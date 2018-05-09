Pdf download Taken for a Ride: How Daimler-Benz Drove Off with Chrysler Free Book by Bill Vlasic

It all started with a misunderstanding. Kirk Kerkorian, the Las Vegas wheeler-dealer, thought Chrysler s management would back him up if he tried to take the company private. Chrysler s management thought they d made it clear they had no interest in such a deal. As the two sides faced off--Kerkorian and legendary Chrysler chairman Lee Iacocca on one side, current Chrysler boss Bob Eaton and his top executives on the other--Mercedes-Benz CEO Helmut Werner stepped in. The result is the company now known as DaimlerChrysler. But Vlasic and Stertz make clear no-one really knows the result of the deal. It s far too early to tell if blending the manufacturer of sleek German luxury saloons with the Detroit-based progenitor of the mini van will succeed in the global marketplace. Instead, they show in riveting detail how the deal came to be, and the immediate aftermath. They give us private moments with the major players and show us the multi-layered considerations that crop up when two gigantic companies merge. Another book will have to judge the ultimate success of the merger, but the immediate results aren t exactly promising. By late 1999, a share of the original Chrysler was worth a few pennies less than it had been before the merger was announced, and only about a dollar more than before Kerkorian made his move back in April 1995. --Lou Schuler, Amazon.com

