phap luat ve cong ty tnhh mot thanh vien o viet nam

ĐẠI HỌC QUỐC GIA HÀ NỘI KHOA LUẬT NGUYỄN THỊ THANH NGA PH¸P LUËT VÒ C¤NG TY TR¸CH NHIÖM H÷U H¹N MéT THµNH VI£N ë VIÖT NAM ...
LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan Luận văn là công trình nghiên cứu của riêng tôi. Các kết quả nêu trong Luận văn chưa được cô...
MỤC LỤC Trang Trang phụ bìa Lời cam đoan Mục lục MỞ ĐẦU .....................................................................
2.1.1. Thành lập công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên........................27 2.1.2. Đăng ký kinh doanh .............
3.1.2. Hoàn thiện pháp luật về công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên phải đảm bảo mọi doanh nghiệp đều bình đẳng trướ...
1 MỞ ĐẦU 1. Sự cần thiết của việc nghiên cứu đề tài Ngày 21/12/1990, Quốc hội khóa VIII nước Cộng hòa Xã hội chủ nghĩa Việ...
2 phù hợp, phân tán được rủi ro, chuyển dịch vốn, hợp vốn dễ dàng với các chủ thể kinh doanh khác mà không làm mất đi bản ...
3 Để đạt được mục đích trên, khóa luận phải giải quyết được một số nhiệm vụ sau: - Giải quyết một số vấn đề lý luận về côn...
4 ty TNHH một thành viên theo quy định của pháp luật Việt Nam và pháp luật Cộng hòa Pháp” của tác giả Đinh Thị An, năm 200...
5 giới, qua đó tìm ra những ưu nhược điểm của vấn đề và đề xuất phương hướng hoàn thiện để giải quyết nội dung vấn đề cần ...
6 Chương 1 KHÁI QUÁT VỀ CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN 1.1. Khái niệm chung về công ty Công ty cũng như bất kỳ...
7 mà chỉ cần có vốn, có tài sản. Trên cơ sở đó, các công ty đối vốn xuất hiện. Như vậy, một mô hình tổ chức kinh doanh mới...
8 Tuy nhiên, khi xem xét bản chất của công ty, pháp luật của các nước nói chung có một số điểm cơ bản chung thống nhất. Cô...
9 Công ty TNHH và công ty cổ phần gọi chung là công ty, là doanh nghiệp trong đó các thành viên đều góp vốn, cùng nhau chi...
10 tồn tại của công ty TNHH một thành viên cũng có nghĩa là phá vỡ ý nghĩa “liên kết” của công ty. Một thành viên là tổ ch...
11 tượng ngoại lệ mà khó lý giải được từ phương diện lý thuyết, chí ít xuất phát từ đặc điểm thứ nhất mang tính nguyên tắc...
12 ở Pháp, Italia, Tây Ban Nha, các nước khác ở Châu Âu lục địa và Nam Mỹ. Từ đó đến này, các công ty TNHH phát triển rất ...
13 Thương mại Cộng hòa Pháp lại xếp công ty TNHH vào loại công ty đối nhân với lý do thành viên của công ty này thường que...
14 người xa lạ không quen biết. Phần vốn góp của các thành viên chỉ có thể được chuyển nhượng ra bên ngoài trong khuôn khổ...
15 mục đích hoạt động được pháp luật cho phép” [22]. Bộ luật Dân sự Cộng hòa Pháp quy định: “Công ty có thể được thành lập...
16 thuận lợi cho các cá nhân, pháp nhân lựa chọn hình thức kinh doanh phù hợp trong điều kiện nền kinh tế thị trường phát ...
