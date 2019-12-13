Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Sally Sore Loser: A Story about Winning and Losing Kindle best sellers
Sally Sore Loser: A Story about Winning and Losing Kindle best sellers Sally loves to be first at everything! She is first...
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Frank J. Sileoq Pages : 26 pagesq Publisher : Magination Pressq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1433811901q ...
DISCRIPSI Sally loves to be first at everything! She is first in line at school. She is first out the door at recess. She ...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
IMAGE BOOK
Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sally Sore Loser: A Story about Winning and Losing Kindle best sellers

4 views

Published on

Sally loves to be first at everything! She is first in line at school. She is first out the door at recess. She is first at dinner finishing her mac 'n' cheese! Unfortunately, Sally dislikes losing and this can lead to hot tempers and hurt feelings. She even gets the nickname Sally Sore Loser from her classmates at school. With the help of her teacher and her mom, Sally learns the rules for being a good winner and a good loser, and that the most important thing is having fun.

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sally Sore Loser: A Story about Winning and Losing Kindle best sellers

  1. 1. Sally Sore Loser: A Story about Winning and Losing Kindle best sellers
  2. 2. Sally Sore Loser: A Story about Winning and Losing Kindle best sellers Sally loves to be first at everything! She is first in line at school. She is first out the door at recess. She is first at dinner finishing her mac 'n' cheese! Unfortunately, Sally dislikes losing and this can lead to hot tempers and hurt feelings. She even gets the nickname "Sally Sore Loser" from her classmates at school. With the help of her teacher and her mom, Sally learns the rules for being a good winner and a good loser, and that the most important thing is having fun.
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Frank J. Sileoq Pages : 26 pagesq Publisher : Magination Pressq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1433811901q ISBN-13 : 9781433811906q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI Sally loves to be first at everything! She is first in line at school. She is first out the door at recess. She is first at dinner finishing her mac 'n' cheese! Unfortunately, Sally dislikes losing and this can lead to hot tempers and hurt feelings. She even gets the nickname "Sally Sore Loser" from her classmates at school. With the help of her teacher and her mom, Sally learns the rules for being a good winner and a good loser, and that the most important thing is having fun.
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. IMAGE BOOK
  7. 7. Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button

×