LAMAC & Shareablee: Branded Content Master Class

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Presenting in partnership with 1 LATIN AMERICAN BRANDED CONTENT MASTER CLASS JULY 16TH, 2...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Collect, analyze and store a census of over 13M+ brands, publishers, and influencers dail...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. 3 PROPERTIES ASSIGNED TO 15+ TOP-LEVEL INDUSTRIES AND 300+ SUB- INDUSTRIES Automotive Bus...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. What is going on in 2020? 4 BRANDED CONTENT
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. WHAT IS BRANDED CONTENT? ! Branded Content is a type of advertisement in the form of orga...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. 6 ! Branded content has seen growth over the last year – people are continuing to engage ...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. ! Branded posts captured more engagements for Sponsors – the top 5 branded sponsors in La...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee Facebook Branded Content Jan 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020; Latin America 17...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee Facebook Branded Content 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020; Latin America 35.7mA...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee, January 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020 Platforms: Facebook; Latin America – ...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee, January 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020 Platforms: Facebook 11 BRANDED CONTEN...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. 12 Wave 3 May 17-21, 2020 n = 500 OPINION OF BRANDED CONTENT 50% 49% 46% 44% 39% 37% 39% ...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. 13 Wave 3 May 17-21, 2020 n = 500 OPINION OF BRANDED CONTENT 50% 49% 46% 44% 39% 37% 39% ...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee Top 500 Facebook Branded Content Jan 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020; Latin Am...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee Top 500 Facebook Branded Content Jan 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020; Latin Am...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee Top 500 Instagram Branded Content Jan 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020; Latin A...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee Top Instagram Branded Content Jan 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020; Latin Ameri...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. 18 • On Facebook, top content took on a variety of forms – the top 3 posts being links bu...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. The branded content landscape in Latin America, outside of just Television. 19 THE WIDER ...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee Top 500 Facebook Branded Content Jan 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020; Latin Am...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee; Jan 1, 2019 – Jun 30, 2020 21 PUMAS MX DID NOT HAVE ONE BRANDED POST ...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee Top 500 Instagram Branded Content Jan 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020; Latin A...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee; Apr 1, 2019 – Jun 30, 2020 23 BOCA JUNIORS DID NOT PURSUE SPONSORED C...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee Top 500 Facebook Branded Content Jan 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020; Latin Am...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee; Jan 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020 25 DIFFERENCE IN TOP SPONSORS' FACEBOOK E...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee Top Instagram Branded Content Jan 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020; Latin Ameri...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee; Jan 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020 27 DIFFERENCE IN TOP SPONSORS’ INSTAGRAM ...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. 28 • Video Branded content is still dominating in terms of engagement. Nine of the top te...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. 29 ! Shareablee’s cross-platform Affinity provides an industry leading look at cross-enga...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee Affinity, May 2020 30 THE FUERA DE JUEGO AUDIENCE IS 152X MORE LIKELY ...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. 31 CAMPAIGN PERFORMANCE INDEX (CPI) ! Is my branded content more engaging than other publ...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. 32 SOCIAL MEDIA BEHAVIORLIFT ! Does my branded content increase the likelihood that an au...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. SOCIAL MEDIA BRANDLIFT ! What does the activated audience think and feel about the campai...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Q&A 34
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. THANKYOU!Please reach outwith any questions. We’re here to help. 35 STAY SOCIAL… JOIN OUR...
Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. THANKYOU!Please reach outwith any questions. We’re here to help. 36
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

LAMAC & Shareablee: Branded Content Master Class

70 views

Published on

Do you have a great social presence and an engaged fan base but are looking for new ways to monetize your success on TV beyond linear dollars?

In this presentation, Shareablee CEO & Founder Tania Yuki along with Zachary Hoffman, Sr. Account Executive at Shareablee, and Mónica Dávila, Director of Marketing and Communications at LAMAC, will share:

- What is branded content anyway? From one sponsored post on Facebook to cross-platform campaigns with custom videos, we’ll share what constitutes social branded content

- How to use data upfront in a sales pitch to differentiate yourself from the pack

- Best practices – Who is making the best branded content right now and what can we learn from their success?