  1. 1. ĐẠI HỌC QUỐC GIA HÀ NỘI KHOA LUẬT NGUYỄN THỊ THANH NGA PH¸P LUËT VÒ C¤NG TY TR¸CH NHIÖM H÷U H¹N MéT THµNH VI£N ë VIÖT NAM Chuyên ngành: Luật Kinh tế Mã số: 60 38 01 07 LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ LUẬT HỌC Cán bộ hướng dẫn khoa học: TS. BÙI NGỌC CƯỜNG HÀ NỘI - 2014
  2. 2. LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan Luận văn là công trình nghiên cứu của riêng tôi. Các kết quả nêu trong Luận văn chưa được công bố trong bất kỳ công trình nào khác. Các số liệu, ví dụ và trích dẫn trong Luận văn đảm bảo tính chính xác, tin cậy và trung thực. Tôi đã hoàn thành tất cả các môn học và đã thanh toán tất cả các nghĩa vụ tài chính theo quy định của Khoa Luật Đại học Quốc gia Hà Nội. Vậy tôi viết Lời cam đoan này đề nghị Khoa Luật xem xét để tôi có thể bảo vệ Luận văn. Tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn! NGƯỜI CAM ĐOAN Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga
  3. 3. MỤC LỤC Trang Trang phụ bìa Lời cam đoan Mục lục MỞ ĐẦU .....................................................................................................................1 Chương 1: KHÁI QUÁT VỀ CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN........................................................................6 1.1. Khái niệm chung về công ty........................................................................6 1.2. Công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên – một loại hình công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn......................................................................11 1.3. Đặc điểm của công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên.................18 1.3.1. Thành viên công ty là một cá nhân hoặc một tổ chức ...........................18 1.3.2. Công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên là pháp nhân..................19 1.3.3. Công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên chịu trách nhiệm hữu hạn về các khoản nợ và các nghĩa vụ tài sản khác của công ty trong phạm vi số vốn điều lệ của công ty................................................22 1.3.4. Không được phát hành cổ phiếu ra công chúng để công khai huy động vốn.......................................................................................................23 1.3.5. Quyền của chủ sở hữu trong việc chuyển nhượng, rút vốn công ty bị hạn chế .....................................................................................................23 1.4. Vai trò của công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên......................24 Chương 2: THỰC TRẠNG PHÁP LUẬT HIỆN HÀNH VỀ CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN Ở VIỆT NAM..................................................................................................27 2.1. Quy chế thành lập, đăng ký kinh doanh, tổ chức lại, giải thể công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên....................................................27
  4. 4. 2.1.1. Thành lập công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên........................27 2.1.2. Đăng ký kinh doanh ....................................................................................31 2.1.3. Tổ chức lại công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên .....................34 2.1.4. Giải thể công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên...........................40 2.2. Quy định về tổ chức quản lý công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên......................................................................................................43 2.2.1. Cơ cấu tổ chức quản lý công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên là một tổchức......................................................................................................................................44 2.2.2. Cơ cấu tổ chức quản lý công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên là một cá nhân.....................................................................................48 2.3. Chế độ tài chính và vốn của công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên......................................................................................................50 2.3.1. Vốn điều lệ của công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên..............50 2.3.2. Huy động, quản lý, sử dụng vốn................................................................53 2.4. Quyền và nghĩa vụ của công ty, chủ sở hữu công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên..............................................................................56 2.4.1. Quyền của công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên ......................56 2.4.2. Nghĩa vụ của công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên..................58 2.4.3. Quyền của chủ sở hữu công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên......59 2.4.4. Nghĩa vụ của chủsở hữu công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên .....60 Chương 3: MỘT SỐ KIẾN NGHỊ VỀ HOÀN THIỆN PHÁP LUẬT VỀ CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN Ở VIỆT NAM .................................................................................64 3.1. Phương hướng hoàn thiện pháp luật về công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên.............................................................................64 3.1.1. Hoàn thiện pháp luật về công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên phải phù hợp với sự phát triển của nền kinh tế..............................65
