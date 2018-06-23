72567357 4to-informe-dinamica-de-rotacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CUARTO INFORME DE LABORATORIO DINÁMICA DE ROTACIÓN 1. OBJETIVO Observar el movimiento de rotación de una rueda de Maxwell ...
Cuerpo Eje Momento de Inercia I Disco MR2 /2 Tubo Cilíndrico M(R2 2 + R1 2 )/2 UNIDADES En el sistema internacional SI las...
mgho = mgh4 + Ec4 +Wf …………………………. (4) Para escribir esta ecuación hemos tenido en cuenta el esquema de la figura 1. La ecu...
Regla graduada de 1 metro en milímetros Tablero de MAPRESA con Tornillos de nivelación Cronómetro Nivel Balanza Pie de Rey...
asegurar que la volante (Rueda de Maxwell) no se escape para los costados, para esto se regula con el uso del nivel el cua...
G0= 7.7 cm G4= 3.6 cm ∆G = 4.1 cm 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 tprom A0A1 t1 6.86 6.85 6.74 6.82 A0A2 t2 10.16 19.62 10.12 10.3 0 ...
1) Considerando los tiempos promedios pata t1, t2, t3, y t4, grafique los puntos (0,0), (t1,A0A1),… (t4,A0A4). ¿Es el movi...
Los valores hallados para formar la curva de x vs. tm, son los siguientes: x (cms) 0 10 20 30 40 t (seg) 0 46.51 106.09 16...
Se conoce que la aceleración es la segunda derivada de la trayectoria, por lo tanto, al momento de efectuar la derivada de...
c) La velocidad angular de la rueda en el instante t4. Se conoce que vG = ωG•r ± ∆ vG Por lo tanto, de los datos encontrad...
Algunos de los factores que introducen mayor número de incertidumbre en las mediciones son: la desigualdad de los rieles s...
• s rad r V 81858.11 3175.0 7524.32 2 ===ω • s rad r V 55824.14 3175.0 62224.43 3 ===ω Por lo tanto, se puede generalizar ...
2 3 001356991.0 mkgI ⋅≈ • 4to Tramo: A0 – A4 Hallado en la parte (d) de esta pregunta: 2 4 001416377.0 mkgI ⋅≈ Al momento ...
h) Calcule el momento de inercia a partir de la definición: I = ∫ (dm) r2 y las mediciones geométricas efectuadas sobre la...
∫∫ ∂⋅⋅⋅=→∂⋅⋅⋅⋅= r A r A rrhIrrhI 0 3 0 3 22 πρπρ       ⋅⋅= 4 4 2 0 r r A hI πρ r = 0.3175 h = 15.24 ρ = 3.211 2 7811...
Si: mrIC ∂⋅∫= 2 rhbrIC ∂⋅⋅⋅⋅∫= ρ2 ∫ ∂⋅⋅⋅= 2 1 2 r R C rrhbI ρ       ⋅⋅= 3 3 2 1 r r R A hbI ρ R1 = 1.35 r2 = 4.915 b...
2 37514.11551 cm gr ID =∴ Ahora se debe hallar el momento de inercia total, el cual es: DCBAT IIIII +++= 5 2 1716.12070 cm...
asegurarse que la rueda de Maxwell ruede sobre un mismo trayecto y no se desvíe a los lados. Estas cosas se deben consider...
