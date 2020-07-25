Successfully reported this slideshow.
KHOA LUẬT BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP PHÁP LUẬT VỀ GIẢI QUYẾT TRANH CHẤP KINH DOANH, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ THỰC TIỄN TƯ VẤN TẠI CÔ...
PHẦN I: NHẬT KÝ THỰC TẬP VÀ TỔNG QUAN VỀ ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP 1. Nhật ký thực tập 1.1. Lời cảm ơn Trong quá trình gần 4 năm học...
1.2. Lời cam đoan Tôi tên:Nguyễn Viết Song Thanh, MSSV: 1611271587 Tôi xin cam đoan các số liệu, thông tin sử dụng trong ...
1.3. Nhật ký thực tập tốt nghiệp KHOA LUẬT NHẬT KÝ THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP Tên đề tài Pháp luật về giải quyết tranh chấp kinh ...
TUẦN THỨ HAI (Từ ngày 25 đến ngày 29 tháng 4 năm 2020) NỘI DUNG CÔNG VIỆC Thứ 2 (25/4) Tìm hiểu thế nào là một dự án bất ...
Thứ 6 (6/5) Trực văn phòng. Thực hiện báo cáo tốt nghiệp. TUẦN THỨ TƯ (Từ ngày 9 đến ngày 13 tháng 5 năm 2020) NỘI DUNG C...
Thứ 6 (20/5) Nêu những vấn đề thắc mắc trong quá trình thực tập. Thực hiện tiểu luận. TUẦN THỨ SÁU (Từ ngày 23 đến ngày 2...
Thứ 6 (3/6) Được bày tỏ những suy nghĩ và những thắc mắc phát sinh trong quá trình thực tập. Được mọi người trong công ty ...
1.4. Nhận xét của đơn vị thực tập CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc NHẬN XÉT CỦA ĐƠN VỊ THỰC ...
1.5. Nhận xét giảng viên hướng dẫn CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc --------- NHẬN XÉT GIẢNG...
2. Tổng quan về đơn vị thực tập 2.1. Giới thiệu chung về đơn vị thực tập 2.1.1. Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển của Công ...
chỉ “Khách hàng là chủ của công ty”, Công ty luôn đặt lợi ích của Khách hàng lên đầu và không ngừng nỗ lực để đem lại dịch...
Dù bộ máy làm việc là như trên sơ đồ nhưng trong công việc, mọi người luôn hỗ trợ nhau một cách tốt nhất và nhanh nhất. Gi...
- Tư vấn, thực hiện các trình tự, thủ tục về cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất và tài sản khác gắn liền với đất, đăng ...
- Việc thích nghi, làm quen với môi trường làm việc mới: cần sự hòa đồng, sự hợp tác với những nội quy, và môi trường làm ...
MỤC LỤC PHẦN I: NHẬT KÝ THỰC TẬP VÀ TỔNG QUAN VỀ ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP.....1 1. Nhật ký thực tập...................................
2.1.3. Thực trạng về Thỏa thuận ngăn cản, kìm hãm, không cho doanh nghiệp khác tham gia thị trường hoặc phát triển kinh do...
DANH MỤC TỪ VIẾT TẮT Từ viết tắt Nghĩa của từ viết tắt ASEAN Hiệp hội các quốc gia Đông Nam Á APEC CT Cạnh tranh CQLCT Cục...
Chương 1: KHÁI QUÁT CHUNG VỀ THỎA THUẬN HẠN CHẾ CẠNH TRANH 1.1. Khái niệm và đặc điểm thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh 1.1.1....
động của nhiều doanh nghiệp nhằm giảm bớt hoặc loại bỏ sức ép của cạnh tranh hoặc hạn chế khả năng hành động một cách độc ...
cạnh tranh. Hiện nay, Luật Cạnh tranh 2018 điều chỉnh chung về các quan hệ cạnh tranh. Việc điều tra, xử lý vụ việc cạnh t...
1.2. Các loạihình thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh Tại Điều 11 Luật Cạnh tranh 2018 thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh bao gồm các...
tiêu, mức độ, các thoả thuận này có tác động khác nhau, thậm chí một số thoả thuận hoàn toàn có ý nghĩa tích cực cho nền k...