  5. 5. 3.1.2. Hoàn thiện pháp luật về công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên phải đảm bảo mọi doanh nghiệp đều bình đẳng trước pháp luật ... 65 3.1.3. Hoàn thiện pháp luật về công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên tôn trên cơ sở tôn trọng và phát huy quyền tự do kinh doanh......66 3.1.4. Hoàn thiện pháp luật về công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên phải phù hợp với yêu cầu hội nhập kinh tế.....................................66 3.2. Một số kiến nghị nhằm hoàn thiện pháp luật về công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên ..................................................................67 3.2.1. Hoàn thiện quy định về thành lập công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên......................................................................................................67 3.2.2. Hoàn thiện quy định về tổ chức quản lý công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên......................................................................................71 3.2.3. Hoàn thiện quy định về vốn.......................................................................73 3.2.4. Hoàn thiện các quy định của pháp luật về quyền và nghĩa vụ của chủ sở hữu.....................................................................................................76 KẾT LUẬN...............................................................................................................78 DANH MỤC TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO............................................................79
  6. 6. 1 MỞ ĐẦU 1. Sự cần thiết của việc nghiên cứu đề tài Ngày 21/12/1990, Quốc hội khóa VIII nước Cộng hòa Xã hội chủ nghĩa Việt Nam đã thông qua hai đạo luật quan trọng là Luật Công ty và Luật Doanh nghiệp tư nhân, tạo cơ sở pháp lý cho các loại hình doanh nghiệp ngoài quốc doanh như công ty cổ phần, công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn (TNHH), doanh nghiệp tư nhân phát triển, góp phần to lớn trong việc giải phóng lực lượng sản xuất, phát huy nội lực, phục vụ sự nghiệp phát triển kinh tế của Đảng và Nhà nước, thúc đẩy nhanh thời kỳ quá độ chuyển từ cơ chế kế hoạch hóa tập trung sang cơ chế thị trường. Tuy vậy, theo thời gian nhiều nội dung của hai đạo luật đó đã tỏ ra bất cập, không còn đáp ứng nhu cầu điều chỉnh hoạt động của các loại hình doanh nghiệp giai đoạn mới. Để đảm bảo phát huy nội lực phục vụ sự nghiệp công nghiệp hóa, hiện đại hóa đất nước; đẩy mạnh công cuộc đổi mới kinh tế; đảm bảo quyền tự do, bình đẳng trước pháp luật trong kinh doanh của các doanh nghiệp thuộc mọi thành phần kinh tế; bảo hộ quyền và lợi ích hợp pháp của các nhà đầu tư; tăng cường hiệu lực quản lý Nhà nước đối với các hoạt động kinh doanh, Đảng và Nhà nước ta đã không ngừng hoàn thiện hệ thống pháp luật. Luật Doanh nghiệp (1999) thay thế Luật Công ty (1990), Luật Doanh nghiệp (2005) thay thế Luật Doanh nghiệp (1999). Công ty TNHH mặc dù ra đời muộn nhưng là loại hình doanh nghiệp được các nhà đầu tư ưa chuộng bởi sự kết hợp hoàn hảo những ưu điểm của công ty hợp danh và công ty cổ phần, phù hợp với các nhà đầu tư có quy mô nhỏ và vừa. Ở Việt Nam, công ty TNHH một thành viên lần đầu tiên được thừa nhận trong Luật Doanh nghiệp 1999, trong khi đó, đối với pháp luật các nước trên thế giới, mô hình công ty này đã được thừa nhận cách đây nhiều năm và tạo điều kiện cho các nhà đầu tư lựa chọn một loại hình kinh doanh
  7. 7. 2 phù hợp, phân tán được rủi ro, chuyển dịch vốn, hợp vốn dễ dàng với các chủ thể kinh doanh khác mà không làm mất đi bản chất pháp lý của doanh nghiệp. Mặc dù hệ thống pháp luật Việt Nam đang không ngừng được hoàn thiện để tạo cơ sở pháp lý thuận lợi cho các công ty TNHH một thành viên hoạt động, Luật Doanh nghiệp (2005) được ban hành với những quy định mới hơn so với Luật Doanh nghiệp 1999, tuy nhiên trong quá trình áp dụng đã bộc lộ nhiều bất cập như: quy định chưa rõ ràng dẫn đến việc áp dụng luật trên thực tế còn nhiều vướng mắc, có những vấn đề phát sinh trong thực tiễn chưa được luật điều chỉnh gây khó khăn cho các chủ thể khi điều hành quản lý hoạt động của công ty TNHH một thành viên. Doanh nghiệp nói chung và công ty TNHH một thành viên nói riêng đóng vai trò quan trọng đối với sự phát triển của nền kinh tế Việt Nam. Việc học tập kinh nghiệm của các nước có nền kinh tế phát triển trên thế giới và trong khu vực có giá trị to lớn đối với Việt Nam trong việc xây dựng và hoàn thiện pháp luật về loại hình công ty TNHH một thành viên, tạo điều kiện thúc đẩy nó phát triển hiệu quả bên cạnh các loại hình công ty truyền thống khác, đồng thời tạo ra sự hài hòa giữa pháp luật quốc gia với pháp luật các nước. Với những lý do trên, nghiên cứu về “Pháp luật về công ty TNHH một thành viên ở Việt Nam” là yêu cầu cấp thiết, đáp ứng được đòi hỏi đối với Luận văn thạc sĩ khoa học luật. 2. Mục đích, đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu đề tài 2.1. Mục đích nghiên cứu đề tài Việc nghiên cứu đề tài này nhằm các mục đích sau: Mục đích nghiên cứu của đề tài này là tìm hiểu những vấn đề lý luận về công ty TNHH một thành viên theo Luật Doanh nghiệp (2005) và thực tiễn áp dụng các quy định pháp luật đó, từ đó kiến nghị nhằm các quy định pháp luật về công ty TNHH một thành viên.
