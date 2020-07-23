Successfully reported this slideshow.
BỘ GIÁO DỤC & ĐÀO TẠO VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI ---------***--------- CHUYÊN ĐỀ THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP XÂY DỰNG KẾ HOẠCH KINH D...
CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc ------------o0o------------- XÁC NHẬN CỦA ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP ...
VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING NHẬN XÉT CHUYÊN ĐỀ THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP ................................
PHIẾU BÀI TẬP VẬN DỤNG TRƯỚC TỐT NGHIỆP I. Yêu cầu Anh/Chị hãy nêu từ 3 đến 5 vấn đề và giải pháp tương ứng có thể vận dụ...
2 Kinh doanh mua bán trực tuyến Ứng dụng bán hàng online trên website của Công ty, facebook,... Thương mại điện tử (QT306)...
MỤC LỤC MỞ ĐẦU ..............................................................................................................
3.2. Kế hoạch bố trí , sắp xếp nhân sự ........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3. Lựa chọn hình thức tuyển ...
DANH MỤC HÌNH ẢNH Hình 1.1: Một số sản phẩm kinh doanh của cửa hàng .................................................. 13
DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 2.1: Dự toán giá bán các sản phẩm ....................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.2: Dự toán ch...
10 MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của báo cáo Thời trang không ngừng thay đổi và giới trẻ không ngừng chạy theo mốt – đó là điều...
11 CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU DỰ ÁN 1.1. Ý tưởng kinh doanh Đối với chị em phụ nữ thì vấn đề làm đẹp luôn là vấn đề được quan t...
12 1.2. Ý tưởng kinh doanh Dự án lấy sản phẩm thời trang váy bầu, làm sản phẩm kinh doanh chính. Bởi thời trang là một nhu...
13 Hình 1.1: Một số sản phẩm kinh doanh của cửa hàng
14 1.4. Địa điểm bố trí dự án Cửa hàng được đặt tại Số 57/7 Huyền Trân Công Chúa, Phường 8, Thành phố Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Địa ...
15 CHƯƠNG 2: KẾ HOẠCH MARKETING 2.1. Đánh giá công tác marketing của doanh nghiệp 2.1.1. Phân tích môi trường marketing c...
16 Tăng trưởng GDP: Chỉ tiêu đầu tiên cho nền kinh tế Việt Nam năm 2016 là đạt được tốc độ tăng trưởng GDP 6,7%, cao hơn t...
17 Hiện nay ngành CNTT, viễn thông đang được phát triển rất mạnh và rất được nhà nước, doanh nghiệp quan tâm. Chính vì thế...
18  Đối thủ hiện tại: - Thị trường phân phối cung cấp các sản phẩm CNTT, viễn thông ở Việt Nam ngày càng phát triển và cạ...
19  Nhà cung ứng - Cung ứng về tài chính: Hiện tại có rất nhiều tổ chức tín dụng như BIDV, VCB, VietinBank, MB, ... do vậ...
20 (Hình 2.1: Mô hình 5 áp lực canh tranh) Theo Michael Porter, cường độ cạnh tranh trên thị trường trong một ngành sản xu...
21 - Sự hiểu biết về chu kỳ dao động thị trường, - Khả năng tiếp cận các yếu tố đầu vào, - Chính sách của chính phủ, - Tín...
22 - Tính đa dạng của các đối thủ cạnh tranh, - Tình trạng sàng lọc trong ngành. b) Mô hình 7P c) Mã tài liệu : 600530 d) ...