- Key insights on what makes advertisers sit up and listen

- Post-campaign measurement approaches to truly prove ROI and value, beyond measuring just clicks

- What resonates with users in Latin America specifically and what publishers, creators, and TV networks are doing the best branded content for a Hispanic audience

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

LAMAC & Shareablee: Branded Content Master Class

  1. 1. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Presenting in partnership with 1 LATIN AMERICAN BRANDED CONTENT MASTER CLASS JULY 16TH, 2020
  2. 2. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Collect, analyze and store a census of over 13M+ brands, publishers, and influencers daily 2 We empower marketers and researchers to place actionable data at the heart of daily decision-making Audience Intelligence Actionable Content Analytics Cross Platform Benchmarking & Advertising Effectiveness
  3. 3. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. 3 PROPERTIES ASSIGNED TO 15+ TOP-LEVEL INDUSTRIES AND 300+ SUB- INDUSTRIES Automotive Business Services Consumer Goods Education Finance Government Health Media & Entertainment Online Media Publishing Public Services Sports & Recreation TelecomsRetail Travel & Leisure
  4. 4. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. What is going on in 2020? 4 BRANDED CONTENT
  5. 5. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. WHAT IS BRANDED CONTENT? ! Branded Content is a type of advertisement in the form of organically posted social content ! Sponsors pay Publishers to post content that features their brand to activate a wider audience than they could get by posting to their own feed ! Branded Content on Facebook and Instagram will feature a partnership tag, indicating the “handshake” deal between the Partner and Sponsor ! Branded Content is not the same as Dark Posts, posts that have limited visibility and only appear in set audience feeds. Shareablee does not actively collect Dark Posts. Partnership Tag – “handshake” Publisher – Posts the content Sponsor – Paid for the partnership Content typically features the sponsor brand within the creative
  6. 6. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. 6 ! Branded content has seen growth over the last year – people are continuing to engage with branded content (at a higher rate) – The average branded post from Latin American brands was shared 145x, branded videos 115x. ! People find branded content interesting and authentic – it won’t ruin brand perception ! Recycled content can work for branded content – success! ! Content highlighting the “New Normal” works as well – Momsplaining WHY SHOULD PUBLISHERS CARE
  7. 7. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. ! Branded posts captured more engagements for Sponsors – the top 5 branded sponsors in Latin America captured 267k Actions on their own 381 posts in H1 2020 but captured 1.2m Actions on the 65 posts they sponsored (Facebook). ! People are more likely to purchase a brand after seeing them in a branded content post ! Engagement on branded content is up year over year ! Reach a new audience ! Allows you to capture more engagement – even if brands were featured in an integration WHY SHOULD SPONSORS CARE 7
  8. 8. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee Facebook Branded Content Jan 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020; Latin America 17.7kPosts 13.4mActions 8 Branded Content Metrics across Facebook, Latin America
  9. 9. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee Facebook Branded Content 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020; Latin America 35.7mActions 9 358mBranded Video Views across Facebook, Latin America
  10. 10. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee, January 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020 Platforms: Facebook; Latin America – TV 10 BRANDED CONTENT IS TRENDING UPWARD AGAIN AFTER A DIP IN MARCH Economic shutdowns halted branded content growth early in March and through April. Since then, despite mixed results for Latin American country’s attempting to flatten the curve, branded content hit new year highs in two consecutive months. TV’s branded content efforts, while trending upwards, were dwarfed by Sports and Publishing. 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 3,000 3,500 4,000 January February March April May June Branded Content Posts All TV
