w w w . l e d m y p l a c e . c o m Making the Outdoors Safer for You LED Pole Lights
When it comes to making the premises safe and sound for the employees and the facility owners, LED pole lights are the bes...
Key considerations  Power : The more comprehensive the area, the more wattage is required for the LED pole lights.  Sens...
Advantages  Eco-friendly (No harmful chemicals like mercury, lead, etc.)  The color temperature ranges up to 5700K for b...
LEDMyplace Tel: 815-697-5223 www.ledmyplace.com
Jun. 15, 2021

LED Pole Lights Making The Outdoor safar for you

LED Pole lights are available in different colors, wattages, and with different mounting options. So feel free to choose from the various mounting options as it depends on the mounting pole you have. Stop being worried about utility bills as the LED Pole lights offered by LEDMyplace is highly energy-efficient, saving a lot on monthly utility bills. Adaptive and protective controls are also available.

For More Info

https://www.ledmyplace.com/collections/led-pole-lights

LED Pole Lights Making The Outdoor safar for you

