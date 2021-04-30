Successfully reported this slideshow.
Know more about ufo led high bay light!

UFO LED High Bay Light is well known to illuminate a large area like a warehouse. They are known as UFOs because their shape resembles UFOs. These lights are available in two color temperatures: 4000k and 5700k. These lights are designed to work under the voltage range of 100V-480V. With DLC certified or rebate eligibility, you will get some money back after you will purchase these lights. These lights are perfect to use at any outdoor space as it is IP65 rated. UFO LED High bay lights to emit even and shadow-free light. Please visit LEDMyplace and get the finest quality UFO LED High bay lights for you.

https://www.ledmyplace.com/collections/led-high-bay

Know more about ufo led high bay light!

  1. 1. Know More About w w w . l e d m y p l a c e . c o m '' These lights are specifically designed to serve in a warehouse, shops, garages, and other large indoor areas. ” UFO LED High Bay Light!
  2. 2.  Why are UFO LED High Bay lights known as UFOs?  What is the best application of UFO LED High Bay Lights?  Factors to choose UFO LED High Bay lights  Some features w w w . l e d m y p l a c e . c o m INDEX.. 15% 95%  F l u o r e s c e n t  LED
  3. 3. These lights are known as UFOs because of their shape. The shape of UFO LED High Bay Lights resembles the UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects). If you will see all the varieties of these lights, you will get to know that the most common factor of all the lights is their shape. This shape helps them to highlight a particular area or object. And this makes them easily installable. Why are UFO LED High Bay lights known as UFOs?
  4. 4. The best application of UFO LED High Bay lights in the warehouse. These lights are also known as LED Warehouse lights. These lights are designed to perfectly illuminate the warehouses. They provide enough lumens to illuminate the entire warehouse and increase the productivity of the workers. These lights can also be used in garages, factories, or other indoor spaces, but these lights are best suited for warehouses. What is the best application of UFO LED High Bay Lights? w w w . l e d m y p l a c e . c o m
  5. 5. Factors to choose UFO LED High Bay lights 1. Ceiling Height : If the height of the ceiling is more than 13ft then UFO LED High Bay light will evenly spread the light and will give better results. 2. Measurement of Area- Measurement of the area will determine the number of UFO LED High Bay lights you will require and the distance between them. 3. Type of work- This factor will also help you to choose the appropriate lighting. The type of work will help you to choose the right wattage, lumens, and color temperature of the light.
  6. 6. There are some more features that make UFO LED high bay lights highly effective. These lights are IP65 rated which makes them suitable for damp locations. They can withstand the dust particles and will last longer than traditional light. These lights are DLC certified or rebate eligible which means you will get some money back after this purchase.
  7. 7. THANKS FOR ATTENTION Visit https://www.ledmyplace.com and avail the product to your doorstep in the most hassle-free way. LEDMyplace Tel: 815-697-5223 www.ledmyplace.com