  1. 1. KHOA LUẬT BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP PHÁP LUẬT VỀ GIẢI QUYẾT TRANH CHẤP KINH DOANH, THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ THỰC TIỄN TƯ VẤN TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH MTV KNA NGÀNH ĐÀO TẠO : LUẬT KINH TẾ Giảng viên hướng dẫn: NGUYỄN THÀNH ĐỨC Sinh viên thực hiện : NGUYỄN VIẾT SONG THANH Mã sinh viên: 1611271587 Lớp:16DLKA2 TP. Hồ Chí Minh, 2020
  3. 3. PHẦN I: NHẬT KÝ THỰC TẬP VÀ TỔNG QUAN VỀ ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP 1. Nhật ký thực tập 1.1. Lời cảm ơn Trong quá trình gần 4 năm học tập và nghiên cứu tại trường đại học Hutech, thông qua chuyên đề thực tập tốt nghiệp, em xin gửi lời cảm ơn chân thành tới các tập thể thầy cô ở trường, đặc biệt là thầy cô khoa Luật đã trang bị cho em những kiến thức chuyên ngành hữu ích. Nhờ những bài giảng của thầy cô, những buổi thực tế, hội thảo, sinh hoạt ngoại khóa đã giúp em có những kiến thức cần thiết và định hướng nghề nghiệp trong tương lai. Đồng thời trong quá trình thực tập của mình, em xin cảm ơn các anh chị luật sư và cộng sự ở Công ty TNHH MTV Kna đã giúp đỡ em trong quá trình thực tập vừa qua. Nhờ sự tận tình chỉ dạy của các anh chị, em đã tiếp xúc và học hỏi được rất nhiều điều về thực tế pháp luật hiện nay, cách áp dụng những kiến thức được học ở nhà trường vào thực tế, đã được các anh chị chỉ bảo rất nhiệt tình. Nhờ quá trình thực tập ở Công ty TNHH MTV Kna, em đã nhận ra bản thân mình còn rất nhiều thiếu sót và cần phải cố gắng nhiều hơn nữa trong tương lai tới. Trong thời gian thực tập tại công ty, em cũng được làm quen với môi trường doanh nghiệp, tác phong làm việc của các anh chị để sau này khi tốt nghiệp, em sẽ không còn bỡ ngỡ với môi trường làm việc. Cảm ơn các anh chị ở Công ty TNHH MTV Kna đã tạo điều kiện tốt nhất để em học hỏi và còn có cơ hội tiếp xúc với khách hàng, tham gia các buổi hội thảo, nói chuyện để em có cơ hội tìm hiểu nhiều hơn về những vấn đề thực tế trong pháp luật về tranh chấp thương mại hiện nay, để em có thể hoàn thiện thật tốt chuyên đề báo cáo và chuẩn bị những kiến thức tốt nhất cho tương lai. Em xin gửi lời cảm ơn tới giảng viên Nguyễn Thành Đức người đã trực tiếp hướng dẫn và giúp đỡ em trong suốt thời gian thực hiện đề tài. Nhờ sự giúp đỡ của cô, em đã biết được cách tìm hiểu, chọn lọc, trình bày các kiến thức học được trong chuyên đề báo cáo. Những kiến thức và kỹ năng mà cô truyền đạt là tiền đề để em áp dụng vào thực tế công việc sau này.
  4. 4. 1.2. Lời cam đoan Tôi tên:Nguyễn Viết Song Thanh, MSSV: 1611271587 Tôi xin cam đoan các số liệu, thông tin sử dụng trong bài Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp này được thu thập từ nguồn thực tế tại Đơn vị thực tập, trên các sách báo khoa học chuyên ngành (có trích dẫn đầy đủ và theo đúng qui định) ; Nội dung trong báo cáo này do kinh nghiệm của bản thân được rút ra từ quá trình nghiên cứu và thực tế tại Công ty TNHHMTV KNALaw và KHÔNG SAO CHÉP từ các nguồn tài liệu, báo cáo khác. Nếu sai sót Tôi xin hoàn toàn chịu trách nhiệm theo qui định của Nhà Trường và Pháp luật. Sinh viên (ký tên, ghiđầy đủ họ tên)
  5. 5. 1.3. Nhật ký thực tập tốt nghiệp KHOA LUẬT NHẬT KÝ THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP Tên đề tài Pháp luật về giải quyết tranh chấp kinh doanh, thương mại và thực tiễn tư vấn tại công ty TNHH MTV KNA 1. Giảng viên hướng dẫn: Nguyễn Thành Đức 3. Sinh viên thực hiện Nguyễn Viết Song Thanh MSSV: 1611271587 Lớp: 16DLKA2 TUẦN THỨ NHẤT (Từ ngày 18 đến ngày 22 tháng 4 năm 2020) NỘI DUNG CÔNG VIỆC Thứ 2 (18/4) Nghỉ lễ 10/3 Thứ 3 (19/4) Sinh hoạt, nghe phổ biến nội quy văn phòng và được giới thiệu về lịch sử của công ty. Giới thiệu và làm quen với các nhân viên của công ty. Thứ 4 (20/4) Gặp gỡ người hướng dẫn thực tập để trao đổi về những công việc trong quá trình thực tập. Trực văn phòng. Thứ 5 (21/4) Đọc các văn bản quy phạm pháp luật và các văn bản liên quan đến quy chế hoạt động, quản lý của công ty. Thực hiện báo cáo tốt nghiệp. Thứ 6 (22/4) Tìm hiểu về những dự án hiện tại của công ty và những dự án lân cận khác. Thực hiện báo cáo tốt nghiệp
  6. 6. TUẦN THỨ HAI (Từ ngày 25 đến ngày 29 tháng 4 năm 2020) NỘI DUNG CÔNG VIỆC Thứ 2 (25/4) Tìm hiểu thế nào là một dự án bất động sản. Đi khảo sát thực địa. Thứ 3 (26/4) Tìm hiểu về những loại giấy tờ cần thiết khi thực hiện một dự án bất động sản. Đi khảo sát thực địa. Thứ 4 (27/4) Trực văn phòng Thực hiện báo cáo tốt nghiệp Thứ 5 (28/4) Tìm hiểu các giai đoạn trong việc chuyển nhượng bất động sản, nêu những thắc mắc phát sinh. Nghe phổ biến về cách ứng xử khi có khách hàng đến công ty. Thứ 6 (29/4) Nêu ra thắc mắc với người hướng dẫn thực tập để được giải đáp. Thực hiện báo cáo tốt nghiệp. TUẦN THỨ BA (Từ ngày 2 đến ngày 6 tháng 5 năm 2020) NỘI DUNG CÔNG VIỆC Thứ 2 (2/5) Nghỉ lễ bù 30/4 và 1/5. Thứ 3 (3/5) Nghỉ lễ bù 30/4 và 1/5. Thứ 4 (4/5) Đi khảo sát thực địa. Nghiên cứu một số văn bản pháp luật về vấn đề chuyển nhượng, sang tên, tách sổ trong mua bán bất động sản. Thứ 5 (5/5) Đọc và nghiên cứu hợp đồng trong giao dịch bất động sản như hợp đồng chuyển nhượng, các vấn đề như đặt cọc, sang tên, tách sổ.