Microsoft Excel 2000 Microsoft Word 2000 – Microsoft Editor de Ecuaciones 3.0 -19-
4to-informe-dinamica-de-rotacion

informe de dinamica rotacional

Published in: Education
72567357 4to-informe-dinamica-de-rotacion

  1. 1. CUARTO INFORME DE LABORATORIO DINÁMICA DE ROTACIÓN 1. OBJETIVO Observar el movimiento de rotación de una rueda de Maxwell y a partir de las mediciones efectuadas, determinar el momento de inercia de la rueda con respecto al eje perpendicular que pasa por su centro de gravedad. Además, se debe considerar la conservación de energía la cual nos ayudará a encontrar el valor de aquel momento de inercia experimentado. 2. FUNDAMENTO TEÓRICO La energía cinética de traslación de las partículas y cuerpos rígidos está dada por: EC,T = ½ m vc 2 ……………………………….. (1) Donde vc es la velocidad lineal del centro de masa. Por otra parte la energía cinética de rotación de los cuerpos rígidos se expresa por: EC,R = ½ I w2 ………………………………... (2) Donde I es el momento de inercia del cuerpo rígido con respecto a un eje de rotación y w su la velocidad angular con respecto al mismo eje . DETERMINACIÓN TEÓRICA DEL MOMENTO DE INERCIA El Momento de Inercia I de un cuerpo respecto a un eje de rotación se define por: I = ∫r2 dm ………………………………… (3) Donde r es la distancia de un diferencial de masa δm al eje de rotación. Eje de rotación r δm MOMENTO DE INERCIA DE ALGUNOS CUERPOS -1-
  2. 2. Cuerpo Eje Momento de Inercia I Disco MR2 /2 Tubo Cilíndrico M(R2 2 + R1 2 )/2 UNIDADES En el sistema internacional SI las unidades para el momento de inercia son: Kg.m2 DETERMINACIÓN EXPERIMENTAL DEL MOMENTO DE INERCIA Para obtener el momento de inercia de un cuerpo en forma experimental, permitiremos que este ruede sin resbalar por un plano inclinado. Además, debemos tener en cuenta los siguientes consideraciones: a) La conservación de la energía mecánica. b) Los conceptos de energía cinética de rotación y de traslación. c) El desplazamiento del cuerpo debe ser sólo por rodadura sin deslizamiento. La posición del cuerpo esta representada por la posición de su centro de masa "G". Fig. 1 Disco con un eje que rueda sobre un riel Si el cuerpo pasa de la posición Go a la posición G4, tendremos por el Teorema trabajo-energía: (Ep + Ec)o = (Ep + Ec)4 +Wfrición Donde Wfrición se refiere al trabajo realizado por fuerzas las externas; en nuestro caso debido a la fuerza de fricción. En el caso que el cuerpo parta del reposo en Go tendremos que el trabajo realizado por la fricción estará dado por: -2-
  3. 3. mgho = mgh4 + Ec4 +Wf …………………………. (4) Para escribir esta ecuación hemos tenido en cuenta el esquema de la figura 1. La ecuación (4) representa la pérdida de energía mecánica por rozamiento. Ahora, si tenemos en cuenta las condiciones exigidas para este experimento, tendremos Wf = 0, es decir, como la rueda no resbala podemos asumir que la pérdida de energía mecánica por fricción es despreciable. Además, la ausencia de deslizamiento significa que el punto de contacto del eje juega el papel del centro instantáneo de rotación de modo que: vG = ωG r …………………………………. (5) Donde vG es la velocidad lineal del cuerpo en alguna posición G, mientras que ωG representa la velocidad angular