Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Homemade Vegan Pantry: The Art of Making Your Own Staples TOP RATED#2 A guide to creating vegan versions of staple ing...
PDF|EPUB|EBOOK|DOC [Book] The Homemade Vegan Pantry: The Art of Making Your Own Staples TOP RATED#2
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Miyoko Nishimoto Schinnerq Pages : 224 pagesq Publisher : Ten Speed Pressq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1...
DISCRIPSI A guide to creating vegan versions of staple ingredients to stock the fridge and pantry--from dairy and meat sub...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
Read Or Get This Book The Homemade Vegan Pantry: The Art of Making Your Own Staples TOP RATED#2, Visit Direct Links by cli...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Homemade Vegan Pantry: The Art of Making Your Own Staples TOP RATED#2

3 views

Published on

A guide to creating vegan versions of staple ingredients to stock the fridge and pantry--from dairy and meat substitutes such as vegan yogurt, butter, mayo, bacon, and cheese, to mustards, dressings, pancake mix, crackers, pasta sauces, cookies, and more.     Kitchen crafters know the pleasure of making their own staples and specialty foods, whether it's cultured sour cream or a stellar soup stock. It's a fresher, healthier, more natural approach to eating and living. Now vegans who are sick of buying over-processed, over-packaged products can finally join the homemade revolution. Studded with full-color photos, The Homemade Vegan Pantry celebrates beautiful, handcrafted foods that don't take a ton of time, from ice cream and pizza dough, to granola and breakfast sausage. Miyoko Schinner guides readers through the techniques for making French-style buttercreams, roasted tomatoes, and pasta without special equipment. Her easy methods make slow food fast, and full of flavor. The Homemade Vegan Pantry raises the bar on plant-based cuisine, not only for vegans and vegetarians, but also for the growing number of Americans looking to eat lighter and healthier, and anyone interested in a handcrafted approach to food.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Homemade Vegan Pantry: The Art of Making Your Own Staples TOP RATED#2

  1. 1. The Homemade Vegan Pantry: The Art of Making Your Own Staples TOP RATED#2 A guide to creating vegan versions of staple ingredients to stock the fridge and pantry--from dairy and meat substitutes such as vegan yogurt, butter, mayo, bacon, and cheese, to mustards, dressings, pancake mix, crackers, pasta sauces, cookies, and more. Kitchen crafters know the pleasure of making their own staples and specialty foods, whether it's cultured sour cream or a stellar soup stock. It's a fresher, healthier, more natural approach to eating and living. Now vegans who are sick of buying over-processed, over-packaged products can finally join the homemade revolution. Studded with full-color photos, The Homemade Vegan Pantry celebrates beautiful, handcrafted foods that don't take a ton of time, from ice cream and pizza dough, to granola and breakfast sausage. Miyoko Schinner guides readers through the techniques for making French-style buttercreams, roasted tomatoes, and pasta without special equipment. Her easy methods make "slow food" fast, and full of flavor. The Homemade Vegan Pantry raises the bar on plant-based cuisine, not only for vegans and vegetarians, but also for the growing number of Americans looking to eat lighter and healthier, and anyone interested in a handcrafted approach to food.
  2. 2. PDF|EPUB|EBOOK|DOC [Book] The Homemade Vegan Pantry: The Art of Making Your Own Staples TOP RATED#2
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Miyoko Nishimoto Schinnerq Pages : 224 pagesq Publisher : Ten Speed Pressq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1607746778q ISBN-13 : 9781607746775q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI A guide to creating vegan versions of staple ingredients to stock the fridge and pantry--from dairy and meat substitutes such as vegan yogurt, butter, mayo, bacon, and cheese, to mustards, dressings, pancake mix, crackers, pasta sauces, cookies, and more. Kitchen crafters know the pleasure of making their own staples and specialty foods, whether it's cultured sour cream or a stellar soup stock. It's a fresher, healthier, more natural approach to eating and living. Now vegans who are sick of buying over-processed, over-packaged products can finally join the homemade revolution. Studded with full-color photos, The Homemade Vegan Pantry celebrates beautiful, handcrafted foods that don't take a ton of time, from ice cream and pizza dough, to granola and breakfast sausage. Miyoko Schinner guides readers through the techniques for making French-style buttercreams, roasted tomatoes, and pasta without special equipment. Her easy methods make "slow food" fast, and full of flavor. The Homemade Vegan Pantry raises the bar on plant-based cuisine, not only for vegans and vegetarians, but also for the growing number of Americans looking to eat lighter and healthier, and anyone interested in a handcrafted approach to food.
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. Read Or Get This Book The Homemade Vegan Pantry: The Art of Making Your Own Staples TOP RATED#2, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button IMAGE BOOK

×