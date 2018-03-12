Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How to Talk to Hot Women: Secrets to Getting and Keeping the Woman of Your Dreams  Audiobook Free | Audiobook For Self Dev...
How to Talk to Hot Women: Secrets to Getting and Keeping the Woman of Your Dreams Mehow, legendary pickup artist and found...
How to Talk to Hot Women: Secrets to Getting and Keeping the Woman of Your Dreams
How to Talk to Hot Women: Secrets to Getting and Keeping the Woman of Your Dreams
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to Talk to Hot Women Secrets to Getting and Keeping the Woman of Your Dreams Audiobook Free | Audiobook For Self Development

13 views

Published on

How to Talk to Hot Women Secrets to Getting and Keeping the Woman of Your Dreams Audiobook Free | Audiobook For Self Development

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How to Talk to Hot Women Secrets to Getting and Keeping the Woman of Your Dreams Audiobook Free | Audiobook For Self Development

  1. 1. How to Talk to Hot Women: Secrets to Getting and Keeping the Woman of Your Dreams  Audiobook Free | Audiobook For Self Development How to Talk to Hot Women: Secrets to Getting and Keeping the Woman of Your Dreams Audiobook Free | Audiobook For Self  Development LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. How to Talk to Hot Women: Secrets to Getting and Keeping the Woman of Your Dreams Mehow, legendary pickup artist and founder of Mehow, Inc., provides men with advice on how to get—and keep—the women of their dreams. You've seen those guys. The ones who have all the right lines and the kind of charm women flock to—the guys who always seem to lead beautiful women out the door of the coffee shop or out of the club at the end of the night, time after time. The guys who know how to reel in women and keep them. Be one of those guys. You don't have to be young, attractive, or rich to get the woman of your dreams—you just have to know how to talk to her. Mehow®, legendary pickup artist and creator of Mehow, Inc., used to be that insecure schlub at the bar with no classic good looks or smooth moves to fall back on. Rejected repeatedly, Mehow always settled for the first woman who didn't turn him down. Sound familiar? Whether you're in need of major help or just need a little push, Mehow's lessons can improve any man's game. Trained in the seduction fundamentals by the infamous pickup artists Mystery (The Game and VH1's The Pickup Artist) and Lovedrop, Mehow surpassed the masters in the pickup game, and in How to Talk to Hot Women, he shows how you can too. Provocative and entertaining, it's the definitive system for rescuing your sex life, your relationship status, and your swagger. In this book, Mehow distills charm into a simple, easy­to­use formula that renders "dating tips" obsolete. Learn the nine essential secrets to building immediate chemistry with attractive women, along with practical, field­tested techniques that leave you with the knowledge to transform your dating reality from nonexistent to nonstop. Mehow's one­of­a­kind system shows you exactly how to be yourself and succeed when you meet women, no matter how or where, or if you simply want the woman you already have to stay totally addicted to you.
  3. 3. How to Talk to Hot Women: Secrets to Getting and Keeping the Woman of Your Dreams
  4. 4. How to Talk to Hot Women: Secrets to Getting and Keeping the Woman of Your Dreams

×