del cuerpo en la misma posición G respecto a su eje de simetría o de rotación; y r el radio del eje de giro. Luego, teniendo en cuenta las ecuaciones (1), (2), (4) y (5) se obtiene la siguiente ecuación: mgho - mgh4 = ½ mv4 2 + ½ IGv4 2 /r2 ………………….. (6) Es decir, si conocemos la velocidad del cuerpo en el punto 4 (v4) prácticamente estaría determinado el momento de inercia (IG) del cuerpo con respecto al eje de simetría. MOVIMIENTO UNIFORMEMENTE VARIADO Considerando que el movimiento del centro de masa del cuerpo es uniformemente acelerado (ver pregunta del cuestionario) y que parte del reposo, tendremos las siguientes ecuaciones que permiten determinar v4 directamente del experimento: Desplazamiento: x = ½ at2 Velocidad instantánea: v = at Donde x es la distancia recorrida y a la aceleración del movimiento. Combinando las ecuaciones tendremos la velocidad del cuerpo: v = 2x/t ……………………………… (7) 3. EQUIPOS Y MATERIALES Rueda de Maxwell Soporte con dos varillas paralelas -3-
  4. 4. Regla graduada de 1 metro en milímetros Tablero de MAPRESA con Tornillos de nivelación Cronómetro Nivel Balanza Pie de Rey 4. PROCEDIMIENTO Al recoger los materiales con los cuales se trabajaran, se procede a acoplar las varillas sobre el tablero de MAPRESA, luego, se utilizan los tornillos de abajo para poder nivelar el tablero. Se debe -4-
  5. 5. asegurar que la volante (Rueda de Maxwell) no se escape para los costados, para esto se regula con el uso del nivel el cual indica si el tablero esta debidamente alineado. Así es la manera de llegar al perfecto balance del tablero. A continuación, se segmenta el soporte con las medidas requeridas para la experiencia, de tal manera que se puedan efectuar las medidas de tiempo con el cronómetro. Estos resultados luego se insertan en las tablas requeridas en la guía del laboratorio. Para poder obtener los resultados deseados, el ángulo de inclinación de las varillas no debe exceder el límite que haga que la rueda de Maxwell se deslice en vez de que gire. En la eventualidad que esto suceda, se debe disminuir la pendiente para asegurar que la volante realice el movimiento deseado. La primera forma de segmentar las varillas es separando los puntos A0, A1, A2, A3, A4, cada uno con 10 centímetros de separación entre ellos. Luego, se utiliza el cronómetro para tomar las medidas de tiempo que toma a la volante de deslizarse desde el punto A0, hasta A1. Se repite el procedimiento 3 veces y se anota en una tabla. Luego, se repite el procedimiento para los tamos A0A2, A0A3 y para A0A4 se toman 10 mediciones. Antes de pasar a la segunda parte de la experiencia, se debe medir la altura del punto A0 con respecto al tablero de MAPRESA, también la del punto A4. Se toma ese lugar como referencia, debido que el tablero ha sido nivelado con respecto a la mesa. La medida del peso de la volante también debe ser tomado, para esto se utiliza la balanza. Para la segunda experiencia, se modifica la inclinación de las varillas, de tal manera que tenga mayor pendiente. En este caso, se vuelven a tomar medidas de tiempo, pero solo desde A0 hasta A4, y solo 3 repeticiones. Por otro lado, las alturas de los puntos son también medidas, y