Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Leightworks GUARANTEE COMPLIMENTS!
OUR STORY Inspired by nature, travel, and adventure; San Diego, CA based artist, David Leight has created his award winnin...
Check Out Latest Crystal Jewelry Set
Small Drop Pendant & Drop Earrings Set THIS JEWELRY SET IS FUN AND EASY TO WEAR WITH ANY OUTFIT. IT INCLUDES TWO OF OUR BE...
Small Heart Pendant & Stud Earrings Set This delicate and feminine jewelry set includes one of our best sellers, the Small...
Oval with Loop Pendant & Drop Earrings This jewelry set looks great with any outfit and is perfect for any occasion, inclu...
This set includes Single Wrap pendant with its delicate sterling silver strand wraps around the brilliant crystal for a gl...
Triangle Studs and Bracelet set Preference over remote This jewelry set is perfect for any occasion, includes Triangle stu...
SAN DIEGO, CA 92110 COMPANY ADDRESS info@leightworks.com EMAIL ADDRESS 619-794-0339 PHONE NUMBER Get In Touch With Us
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Check Out Latest Crystal Jewelry Set

23 views

Published on

Are you looking for a crystal jewelry set? Visit leightwork.com and browse our latest collection of jewelry sets. All pieces are handmade & unique. Shop now!

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Check Out Latest Crystal Jewelry Set

  1. 1. Leightworks GUARANTEE COMPLIMENTS!
  2. 2. OUR STORY Inspired by nature, travel, and adventure; San Diego, CA based artist, David Leight has created his award winning LeightWorks Crystal Jewelry since 2004.
  3. 3. Check Out Latest Crystal Jewelry Set
  4. 4. Small Drop Pendant & Drop Earrings Set THIS JEWELRY SET IS FUN AND EASY TO WEAR WITH ANY OUTFIT. IT INCLUDES TWO OF OUR BEST SELLERS, THE DROPS EARRINGS AND THE SMALL DROP PENDANT.
  5. 5. Small Heart Pendant & Stud Earrings Set This delicate and feminine jewelry set includes one of our best sellers, the Small Heart Pendant, combined with the simplicity and elegance of the Stud Earrings.
  6. 6. Oval with Loop Pendant & Drop Earrings This jewelry set looks great with any outfit and is perfect for any occasion, includes Oval with Loop Pendant and Drop Earrings.
  7. 7. This set includes Single Wrap pendant with its delicate sterling silver strand wraps around the brilliant crystal for a glowing feminine touch and Single Wrap earrings. SINGLE WRAP SET
  8. 8. Triangle Studs and Bracelet set Preference over remote This jewelry set is perfect for any occasion, includes Triangle studs and Triangle bracelet . All pieces are made with Sterling Silver components.over time
  9. 9. SAN DIEGO, CA 92110 COMPANY ADDRESS info@leightworks.com EMAIL ADDRESS 619-794-0339 PHONE NUMBER Get In Touch With Us

×