  7. 7. Thứ 6 (6/5) Trực văn phòng. Thực hiện báo cáo tốt nghiệp. TUẦN THỨ TƯ (Từ ngày 9 đến ngày 13 tháng 5 năm 2020) NỘI DUNG CÔNG VIỆC Thứ 2 (9/5) Nghiên cứu hợp đồng mua bán. Đưa ra thắc mắc về những vấn đề chưa hiểu trong hợp đồng để được giải đáp. Thứ 3 (10/5) Học cách soạn thảo hợp đồng. Trực văn phòng. Thứ 4 (11/5) Nghe luật sư tư vấn cho khách hàng những nội dung trong hợp đồng. Thực hiện báo cáo tốt nghiệp. Thứ 5 (12/5) Cùng người hướng dẫn thực tập đi công chứng hợp đồng mua bán. Thứ 6 (13/5) Trực văn phòng. Thực hiện báo cáo tốt nghiệp. TUẦN THỨ NĂM (Từ ngày 16 đến ngày 20 tháng 5 năm 2020) NỘI DUNG CÔNG VIỆC Thứ 2 (16/5) Tìm hiểu về hồ sơ pháp lý khi làm thủ tục vay vốn tại công ty. Thứ 3 (17/5) Trực văn phòng Thực hiện báo cáo tốt nghiệp. Thứ 4 (18/5) Được hướng dẫn cách soạn thảo và chỉnh sửa hợp đồng đặt cọc. Thứ 5 (19/5) Hỗ trợ nhân viên công ty trong soạn thảo hợp đồng đặt cọc cho khách hàng.
  8. 8. Thứ 6 (20/5) Nêu những vấn đề thắc mắc trong quá trình thực tập. Thực hiện tiểu luận. TUẦN THỨ SÁU (Từ ngày 23 đến ngày 27 tháng 5 năm 2020) NỘI DUNG CÔNG VIỆC Thứ 2 (23/5) Trực văn phòng. Tìm hiểu về các giai đoạn thanh toán trong chuyển nhượng bất động sản. Thứ 3 (24/5) Tìm hiểu về các công ty mà công ty liên kết để hỗ trợ việc thanh toán. Thứ 4 (25/5) Tìm hiểu các vấn đề liên quan đến thanh toán trong mua bán bất động sản như kì hạn vay, lãi suất, tiến độ thanh toán... Thực hiện tiểu luận. Thứ 5 (26/5) Trực văn phòng. Thực hiện tiểu luận. Thứ 6 (27/5) Nêu những thắc mắc trong quá trình thực tập để được giải đáp. TUẦN THỨ BẢY (Từ ngày 30 đến ngày 3 tháng 6 năm 2020) NỘI DUNG CÔNG VIỆC Thứ 2 (30/5) Hòan thiện một số kĩ năng ứng xử khi có khách hàng đến công ty. Trực văn phòng. Thứ 3 (31/5) Cùng nhân viên trong công ty đi bàn giao đất cho khách hàng. Thứ 4 (1/6) Đọc và góp ý những nội dung chưa hợp lý trong hợp đồng góp vốn của công ty. Thứ 5 (2/6) Trực văn phòng. Thực hiện báo cáo tốt nghiệp.
  9. 9. Thứ 6 (3/6) Được bày tỏ những suy nghĩ và những thắc mắc phát sinh trong quá trình thực tập. Được mọi người trong công ty nhận xét về những ưu điểm và hạn chế nhằm hoàn thiện bản thân. Cán bộ hướng dẫn (Ký và ghi rõ họ tên) TP. HCM, ngày … tháng … năm ………. Sinh viên (Ký và ghi rõ họ tên) Xác nhận của đơn vị thực tập (Ký và ghi rõ họ tên)
  10. 10. 1.4. Nhận xét của đơn vị thực tập CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc NHẬN XÉT CỦA ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP Họ và tên sinh viên : ............................................................. Năm sinh : / / 19..... Thời gian thực tập : ............................................... Từ / /20....... đến / /....... 1. Đơn vị thực tập - Bộ phận thực tập ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. 2.Ý thức chấp hành nội quy, quy chế Tốt  khá  bình thường  chưa tốt  3.Tinh thần trách nhiệm với công việc và hiệu quả công việc được giao Tốt  khá  bình thường  chưa tốt  4. Kết quả thực tập : ................................................................................................................................................ ................................................................................................................................................. 5. Nhận xét chung : ................................................................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. Cán bộ hướng dẫn của cơ quan đến thực tập (Ký và ghi rõ họ tên) Ngày ....... tháng ........ năm ......... Thủ trưởng cơ quan (Ký tên và đóng dấu)
  11. 11. 1.5. Nhận xét giảng viên hướng dẫn CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập – Tự do – Hạnh phúc --------- NHẬN XÉT GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN Họ và tên sinh viên : .............................................................................................................. ................................................................................................................................................. MSSV : ........................................................................................................... Khoá : ........................................................................................................... 1. Thời gian thực tập ...................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................... 2. Bộ phận thực tập ...................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................... 3. Nhận xét chung ...................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................... Giảng viên hướng dẫn