anotadas. Finalmente, se indica tomar las dimensiones de la rueda de Maxwell de tal manera que luego, se pueda calcular el momento de inercia de toda la volante. Para esto, se utiliza el vernier, el cual es un instrumento de medición preciso para pequeñas medidas. Así es como se estudia también el diámetro del eje cilíndrico que se apoya sobre las rieles. Además, de la mayor cantidad de valores de la rueda. Por ejemplo, se considera la rueda externa, la rueda interna, las barras que se encuentran entre ambas ruedas y el eje cilíndrico del medio. Estas 4 secciones, forman la rueda de Maxwell. 5. TABLAS DE RESULTADOS Masa de la Rueda de Maxwell = 478.4 gramos Primera Inclinación -5-
  6. 6. G0= 7.7 cm G4= 3.6 cm ∆G = 4.1 cm 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 tprom A0A1 t1 6.86 6.85 6.74 6.82 A0A2 t2 10.16 19.62 10.12 10.3 0 A0A3 t3 13.05 12.84 12.60 12.8 0 A0A4 t4 14.77 14.66 14.73 14.28 14.38 14.52 14.32 14.59 14.50 14.54 14.5 3 Segunda Inclinación G0= 10.8 cm G4= 4.4 cm ∆G = 6.4 cm tprom A0A4 t4 11.83 11.94 11.84 11.9 Medidas de la Rueda de Maxwell 6. CÁLCULOS Y RESULTADOS -6- 15.240 cm 0.635 cm 3.72 cm 1.058 cm 0.72 cm 2.66 cm12.33 cm 9.83 cm grosor 2.635 cm2.70 cm grosor
  7. 7. 1) Considerando los tiempos promedios pata t1, t2, t3, y t4, grafique los puntos (0,0), (t1,A0A1),… (t4,A0A4). ¿Es el movimiento de traslación uniformemente acelerado? Los valores hallados para formar la curva de x vs. tm, son los siguientes: x (cms) 0 10 20 30 40 t (seg) 0 6.82 10.30 12.80 14.53 Ajuste de la Curva xi yi xiyi xi 2 xi 2 yi xi 3 xi 4 6.82 10 68.20 46.51 465.10 317.21 2163.40 10.30 20 206 106.10 2122 1092.70 11255.10 12.80 30 384 163.80 4914 2097.20 26843.50 14.53 40 581.21 211.10 8444 3067.60 44572.0 ∑=44.45 ∑=10 0 ∑=1239.4 0 ∑=527.5 1 ∑=15945. 1 ∑=6574.71 ∑=85634 n = 4 A) ∑∑∑ === ++= n i n i n i xaxanay 1 2 12 1 110 1 1 B) ∑∑∑ === += n i n i n i xaxayx 1 2 11 1 10 1 11 C) ∑∑∑∑ ==== ++= n i n i n i n i xaxaxayx 1 4 12 1 2 11 1 2 101 1 2 1 a0 = 0.174 a1 = 0.168 a2 = 0.135 x(t) = (0.174t2 + 0.168t + 0.135) cm La PÁGINA 8, muestra el gráfico de la curva generado por MS Excel. La PÁGINA 9, muestra el gráfico hecho a mano en papel milimetrado. Por otro lado, al momento de analizar ambas gráficas, se logra observar que existe un movimiento acelerado el cual se manifiesta por medio del incremento de la aceleración con respecto que el tiempo sigue avanzando, debido a la fórmula hallada anteriormente. 2) Grafique también d vs. t2 -7-
  8. 8. Los valores hallados para formar la curva de x vs. tm, son los siguientes: x (cms) 0 10 20 30 40 t (seg) 0 46.51 106.09 163.80 211.10 Ajuste de la Curva xi yi yixi xi 2 46.51 10 465.10 2163.40 106.09 20 2122 1255.10 163.80 30 4914 26843.50 211.10 40 8444 44572.0 ∑=527.51 ∑=100 ∑=15945.10 ∑=85634 n = 4 A) ∑∑ == += n i n i xanay 1 110 1 1 B) ∑∑∑ === += n i n i n i xaxaxy 1 2 11 1 10 1 11 A) [100 = a0 (4) + a1 (527.51)] x 527.51 B) [15945.1 = a0 (527.51) + a1 (85634)] x (-4) a0 = 0.185 a1 = 0.481 x(t) = (0.185x + 0.481) cm 3) Suponiendo que la aceleración de traslación es constante y aplicando la desviación Standard y propagación de errores, calcular: a) La aceleración del centro de masa AG. -8-
