © Len Bass 2019 34 Combining pictures • IP payload address is modified multiple times before message gets to server • Return message from instance to client may go through the gateway (proxy) or may go directly back to the client. Cloud gatew Client
  35. 35. © Len Bass 2019 35 Summary • The cloud consists of regions with availability zones • A new VM is placed in an availability zone in a region • Instances in the cloud can fail. • Must be detected • Long tail is a cloud phenomena that developers must be aware of. • Load balancers distribute requests among identical servers.
  36. 36. © Len Bass 2019 36 Overview • Autoscaling • Distributed Coordination
  37. 37. © Len Bass 2019 37 Suppose servers become overloaded • As load grows, existing resources may not be sufficient. • Autoscaling is a mechanism for creating new instances of a server. • Set up a collection of rules that determine • Under what conditions are new servers added • Under what conditions are servers deleted
  38. 38. © Len Bass 2019 38 First there were three servers Servers Load Balancer
  39. 39. © Len Bass 2019 39 Now there are four Issues: • What makes the decision to add a new server? • How does the new server get loaded with software? • How does the load balancer know about the new server?
  40. 40. © Len Bass 2019 40 Making the decision Monitor Each server reports its CPU usage to a monitor Monitor has a collection of rules to determine whether to add new server. E.g. one server is over 80% utilization for 15 minutes
  41. 41. © Len Bass 2019 41 When a new instance is created, it is created based on a launch configuration, security groups, etc Loading the new server with software Configuration specifications
  42. 42. © Len Bass 2019 42 Making the load balancer new server aware The new server is registered with a load balancer by the monitor.
  43. 43. © Len Bass 2019 43 Overview • Autoscaling • Distributed Coordination • Atomicity • Locking • Consensus algorithms
  44. 44. © Len Bass 2019 44 Atomicity • Some operations must be done atomically (or appear to be atomic). • Race conditions result from non atomic operations. • Data base updates may result in inconsistent data if not atomic • Resources (e.g. memory) may be overwritten if not atomic • Interrupt handlers must be atomic • etc
  45. 45. © Len Bass 2019 45 How do I achieve (or appear to achieve) atomicity? • Time stamps? • Many protocols involve putting a time stamp on messages for error detection and ordering purposes. • Time stamps are often used to identify log messages used for debugging problems. • Couldn’t time stamps be used to order activities? • Problem is that clocks drift and so clock time may be different on different computers.
  46. 46. © Len Bass 2019 46 Synchronizing clocks over networks • Suppose two different computers are connected via a network. How do they synchronize their clocks? • If one computer sends its time reading to another, it takes time for the message to arrive. • NTP (Network Time Protocol) can be used to synchronize time on a collection of computers. • Accurate to around 1 millisecond in local area networks • Accurate to around 10 milliseconds over public internet • Congestion can cause errors of 100 milliseconds or more.
  47. 47. © Len Bass 2019 47 Suppose NTP is insufficiently accurate • Financial industry is spending 100s of millions of dollars to reduce latency between Chicago and New York by 3 milliseconds. • Well within error range of NTP • GPS time is accurate within • 14 nanoseconds (theoretically) • 100 nanoseconds (mostly)Atomi • Timestamp messages with GPS time • Used by electric companies to measure phase angle • Atomic clocks • Used by Google to coordinate time across all of their distributed systems.
  48. 48. © Len Bass 2019 48 How about using locks? • One technique to synchronize is to lock critical resources. • Can lead to deadlock – two processes waiting for each other to release critical resources • Process one gets a lock on row 1 of a data base • Process two gets a lock on row 2. • Process one waits for process 2 to release its lock on row 2 • Process two waits for process 1 to release its lock on row 1 • No progress.
  49. 49. © Len Bass 2019 49 More problems with locks • Locks are logical structures maintained in software or in persistent storage. • Getting a lock across distributed systems is not an atomic operation. • It is possible that while requesting a lock another process can acquire the lock. This can go on for a long time (it is called livelock if there is no possibility of ever acquiring a lock) • Suppose the virtual machine holding the lock fails. Then the owner of the lock can never release it.
  50. 50. © Len Bass 2019 50 Locks in distributed systems • Utilizing locks in a distributed system has a more fundamental problem. • It takes time to send a message (create a lock, for example) from one computer to another.
  51. 51. © Len Bass 2019 51 How much time do operations in distributed systems take • Main memory reference 100 ns • Send 1K bytes over 1 Gbps network 0.01 ms • Read 4K randomly from SSD. 15 ms • Read 1 MB sequentially from memory 0.25 ms • Round trip within same datacenter 0.5 ms • Read 1 MB sequentially from SSD 1 ms (4X memory) • Disk seek 10 ms (20x datacenter roundtrip) • Read 1 MB sequentially from disk 20 ms (80x memory, 20X SSD) • Send packet CA->Netherlands->CA 150 ms * dean-keynote-ladis2009_scalable_distributed_google_system
  52. 52. © Len Bass 2019 52 Implications of latency numbers • State stored in persistent storage (disk or SSD) will take longer to fetch than state stored in memory. • State stored in a different datacenter will take longer to access than state stored locally, especially across continents. • Persistent store is typically replicated both for performance (latency) reasons and for availability (failure) reasons. • => keeping data consistent across different occurrences is important but difficult.
  53. 53. © Len Bass 2019 53 Is there a solution? • The general problem is that you want to manage synchronization of data across a distributed set of servers where up to half of the servers can fail. • Paxos is a family of algorithms that use consensus to manage concurrency. Complicated and difficult to implement. • An example of the implementation difficulty • Choose one server as the master that keeps the “authoritative” state. • Now that server fails. Need to • Find a new master • Make sure it is up to data with the authoritative state.
  54. 54. © Len Bass 2019 54 Luckily • Several open source systems are now available that • Implement Paxos or an alternative consensus algorithm • Are reasonably easy to use. • Sample systems • Zookeeper • Consul • etcd
  55. 55. © Len Bass 2019 55 Zookeeper as an example • Zookeeper provides a guaranteed consistent (mostly) data structure for every instance of a distributed application. • Definition of “mostly” is within eventual consistency lag (but this is small). • Zookeeper keeps data in memory. This is why it is fast. • Zookeeper deals with managing failure as well as consistency. • Done using consensus algorithm.
  56. 56. © Len Bass 2019 56 Zookeeper znode structure / <data> /b1 <data> /b1/c1 <data> /b1/c2 <data> /b2 <data> /b2/c1 <data>
  57. 57. © Len Bass 2019 57 Zookeeper API Function Type create write delete write Exists read Get children Read Get data Read Set data write + others • All calls return atomic views of state – either succeed or fail. No partial state returned. Writes also are atomic. Either succeed or fail. If they fail, no side effects.
  58. 58. © Len Bass 2019 58 Example – Lock creation • Locks have names. • Client N • Create Lock1 • If success then client owns lock. • If failure, then it is placed on waitlist for lock 1 and control is returned to Client N • When client finishes, it deletes Lock1 • If there is a waitlist, then those clients are informed about Lock 1 deletion and they try again to create Lock 1 • If Client N fails, Zookeeper will delete Lock 1 and waitlist clients are informed of deletion
  59. 59. © Len Bass 2019 59 Other use cases • Leader election • Groups membership • Synchronization • Configuration
  60. 60. © Len Bass 2019 60 Summary • Autoscaling creates new instances based on utilization of existing instances • Synchronization of data across a distributed system id complicated • It is difficult because of • Timing delays across distributed systems • Possible failures of nodes of various types • Open source systems implement complicated consensus algorithms in a fashion that is relatively easy to use.

