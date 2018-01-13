Legal-yogi.com will arrange a free consultation, focused on your concerns, with a lawyer in Tampa, Florida. You will learn your rights regarding divorce, child support, child custody, visitation and the division of property. Since 1999 our mission has been to assist consumers needing free help with legal or financial matters. Now, with our database of over 160,000 legal and financial professionals in 30,000 zip codes, our web sites have become conduits for an array of legal and financial services with upper management throughout the nation.