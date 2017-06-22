TEORÍA CRÍTICA DE LA SOCIEDAD JÛNGER HABERMAS
ANTECEDENTE • Se entiende por Razón como un mecanismo de dominio sobre la naturaleza y el otro. Sin embargo, pensar de man...
• La Teoría Crítica de la sociedad se propuso interpretar y actualizar la teoría marxista. Por ello, entiende que el conoc...
TEORÍA CRÍTICA DE LA SOCIEDAD • Es una teoría que aspira a una comprensión de la situación de una manera histórica cultura...
Premisas de la escuela de Frankfurt • El conocimiento no solo es la reproducción conceptual de la realidad. • Es la formac...
EN OPOSICION AL POSITIVISMO • La ciencia es más que solo ordenación sistemática, depende de los intereses intra y extra te...
TEORÍA CRÍTICA • Mayor grado de humanización • Distingue entre razón y entendimiento • Razón determinaciones finitas del e...
HABERMAS • intereses extrateóricos: Son de carácter sociológico, psicológico, como los económicos, de status, de reconoci...
CONOCIMIENTO • Se comprende como la función de un espejo refleja realidad ya dada, productora de realidad • No solo es una...
CONCEPTO DE INTERES EN HABERMAS • Función del YO (mente, sociedad, sujeto) que se acomoda a las condiciones externas • Se ...
MEDIOS DE SOCIALIZACION • 1. trabajo: socializa una realidad manejable a nuestros intereses y necesidades (producir) • 2. ...
MEDIO SOCIALIZACIÓN • Lenguaje: Emancipatorio que busca instaurar el reino de la autonomía, quitar las ataduras y liberar ...
TRES NIVELES DE ACTIVIDAD CRÍTICA • Nivel de formación y desarrollo de la teoría: uso del lenguaje formalizado (discursos ...
Teoría crítica de la sociedad

teorìa critica de la sociedad escuela de frankfurt

Teoría crítica de la sociedad

  1. 1. TEORÍA CRÍTICA DE LA SOCIEDAD JÛNGER HABERMAS
  2. 2. ANTECEDENTE • Se entiende por Razón como un mecanismo de dominio sobre la naturaleza y el otro. Sin embargo, pensar de manera racional no supone una actitud de despotismo. El concepto de razón dominante ha funcionado en relación con un sistema de poder cultural y político, en el cual, tener razón supone tener autoridad. Es por esto por lo que el poder del conocimiento científico se pone al servicio de los intereses dentro de un sistema autoritario.
  3. 3. • La Teoría Crítica de la sociedad se propuso interpretar y actualizar la teoría marxista. Por ello, entiende que el conocimiento no es una simple reproducción conceptual de los datos objetivos de la realidad, sino una auténtica formación y constitución de la misma. • La Teoría Crítica se opone radicalmente a la idea de teoría pura que supone una separación entre el sujeto que contempla y la verdad contemplada. Dicho de otra manera, las praxis y los intereses teóricos y extrateóricos que se dan en determinado momento histórico, revisten un valor teórico-cognitivo. Pues, son el punto de vista a partir del cual se organiza el conocimiento científico y los objetos de dicho conocimiento.
  4. 4. TEORÍA CRÍTICA DE LA SOCIEDAD • Es una teoría que aspira a una comprensión de la situación de una manera histórica cultural, como fuerza transformadora en interacción con las condiciones sociales reales. • Es una reinterpretación de la teoría de Marx: praxis sobre teoría • Fundada en la escuela de Frankfurt: Friedrich Pollock en 1924 en la necesidad de un centro de estudios avanzados que analizara la sociedad del momento desde una perspectiva marxista.
  5. 5. Premisas de la escuela de Frankfurt • El conocimiento no solo es la reproducción conceptual de la realidad. • Es la formación y constitución del conocimiento de manera auténtica • Se opone a la teoría pura del positivismo lógico (sujeto de contempla verdad contemplada) • Conocimiento esta mediado por la experiencia y por los intereses intra-teóricos y extra-teóricos, mediados a la vez por el momento histórico • Las ciencias se constituyen en relación con el proceso cambiante de la vida social
  6. 6. EN OPOSICION AL POSITIVISMO • La ciencia es más que solo ordenación sistemática, depende de los intereses intra y extra teóricos, y de la dinámica social • Objetividad busaca en la no inmersión del investigador en la verdad investigada, perdiendo su carácter transformador • Autoconservador y reproducción del orden
  7. 7. TEORÍA CRÍTICA • Mayor grado de humanización • Distingue entre razón y entendimiento • Razón determinaciones finitas del entendimiento hacia una autentica verdad, reflexión superior, que es filosófica • Conocimiento:  no opera según presupuestos jerárquicos sino pragmáticos – procedimentales dentro de las comunidades científicas y de los mundos, social y cultural.  Conocemos por el interés: cognitivo- practico, técnico y emancipatorio
  8. 8. HABERMAS • intereses extrateóricos: Son de carácter sociológico, psicológico, como los económicos, de status, de reconocimiento, ideológicos, etc. • Interés intrateóricos: Son de trabajo científico, que requiere una reflexión teórica, crítica y científica Sistematización teórica conceptual de toda praxis Supuestos del conocimiento humano
  9. 9. CONOCIMIENTO • Se comprende como la función de un espejo refleja realidad ya dada, productora de realidad • No solo es una facultad captiva del hombre que opera en la conciencia • Es dinámica ante la diversidad de situaciones e intereses determinados social y culturalmente • Teoría del conocimiento desemboca en la teoría crítica de la sociedad • Praxis histórica con valor teórico cognitivo (desde donde se organiza el conocimiento)
  10. 10. CONCEPTO DE INTERES EN HABERMAS • Función del YO (mente, sociedad, sujeto) que se acomoda a las condiciones externas • Se ejercita comunicando interactuando, es identidad (tensión entre tendencias naturales y acciones sociales) • Tres medios de socialización: trabajo (información técnica), tradición (interpretación), y lenguaje (análisis)
  11. 11. MEDIOS DE SOCIALIZACION • 1. trabajo: socializa una realidad manejable a nuestros intereses y necesidades (producir) • 2. tradición: conocimiento científico orientado a ubicar la praxis personal en contexto histórico Mundo de la vida lingüísticamente mediado Intercambio entre sujetos, comprensión de sentido. Desarrollo de ciencias histórico hermenéuticas Histórico: comprendido como acciones del hombre en su auto constitución hermenéutico: en sentido interpretativo y reconstructivo.
  12. 12. MEDIO SOCIALIZACIÓN • Lenguaje: Emancipatorio que busca instaurar el reino de la autonomía, quitar las ataduras y liberar • A través de las ciencias crítico sociales en la que la acción instrumental y la comunicativa estén sistemáticamente distorsionadas • Analizar críticamente procesos sociales sedimentados en el trabajo y la interacción • Metodología según el concepto de autoreflexión • De carácter retrospectivo – crítico • Reconocer la dialéctica entre conocimiento e interés (teoríco-praxis) como experiencia nutriente
  13. 13. TRES NIVELES DE ACTIVIDAD CRÍTICA • Nivel de formación y desarrollo de la teoría: uso del lenguaje formalizado (discursos teóricos) con criterios de legitimidad y racionales • Nivel de organización de los procesos de ilustración: intersección modelo terapéutico, identificación social, reflexión producto de una comprensión emancipatoria • Nivel de acción estratégica – política: se busca condiciones de resolución con criterio de validez por consenso.