  12. 12. 2. Tổng quan về đơn vị thực tập 2.1. Giới thiệu chung về đơn vị thực tập 2.1.1. Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển của Công ty Địa chỉ: số 07 Hoa Thị, Phường 07, Quận Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam Người sáng lập: Ông Nguyễn Việt Khoa Người đại diện: Nguyễn Thị Hạnh Nguyên Ngày cấp giấy phép hoạt động: 12/06/2008 Mã số thuế: 0305778274 Điện Thoại: (028) 39.110.345 Công ty TNHH MTV KNA LAW là một trong những Công ty Luật uy tín, chất lượng và nhiều kinh nghiệm với đội ngũ Luật sư, chuyên gia tư vấn chuyên nghiệp, chuyên cung cấp các dịch vụ pháp lý liên quan đến hoạt động kinh doanh tại Việt Nam bao gồm: Doanh nghiệp, Đầu tư, Mua bán và Sáp nhập, Ngân hàng, Tài chính, Đất Đai, Xây dựng và Bất động sản, Thương mại, Lao động và Dân sự; ngoài ra, Công ty còn thực hiện các thủ tục, vấn đề pháp lý khác liên quan tới Hôn nhân và Gia đình, Thừa kế,… Thành lập và hoạt động trong lĩnh vực pháp lý hơn 10 năm cùng với tiêu chí sự thành công của khách hàng là mục tiêu làm việc, phấn đấu của đội ngũ luật sư - chuyên viên pháp lý, Công ty TNHH MTV KNA LAW đã xây dựng đội ngũ nhân viên nòng cốt có trình độ chuyên môn cao, nhiều kinh nghiệm và có thái độ phục vụ khách hàng chuyên nghiệp để có thể hiểu rõ yêu cầu, tư vấn và triển khai các công việc phù hợp nhất theo yêu cầu của Quý khách hàng. Với tinh thần đoàn kết, trách nhiệm và cống hiến hết mình cho công việc, Công ty TNHH KNA LAW luôn không ngừng đổi mới để cung cấp dịch vụ tư vấn tốt nhất cho khách hàng và đã tích lũy được nhiều kinh nghiệm quý giá trong hoạt động tư vấn và tố tụng, đặc biệt Luật sư Nguyễn Mạnh Hoàng Sang là một người rất giàu kinh nghiệm và chuyên nghiệp trong hoạt động tố tụng Toà án, Thạc sĩ Nguyễn Việt Khoa với sự am hiểu về pháp luật, ngoài công việc giảng dạy tại khoa Luật đại học Kinh tế Tp. Hồ Chí Minh, ông còn tư vấn cho các doanh nghiệp lớn về vấn đề quản lý, nhân sự và pháp luật. Khách hàng của công ty chủ yếu là những công ty kinh doanh thương mại, đầu tư trong và ngoài nước. Với tôn
  13. 13. chỉ “Khách hàng là chủ của công ty”, Công ty luôn đặt lợi ích của Khách hàng lên đầu và không ngừng nỗ lực để đem lại dịch vụ tốt nhất cho Khách hàng. 2.1.2. Độingũ nhân viên tại Công ty Thành lập từ năm 2008, tới thời điểm hiện tại Công ty có hơn 25 nhân viên với 11 Luật sư tranh tụng, 07 Luật sư tư vấn và 05 chuyên viên pháp lý dày dạn kinh nghiệm, đã tiếp nhận và xử lý nhiều vụ án phức tạp và 02 Kế toán viên. Luật sư Nguyễn Mạnh Hoàng Sang là Luật sư giải quyết và xử lý nhiều vụ tranh chấp nhất của Công ty với những cách xử lý vấn đề nhạy bén và nhanh chóng, đem lại cho Khách hàng sự hài lòng tuyệt đối. Bên cạnh việc hỗ trợ Khách hàng trong việc tư vấn hướng giải quyết tốt nhất, trên Toà án, năng lực tranh tụng của 02 Luật sư cũng rất đáng nể, luôn bình tĩnh khi xem xét và lắng nghe ý kiến của phía đối phương, từ đó tìm ra cách giải quyết có lợi cho Khách hàng ngay tại phiên toà. Đội ngũ chuyên viên pháp lý vừa hỗ trợ vừa trực tiếp thực hiện một số công việc cho đội ngũ Luật sư, giúp san sẻ công việc và học hỏi ngay trong từng vụ việc. Thêm vào đó, đội ngũ Luật sư cũng như chuyên viên tại Công ty đều thông thạo tiếng Anh, có một số chuyên viên còn thông thạo cả tiếng Pháp và tiếng Trung. Điều này tạo nên sự đa dạng và sự dễ dàng khi tiếp cận với những vụ việc cũng như Khách hàng, bởi Khách hàng của Công ty đến từ rất nhiều quốc gia khác nhau. Một ưu điểm khác là đội ngũ nhân viên từ chuyên viên đến Luật sư đều duy trì được mối quan hệ và liên kết chặt chẽ, tốt đẹp với các cơ quan nhà nước ở tất cả các cấp, đây là một trong những yếu tố quan trọng để đảm bảo được tính hiệu quả đối với dịch vụ của Công ty cung cấp cho Khách hàng. Chính nhờ sự nhạy bén trong việc nhìn nhận vấn đề cũng như sự chuyên nghiệp, sáng tạo và kinh nghiệm làm việc lâu năm của các Luật sư và chuyên viên đã tạo nên sự khác biệt, một ưu thế vượt trội hơn so với các công ty luật khác tại Việt Nam. 2.1.3. Bộ máy tổ chức công ty Dù đã thành lập được hơn 10 năm nhưng tại Công ty không có sự phân chia rõ ràng cấp bậc như các công ty khác. Ở đây, mọi người đều cùng hỗ trợ nhau trong các vụ việc, vấn đề để đảm bảo lợi ích tối ưu cho Khách hàng. Đội ngũ nhân sự của Công ty được tổ chức theo sơ đồ như sau: Hình 1.1 Sơ đồ bộ máy tổ chức Công ty
  14. 14. Dù bộ máy làm việc là như trên sơ đồ nhưng trong công việc, mọi người luôn hỗ trợ nhau một cách tốt nhất và nhanh nhất. Giữa Giám đốc và mọi người đều không có khoảng cách, điều này giúp cho quá trình trao đổi công việc cũng như họp hàng tuần diễn ra hết sức thoải mái. Như vậy, từ góc độ là thực tập sinh, Công ty TNHH MTV KNA LAW sự là một môi trường tốt để học hỏi, trau dồi kinh nghiệm chuyên môn và phát triển bản thân. Trong thời gian thực tập tại Công ty, nhận thấy được những vướng mắc còn tồn đọng trong công tác thực hiện thủ tục thành lập doanh nghiệp, tác giả đã chọn đề tài “….. TNHH MTV KNA LAW ” để làm đề tài báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp của mình. 2.2. Vị trí công việc thực tập 2.2.1. Công việc được giao: - Hỗ trợ các công việc thực hiện tại công ty theo sự chỉ đạo của NV quản lý - Soạn thảo, tổng hợp các văn bản luật - Tư vấn các quy định, thủ tục và các vấn đề của luật doanh nghiệp, đăng ký kinh doanh, thay đổi nội dung đăng ký kinh doanh, bổ sung ngành nghề, thành lập văn phòng đại diện, chi nhánh... - Tư vấn, thực hiện các thủ tục về sở hữu trí tuệ, đăng ký nhãn hiệu độc quyền, sáng chế, giải pháp hữu ích, kiểu dáng công nghiệp… - Đăng ký mã số mã vạch, tư vấn các thủ tục về công bố chất lượng sản phẩm… HĐTV Giám đốc Luật sư Chuyên viên pháp lý Kế toán P. Giám đốc