  8. 8. 3 Để đạt được mục đích trên, khóa luận phải giải quyết được một số nhiệm vụ sau: - Giải quyết một số vấn đề lý luận về công ty TNHH một thành viên; - Nghiên cứu hệ thống pháp luật hiện hành về doanh nghiệp, đặc biệt là nghiên cứu nội dung các quy định của Luật Doanh nghiệp (2005) về công ty TNHH một thành viên; - Đưa ra kiến nghị cụ thể nhằm thực thi pháp luật về công ty TNHH một thành viên. 2.2. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu Luận văn tập trung nghiên cứu những quy định của pháp luật Việt Nam về công ty TNHH một thành viên, trong đó trọng tâm là nghiên cứu các quy định của Luật Doanh nghiệp (2005) và các văn bản hướng dẫn thi hành như Nghị định 102/2010/NĐ-CP ngày 01/10/2010 của Chính phủ hướng dẫn chi tiết thi hành một số điều của Luật Doanh nghiệp, Nghị định 43/2010/NĐ-CP ngày 15/4/2010 của Chính phủ về đăng ký doanh nghiệp. Luận văn còn nghiên cứu pháp luật về công ty TNHH một thành viên của một số nước trên thế giới để rút ra bài học kinh nghiêm cho Việt Nam trong quá trình hoàn thiện pháp luật. 3. Tình hình nghiên cứu đề tài Liên quan đến công ty TNHH một thành viên, hiện có một số công trình nghiên cứu, chẳng hạn như: luận án tiến sĩ “Pháp luật về chuyển đổi doanh nghiệp Nhà nước (DNNN) thành công ty TNHH một thành viên” của tác giả Nguyễn Thị Huế, luận án “Chuyển đổi DNNN, doanh nghiệp của các tổ chức chính trị, chính trị xã hội thànhcông ty TNHH một thành viên – những vấn đề lý luận và thực tiễn” của tác giả Phạm Thị Thúy Hồng, luận văn thạc sĩ “Công ty TNHH theo pháp luật Việt Nam và hướng hoànthiện địavị pháp lý của loại hình doanh nghiệp này” của tác giả Lê Văn Khải, năm 1997, luận văn thạc sĩ “Công
  9. 9. 4 ty TNHH một thành viên theo quy định của pháp luật Việt Nam và pháp luật Cộng hòa Pháp” của tác giả Đinh Thị An, năm 2004, các bài viết đăng trên tạp chí Luật học như “Bàn về tính thống nhất của pháp luật về doanh nghiệp ở Việt Nam hiện nay” của tiến sỹ Bùi Ngọc Cường, “Quan niệm về Luật Doanh nghiệp – Một số vấn đề phương pháp luận” củathạc sĩ Đồng Ngọc Ba... Tuy nhiên, cho đến nay, chưa có một công trình khoa học nào nghiên cứu một cách chuyên sâu, toàn diện và hệ thống về loại hình doanh nghiệp mới này ở Việt Nam trên cơ sở so sánh và học tập kinh nghiệm của nước ngoài, từ đó đưa ra những khuyến nghị hoàn thiện pháp luật, tăng cường kiểm tra, giám sát và tạo điều kiện tốt cho hoạt động thực tiễn, nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động của công ty TNHH một thành viên ở Việt Nam. 4. Phương pháp nghiên cứu - Phương pháp duy vật biện chứng: Xem xét giải pháp pháp lý nhằm hoàn thiện pháp luật về công ty TNHH một thành viên ở Việt Nam hiện nay một cách toàn diện trong mối tương quan với một số nước phát triển thế giới và thực tiễn tại Việt Nam. - Phương pháp phân tích tổng hợp: Phân chia các vấn đề lớn, phức tạp thành những vấn đề nhỏ chi tiết, cụ thể hơn. Sau khi phân tích thì tổng hợp lại và khái quát để đưa tới sự nhận thức tổng thể về pháp luật công ty TNHH một thành viên ở Việt Nam hiện nay và giải pháp hoàn thiện. - Phương pháp quy nạp và phương pháp diễn dịch: Đề tài đi từ những vấn đề chung đến những vấn đề riêng, từ những hiện tượng riêng lẻ đến những cái chung. - Phương pháp thống kê: Đề tài tập hợp những số liệu về công ty TNHH một thành viên ở Việt Nam, trên thế giới và thực tiễn làm cơ sở khoa học. - Phương pháp so sánh: Đề tài đặt thực tiễn về vấn đề cần nghiên cứu trong mối liên hệ và so sánh với thực tiễn của một số nước phát triển trên thế
