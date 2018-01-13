Successfully reported this slideshow.
Legal-Yogi.com 1-800-397-1755 Since 1999 Fact: Statistically 1 In 3 Marriages Will End In Divorce Within 12.1 Years
Enforcing Divorce Rights For Women • Any woman who is considering divorce should definitely think about her legal rights i...
6 Legal Rights You Should Fight For And Protect The next 6 items are important legal rights your attorney will work hard t...
Fact: A Parent Cannot Be Denied Visitation Because Of Inability To Pay Child Support. Legal-Yogi.com 1-800-397-1755 Since ...
1: Visitation Legal-Yogi.com 1-800-397-1755 Since 1999 Most legal matters involving the family are governed by state law a...
2: Child Custody/Child Support Legal-Yogi.com 1-800-397-1755 Since 1999 Custody refers to the person who has the legal dec...
Fact: A child support order is based on the fact that both parents are responsible to financially support their children w...
Fair And Equitable Distribution Of Marital Assets Equitable distribution is the distribution of property and debts in divo...
4: Alimony/Spousal Support Legal-Yogi.com 1-800-397-1755 Since 1999 Alimony is money that is traditionally paid to the low...
Fact: 50% Of All Children In North America Will Experience Parental Divorce Before Age 18. Legal-Yogi.com 1-800-397-1755 S...
5: Protection From Abuse Restraining Orders Legal-Yogi.com 1-800-397-1755 Since 1999 Restraining orders are also referred ...
6: Modifications To Arrangements After Divorce If you and your spouse want to make changes in the terms of your divorce bu...
Legal-Yogi.com …Wisdom For All Things Legal If you are a woman seeking help and advice for the possible life-changing situ...
Are you prepared to face the difficulty of Divorce? Legal-Yogi.com 1-800-397-1755 Since 1999 The next 5 items are the thin...
1: Your Financial Situation You need to have a good grasp on your own financial situation. Don’t make the mistake of not h...
2: Beneficiary Insurance Legal-Yogi.com 1-800-397-1755 Since 1999 Be sure you change the beneficiary on any life or accide...
3: Bank Accounts and Credit Cards Most marriages have jointly held assets such as homes, bank accounts and credit cards, w...
Income that your husband added to his retirement account while you were married is considered marital property so it shoul...
5: Do All The Paperwork Be sure you have all your paperwork in order before you visit the lawyer for the first time. This ...
Fact: Legal-Yogi.com 1-800-397-1755 Since 1999 40% Of Divorce Proceedings Involve Money.
Prepared For Contested Divorce? A contested divorce refers to a divorce proceeding in which the spouses have a dispute or ...
1. Understand your financial situation. 2. Change the beneficiary on any policy. 3. Close joint bank accounts and cards. 4...
Legal-Yogi.com Here are some questions we will answer for you confidentially: Legal-Yogi.com 1-800-397-1755 Since 1999 How...
Get Ideas From A Divorce Attorney Even if you haven’t made a final decision yet about your divorce, it’s still a good idea...
Thank You For Viewing Our Presentation If you’re interested in protecting your rights in divorce and need help, call us or...
×