  15. 15. - Tư vấn, thực hiện các trình tự, thủ tục về cấp giấy chứng nhận quyền sử dụng đất và tài sản khác gắn liền với đất, đăng ký biến động (sang tên) quyền sử dụng đất và tài sản khác gắn liền với đất; - Tư vấn, thực hiện các trình tự, thủ tục về nhận nuôi con nuôi; - Trợ lý luật sư nghiên cứu hồ sơ, đưa quan điểm giải quyết các vụ việc tranh chấp phát sinh trong các lĩnh vực hình sự, dân sự, hôn nhân gia đình, kinh doanh thương mại; - Đại diện (ngoài tố tụng) giải quyết tranh chấp các vụ việc phát sinh trong các lĩnh vực dân sự, lao động, đất đai, kinh doanh thương mại… - Tư vấn chuyên sâu về pháp luật đầu tư và hỗ trợ pháp lý phát triển các dự án đầu tư; - Chi tiết công việc sẽ trao đổi cụ thể công việc hơn khi phỏng vấn. - Sau một thời gian thực tập ... sẽ có cơ hội làm việc trực tiếp tại công ty lâu dài. 2.2.2. Kết quả đạt được Trong thời gian làm việc tại Công ty TNHH MTV Kna, tôi có tìm hiểu và tham khảo thêm một vài tài liệu liên quan đến chuyên ngành làm việc của mình tại nơi làm việc, vì vậy tôi vừa có thể học hỏi thêm vừa có thể áp dụng thực tế trong công việc được giao. Tại nơi làm việc tôi nhận được được sự chỉ dẫn tận tình của các anh chị trong Phòng nhân sự, đặc biệt là trưởng phòng đã hướng dẫn tôi tận tình nên công việc được giao hoàn thành nhanh chóng và đạt kết quả. Nếu gặp phải bất kỳ vấn đề nan giải trong công việc, tôi tìm cách hỏi các anh chị có kinh nghiệm và nhận được cách giải quyết hợp lý trong từng trường hợp. Ngoài ra, bằng quan sát trực tiếp các công việc tại văn phòng hay quan sát thực nghiệm tại buổi phỏng vấn, điều này giúp tôi hiểu rõ bản chất vấn đề và ít bỡ ngỡ trước các vấn đề thuộc chuyên ngành. a. Kiến thức: -Áp dụng kiến thức đã học vào thực tế như: Nghiệp vụ luật, hợp đồng... -Khả năng tìm kiếm thông tin, đọc, hiểu và áp dụng kiến thức vào thực tế -Học kỹ năng quản lý, kiến thức thực hành về nghiệp vụ. b. Những kỹ năng thực hành được học thêm - Hiểu biết được công việc các phòng ban của công ty
  16. 16. - Việc thích nghi, làm quen với môi trường làm việc mới: cần sự hòa đồng, sự hợp tác với những nội quy, và môi trường làm việc của công ty. - Học hỏi về kỹ năng văn phòng: excel, word, fax… - Kỹ năng giao tiếp, làm việc nhóm, quản lý thời gian, quản lý công việc - Các kỹ năng nghiệp vụ - Học hỏi được kỹ năng làm việc trong nhóm: Lắng nghe, chất vấn,thuyết phục,tôn trọng, trợ giúp, sẻ chia, chung sức
  17. 17. MỤC LỤC PHẦN I: NHẬT KÝ THỰC TẬP VÀ TỔNG QUAN VỀ ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP.....1 1. Nhật ký thực tập...................................................................................................................1 1.1. Lời cảm ơn ................................................................................................................1 1.2. Lời cam đoan ............................................................................................................2 1.3. Nhật ký thực tập tốt nghiệp.....................................................................................3 1.4. Nhận xét của đơn vị thực tập..................................................................................8 1.5. Nhận xét giảng viên hướng dẫn .............................................................................9 2. Tổng quan về đơn vị thực tập...........................................................................................10 2.1. Giới thiệu chung về đơn vị thực tập ................................................................... 10 2.1.2. Đội ngũ nhân viên tại Công ty ...................................................................................11 2.1.3. Bộ máy tổ chức công ty ..............................................................................................11 2.2. Vị trí công việc thực tập....................................................................................... 12 Chương 1:...............................................................................................................................18 KHÁI QUÁT CHUNG VỀ THỎA THUẬN HẠN CHẾ CẠNH TRANH ..............18 1.1. Khái niệm và đặc điểm thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh..............................................18 1.1.1. Khái niệm về thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh ................................................. 