  1. 1. BỘ GIÁO DỤC & ĐÀO TẠO VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI ---------***--------- CHUYÊN ĐỀ THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP XÂY DỰNG KẾ HOẠCH KINH DOANH THỜI TRANG MẸ VÀ BÉ SƠ SINH SHOP TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH MTV CHÁNH SÂM ĐẾN NĂM 2025 Sinh viên thực hiện: Nguyễn Đức Hiếu Ngày sinh: 07/11/1979 Lớp:OD24 Ngành: QUẢN TRỊ KINH DOANH Thời gian thực tập : 16/09/2018 - 09/12/2018 Gíao viên hướng dẫn : PGS.TS Đinh Đăng Quang Hà Nội, năm
  2. 2. CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc ------------o0o------------- XÁC NHẬN CỦA ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP Đơn vị thực tập:..................................................................................................................... Có trụ sở tại: .......................................................................................................................... Điện thoại: ............................................................................................................................. Website:................................................................................................................................... Email: ...................................................................................................................................... Xác nhận: Anh/chị:................................................................................................................................... Sinh ngày:................................................................................................................................ Số CMT:................................................................................................................................. Sinh viên lớp:.......................................................................................................................... Mã Sinh viên:.......................................................................................................................... Có thực tập tại đơn vị (Công ty) trong khoảng thời gian: …………..đến ngày..................... Nhận xét: ................................................................................................................................................ ……….Ngày…. tháng …. năm ….. Xác nhận của đơn vị thực tập Chữ ký và dấu xác nhận của cơ quan
  3. 3. VIỆN ĐẠI HỌC MỞ HÀ NỘI TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO E – LEARNING NHẬN XÉT CHUYÊN ĐỀ THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................ ....Ngày…... Tháng…... Năm..... Giảng viên hướng dẫn (Ký, ghi rõ họ tên)
  4. 4. PHIẾU BÀI TẬP VẬN DỤNG TRƯỚC TỐT NGHIỆP I. Yêu cầu Anh/Chị hãy nêu từ 3 đến 5 vấn đề và giải pháp tương ứng có thể vận dụng tại doanh nghiệp nơi anh/chị đang công tác hoặc thực tập. II. Thông tin Sinh viên: Họ và tên Sinh viên: Nguyễn Đức Hiếu Mã Sinh viên: 15C-42-40.1-01201 Lớp: OD24 Ngành: QUẢN TRỊ KINH DOANH Đơn vị thực tập (hoặc công tác): CÔNG TY TNHH MTV CHÁNH SÂM Cán bộ quản lý trực tiếp tại đơn vị thực tập (hoặc công tác):......................................................... Điện thoại:......................................................................................................................................... Email:................................................................................................................................................ Tên báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp: XÂY DỰNG KẾ HOẠCH KINH DOANH THỜI TRANG MẸ VÀ BÉ SƠ SINH SHOP TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH MTV CHÁNH SÂM ĐẾN NĂM 2025 III. Nội dung bài tập STT VẤN ĐỀ ĐÃ GẶP GIẢI PHÁP ĐÃ NÊU MÔN HỌC LIÊN QUAN GIẢNG VIÊN HD MÔN HỌC LIÊN QUAN KIẾN THỨC THỰC TẾ ĐÃ HỌC LIÊN QUAN 1 Phân phối cho nhiều đại lý Xây dựng mô hình tiêu chuẩn Quản trị kinh doanh (QT306) - ThS. Nguyễn Thị Huyền, - ThS. Phạm Ngọc Lân- Phó giám đốc- Công ty TNHH Thiết bị giáo dục Yên Hà Phát triển hệ thống thành chuỗi cung ứng
  5. 5. 2 Kinh doanh mua bán trực tuyến Ứng dụng bán hàng online trên website của Công ty, facebook,... Thương mại điện tử (QT306) - TS. Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, - KS. Hoàng Thị Huệ- Trưởng phòng Phát triển dự án Công ty TNHH Tư vấn và Phát triển Công nghệ 3T Phát triển hệ thống bán hàng online 3 Kính doanh sản phẩm dịch vụ mới Lập các dự án đầu tư, đánh giá hiệu quả dự án Quản trị dự án đầu tư (QT308) - ThS. Bùi Thị Minh Thu, - Hà Anh Tuấn, Giám đốc điều hành (CEO) Senziny Việt Nam Lập dự án, kế hoạch kinh doanh cho sản phẩm dịch vụ mới 4 Tư vấn khách hàng đầu tư dự án hạ tầng Công nghệ thông tin Tư vấn, hỗ trợ đưa ra giải pháp trọn gói cho khách hàng xem xét quyết định Quản trị kinh doanh (QT306) Quản trị dự án đầu tư (QT308) - ThS. Phạm Ngọc Lân- Phó giám đốc- Công ty TNHH Thiết bị giáo dục Yên Hà, - Hà Anh Tuấn, Giám đốc điều hành (CEO) Senziny Việt Nam - Tổ chức thiết kế mẫu các giải pháp dịch vụ hạ tầng CNTT cho khách hàng doanh nghiệp là TP.HCM, Ngày 27 tháng 11 năm 2018 Xác nhận của đơn vị công tác (hoặc đơn vị thực tập) (Ký tên và đóng dấu) Học viên (Ký và ghi rõ họ tên)
