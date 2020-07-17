LAMAC & Shareablee: Branded Content Master Class

Do you have a great social presence and an engaged fan base but are looking for new ways to monetize your success on TV beyond linear dollars?



In this presentation, Shareablee CEO & Founder Tania Yuki along with Zachary Hoffman, Sr. Account Executive at Shareablee, and Mónica Dávila, Director of Marketing and Communications at LAMAC, will share:



- What is branded content anyway? From one sponsored post on Facebook to cross-platform campaigns with custom videos, we’ll share what constitutes social branded content



- How to use data upfront in a sales pitch to differentiate yourself from the pack



- Best practices – Who is making the best branded content right now and what can we learn from their success?



- Key insights on what makes advertisers sit up and listen



- Post-campaign measurement approaches to truly prove ROI and value, beyond measuring just clicks



- What resonates with users in Latin America specifically and what publishers, creators, and TV networks are doing the best branded content for a Hispanic audience