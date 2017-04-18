Sentencia loteos irregulares

1 MINISTERIO PÚBLICO DE LA LIGUA C/ ELIZABETH HERNÁNDEZ SOTO; PEDRO ROJAS OYARCE; PATRICIA SANDOVAL REYES; JUAN FRANCISCO ...
2 casada, domiciliada en Avenida El Noviciado, Parcela N° 8, Condominio Miraflores III De Lipangue, Lampa, Región Metropol...
3 Los imputados Pedro Rojas Oyarce y Elizabeth Hernández Soto con fecha 05 de diciembre de 1995, constituyeron La Sociedad...
4 dicho lugar podría construir, que a fines de ese mismo año podría obtener energía eléctrica. Fue así que en ese mismo me...
5 personas que pasaron a ser comuneros en un 12.5% de los derechos de dicha propiedad. El acusado con plena conciencia de ...
6 1.- No se contemplan para ningún acusado. 4.- Pena aplicable: La fiscalía solicita se le imponga a cada uno de los imput...
7 solo se pueden tener como máximo dos inmuebles, es decir, solo dos casas en una hectárea. El artículo 138 de la Ley Gene...
8 “competencia”, el señor Rodrigo Fabres, y que en ambos casos vendieron derechos sobre terrenos ubicados en el sector de ...
9 Construcciones define lo que se entiende por lote y loteo, como una subdivisión con urbanización. También define lo que ...
10 que al ver la hectárea estaba ésta marcada o dividida, Ibacache dijo que estaban separados los sitios con cal. La señor...
11 que el plan regulador intercomunal determina distintas zonas y qué se puede hacer en las mismas. Son de suma importanci...
12 que el tema de los derechos es solo una exigencia legal para la escritura, pero se ofrecían terrenos cerca de la playa,...
13 han construido más viviendas que las que permite el plan regulador, pero ¿de quién es responsabilidad de esa construcci...
14 perjuicio ni el engaño. Ernestina Adasme no compro siquiera en el lote 4. El Sr. Ibacache presentó un desistimiento de ...
15 contravenga no la ley, sino el párrafo 4° específicamente. En cuanto al párrafo 4.-, éste habla de las obras del urbani...
16 consiste en un número de habitantes por hectáreas, y siendo población un número superior de 50 habitantes por hectárea....
17 Ninguno de los testigos de la defensa dijo sentirse engañado, y los que construyeron lo hicieron sabiendo que no se pod...
18 el principio de legalidad, tiene un sujeto calificado. La Ley General de Urbanismo y Construcciones no define estos age...
19 bienes raíces. Los supuestos avisos del ministerio público, no tiene fechas, son incompletos, no fueron reconocidos en ...
20 inspector municipal no pudo precisar cuántas casas pudo fiscalizar, ni el año ni el mes, en los terrenos de Fabres. Inc...
21 Es el 138 de la Ley General de Urbanismo y Construcciones, y no las meras suposiciones de los intervinientes, el que se...
22 mostraba los terrenos, ellos tienen un equipo encabezado por Patricia Sandoval que es la vendedora con otros, que se en...
23 estipulaba que las personas manifestaban en interés de comprar un porcentaje determinado en un lote determinado con una...
24 Expuso que cuando Patricia mostraba el lugar le decía a las personas que eran terrenos agrícolas, que no se podía hacer...
25 año que constituyeron la sociedad. Sabe que no se puede construir más de dos casas en una hectárea, pero vendían derech...
26 completo. Cesión derechos es comprar una parte del dominio de la propiedad. No recuerda cuantas veces vendió el 12,5% C...
27 escrituras ni nada, no participa en tales cosas, busca los terrenos, y ella por mandato de él firma. Detalló que en el ...
28 que quería la devolución del dinero. Entre el recibo de la inscripción y la presentación de la querella, transcurrió un...
29 en el proyecto la Estrella en LLayllay, después en Lampa y después en Papudo. En Papudo se encargó de promocionar y ven...
30 oportunidad. Urbanización eléctrica en ejecución. Sector Campomar, oferta uno de $4.500.000, portón de acceso a Campoma...
31 estaban construyendo, es lo que cada uno de ellos estimaba lo que podía hacer. Consultada por abogada de la Intendencia...
32 Consultada por su defensor (abogado Sr. Balcázar): Expuso que la función de Juan García era que la acompañaba a firmar ...
33 escritura, por si querían asesorarse. Muchos iban con abogados, o hacían un estudio de títulos con anterioridad a la co...
34 están escritas. Comparece porque fue citado, por un tema de una fiscalización que tuvo que hacer la municipalidad respe...
35 Detectó un problema en el sector que es parte de la comuna de papudo, ubicado junto a la ruta f30-e, camino público, y ...
36 Tratando de ejercer sus facultades en el sector, empezaron a recibirse a las personas que estaban construyendo y empeza...
37 favorable de la seremi agricultura autoriza la rebaja de 3 hectáreas a 1 hectárea porque el propietario dijo que va con...
38 de Quinquelles fue en virtud a esa ley, habían 100 parcelas de 5.000 metros. Con el tiempo algunos dueños de esas parce...
39 caso particular. El seremi de salud no va autorizar 20 pozos sépticos, ya que no hay conectores de alcantarillado públi...
40 de expropiación por ensanche de la ruta f30-e. Si hubiera incendios sería una catástrofe, los accesos están cerrados, p...
41 promedio, se llega como resultado a una población de 11.000 personas, es decir, el doble de lo que es Papudo ahora. Con...
42 nombre de los lotes. El Tome tiene 120 parcelas aproximadamente, no sabe cuál es cual, ni recuerda de quien es. Exhibid...
43 sería de Airemar. La segunda sería la n° 1 de enero de 2012 de 20 sitios, que aparece lote 4. Consultado sobre la defin...
44 distintos, el plan intercomunal regula zonas que no son urbanas, el plan regulador local y el plan de desarrollo local ...
45 Menares, fue conversar con él porque lo contrataron algunas personas que tenían ese problema. Precisó que la inmobiliar...
46 Consultado sobre si es verdad que en un acta o consejo municipal a finales de 2013 el concejal Araya dijo que esto se i...