  6. 6. MỤC LỤC MỞ ĐẦU ........................................................................................................................... 10 CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU DỰ ÁN .............................................................................. 11 1.1. Ý tưởng kinh doanh .................................................................................................. 11 1.1.1. Mục đích ................................................................................................................. 11 1.1.2. Động cơ kinh doanh .............................................................................................. 11 1.2. Ý tưởng kinh doanh .................................................................................................. 12 1.3. Mô hình kinh doanh.................................................................................................. 12 1.4. Địa điểm bố trí dự án................................................................................................ 14 CHƯƠNG 2: KẾ HOẠCH MARKETING................................................................... 15 2.1.Đánh giá công tác marketing của doanh nghiệp .................................................... 15 2.1.1.Phân tích môi trường marketing của doanh nghiệp............................................ 15 2.1.2.Thị trường mục tiêu và định vị sản phẩm trên thị trường ......Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.3.Mục tiêu marketing..............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.4.Chiến lược Marketing hỗn hợp (Marketing - mix)..........Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2. Phân tích môi trường kinh doanh.........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.1. Môi trường vi mô................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.2. Môi trường vĩ mô...............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.3. Xác định thị trường.............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.4. Phân tích khách hàng..........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.5. Đối thủ cạnh tranh ..............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3. Chính sách marketing mix ....................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.1. Chính sách sản phẩm, dịch vụ...........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.2. Chính sách giá .....................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.3. Chính sách phân phối .........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.4. Chính sách xúc tiến ............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 3: KẾ HOẠCH NHÂN SỰ.......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1. Nhu cầu nhân sự.....................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  7. 7. 3.2. Kế hoạch bố trí , sắp xếp nhân sự ........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3. Lựa chọn hình thức tuyển dụng và trả lương......Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 4: KẾ HOẠCH TÀI CHÍNH....................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.1. Dự án trong điều kiện bình thường......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.2. Nguồn vốn, chi phí ...............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.3. Xác định điểm hòa vốn..........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.4. Dự báo kết quả kinh doanh ...................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.5. Dự báo dòng tiền...................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 5: DỰ PHÒNG DỰ ÁN............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 5.1. Rủi ro về sản phẩm tiêu thụ không như dự kiến Error! Bookmark not defined. 5.2. Rủi ro về đối thủ cạnh tranh .................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 5.3. Rủi ro do nguồn cung ứng ....................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 5.4. Rủi ro với khách hàng ...........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. KẾT LUẬN ....................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO ............................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  8. 8. DANH MỤC HÌNH ẢNH Hình 1.1: Một số sản phẩm kinh doanh của cửa hàng .................................................. 13
