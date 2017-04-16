10 pel·lícules de Disney
ELS INCREÏBLES Guanyadora de dos Oscars La història comença amb tres superherois, Mr. Increïble (Bob Parr), la superheroïn...
ELS 101 DALMATAS Explica la història de Pongo, un gos dàlmata que forma una familia amb Perdy, una gossa de classe de la s...
LA SIRENITA Ariel, la filla menor del rei Tritó, és una sireneta que no està satisfeta amb la seva vida sota el mar. Curio...
Ti a na i e l s a po Naveen, un príncep del país europeu de Maldonia és transformat en una granota pel malvat bruixot vudú...
RAPUNZEL Una pareja que quería un hijo, vivía al lado de un jardín rodeado de paredes que pertenecía a una malvada bruja. ...
BRAVE Mèrida és una jove hàbil amb l'arc. Malauradament, a causa del seu estatus de noble el seu talent és molt mal vist p...
MOAN Savai'i és una de les illes muntanyoses de l'arxipèlag de Samoa (la Polinèsia) i el poble de la jove Moana, Safune, s...
MULAN La trama est ambientada a la dinastia Han, Faà Mulan s la filla nica de l'anci Fa Zhou i de laé ú à seva esposa Fa L...
LA BELLA I LA BESTIA Bella accedeix a ser ella l'escollida i viu al castell, on descobreix que la bèstia és un ésser gener...
EL LIBRO DE LA SEVA Mowgli és llavors presentat al Consell de la Roca, màxim òrgan de la llopada, perquè sigui acceptat co...