18 1.1.2. Đặc điểm về thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh................................................... 20 1.2. Các loại hình thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh...............................................................21 1.2.1. Thỏa thuận theo chiều dọc................................................................................ 21 1.2.2. Thỏa thuận theo chiều ngang ........................................................................... 22 1.3. Lịch sử hình thành pháp luật thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranhError! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.1 Trước khi có pháp luật thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranhError! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.2 Khi có pháp luật thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh ..........Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.3 Sửa đổi luật Cạnh tranh 2018.........................Error! Bookmark not defined. Chương 2:................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. THỰC TRẠNG QUY ĐỊNH PHÁP LUẬT VỀ THỎA THUẬN HẠN CHẾ CẠNH TRANH......................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1. Nội dung pháp luật về thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranhError! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.1. Thực trạng về Thỏa thuận ấn định giá hàng hóa và dịch vụ một cách trực tiếp hay gián tiếp........................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  18. 18. 2.1.3. Thực trạng về Thỏa thuận ngăn cản, kìm hãm, không cho doanh nghiệp khác tham gia thị trường hoặc phát triển kinh doanh............Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2. Các TTHCCT bị cấm tuyệt đối và các TTHCCT được hưởng miến trừ.Error! Bookmark not 2.2.1. Thỏa thuận ngăn cản, kìm hãm, không cho doanh nghiệp khác tham gia thị trường hoặc phát triển kinh doanh...........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.2. Thỏa thuận loại bỏ khỏi thị trường những doanh nghiệp không phải là các bên của thỏa thuận.....................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.3. Thông đồng để một hoặc các bên của thỏa thuận thắng thầu trong việc cung cấp hàng hóa, cung ứng dịch vụ. .............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3 Các biện pháp xử lý hành vi TTHCCT và trình tự thủ tục xử lý TTHCCT theo pháp luật hiện hành ............................................................ Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 3: THỰC TRẠNG ÁP DỤNG VÀ PHƯƠNG HƯỚNG HOÀN THIỆN PHÁP LUẬT VỀ THỎA THUẬN HẠN CHẾ CẠNH TRANH TRONG HOẠT ĐỘNG THƯƠNG MẠI Ở NƯỚC TA HIỆN NAY .......Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1. Thực tiễn về thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh............ Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.1. Thực tiễn về Thỏa thuận ấn định giá............Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.2. Thực tiễn về Thỏa thuận rào cản không cho doanh nghiệp khác tham gia thị trường hoặc phát triển kinh doanh...........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.3. Thực tiễn về Thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh về hạn chế hoặc kiểm soát số lượng, khối lượng sản xuất, mua bán hàng hóa, cung ứng dịch vụ.................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2. Kiến nghị và phương hướng hoàn thiện pháp luật về thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh trong hoạc động thương mại ở nước ta hiện nay............ Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.1 Phương hướng hoàn thiện áp dụng pháp luật xử lý các hành vi về thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh .....................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.2 Một số giải pháp cụ thể nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả áp dụng pháp luật xử lý các hành vi về thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh........Error! Bookmark not defined. KẾT LUẬN.............................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO ...................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  19. 19. DANH MỤC TỪ VIẾT TẮT Từ viết tắt Nghĩa của từ viết tắt ASEAN Hiệp hội các quốc gia Đông Nam Á APEC CT Cạnh tranh CQLCT Cục quản lý cạnh tranh CTKLM Cạnh tranh không lành mạnh ĐĐKD Đạo đức kinh doanh TTHCCT Thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh LCT Luật cạnh tranh XLVP Xử lý vi phạm UBCT Ủy ban cạnh tranh WTO Tên tiếng Anh là : World Trade Organization, viết tắt WTO) hay còn gọi là Tổ chức Thương mại Thế giới