  9. 9. DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 2.1: Dự toán giá bán các sản phẩm ....................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.2: Dự toán chi phí quà tặng khách hàng.........Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 3.1: Mức thưởng theo doanh số bán hàng .........Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 4.1: Dự kiến tình hình tiêu thụ sản phẩm qua các quýError! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 4.2: Giá bán sản phẩm bình quân .......................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 4.3: Nguồn vốn .....................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 4.4: Dự toán chi phí ban đầu...............................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 4.5: Dự toán doanh thu năm đầu tiên.................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 4.6: Dự toán chi phí trong nam đầu tiên............Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 4.7: Tính lãi lỗ năm đầu tiên ...............................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 4.8: Dòng tiền thuần của dự án...........................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  10. 10. 10 MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của báo cáo Thời trang không ngừng thay đổi và giới trẻ không ngừng chạy theo mốt – đó là điều tất yếu trong cuộc sống hiện đại. Làm đẹp cho bản thân giờ đây đã trở thành nhu cầu lớn nhất của các bạn gái. Bước chân xuống phố trong bộ cánh hợp thời trang luôn là mong muốn của phái đẹp. Cứ vài ba tháng là một mốt mới được lăng xê, và thế là chị em phụ nữ chạy theo mải miết để rồi vài ba tháng sau lại xếp nó vào trong tủ để chạy theo kiểu mốt khác. Nhưng sự thật thì mốt là một vòng quay lặp lại, nhưng được biến tấu và cách điệu rất phù hợp cho từng thời điểm. Đối với thị trường thời trang trẻ yêu cầu người kinh doanh phải năm bắt kịp thời nhu cầu và thị hiếu của người tiêu dùng và cập nhật thường xuyên những mốt mới. Nhưng đối với thời trang dành cho “Mẹ và bé”, bao gồm: đồ bầu, đầm bầu, đồ sơ sinh và trẻ nhỏ thì ít chạy theo mốt. Xu hướng “ăn chắc mặc bền” nên người kinh doanh không phải chạy theo các mốt mới như thời trang trẻ. Nhận thấy được ưu điểm của thời trang “Mẹ và Bé” em đã xây dựng ý tưởng dự án kinh doanh thời trang Mẹ và Bé. Nhằm đáp ứng nhu cầu của thị trường và tạo nguồn thu cho bản thân trong tương lai 2. Mục đích nghiên cứu của báo cáo - Nghiên cứu thị trường thời trang dành cho Mẹ và Bé - Xây dựngý tưởng kinh doanh dựa trên việc phân tích thị trường thời trang tại TP. Vũng Tàu 3. Phạm vi và đối tượng nghiên cứu của báo cáo - Phạm vi nghiên cứu : Thị trường thời trang Mẹ và Bé ở TP Vũng Tàu - Đối tượng nghiên cứu: Ngành hàng thời trang
  11. 11. 11 CHƯƠNG 1: GIỚI THIỆU DỰ ÁN 1.1. Ý tưởng kinh doanh Đối với chị em phụ nữ thì vấn đề làm đẹp luôn là vấn đề được quan tâm và tranh luận nhiều nhất, nào là chăm sóc da để làm đẹp, làm tóc để làm đẹp, mua sắm quần áo, thời trang để làm đẹp và Thời trang luôn luôn là mối quan tâm và chú ý của chị em phụ nữ ở mọi lúc mọi nơi và mọi hoàn cảnh. Trong thời gian mang bầu cũng vậy, nhu cầu thời trang của các bà bầu vẫn không thay đổi. Chúng tôi rất mong muốn góp phần giúp các bà mẹ vẫn xinh đẹp và quyễn rũ trong thời gian này. Ngoài ra, trước khi chào đón một thành viên mới trong gia đình, các bà mẹ luôn chuẩn bị sẵn quần áo sơ sinh và sẵn sàng bỏ tiền ra để mua sắm quần áo đẹp cho con em mình. Vì vậy em thấy việc kinh doanh thời trang dành cho “Mẹ và Bé”, Mẹ: kinh doanh đồ bầu, bao gồm đàm bầu, áo bầu,…Bé: bao gồm quần áo sơ sinh cho tới quần áo trẻ em dưới 12 tuổi. Hiện nay các cửa hàng thời trang dành cho Mẹ và Bé trên địa bàn TP. Vũng Tàu vẫn chưa đáp ứng được nhu cầu của khách hàng. Xuất phát từ mong muốn và thực tiễn đó, ý tưởng kinh doanh cửa hàng thời trang dành cho Mẹ và Bé đã ra đời. 1.1.1. Mục đích - Xuất phát từ lợi ích kinh tế của bản thân và gia đình, đồng thời thoả mãn niềm đam mê kinh doanh của bản thân và thử sức và khả năng kinh doanh của bản thân. - Đáp ứng nhu cầu làm đẹp của phái nữ trong thời gian mang thai. - Đáp ứng nhu cầu làm đẹp và đảm bảo an toàn cho trẻ sơ sinh và trẻ nhỏ khi sử dụng thời trang đúng nguồn gốc và chất lượng tốt - Mang lại nguồn thu nhập cho bản thân và tích lũy thêm kinh nghiệm để mở rộng kinh doanh trong tương lai 1.1.2. Động cơ kinh doanh - Xuất phát từ mong muốn áp dụng những kiến thức kinh doanh vào môi trường thực tế - Kiểm chứng tầm nhìn cũng như nhận định của bản thân về thị trường kinh doanh.
  12. 12. 12 1.2. Ý tưởng kinh doanh Dự án lấy sản phẩm thời trang váy bầu, làm sản phẩm kinh doanh chính. Bởi thời trang là một nhu cầu không thể thiếu đối với phái đẹp, đặc biệt là trong những khoảng thời gian vốn được coi là khó làm đẹp nhất của phụ nữ. Dự án sẽ cố gắng cung cấp những sản phẩm chất lượng với mức giá hợp lí, cùng thái độ chăm sóc khách hàng nhiệt tình, chu đáo. Ngoài sản phẩm chính là váy bầu, dự án cũng kinh doanh mặt hàng quần áo trẻ sơ sinh và trẻ em, phục vụ cho trẻ nhỏ từ 0 tuổi -12 tuổi, nhằm tạo sự tiện lợi cho các bà mẹ đến với cửa hàng, có thể kết hợp mua cả đồ cho Mẹ và Bé. 1.3. Mô hình kinh doanh Mô hình kinh doanh được Dự án lựa chọn là: Hộ kinh doanh cá thể, với hình thức là “Cửa hàng thời trang Mẹ và Bé”. Cơ sở để Dự án lựa chọn mô hình kinh doanh này là: Thủ tục đăng kí kinh doanh đơn giản, chỉ cần đăng ký kinh doanh ở Ủy Ban Nhân Dân Quận, nơi đặt cửa hàng kinh doanh Phù hợp với quy mô vốn hiện tại em Mô hình kinh doanh không rắc rối về thủ tục hành chính và thuế Dễ dàng chuyển sang các loại hình kinh doanh khác trong tương lai khi có điều kiện mở rộng kinh doanh Được Nhà nước và Pháp luật khuyến khích phát triển.