  11. 11. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee, January 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020 Platforms: Facebook 11 BRANDED CONTENT IS TRENDING UPWARD AGAIN AFTER A DIP IN MARCH February 28th was the single biggest day for Branded Content posted from Latin America at 218 posts. 30 posts came from a Exaltón Mx and SKY Sports México partnership that provided updates on a televised “Celebrities vs Contenders” competition. 0 50 100 150 200 250 1/1/20 1/11/20 1/21/20 1/31/20 2/10/20 2/20/20 3/1/20 3/11/20 3/21/20 3/31/20 4/10/20 4/20/20 4/30/20 5/10/20 5/20/20 5/30/20 6/9/20 6/19/20 6/29/20 Branded Content Posts March 11: WHO declares COVID-19 a pandemic Liga MX cancels 2020 Clausura season
  12. 12. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. 12 Wave 3 May 17-21, 2020 n = 500 OPINION OF BRANDED CONTENT 50% 49% 46% 44% 39% 37% 39% 28% 27% 28% 34% 27% 26% 29% 20% 15% 20% 25% 16% 17% 17% Branded content is interesting Branded content makes me think favorably about the brand being advertised Branded content is relevant to me Branded content is authentic I am more likely to buy from a brand that is associated with my favorite tv show I am more likely to buy from a brand that is associated with characters or actors from my favorite TV show I enjoy watching branded content as much as I enjoy the show Please indicate how much you agree with the following statements when thinking about branded content and the videos, images, and articles shared with social media by TV shows and TV networks. Branded content mentions a brand or advertiser. Completely Agree, Agree : May 2020 October 2019 October 2017.
  13. 13. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. 13 Wave 3 May 17-21, 2020 n = 500 OPINION OF BRANDED CONTENT 50% 49% 46% 44% 39% 37% 39% 28% 27% 28% 34% 27% 26% 29% 20% 15% 20% 25% 16% 17% 17% Branded content is interesting Branded content makes me think favorably about the brand being advertised Branded content is relevant to me Branded content is authentic I am more likely to buy from a brand that is associated with my favorite tv show I am more likely to buy from a brand that is associated with characters or actors from my favorite TV show I enjoy watching branded content as much as I enjoy the show Please indicate how much you agree with the following statements when thinking about branded content and the videos, images, and articles shared with social media by TV shows and TV networks. Branded content mentions a brand or advertiser. Completely Agree, Agree : May 2020 October 2019 October 2017.
  14. 14. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee Top 500 Facebook Branded Content Jan 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020; Latin America - TV Actions: 199.1k Posts: 130 Actions: 194.5k Posts: 48 Actions: 158.9k Posts: 31 Actions: 124.6k Posts: 57 Actions: 91.2k Posts: 26 Actions: 46.1k Posts: 23 Actions: 45.9k Posts: 22 Actions: 20.5k Posts: 17 Actions: 18.2k Posts: 17 Actions: 18.1k Posts: 9 14 TOP PUBLISHERS OF LATIN AMERICAN TV BRANDED CONTENT 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
  15. 15. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee Top 500 Facebook Branded Content Jan 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020; Latin America – TV Actions: 162.6k Posts: 95 Actions: 141.4k Posts: 7 Actions: 68.6k Posts: 9 Actions: 55.8k Posts: 32 Actions: 42.5k Posts: 8 Actions: 36.9k Posts: 5 Actions: 30.5k Posts: 6 Actions: 26.8k Posts: 21 Actions: 25.4k Posts: 9 Actions: 22.5k Posts: 11 15 TOP SPONSORS OF LATIN AMERICAN TV BRANDED CONTENT 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
  16. 16. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee Top 500 Instagram Branded Content Jan 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020; Latin America – TV Actions: 2.9m Posts: 22 Actions: 1.4m Posts: 69 Actions: 164k Posts: 51 Actions: 59k Posts: 35 Actions: 139k Posts: 32 Actions: 139k Posts: 33 Actions: 76k Posts: 18 Actions: 65k Posts: 22 Actions: 35k Posts: 11 Actions: 32k Posts: 9 16 TOP PUBLISHERS OF LATIN AMERICAN TV BRANDED CONTENT 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
  17. 17. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee Top Instagram Branded Content Jan 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020; Latin America – TV Actions: 583.9k Posts: 18 Actions: 539.8k Posts: 1 Actions: 401.8k Posts: 27 Actions: 387k Posts: 5 Actions: 386.3k Posts: 2 Actions: 384k Posts: 66 Actions: 313k Posts: 2 Actions: 311.2k Posts: 2 Actions: 198.6k Posts: 1 Actions: 185.6k Posts: 1 17 TOP SPONSORS OF LATIN AMERICAN TV BRANDED CONTENT 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
