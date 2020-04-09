Successfully reported this slideshow.
Energy Efficient LED parking Pole Lights From LEDMyplace

Used in both commercial as well as residential arrangements, LED parking pole lights to provide a sense of security along with savings on electricity bills. The problem with old lighting technologies like halogen lamps was their warmup time. LEDs switch up in a matter of microseconds, whereas metal halides take around 15 minutes to reach its complete brightness. LED pole lights support other integrations like motion sensors and dusk to dawn sensors. These features help in giving better security and energy efficiency as well.

https://www.ledmyplace.com/collections/led-parking-lot-lights

  1. 1. How Significant can LED Parking lot lights be? How vital can parking lot lights be? If you have some time, here, in this story- you know just how crucial adequate lighting is. So, long before the invention of camera-phones (sometime back in the ’80s), a man (probably, a Reddit user!) witnesses something that was way beyond acceptable levels of craziness. The man had was waiting for his ride at a parking lot when he saw a trailer truck coming in. The truck didn’t have its trailer attached, so its drive parked it like any other car-driver would. He had a tiny monkey with him, sitting right beside. As he parked, the man (Who was witnessing the whole mayhem, that was about to role.) noticed that there was a guy with a giant-rottweiler-kinda dog was also in the parking lot. Little did the people around knew what was about to happen. Upon seeing the monkey, the dog started to bark as if the tiny creature was an intruder in his master’s home. The monkey-owner saw what’s happening and asked the man to silence his dog. The dog-owner got mad at and said, “my dog is not bothering anyone!”
  2. 2. A couple of minutes later, (and many more barks from the giant dog), the monkey owner unleashed the cute-looking-primate. Before the dog could understand anything about the situation, the monkey was sitting on his back. At that moment, the dog-owner had let go of the leash. As you must know, fighting away a tiny monkey does not come handy; thus, the dog could not. After causing a lot of ruckus, the monkey succeeded in making the dog run away from the parking lot. The dog-owner ran after to find his dog. Who knows whether or not the dog was found! You can read the finer details of the story ​here​. So, now the question is, where do parking lot lights come into play? See, the time of this event is not known. We shall assume that is day-time; however, things could have been different if it were night- a lot worse if the parking lot did not have adequate lighting. Understand that it was the ‘80s; back then, most parking lots had incandescent lighting fixtures. However, today we have better lighting fixtures. (LED pole lights)
  3. 3. Installing ​LED parking lot lights​ (or ​LED pole lights​) provide efficient lighting in open areas, like a parking lot. Unlike conventional fixtures, these lights are bright, environmentally friendly, and low-maintenance. Using LED lights in new parking lots will reduce the chances of accidents, intrusions and animal-induced-mayhem, (like the one mentioned earlier!) as the parking lots will receive adequate lighting. Also, people will fell way more safe during the night time!