  13. 13. 13 Hình 1.1: Một số sản phẩm kinh doanh của cửa hàng
  14. 14. 14 1.4. Địa điểm bố trí dự án Cửa hàng được đặt tại Số 57/7 Huyền Trân Công Chúa, Phường 8, Thành phố Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Địa điểm được Dự án lựa chọn dựa trên những ưu điểm: Cửa hàng nằm trên con đường sầm uất nhất của phường 8 và trên con đường này chuyên về quần áo và thời trang cho mọi lứa tuổi , nên lượng khách qua lại hàng ngày rất lớn, từ đó cửa hàng sẽ được nhiều người biết đến. Diện tích cửa hàng rộng, thuận tiện cho việc thiết kế không gian bán hàng thoáng, thoải mái. Địa điểm này nằm trong khu vực dân cư đông, của phường 8, nên mức thu nhập khá, nhu cầu thời trang lớn. Gần khu vực các trường Đại Học, khu công nghiệp lượng học sinh, sinh viên và công nhân đông đúc
  15. 15. 15 CHƯƠNG 2: KẾ HOẠCH MARKETING 2.1. Đánh giá công tác marketing của doanh nghiệp 2.1.1. Phân tích môi trường marketing của doanh nghiệp 2.1.1.1. Môi trường marketing của doanh nghiệp Môi trường marketing của doanh nghiệp là tập hợp những tác nhân và những lực lượng ở hoạt động bên ngoài chức năng quản trị của oanh nghiệp và tác động đến khả năng quản trị marketing trong việc triển khai cũng như duy trì các cuộc giao dịch thành công đối với khách hàng mục tiêu. Tầm quan trọng của môi trường marketing là tạo ra những cơ hội và nguy cơ đe dọa đến doanh nghiệp. Vì thế nghiên cứu môi trường giúp doanh nghiệp xác định được hướng đi đúng đắn khi ra các quyết định – dự báo xu hướng phát triển của thị trường. Các loại môi trường marketing : - Môi trường marketing vĩ mô (kinh tế, dân số, chính trị, pháp luật, văn hóa và khoa học thuật) - Môi trường marketing vi mô (đối thủ cạnh tranh, nhà cung ứng, giới công chúng, giới trung gian) - Môi trường nội bộ doanh nghiệp: nhân lực, R&D, tài chính…… a) Phân tích môi trường Vĩ mô  Kinh tế: (VTC News) - Năm 2016, kinh tế Việt Nam được kỳ vọng sẽ tiếp tục có nhiều điểm sáng hơn nữa so với năm 2015 và sẽ hoàn thành xuất sắc được mọi chỉ tiêu kinh tế quan trọng mà Quốc hội đã đề ra. Năm 2015 là năm cuối thực hiện Kế hoạch phát triển kinh tế - xã hội 5 năm 2011 - 2015 và là năm có nhiều sự kiện trọng đại của đất nước. Dù có nhiều biến động trên trường thế giới tác động tiêu cực tới kinh tế trong nước, song tình hình kinh tế - xã hội Việt Nam vẫn có chuyển biến tích cực và đạt những kết quả quan trọng trên hầu hết các lĩnh vực. Kinh tế vĩ mô cơ bản ổn định, lạm phát khoảng 2%, thấp nhất trong 15 năm qua. Các cân đối lớn của nền kinh tế cơ bản được bảo đảm. Sản xuất kinh doanh tiếp tục phục hồi, tăng trưởng kinh tế dự kiến đạt khoảng 6,5%, vượt kế hoạch đề ra. Các đột phá chiến lược, cơ cấu lại nền kinh tế gắn với đổi mới mô hình tăng trưởng được đẩy mạnh và đạt một số kết quả tích cực bước đầu. Trong năm 2016, kinh tế Việt Nam sẽ tiếp tục phấn đấu để hoàn thành các chỉ tiêu đã được Quốc hội thông qua tại kỳ họp thứ 10, Quốc hội khóa XIII như sau:
  16. 16. 16 Tăng trưởng GDP: Chỉ tiêu đầu tiên cho nền kinh tế Việt Nam năm 2016 là đạt được tốc độ tăng trưởng GDP 6,7%, cao hơn tốc độ tăng trưởng của năm 2015 (6,68%) và cao nhất tính từ năm 2008 đến nay. Lạm phát: Chỉ tiêu về lạm phát trong năm 2016 đó là chỉ số CPI tiếp tục được kiểm soát dưới ngưỡng 5%, thấp hơn tốc độ tăng GDP (6,7%). Trong khi đó khả năng năm 2016 cũng không tăng đột biến, vì hàng hóa nhiều nước sẽ vào Việt Nam nhiều hơn, trong khi thuế nhập khẩu giảm, giá thế giới giảm hoặc tăng thấp; nhu cầu ở trong nước cũng chưa vượt quá cung để tạo ra “cầu kéo”. Cán cân thương mại: Tăng trưởng xuất khẩu năm 2015 tuy không cao hơn so với tốc độ tăng của năm trước, nhưng có 3 điểm nhấn. Đó là, mức tăng tuyệt đối cao hơn (16,5 tỷ USD so với gần 15 tỷ USD), hệ số giữa tốc độ tăng xuất khẩu và tốc độ tăng GDP ở mức khá (gần 1,5 lần), phù hợp với việc mở cửa, hội nhập sâu, rộng, với tầm cao mới. Cân đối ngân sách: Bội chi ngân sách/GDP - chỉ tiêu cân đối kinh tế vĩ mô có tầm quan trọng hàng đầu của một đất nước trong năm 2016 được đề ra là 4,95% GDP. Ngân sách thu được 1.014,5 nghìn tỷ đồng, chi là 1.273,2 nghìn tỷ đồng. Tổng vốn đầu tư : Tổng vốn đầu tư phát triển toàn xã hội/GDP theo mục tiêu 2016 là 31% GDP, không chênh lệch quá lớn với tỷ lệ đã đạt của năm 2015 là 32,6% GDP. Với môi trường kinh tế dự báo năm 2016 tốc độ tăng trưởng GDP cao hơn năm 2015 và cao nhất từ 2008 đến nay sẽ mang lại nhiều cơ hội phát triển cho các doanh nghiệp, cá nhân. Nhờ đó kích cầu mở rộng quy mô sản xuất, đầu tư trang thiết bị CNTT, viễn thông để ngày càng đáp ứng với quy mô sản xuất và tăng lợi nhuận cho doanh nghiệp. Do vậy công ty phải có phương pháp tiếp cận, phương thức quản lý, chăm sóc khách hàng, nắm bắt tình hình diễn biến kinh tế để có những điều chỉnh trong chiến lược phát triển của công ty, triển khai thành công dự án.  Kỹ thuật - Công nghệ Kỹ thuật – Công nghệ là hai yếu tối rất có ý nghĩa, quan trọng và nó tác động rất lớn đến mỗi doanh nghiệp. Sự biến đổi công nghệ diễn ra liên tục với thời gian ngày càng ngắn lại, công nghệ quyết định 2 yếu tố tạo khả năng cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp đó là chất lượng và chi phí khác biệt của sản phẩm, dịch vụ mà doanh nghiệp cung cấp cho thị trường. Đồng thời ảnh hưởng đến chu kỳ sống của các sản phẩm CNTT, viễn thông. Tuy nhiên muốn thay đổi thì phải có những điều kiện như: trình độ lao động, tiềm lực tài chính, chính sách phát triển.
