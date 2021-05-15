Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee Seattle Girls’ School When I Belong Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee)
About Seattle Girls’ School Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee)
About Seattle Girls’ School Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee) What Do We Mean by Diversity? Diversity: Dif...
Race Religion Class Gender Sexual Orientation Ability Age Ethnicity Geographic Location Language Educational Attainment Ap...
About Seattle Girls’ School Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee) What Do We Mean by Inclusion? Inclusion: A s...
About Seattle Girls’ School Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee) Inclusion Parable: The Giraffe and the Eleph...
About Seattle Girls’ School Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee) What Do We Mean by Belonging? Belonging: A d...
About Seattle Girls’ School Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee) Making Belonging Happen
Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee) The Jones Model of Cultural Competence Cultural Self- Awareness Cultural...
Milton Bennett’s Developmental Model of Intercultural Sensitivity Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee)
Schools Have ZPDs, Too! Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee) Status Quo: Reliance on what the school does alr...
When I Know it Matters – The 5Ps • Policy – Enumeration of commitment through mission, strategic plan, handbooks, websites...
Diversity, Inclusion, or Belonging? Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee)
Presenter Information Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee 6th Faculty and Professional Outreach Seattle Girls’ School 2706 S Jackson Str...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
37 views
May. 15, 2021

Ravenscroft Pollyanna Keynote

What do we mean by diversity, inclusion, and belonging?

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ravenscroft Pollyanna Keynote

  1. 1. Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee Seattle Girls’ School When I Belong Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee)
  2. 2. About Seattle Girls’ School Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee)
  3. 3. About Seattle Girls’ School Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee) What Do We Mean by Diversity? Diversity: Difference, Variety Diversity is Value Added: Business Portfolio Biodiversity Creativity Innovation
  4. 4. Race Religion Class Gender Sexual Orientation Ability Age Ethnicity Geographic Location Language Educational Attainment Appearance Seniority Position or Title Status Relationship To Power Players Internal External Institutional Dimensions of Identity and Culture Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee)
  5. 5. About Seattle Girls’ School Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee) What Do We Mean by Inclusion? Inclusion: A sense of worthiness and value one feels in an organization Are you an owner or an employee? Are you “in the family” or are you a guest?
  6. 6. About Seattle Girls’ School Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee) Inclusion Parable: The Giraffe and the Elephant
  7. 7. About Seattle Girls’ School Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee) What Do We Mean by Belonging? Belonging: A dynamic relationship in which there is a deep commitment and action toward the well being and growth of one another. If I am not there, do you miss me? How do you make me more whole, and how do I make you mor whole?
  8. 8. About Seattle Girls’ School Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee) Making Belonging Happen
  9. 9. Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee) The Jones Model of Cultural Competence Cultural Self- Awareness Cultural Intelligence Cross-Cultural Effectiveness Skills Countering Oppression through Inclusion
  10. 10. Milton Bennett’s Developmental Model of Intercultural Sensitivity Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee)
  11. 11. Schools Have ZPDs, Too! Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee) Status Quo: Reliance on what the school does already and naturally Zone of Proximal Development: Mindful and strategic change toward the next stage of growth Too Much, Too Fast: Unrealistic demands on the community
  12. 12. When I Know it Matters – The 5Ps • Policy – Enumeration of commitment through mission, strategic plan, handbooks, websites, etc. • Programming – Training and programming for all constituencies. Annual events, curriculum, support groups, etc. • Practice – Consistent and meaningful revisit of policy and programs. Climate assessments, proactive changes, and meaningful responses to incidents. • People – Critical mass of people who are supportive AND active on all levels. • Pecuniary – Funding, people, and time allocated in the strategic plan and daily life for supporting diversity efforts. (• Priority – When there is limited time, resources, or competing priorities, which is first to go?) Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee)
  13. 13. Diversity, Inclusion, or Belonging? Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee)
  14. 14. Presenter Information Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee 6th Faculty and Professional Outreach Seattle Girls’ School 2706 S Jackson Street Seattle WA 98144 (206) 805-6562 rlee@seattlegirlsschool.org http://tiny.cc/rosettalee Rosetta Eun Ryong Lee (http://tiny.cc/rosettalee)

×