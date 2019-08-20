Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Author : Thomas L. Friedman Language : English Grade Level : 1-4 Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches Shipping Weig...
PDF|EPUB|EBOOK|DOC [Book] READ Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations (Vers...
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Thomas L. Friedmanq Pages : 560 pagesq Publisher : Picador/Farrar Straus and Girouxq Language :q I...
DISCRIPSI In Thank You for Being Late, his most ambitious work to date, Thomas L. Friedman shows that we have entered an a...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
Read Or Get This Book READ Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations (Version ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

READ Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations (Version 2.0, with a New Afterword)

3 views

Published on

Author : Thomas L. Friedman
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Thomas L. Friedman ( 8? )
Link Download : https://azkakirimmasukan.blogspot.com/?book=1250141222

Synnopsis :
In Thank You for Being Late, his most ambitious work to date, Thomas L. Friedman shows that we have entered an age of dizzying acceleration--and explains how to live in it. Due to an exponential increase in computing power, climbers atop Mount Everest enjoy excellent cell phone service, and self-driving cars are taking to the roads. A parallel explosion of economic interdependency has created new riches as well as spiraling debt burdens. Meanwhile, Mother Nature is also seeing dramatic change as carbon levels rise and species go extinct, with compounding results.How do these changes interact, and how can we cope with them? To get a better purchase on the present, Friedman returns to his Minnesota childhood and sketches a world where politics worked and joining the middle class was an achievable goal. Today, by contrast, it is easier than ever to be a maker (try 3D printing) or a breaker (the Islamic State excels at using Twitter), but harder than ever to be a leader or merely average. He concludes that nations and individuals must learn to be fast (innovative and quick to adapt), fair (prepared to help the casualties of change), and slow (adept at shutting out the noise and accessing their deepest values). With vision, authority, and wit, Friedman has established a blueprint for how to think about our times.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

READ Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations (Version 2.0, with a New Afterword)

  1. 1. Author : Thomas L. Friedman Language : English Grade Level : 1-4 Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces Format : E-Books Seller information : Thomas L. Friedman ( 8? ) Link Download : https://azkakirimmasukan.blogspot.com/?book=1250141222 Synnopsis : In Thank You for Being Late, his most ambitious work to date, Thomas L. Friedman shows that we have entered an age of dizzying acceleration--and explains how to live in it. Due to an exponential increase in computing power, climbers atop Mount Everest enjoy excellent cell phone service, and self-driving cars are taking to the roads. A parallel explosion of economic interdependency has created new riches as well as spiraling debt burdens. Meanwhile, Mother Nature is also seeing dramatic change as carbon levels rise and species go extinct, with compounding results.How do these changes interact, and how can we cope with them? To get a better purchase on the present, Friedman returns to his Minnesota childhood and sketches a world where politics worked and joining the middle class was an achievable goal. Today, by contrast, it is easier than ever to be a maker (try 3D printing) or a breaker (the Islamic State excels at using Twitter), but harder than ever to be a leader or merely "average." He concludes that nations and individuals must learn to be fast (innovative and quick to adapt), fair (prepared to help the casualties of change), and slow (adept at shutting out the noise and accessing their deepest values). With vision, authority, and wit, Friedman has established a blueprint for how to think about our times. READ Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations (Version 2.0, with a New Afterword) In Thank You for Being Late, his most ambitious work to date, Thomas L. Friedman shows that we have entered an age of dizzying acceleration--and explains how to live in it. Due to an exponential increase in computing power, climbers atop Mount Everest enjoy excellent cell phone service, and self-driving cars are taking to the roads. A parallel explosion of economic interdependency has created new riches as well as spiraling debt burdens. Meanwhile, Mother Nature is also seeing dramatic change as carbon levels rise and species go extinct, with compounding results.How do these changes interact, and how can we cope with them? To get a better purchase on the present, Friedman returns to his Minnesota childhood and sketches a world where politics worked and joining the middle class was an achievable goal. Today, by contrast, it is easier than ever to be a maker (try 3D printing) or a breaker (the Islamic State excels at using Twitter), but harder than ever to be a leader or merely "average." He concludes that nations and individuals must learn to be fast (innovative and quick to adapt), fair (prepared to help the casualties of change), and slow (adept at shutting out the noise and accessing their deepest values). With vision, authority, and wit, Friedman has established a blueprint for how to think about our times.
  2. 2. PDF|EPUB|EBOOK|DOC [Book] READ Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations (Version 2.0, with a New Afterword)
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Thomas L. Friedmanq Pages : 560 pagesq Publisher : Picador/Farrar Straus and Girouxq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1250141222q ISBN-13 : 9781250141224q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI In Thank You for Being Late, his most ambitious work to date, Thomas L. Friedman shows that we have entered an age of dizzying acceleration- -and explains how to live in it. Due to an exponential increase in computing power, climbers atop Mount Everest enjoy excellent cell phone service, and self-driving cars are taking to the roads. A parallel explosion of economic interdependency has created new riches as well as spiraling debt burdens. Meanwhile, Mother Nature is also seeing dramatic change as carbon levels rise and species go extinct, with compounding results.How do these changes interact, and how can we cope with them? To get a better purchase on the present, Friedman returns to his Minnesota childhood and sketches a world where politics worked and joining the middle class was an achievable goal. Today, by contrast, it is easier than ever to be a maker (try 3D printing) or a breaker (the Islamic State excels at using Twitter), but harder than ever to be a leader or merely "average." He concludes that nations and individuals must learn to be fast (innovative and quick to adapt), fair (prepared to help the casualties of change), and slow (adept at shutting out the noise and accessing their deepest values). With vision, authority, and wit, Friedman has established a blueprint for how to think about our times.
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. Read Or Get This Book READ Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations (Version 2.0, with a New Afterword), Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button IMAGE BOOK

×