  20. 20. Chương 1: KHÁI QUÁT CHUNG VỀ THỎA THUẬN HẠN CHẾ CẠNH TRANH 1.1. Khái niệm và đặc điểm thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh 1.1.1. Khái niệm vềthỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh Cạnh tranh trong nền kinh tế được thừa nhận là yếu tố đảm bảo cho việc duy trì tính năng động và hiệu quả của nền kinh tế. Pháp luật và chính sách về cạnh tranh là một trong các bộ phận quan trọng của nền tảng pháp lý cho việc hình thành nền kinh tế thị trường, và đã nói đến nền kinh tế thị trường thì yếu tố cạnh tranh là một nền tảng cơ bản, và nền kinh tế thị trường không thể vận hành nếu không có cạnh tranh. Cạnh tranh lành mạnh và bình đẳng đóng vai trò trụ cột, đảm bảo sự vận hành hiệu quả của cơ chế thị trường. Pháp luật Việt Nam bảo hộ quyền cạnh tranh hợp pháp trong kinh doanh, và Việt Nam đang nỗ lực tạo lập môi trường kinh doanh thuận lợi cho phát triển kinh tế. Theo đó, Quốc hội khóa XI, kỳ họp thứ 6 đã thông qua Luật Cạnh tranh số 27/2004/QH11 vào ngày 03/12/2004 và luật này đã có hiệu lực thi hành kể từ ngày 01/7/2005. Hiện nay, trước sự đổi mới và phát triển của nền kinh tế thị trường hành vi hạn chế cạnh tranh là hành vi của doanh nghiệp làm giảm, sai lệch hoặc cản trở cạnh tranh trên thị trường càng có nguy cơ mở rộng. Các hành vi hạn chế cạnh tranh bao gồm thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh, lạm dụng vị trí thống lĩnh, lạm dụng vị trí độc quyền và tập trung kinh tế. Xét cho cùng, thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh được thực hiện giữa các doanh nghiệp nên nó phải được hình thành trên nền tảng của nguyên tắc tự do khế ước. Các doanh nghiệp có quyền tự do thể hiện ý chí của mình trong việc lựa chọn đối tác để thiết lập quan hệ, liên kết, hợp tác và đồng thời các doanh nghiệp cũng có quyền tự do lựa chọn nội dung thỏa thuận. Tuy nhiên sự “tự do” của các doanh nghiệp chỉ được coi là hợp pháp khi sự thể hiện ý chí đó phù hợp với ý chí của Nhà nước, phù hợp với lợi ích chung của cộng đồng. Trong kinh tế học, hành vi thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh được nhìn nhận là sự thống nhất hành
  21. 21. động của nhiều doanh nghiệp nhằm giảm bớt hoặc loại bỏ sức ép của cạnh tranh hoặc hạn chế khả năng hành động một cách độc lập giữa các đối thủ cạnh tranh. Từ điển Chính sách thương mại quốc tế định nghĩa “Cartel” là một thỏa thuận chính thức hoặc không chính thức để đạt được kết quả có lợi cho các mặt hàng có liên quan nhưng có thể có hại cho các bên khác1. Thỏa thuận theo từ điển Tiếng Việt được định nghĩa là “hoạt động giữa hai hay nhiều người với nhau bằng hành vi hoặc không bằng hành vi để nhằm đạt được một cùng mục đích nhất định”2. Dưới góc độ kinh tế học, thỏa thuận thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh được nhìn nhận là sự thống nhất cùng hành động của nhiều doanh nghiệp nhằm giảm bớt hoặc loại bỏ sức ép của cạnh tranh hoặc hạn chế khả năng hành động một cách độc lập giữa các đối thủ cạnh tranh3 Luật Cạnh tranh Việt Nam năm 2004 không đưa ra khái niệm mà sử dụng phương pháp liệt kê các thỏa thuận bị coi là thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh, bao gồm: thỏa thuận ấn định hàng hóa, dịch vụ một cách trực tiếp hoặc gián tiếp; thỏa thuận phân chia thị trường tiêu thụ, nguồn cung cấp hàng hóa, cung ứng dịch vụ; thỏa thuận hạn chế hoặc kiểm soát số lượng, khối lượng sản xuất mua bán, hàng hóa, dịch vụ; thỏa thuận hạn chế phát triển kỹ thuật, công nghệ, hạn chế đầu tư; thỏa thuận áp đặt cho các doanh nghiệp khác điều kiện ký kết hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa, dịch vụ hoặc buộc doanh nghiệp khác chấp thuận các nghĩa vụ không liên quan trực tiếp đến đối tượng của hợp đồng; thỏa thuận ngăn cản, kìm hãm không cho doanh nghiệp khác tham gia thị trường hoặc phát triển kinh doanh; thỏa thuận loại bỏ khỏi thị trường những doanh nghiệp không phải là các bên của thỏa thuận; thông đồng để một hoặc các bên của thỏa thuận thắng thầu trong việc cung cấp hàng hóa, cung ứng dịch vụ4. Hiện nay, theo giải thích tại khoản 4 Điều 4 Luật cạnh tranh 2018 thì: Thỏa thuận thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh là hành vi thỏa thuận giữa các bên dưới mọi hình thức gây tác động hoặc có khả năng gây tác động thỏa thuận hạn chế 1 Từ điển Chính sách thương mại quốc tế(2012) Nhà xuất bản Bách khoa 2 từ điển Tiếng Việt (2010) Nhà xuất bản đà nẵng 3 TS. Nguyễn Thị Nhung, pháp luật điều chỉnh các thỏa thuận thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh ở Việt Nam hiện nay, NXB Chính trị - Hành chính, Hà Nội, 2012, Tr106
