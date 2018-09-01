Synopsis :

This volume constitutes the refereed proceedings of the 8th International Conference on Computer Analysis of Images and Patterns, CAIP 99, held in Ljubliana, Slovenia in September 1999. The 47 revised full papers presented were selected from 120 submissions. Also included are two invited contributions and 27 posters. The papers are organized in sections on color; image processing; image databases; image compression and watermarking; object and face recognition; classification and fitting; 3D-reconstruction and shape representation; motion, range image registration; applications; shape from shading, texture and stereo; real-time tracking; panoramic images; grouping; image rendering; and alignment and matching.

To continue please click on the following link https://dthjrdnf.blogspot.com/?book=3540663665