  18. 18. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. 18 • On Facebook, top content took on a variety of forms – the top 3 posts being links but many videos also finding success • Content directly addressing COVID concerns and how brands were helping to give back were highly engaged, as well as sports content. • Big Brother Brasil dominated Instagram top content, having 15 of the top 15 posts. The key here was creating compelling content for their audience, with brand integrations being inserted in creative ways like color schemes or topic. • Sports updates with branded treatments also earned high engagement on Instagram. TOP BRANDED CONTENT POSTS FROM TV PUBLISHERS 47k Actions 41k Actions 35k Actions 540k Actions 245k Actions 221k Actions Source: Shareablee Top 500 Facebook & Instagram Branded Content Jan 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020; Latin America
  19. 19. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. The branded content landscape in Latin America, outside of just Television. 19 THE WIDER WORLD OF BRANDED CONTENT
  20. 20. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee Top 500 Facebook Branded Content Jan 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020; Latin America Actions: 3.1m Posts: 118 Actions: 486k Posts: 17 Actions: 321k Posts: 31 Actions: 286k Posts: 18 Actions: 272k Posts: 32 Actions: 260k Posts: 29 Actions: 204k Posts: 18 Actions: 182k Posts: 14 Actions: 157k Posts: 12 Actions: 153k Posts: 14 20 TOP PUBLISHERS OF LATIN AMERICAN BRANDED CONTENT 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
  21. 21. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee; Jan 1, 2019 – Jun 30, 2020 21 PUMAS MX DID NOT HAVE ONE BRANDED POST IN THE TOP 500 LAST YEAR, IN H1 2020 THEY ARE #5 IN FB BRANDED ACTIONS 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 0 50,000 100,000 150,000 200,000 250,000 Jan-19 Feb-19 M ar-19 Apr-19 M ay-19 Jun-19 Jul-19 Aug-19 Sep-19 O ct-19 N ov-19 D ec-19 Jan-20 Feb-20 M ar-20 Apr-20 M ay-20 Jun-20 Pumas MX Facebook Branded Content Growth Branded Actions Branded Posts
  22. 22. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee Top 500 Instagram Branded Content Jan 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020; Latin America Actions: 5m Posts: 82 Actions: 2.9m Posts: 22 Actions: 1.4m Posts: 69 Actions: 831k Posts: 26 Actions: 677k Posts: 63 Actions: 501k Posts: 23 Actions: 326k Posts: 42 Actions: 200k Posts: 23 Actions: 196k Posts: 11 Actions: 123k Posts: 2 22 TOP PUBLISHERS OF LATIN AMERICAN BRANDED CONTENT 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
  23. 23. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee; Apr 1, 2019 – Jun 30, 2020 23 BOCA JUNIORS DID NOT PURSUE SPONSORED CONTENT UNTIL Q2 2020, AND NOW THEY ARE THE #4 PUBLISHER OF BRANDED CONTENT ON INSTAGRAM IN LATIN AMERICA 0 5 10 15 20 25 0 100,000 200,000 300,000 400,000 500,000 600,000 700,000 Apr-20 May-20 Jun-20 Boca Juniors Instagram Branded Content Growth Branded Actions Branded Posts
  24. 24. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee Top 500 Facebook Branded Content Jan 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020; Latin America Actions: 451k Posts: 34 Actions: 267k Posts: 12 Actions: 200k Posts: 8 Actions: 167k Posts: 6 Actions: 163k Posts: 6 Actions: 162k Posts: 3 Actions: 154k Posts: 5 Actions: 151k Posts: 3 Actions: 151k Posts: 5 Actions: 147k Posts: 6 24 TOP ADVERTISERS OF LATIN AMERICAN PROPERTIES BRANDED CONTENT 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
  25. 25. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee; Jan 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020 25 DIFFERENCE IN TOP SPONSORS' FACEBOOK ENGAGEMENT WITH PARTNERS VS THEIR OWN CONTENT - 5,000 10,000 15,000 20,000 25,000 Cerveza Tecate (MX) McCormick (MX) D'Gari (MX) Average Actions per Facebook Post Partners' Actions per Branded Post Owned Organic Content Actions per Post
  26. 26. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee Top Instagram Branded Content Jan 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020; Latin America Actions: 1.1m Posts: 21 Actions: 794k Posts: 6 Actions: 584k Posts: 18 Actions: 556k Posts: 6 Actions: 540k Posts: 1 Actions: 495k Posts: 11 Actions: 469k Posts: 10 Actions: 456k Posts: 16 Actions: 402k Posts: 27 Actions: 387k Posts: 5 26 TOP ADVERTISERS OF LATIN AMERICAN PROPERTIES BRANDED CONTENT 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
  27. 27. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee; Jan 1, 2020 – June 30, 2020 27 DIFFERENCE IN TOP SPONSORS’ INSTAGRAM ENGAGEMENT WITH PARTNERS VS THEIR OWN CONTENT - 50,000 100,000 150,000 200,000 250,000 300,000 Gillette (BR) Adidas (BR) Americanas.com Average Actions per Instagram Post Partners' Actions per Branded Post Owned Organic Content Actions per Post