  17. 17. 17 Hiện nay ngành CNTT, viễn thông đang được phát triển rất mạnh và rất được nhà nước, doanh nghiệp quan tâm. Chính vì thế Công ty cần phải nắm bắt cơ hội để tiếp cận công nghệ mới, xây dựng và cung cấp các sản phẩm có tính ưu việt, khác biệt, độ ổn định cao, từ đó mang lại sự hài lòng cho khách hàng khi sử dụng sản phẩm. Các yếu tố về tự nhiên: địa lý, khí hậu, thời tiết,... cũng có ảnh hưởng nhất định đến cung cấp dịch vụ, bảo hành sản phẩm. Do vậy công ty cũng phải quan tâm tới sự thay đổi và đầu tư cho tiến bộ công nghệ.  Chính trị - Pháp luật Nước ta được đánh giá là nước có nền chính trị ổn định trên thế giới, tạo môi trường kinh doanh an toàn và thân thiện cho các nhà đầu tư trong và ngoài nước. Xu hướng hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế làm cho công ty có nhiều cơ hội mở rộng được quy mô kinh doanh, khách hàng. Bên cạnh đó hệ thống pháp luật và thủ tục hành chính cũng được ngày càng hoàn thiện, giúp tháo gỡ được các rào cản không đáng có, nâng cao được năng suất lao động. Các luật liên quan đến hoạt động kinh doanh, doanh nghiệp rõ ràng và cụ thể, nhờ đó giúp cho doanh nghiệp hoạt động hiệu quả hơn, thuận lợi hơn dưới sự hướng dẫn và quản lý của các khung pháp lý rõ ràng. Tuy nhiên bên cạnh đó vẫn còn gặp khó khăn trong các công tác thủ tục hành chính, gây nhũng nhiễu khó khăn cho doanh nghiệp. Với những điều kiện thuận lợi và khó khăn về môi trường vi mô, đặt ra cho công ty những đòi hỏi cần phải có một chiến lược phát triển hợp lý để triển khai kinh doanh dự án thành công, ngày càng mở rộng thị trường. b) Phân tích môi trường Vi mô (phân tích theo mô hình 5 áp lực của Michael Porter)
  18. 18. 18  Đối thủ hiện tại: - Thị trường phân phối cung cấp các sản phẩm CNTT, viễn thông ở Việt Nam ngày càng phát triển và cạnh tranh gay gắt, các nhà cung cấp uy tín và phần nhiều nằm ở Hà Nội hoặc TP.HCM chẳng hạn như: hlc, staphone, enbac, netsaigon, netsystem,... Còn ở thị trường Đà Nẵng thì có các đơn vị như Phi Long, Thịnh Tiến, Phong Vũ, Quang Minh, Vương Hưng,... - Hiện tại các doanh nghiệp chủ yếu cạnh tranh nhau bằng giá, chưa có sản phẩm tích hợp trọn gói cho khách hàng, chính sách bảo hành và sau bán hàng không được hấp dẫn, ít tư vấn hỗ trợ cho khách hàng.  Khách hàng - Khách hàng là các doanh nghiệp, cơ quan, khách hàng cá nhân. Tập trung vào các ngân hàng, văn phòng đại diện, các khách sạn, khu resort, các công ty, các nhà máy thủy điện, các khách hàng cá nhân có nhu cầu. - Với điều kiện công nghệ phát triển như vũ bão hiện nay thì khách hàng ngày càng có đầy đủ thông tin về thị trường về đơn vị cung cấp, giá cả, chất lượng sản phẩm,... Do đó sức ép về mặc cả giảm giá, chấp nhận hay tẩy chay của khách hàng ngày càng lớn. Vì vậy công ty cần phải nắm bắt và có biện pháp xây dựng kế hoạch chăm sóc khách hàng khác biệt, nhằm thuyết phục khách hàng và giữ chân khách hàng, tránh lan rộng ảnh hưởng điều không tốt gây ảnh đến uy tín của công ty.
  19. 19. 19  Nhà cung ứng - Cung ứng về tài chính: Hiện tại có rất nhiều tổ chức tín dụng như BIDV, VCB, VietinBank, MB, ... do vậy khi xây dựng phương án kinh doanh tốt thì không lo lắng lắm về đơn vị cung ứng tài chính cho dự án. - Cung ứng về sản phẩm, nguyên vật liệu: Với sản phẩm về hạ tầng CNTT có rất nhiều hãng như Cisco, DELL, HP, IBM, Lenovo; với các thiết bị viễn thông thì có rất nhiều hãng như Corriant (siemens), Alcatel-Lucent, Huawei, Huahuan, Loop Telecom, Inmidas, 3onedata,.... Ngoài ra còn có đơn vị nhập khẩu và phân phối lại các sản phẩm ở Hà Nội và TP.HCM.  