  9. 9. Se conoce que la aceleración es la segunda derivada de la trayectoria, por lo tanto, al momento de efectuar la derivada de la fórmula hallada al momento de ajustar la curva, se puede fácilmente demostrar cual es la aceleración del centro de masa AG. Esta es la expresión representada por medio de la derivada: 2 2 )( t x A t ∂ ∂ = Al momento de analizar este resultado, se halla lo siguiente: 2 22 )( )0.1350.168t174.0( dt t A t ++∂ = Por lo tanto, la aceleración será igual a: 2)( 348.0 s cm A t = b) La velocidad de traslación, V4, del centro de masa en posición G4. Se conoce que la velocidad es la primera derivada de la trayectoria, por lo tanto, al momento de derivar la fórmula hallada en la expresión se encuentra la velocidad del centro de masa en la posición V4. La expresión representada por medio de la derivada es: t x V t ∂ ∂ =)( Al momento de analizar este resultado, se halla lo siguiente: t t V t ∂ ++∂ = )0.1350.168t174.0( 2 )( = 168.0348.0 +t Por lo tanto, la aceleración será igual a: s cm tV t )168.0348.0()( += El valor de t4 es de 14.53 seg. y como ∆t = ±0.5 ч(t), ч(t) = 10-2 seg. ∆t = ±0.005 seg. Por lo tanto, la ecuación es forma de la siguiente manera: s cm V )168.0)005.053.14(348.0(4 +±= s cm V )00174.022444.5(4 ±= -9-
  10. 10. c) La velocidad angular de la rueda en el instante t4. Se conoce que vG = ωG•r ± ∆ vG Por lo tanto, de los datos encontrados previamente hallados, se conoce que el radio de la varilla es: r = (0.3175 ± 0.025) cm Además se conoce de la parte (b), de esta pregunta, que la velocidad de VG4 es: VG4 = (5.22444 ± 0.00174) cm/s Al momento de acomodar la fórmula previamente establecida, se encuentra que la velocidad angular (ω), es igual a: s rad r V )025.03175.0( )00174.022444.5(4 ± ± ==ω s rad )301.1455.16( ±=ω d) El momento de inercia de la volante, usando la ecuación 5. mgho - mgh4 = ½ mv4 2 + ½ IGv4 2 /r2 Como se desea hallar el momento de inercia de la volante, se debe poner a toda la ecuación en términos de IG. Por lo tanto, la fórmula se halla así: ) 2 1 (2 2 40 2 2 G G G Vhghgr V M I −⋅−⋅⋅= Los valores conocidos previamente, son los siguientes: g = 9.81 m/s2 M = 0.4784 kg V4 = 0.0522444 m/s r = 0.003175 m h0 = 0.041 m h4 = 0 m Resolviendo con los datos obtenidos, se llega a lo siguiente: )001364738.0040221.0(00001008.0 002729477.0 )4784.0(2 −−⋅      ⋅=GI [ ] )400845261.0(003533476.0 ⋅=GI 24 )10000330582.0001416377.0( m kg I ±≈ e) ¿Cuáles son las mediciones que introducen mayor incertidumbre en el cálculo del momento de inercia? -10-
  11. 11. Algunos de los factores que introducen mayor número de incertidumbre en las mediciones son: la desigualdad de los rieles sobre las cuales la rueda de Maxwell se desliza, creando un cambio en los diferentes tramos. Además, las medidas tomadas con el pie de rey, a pesar de ser un instrumento de gran exactitud, se pueden cometer errores. Por otro lado, las mediciones que se pueden dar son la medición del tiempo con el cronometro el cual nunca es exacto pues depende de la reacción humana. Al momento de efectuar los cálculos del centro de masa, el medidor se puede equivocar porque las medidas son muy pequeñas. Por más que los investigadores deseen aproximar las condiciones lo