  28. 28. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. 28 • Video Branded content is still dominating in terms of engagement. Nine of the top ten most engaged pieces of content were video. • Content that incorporated the brand partner in logical and seamless ways had strong engagement. This is especially evident with food publishers like Kiwilimón and Tastemade incorporating their food partners into the recipes they share. • Content for sports and food publishers did not deviate from their typical strategies, but TV and entertainment found ways to address the situation surrounding COVID in their content – example live from home shows and fundraising events. TOP BRANDED CONTENT POSTS SINCE COVID-19 132k Actions 116k Actions 78k Actions 77k Actions 77k Actions 76k Actions 73k Actions 69k Actions 66k Actions Source: Shareablee Top 500 Facebook Branded Content Mar 1, 2020 – May 15, 2020; Latin America
  29. 29. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. 29 ! Shareablee’s cross-platform Affinity provides an industry leading look at cross-engagement patterns across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. This proprietary, monthly metric, provides insight into the behavior of social audiences. ! Analyze audience behaviors across platforms to know which brands, media and product categories your audience (and your competitors’ audience) care most about for strategic intelligence. ! Identify the right media and sponsorship partners based on the true preferences of consumers you are actively communicating and engaging with. AFFINITY: FINDING THE PERFECT PARTNER
  30. 30. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Source: Shareablee Affinity, May 2020 30 THE FUERA DE JUEGO AUDIENCE IS 152X MORE LIKELY TO ENGAGE WITH GRUPO MODELO CONTENT THAN THE AVERAGE SOCIAL ENGAGER – MAKING A STRONG CASE FOR A PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN THE TWO BRANDS ENGAGED AUDIENCE OVERLAP 152x 109x 152x 263x 272x 223x Coca-Cola (MX) | Soft Drinks Grupo Modelo |Alcoholic Beverages Domino’s Pizza (GT)| QSR Payless (NI)| Retail Poshmark|Apparel & Accessories TOP BRAND AFFINITIES
  31. 31. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. 31 CAMPAIGN PERFORMANCE INDEX (CPI) ! Is my branded content more engaging than other publishers’ branded content? ! Shareablee’s Campaign Performance Index (or CPI) calculates key metrics (such as Actions and Views) of a campaign and calculates it against comparable branded campaign. ! Apples to apples: compare to content during a similar time period with both competitive sponsors and publishers 5.3X The overall Publisher Advertiser branded content campaign performed 5.3 times better than the average campaign from similar Publishers and Advertisers during the same time frame. Campaign engagement is compared to the average co- branded campaign. Consumer engages with branded content Example:
  32. 32. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. 32 SOCIAL MEDIA BEHAVIORLIFT ! Does my branded content increase the likelihood that an audience will engage with my Advertiser partner? ! BehaviorLift looks at the engagers of the Publisher to see if these engagers continue to engage with the Advertiser after the campaign ended. ! Market share: engagement rate is relative to the rate they engage with the Advertiser’s competitors. Example: Campaign engager’s engagement with the brand is measure pre- and post-campaign Consumer engages with branded content The lift/decline is compared to other co-branded campaigns 3% 9% 0% 1% 2% 3% 4% 5% Pre-Campaign Post Campaign Instagram Brand Lift +200% The Advertiser saw a 200% increase in engagers engaging with their Instagram content after the campaign ran.
  33. 33. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. SOCIAL MEDIA BRANDLIFT ! What does the activated audience think and feel about the campaign? ! Were they more likely to buy, be aware of the product, recall the product, etc. ! BrandLift is a custom survey solution served to both the true engagers of the campaign and a control group, to prove campaign effectiveness. Consumer is invited to complete a survey off- social Consumer engages with branded content Results are analyzed/compared to a control group, to determine BrandLift 33% 17% 51% 86% 8% 6% Very/Somewhat Likely Neutral Very/Somewhat Unlikely How likely are to purchase Amazon’s Echo Dot Kids Edition? Non-Engaged Engaged Example: +164%
  34. 34. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. Q&A 34
  35. 35. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. THANKYOU!Please reach outwith any questions. We’re here to help. 35 STAY SOCIAL… JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Get access to all the good-to-know information about new product, stories, webinars, and events. https://www.shareablee.com/sign-up
  36. 36. Copyright © 2020 Shareablee Inc. THANKYOU!Please reach outwith any questions. We’re here to help. 36

×