Sản phẩm thay thế - Đối với lĩnh vực các thiết bị hạ tầng CNTT, viễn thông thì các hãng sản xuất ngàng càng đưa ra các sản phẩm mới có khả năng vượt trội hơn, ưu việt hơn và ngày càng thông tin, tiện lợi hơn. Chính vì thế nếu công ty không có biện pháp nhận biết thị trường cần gì để đáp ứng kịp thời, thì khách hàng dễ rời bỏ và chọn lựa sản phẩm khác tốt hơn của đối tác khác. Do đó Công ty cần phải thu hút, giữ chân khách hàng bằng sản phẩm công nghệ mới, chính sách bảo hành, chế độ chăm sóc khách hàng, giá cả cạnh tranh,... để có thể giữ và ngày càng mở rộng được thị trường.  Đối thủ tiềm ẩn - Một khi kinh tế ngày càng phát triển, các doanh nghiệp ngày càng đầu tư mở rộng xứng đáng cho hạ tầng CNTT, viễn thông để mang lại năng suất, lợi nhuận tối đa cho doanh nghiệp, khi đó nhận thấy thị trường ngày càng mở rộng sẽ có nhiều đơn vị cung cấp sản phẩm tương tự như công ty với số lượng ngày càng nhiều và cạnh tranh sẽ khốc liệt hơn. 2.1.1.2. Các mô hình phân tích môi trường marketing của doanh nghiệp a) Mô hình 5 áp lực cạnh tranh (Marketing Box) Michael Porter, nhà hoạch định chiến lược và cạnh tranh hàng đầu thế giới hiện nay, đã cung cấp một khung lý thuyết để phân tích. Trong đó, ông mô hình hóa các ngành kinh doanh và cho rằng ngành kinh doanh nào cũng phải chịu tác động của năm lực lượng cạnh tranh. Các nhà chiến lược đang tìm kiếm ưu thế nổi trội hơn các đối thủ có thể sử dụng mô hình này nhằm hiểu rõ hơn bối cảnh của ngành kinh doanh mình đang hoạt động.
  20. 20. 20 (Hình 2.1: Mô hình 5 áp lực canh tranh) Theo Michael Porter, cường độ cạnh tranh trên thị trường trong một ngành sản xuất bất kỳ chịu tác động của 5 lực lượng cạnh tranh sau: 1. Sức mạnh nhà cung cấp thể hiện ở các đặc điểm sau: - Mức độ tập trung của các nhà cung cấp, - Tầm quan trọng của số lượng sản phẩm đối với nhà cung cấp, - Sự khác biệt của các nhà cung cấp, - Ảnh hưởng của các yếu tố đầu vào đối với chi phí hoặc sự khác biệt hóa sản phẩm, - Chi phí chuyển đổi của các doanh nghiệp trong ngành, - Sự tồn tại của các nhà cung cấp thay thế, - Nguy cơ tăng cường sự hợp nhất của các nhà cung cấp, - Chi phí cung ứng so với tổng lợi tức của ngành. 2. Nguy cơ thay thế thể hiện ở: - Các chi phí chuyển đổi trong sử dụng sản phẩm, - Xu hướng sử dụng hàng thay thế của khách hàng, - Tương quan giữa giá cả và chất lượng của các mặt hàng thay thế. 3. Các rào cản gia nhập thể hiện ở: - Các lợi thế chi phí tuyệt đối,
  21. 21. 21 - Sự hiểu biết về chu kỳ dao động thị trường, - Khả năng tiếp cận các yếu tố đầu vào, - Chính sách của chính phủ, - Tính kinh tế theo quy mô, - Các yêu cầu về vốn, - Tính đặc trưng của nhãn hiệu hàng hóa, - Các chi phí chuyển đổi ngành kinh doanh, - Khả năng tiếp cận với kênh phân phối, - Khả năng bị trả đũa, - Các sản phẩm độc quyền. 4. Sức mạnh khách hàng thể hiện ở: - Vị thế mặc cả, - Số lượng người mua, - Thông tin mà người mua có được, - Tính đặc trưng của nhãn hiệu hàng hóa, - Tính nhạy cảm đối với giá, - Sự khác biệt hóa sản phẩm, - Mức độ tập trung của khách hàng trong ngành, - Mức độ sẵn có của hàng hóa thay thế, - Động cơ của khách hàng. 5. Mức độ cạnh tranh thể hiện ở: - Các rào cản nếu muốn “thoát ra” khỏi ngành, - Mức độ tập trung của ngành, - Chi phí cố định/giá trị gia tăng, - Tình trạng tăng trưởng của ngành, - Tình trạng dư thừa công suất, - Khác biệt giữa các sản phẩm, - Các chi phí chuyển đổi, - Tính đặc trưng của nhãn hiệu hàng hóa,
  22. 22. 22 - Tính đa dạng của các đối thủ cạnh tranh, - Tình trạng sàng lọc trong ngành. b) Mô hình 7P c) Mã tài liệu : 600530 d) Tải đầy đủ luận văn theo 2 cách : e) - Link tải dưới bình luận . F) - Nhắn tin zalo 0932091562 G) H) i)