mayormente posible a condiciones perfectas, la fricción es una fuerza que no se puede menospreciar en experimentos de laboratorio. Por lo tanto, se pierde energía a través del deslizamiento de la rueda de Maxwell. Obviamente, se asume como despreciable, pero como se menciona, esto es tan solo en un caso ideal, el cual no se da en la realidad. Es más, la fuerza de gravedad y la resistencia del aire, pueden ser minúsculos, pero también tendrán un efecto en la rueda. Otro de las causas de incertidumbre sería el error observado al medir la masa de la rueda de Maxwell. f) ¿Cómo influye la longitud del recorrido sobre el valor de I? Para responder a esta pregunta, compare el valor de I obtenido de las mediciones en los puntos G1, G2, G3, y G4. Las alturas en los diferentes tramos son las siguientes: h0 = 4.1 cm h1 = 3.075 cm h2 = 2.05 cm h3 = 1.025 cm h4 = 0 cm Al conocer que la fórmula de la velocidad es: s cm tV t )168.0348.0()( += Se puede calcular la velocidad en los diferentes tramos: • s cm tV )168.0348.0(1 += s cm V 54136.21 = st 82.61 = • s cm tV )168.0348.0(2 += s cm V 7524.32 = st 3.102 = • s cm tV )168.0348.0(3 += s cm V 62224.43 = st 8.123 = Conociendo las velocidades en esos tramos, se calcula rápidamente la velocidad angular: • s rad r V 00428.8 3175.0 54136.21 1 ===ω -11-
  12. 12. • s rad r V 81858.11 3175.0 7524.32 2 ===ω • s rad r V 55824.14 3175.0 62224.43 3 ===ω Por lo tanto, se puede generalizar la siguiente fórmula para poder encontrar los momentos de inercia en los diferentes instantes: 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 1 r V IVMhMghMg Ai AiAiAi ⋅+⋅+⋅=⋅ 22 0 2 1 2 1 AiAiAiAi IVMhMghMg ω⋅+⋅+⋅=⋅ 2 2 02 )(2 Ai Ai Ai Ai Ai VM hh gM I ωω ⋅ −−⋅ ⋅ = • 1er Tramo: A0 – A1 Remplazando = h0 – h1 = 1.025 cm = 0.01025 m ω1 = 8.00428 rad/s V1 = 2.54136 cm/s = 0.00254136 m/s M = 0.4784 kg g = 9.81 m/s 2 1 00149683.0 mkgI ⋅≈ • 2do Tramo: A0 – A2 Remplazando = h0 – h2 = 0.0205 m ω2 = 11.81858 rad/s V2 = 0.037524 m/s M = 0.4784 kg g = 9.81 m/s 2 2 001372747.0 mkgI ⋅≈ • 3er Tramo: A0 – A3 Remplazando = h0 – h3 = 0.03075m ω3 = 14.55824 rad/s V3 = 0.046224 m/s M = 0.4784 kg g = 9.81 m/s -12-
  13. 13. 2 3 001356991.0 mkgI ⋅≈ • 4to Tramo: A0 – A4 Hallado en la parte (d) de esta pregunta: 2 4 001416377.0 mkgI ⋅≈ Al momento de comparar los valores obtenidos, se observa que la variación entre estos no es mucho, puesto que todos yacen en un valor más o menos parecido. Esto comprueba que el momento de inercia no tiene efecto alguno debido a la inclinación observada por la trayectoria, ni la longitud dl recorrido. Los efectos de estas diferencias vienen a ser factores externos, mas no diferencias en el momento de inercia. 2 1 00149683.0 mkgI ⋅≈ 2 2 001372747.0 mkgI ⋅≈ 2 3 001356991.0 mkgI ⋅≈ 2 4 001416377.0 mkgI ⋅≈ 24321 001410736.0 4 mkg IIII IPROM ⋅= +++ = el mayor porcentaje de error observado se calcula de la siguiente manera: %00537.0%100)( 3 =− xIIPROM %0054.0≈ El porcentaje de error es tan pequeño que se puede decir que tiende a cero, por lo tanto se demuestra que hay conservación en el momento de inercia. g) ¿Cómo influye la inclinación de los rieles sobre el valor de I? De la siguiente definición: I = ∫r2 dm Se observa que no se muestra en ningún momento que la inclinación tendrá efecto algunoen la medición del momento de inercia. Esto demuestra entonces que la inclinación en los cuales se encuentren los rieles no afectará de ninguna manera a los resultados obtenidos por medio de los cálculos. -13-
