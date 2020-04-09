Energy Efficient LED parking Pole Lights From LEDMyplace

Used in both commercial as well as residential arrangements, LED parking pole lights to provide a sense of security along with savings on electricity bills. The problem with old lighting technologies like halogen lamps was their warmup time. LEDs switch up in a matter of microseconds, whereas metal halides take around 15 minutes to reach its complete brightness. LED pole lights support other integrations like motion sensors and dusk to dawn sensors. These features help in giving better security and energy efficiency as well.