  22. 22. cạnh tranh. Hiện nay, Luật Cạnh tranh 2018 điều chỉnh chung về các quan hệ cạnh tranh. Việc điều tra, xử lý vụ việc cạnh tranh, miễn trừ đối với thỏa thuận thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh bị cấm và thông báo tập trung kinh tế phải áp dụng quy định của Luật Cạnh tranh 20185. 1.1.2. Đặcđiểm vềthỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh Trên cơ sở khái niệm thì có thể thỏa thuận thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh có những đặc điểm sau: Thứ nhất, về chủ thể tham gia thỏa thuận thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh là các doanh nghiệp hoạt động độc lập. Theo Điều 4 Luật Cạnh tranh 2018 thì Doanh nghiệp bao gồm tổ chức, cá nhân kinh doanh. Các doanh nghiệp tham gia thỏa thuận phải hoạt động độc lập với nhau và hoàn toàn không phụ thuộc với nhau về tài chính. Thứ hai, thỏa thuận thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh chỉ được hình thành khi có sự thống nhất ý chí của các bên tham gia thỏa thuận. Sự thống nhất cùng hành động giữa các doanh nghiệp tham gia thỏa thuận được thể hiện công khai hoặc không công khai. Nội dung thỏa thuận thường là về việc ấn định giá, phân chia thị trường tiêu thụ, hạn chế nguồn cung. Pháp luật Việt Nam chỉ ghi nhận một thỏa thuận vi phạm một trong các hình thức vi phạm thỏa thuận thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh khi đã có đủ bằng chứng kết luận giữa họ đã tồn tại một hợp đồng chính thức bằng văn bản (hợp đồng, bản ghi nhớ…); hoặc có thể bằng hình thức không thành văn bản như: các cuộc gặp mặt, họp bàn… nhưng phải có sự ghi nhận ở những tài liệu liên quan. Thứ ba, hậu quả của thỏa thuận thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh là làm giảm sức ép cạnh tranh, làm sai lệch hoặc cản trở cạnh tranh trên thị trường. Thỏa thuận thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh gây ra cho thị trường sự xóa bỏ cạnh tranh, các đối thủ trên thị trường sẽ không còn cạnh tranh nữa. Hậu quả của nó có ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến quyền lợi của người tiêu dùng và gây thiệt hại cho các doanh nghiệp không tham gia việc thỏa thuận. 4 Luật cạnh tranh 2004 5 khoản 4 Điều 4 Luật cạnh tranh 2018
  23. 23. 1.2. Các loạihình thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh Tại Điều 11 Luật Cạnh tranh 2018 thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh bao gồm các hành vi sau đây:Thỏa thuận ấn định giá hàng hóa, dịch vụ một cách trực tiếp hoặc gián tiếp;Thỏa thuận phân chia khách hàng, phân chia thị trường tiêu thụ, nguồn cung cấp hàng hóa, cung ứng dịch vụ;Thỏa thuận hạn chế hoặc kiểm soát số lượng, khối lượng sản xuất, mua, bán hàng hóa, cung ứng dịch vụ; Thỏa thuận để một hoặc các bên tham gia thỏa thuận thắng thầu khi tham gia đấu thầu trong việc cung cấp hàng hóa, cung ứng dịch vụ; Thỏa thuận ngăn cản, kìm hãm, không cho doanh nghiệp khác tham gia thị trường hoặc phát triển kinh doanh; Thỏa thuận loại bỏ khỏi thị trường những doanh nghiệp không phải là các bên tham gia thỏa thuận;Thỏa thuận hạn chế phát triển kỹ thuật, công nghệ, hạn chế đầu tư; Thỏa thuận áp đặt hoặc ấn định điều kiện ký kết hợp đồng mua, bán hàng hóa, cung ứng dịch vụ cho doanh nghiệp khác hoặc thỏa thuận buộc doanh nghiệp khác chấp nhận các nghĩa vụ không liên quan trực tiếp đến đối tượng của hợp đồng;Thỏa thuận không giao dịch với các bên không tham gia thỏa thuận;Thỏa thuận hạn chế thị trường tiêu thụ sản phẩm, nguồn cung cấp hàng hóa, cung ứng dịch vụ của các bên không tham gia thỏa thuận.Thỏa thuận khác gây tác động hoặc có khả năng gây tác động hạn chế cạnh tranh. Các doanh nghiệp nhằm duy trì thị phần và lợi nhuận kinh doanh đã dàn xếp và thỏa thuận với nhau dấn tới là sự độc quyền hóa thị trường, theo đó các vấn đề quan trọng của thị trường như giá cả, sản lượng, khách hàng,…không còn tuân thủ theo quy luật thị trường mà bị khống chế bởi một nhóm các doanh nghiệp tham gia thỏa thuận. Thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh có thể phân loại theo hai dạng là thỏa thuận theo chiều ngang và thỏa thuận theo chiều dọc như sau: 1.2.1. Thỏa thuận theo chiều dọc Thỏa thuận theo chiều dọc: là thỏa thuận giữa những doanh nghiệp ở các công đoạn sản xuất khác nhau. Thoả thuận có thể được thực hiện ở 3 hình thức như định giá, thương lượng giá và các thoả thuận license. Tuỳ theo từng mục
  24. 24. tiêu, mức độ, các thoả thuận này có tác động khác nhau, thậm chí một số thoả thuận hoàn toàn có ý nghĩa tích cực cho nền kinh tế và cho xã hội.6 1.2.2. Thỏa thuận theo chiều ngang Thỏa thuận theo chiều ngang: là những thỏa thuận giữa các chủ thể kinh doanh trong cùng ngành hàng và cùng khâu của quá trình kinh doanh (ví dụ: giữa những người bán buôn với nhau, giữa những người bán lẻ với nhau) để khống chế giá, phân chia thị trường,… hoặc sự thoả thuận phối hợp hành động nào đó trong một thời gian nhất định để cản trở cạnh tranh từ doanh nghiệp khác7. Mã tài liệu : 600826 Tải đầy đủ luận văn theo 2 cách : - Link tải dưới bình luận . - Nhắn tin zalo 0932091562 6 Một số vấn đề lý luận về thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh. 98 http://www.vcad.gov.vn ngày 21 tháng 8 năm 2009 7 Một số vấn đề lý luận về thỏa thuận hạn chế cạnh tranh. 98 http://www.vcad.gov.vn ngày 21 tháng 8 năm 2009