  14. 14. h) Calcule el momento de inercia a partir de la definición: I = ∫ (dm) r2 y las mediciones geométricas efectuadas sobre la rueda y el eje cilíndrico. Compare con (d). Primero, debe hallarse la densidad de la rueda de Maxwell, mediante la siguiente ecuación: volumen masa =ρ Los resultados, son los siguientes: VolumenA (Varilla del medio) = hr ⋅⋅ 2 π = )24.15()3175.0( 2 ⋅⋅π 3 8264.4 cm= VolumenB (Cilindro del medio) = hrR ⋅−⋅ )( 22 π = [ ] )635.2()3175.0()35.1( 22 ⋅−⋅π 3 2523.14 cm= VolumenC (Barrita de la rueda) = hrb ⋅⋅ = 72.072.3058.1 ⋅⋅ 3 8337.2 cm= VolumenD (Rueda exterior) = hrR ⋅−⋅ )( 22 π = [ ] )66.2()915.4()165.6( 22 ⋅−⋅π 3 7394.115 cm= VolumenTOTAL = VA + VB + 5VC + VD 4.8264 + 14.2523 + 14.1685 + 115.7394 148.9866 cm3 33 211.3 9866.148 4.478 cm g cm kg volumen masa ===ρ 3 211.3 cm g =ρ Para calcular el momento de inercia total, se necesita tomar cada cuerpo independientemente: Para A (Varilla del medio): rhrVhrV ∂⋅⋅⋅=∂→⋅⋅= ππ 22 Si: )(2 αmrIA ∂⋅∫= Se sabe que: Vrhm Vm ∂⋅⋅⋅=∂ ∂⋅=∂ πρ ρ 2 En (α) ∫ ∂⋅⋅⋅⋅⋅= r A rrhrI 0 2 2πρ -14-
  15. 15. ∫∫ ∂⋅⋅⋅=→∂⋅⋅⋅⋅= r A r A rrhIrrhI 0 3 0 3 22 πρπρ       ⋅⋅= 4 4 2 0 r r A hI πρ r = 0.3175 h = 15.24 ρ = 3.211 2 781124155.0 cm gr IA =∴ Para B (Cilindro del medio): Si: mrIB ∂⋅∫= 2 Se sabe que: Vrhm Vm ∂⋅⋅=∂ ∂⋅=∂ π ρ 2 ∫ ∂⋅⋅⋅⋅⋅= 1 22 R r A rrhrI πρ ∫ ∂⋅⋅⋅= 1 3 2 R r B rrhI πρ       ⋅⋅= 4 4 2 1 r R r B hI πρ r = 0.3175 R1= 1.35 h = 2.635 ρ = 3.211 2 0093696.44 cm gr IB =∴ Para C (Barrita de la Rueda): VmrhrbVhrbV ∂⋅=∂=∂⋅⋅⋅=∂→⋅⋅= ρ -15-
  16. 16. Si: mrIC ∂⋅∫= 2 rhbrIC ∂⋅⋅⋅⋅∫= ρ2 ∫ ∂⋅⋅⋅= 2 1 2 r R C rrhbI ρ       ⋅⋅= 3 3 2 1 r r R A hbI ρ R1 = 1.35 r2 = 4.915 b = 0.72 h = 1.058 ρ = 3.211 2 80119224.94 cm gr IC =∴ Para D (Rueda Exterior): VrhrVhrV ∂⋅=∂⋅⋅⋅=∂→⋅⋅= ρππ 22 mrID ∂⋅∫= 2 ∫ ∂⋅⋅⋅⋅⋅= rrhrID πρ 22 ∫ ∂⋅⋅⋅= 2 2 3 2 R r D rrhI πρ       ⋅⋅= 4 4 2 2 2 r R r D hI πρ r2 = 4.915 R2 = 6.165 h = 2.66 ρ = 3.211 -16-
  17. 17. 2 37514.11551 cm gr ID =∴ Ahora se debe hallar el momento de inercia total, el cual es: DCBAT IIIII +++= 5 2 1716.12070 cm gr IT =∴ Se DIVIDE esta suma por 10,000 para convertirla en m2 , y luego por 1000 para convertirla en kg. El resultado final es: 2 001207017.0 m kg IT =∴ Al momento de analizar esta información, y compararla con el momento de inercia experimental hallado en la parte (d) de esta pregunta, se puede observar que existe un error, sin embargo, este es casi despreciable, algunos de los factores que pueden haber hecho que esto sea posible son las fuerzas externas actuantes en el proceso del cálculo del momento de inercia experimental. 001207017.0001416377.0% −=Error %100000209359.0 x= %0209.0= %021.0= 7. CONCLUSIONES Se puede concluir que el momento de inercia no tiene cambio alguno a lo largo de toda la trayectoria del móvil, mientras desciende la pendiente. No hay ningún efecto en el móvil cuando la pendiente se cambia debido que la formula empleada para hallar el momento de inercia no tiene ninguna parte que explique eso. Además, solo depende de otros factores. Esto quedo demostrado al momento de estudiar los valores de los tiempos finales en las dos inclinaciones del riel. La pendiente no tendrá efecto alguno en los resultados y siempre se conservará un momento de inercia similar. Al momento de calcular los resultados, es importante tomar en cuenta la cantidad de décimas a las cuales se están aproximando los resultados. Esto se debe al hecho que los momentos varían por minúsculos valores los cuales no tienen efecto aparente, pero cuando se analizan detenidamente, si logran a tener un resultado distinto. Al momento de ajustar una curva, en la cual se encuentran los valores encontrados en las experiencias del laboratorio, es importante poder saber que estos ayudan a encontrar una uniformidad en los resultados que siempre puede variar debido a los errores existentes. Por este motivo, las curvas se ajustan a valores promedio que pueden dar un comportamiento aceptable de los hallazgos en el laboratorio. A pesar de no haber sido empleado mucho en el informe de laboratorio, la teoría del Teorema de Steiner, es una forma muy común para poder hallar los momentos de inercia de un nivel de referencia uniforme, del cual se desprenden diferentes valores. Mediante esa teoría se puede hallar fácilmente los resultados porque se toma un eje de referencia y a partir de ese, se muestran los diferentes resultados. Seria recomendable pensar en formas de disminuir la cantidad de error en el trabajo por medio de mediciones más exactas. Esto se puede lograr por medio de menores porcentajes de error al momento de medir las dimensiones de los aparatos. Además de mayor exactitud en algunas medidas tomadas. Mejor calibración de los instrumentos podría hacer que los resultados fuesen más precisos. Como -17-
  18. 18. asegurarse que la rueda de Maxwell ruede sobre un mismo trayecto y no se desvíe a los lados. Estas cosas se deben considerar para hallar valores más cercanos al momento de inercia teórico. 8. BIBLIOGRAFÍA • Fundamento Teórico o HALLIDAY, D., RESNICK, R. y WALKER, J. (1993) Fundamentals of Physics Volume 1. United States of America, John Wiley & Sons, Inc. o ALONSO, M. y FINN, E. (1986) FISICA Volumen 1: Mecánica. Ciudad de México, México, Addison-Wesley Iberoamericana o GONI GALARZA, J. FISICA GENERAL. Lima, Perú, Editorial Ingeniería Información del Momento de Inercia http://hyperphysics.phy-astr.gsu.edu/hbase/mi.html http://kwon3d.com/theory/moi/moi.html http://www.terra.es/personal/jdellund/ayuda/inercia.htm Información de la Conservación de la Energía http://www.grc.nasa.gov/WWW/K-12/airplane/thermo1f.html http://www.school-for-champions.com/science/motionlaws.htm http://www.school-for-champions.com/science/motionlaws.htm • Equipos y Materiales Fotos de instrumentos http://my.execpc.com/~aplehnen/pendulum.gif http://geocities.com/afisica2001/ http://www.canadianweigh.com/images/graphics/3beamb.jpg http://jng.thisoldhaus.com/portfolio/objects/cube/metal-cube-2.jpg http://www.middleschoolscience.com/cent.gif • Cálculos y Resultados -18-
  19. 19. Microsoft Excel 2000 Microsoft Word 2000 – Microsoft Editor de Ecuaciones 3.0 -19-