  10. 10. 5 giới, qua đó tìm ra những ưu nhược điểm của vấn đề và đề xuất phương hướng hoàn thiện để giải quyết nội dung vấn đề cần nghiên cứu. 5. Những đóng góp mới của luận văn Luận văn đã hệ thống hóa, kế thừa và phát triển các luận cứ khoa học nhằm làm sáng rõ cơ sở lý luận của công ty TNHH một thành viên. Thông qua việc đánh giá thực trạng áp dụng các quy định pháp luật về công ty TNHH trong thực tiễn, luận văn đã đánh giá những mặt tích cực, ưu điểm, đồng thời cũng chỉ rõ những tồn tại, bất cập trong các quy định của pháp luật hiện hành về công ty TNHH một thành viên. Luận văn cũng đã đề xuất phương hướng, một số kiến nghị góp phần hoàn thiện pháp luật về công ty TNHH một thành viên nhằm giải quyết những bất cập của pháp luật về công ty TNHH một thành viên ở Việt Nam. 6. Kết cấu luận văn Ngoài lời nói đầu, mục lục và danh mục tài liệu tham khảo, nội dung chủ yếu của luận văn được trình bày trong 3 chương: Chương 1: Khái quát về công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên Chương 2: Thực trạng pháp luật hiện hành về công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên Chương 3: Một số ý kiến về hoàn thiện pháp luật về công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên ở Việt Nam
  11. 11. 6 Chương 1 KHÁI QUÁT VỀ CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN 1.1. Khái niệm chung về công ty Công ty cũng như bất kỳ một hiện tượng kinh tế nào khác ra đời, tồn tại và phát triển trong những điều kiện lịch sử và xã hội nhất định. Các công ty với tư cách là những pháp nhân độc lập cùng với những thành viên có TNHH xuất hiện với số lượng lớn từ năm 1870. Nhưng những mầm mống của công ty hiện đại có thể nhận thấy trong việc thừa nhận TNHH ở Luật La Mã, các công ty thương mại và ngân hàng ở thế kỷ XIV, các công ty Anh thế kỷ XVII. Những công ty thương mại đối nhân đầu tiên chính thức xuất hiện vào thế kỷ thứ XIII ở một số thành phố của các nước Châu Âu, nơi có điều kiện địa lý thuận lợi cho việc giao lưu buôn bán. Sang thế kỷ XVIII, XIX, cùng với quá trình công nghiệp hóa nhanh chóng ở Châu Âu, Châu Mỹ, đã xuất hiện các công ty cổ phần đáp ứng được nhu cầu tập trung nguồn vốn của các nhà đầu tư. Trong khoảng 100 năm trở lại đây, số lượng công ty các loại đã phát triển rất nhanh, đóng vai trò ngày càng quan trọng trong đời sống kinh tế nói riêng và đời sống xã hội nói chung. Sự ra đời các công ty xuất phát từ những nhu cầu tất yếu khách quan của đời sống xã hội. Cụ thể: Trong xã hội, khi việc sản xuất hàng hóa đã phát triển đến một mức độ nhất định, xuất hiện nhu cầu cần phải mở mang kinh doanh. Từ nhu cầu mở mang quy mô kinh doanh, xuất hiện các nhu cầu về vốn. Để đáp ứng nhu cầu này, các nhà kinh doanh phải liên kết với nhau. Đầu tiên, những người quen biết nhau, tin cẩn nhau liên kết với nhau, tạo ra các công ty đối nhân. Sau đó sự liên kết này được mở rộng tới các thành viên có thể không quen biết nhau
  12. 12. 7 mà chỉ cần có vốn, có tài sản. Trên cơ sở đó, các công ty đối vốn xuất hiện. Như vậy, một mô hình tổ chức kinh doanh mới đã ra đời - đó là các công ty. Ngoài ra, trong một xã hội có nền sản xuất hàng hóa phát triển, luôn luôn tồn tại sự cạnh tranh khốc liệt trên thị trường. Đây cũng là một trong những nguyên nhân dẫn đến sự ra đời của các công ty. Trong nền kinh tế thị trường, các doanh nghiệp có vốn đầu tư thấp thường rơi vào vị trí bất lợi trong quá trình cạnh tranh. Để tránh sự bất lợi đó, các nhà kinh doanh cần liên kết nhau lại thông qua hình thức góp vốn để thành lập một doanh nghiệp nhằm tạo thế đứng vững chắc trên thị trường. Mặt khác, trong kinh doanh thường phát sinh rủi ro. Trong trường hợp đó đòi hỏi các nhà kinh doanh phải liên kết với nhau để có thể phân chia rủi ro cho nhiều người. Tóm lại, khi hai hay nhiều người cùng góp vốn thành lập một doanh nghiệp để tiến hành hoạt động kinh doanh kiếm lời chia nhau đã hình thành một loại hình doanh nghiệp gọi là công ty. Trong thực tế, mô hình liên kết này tỏ ra phù hợp với nền kinh tế thị trường và rất hấp dẫn đối với nhiều nhà kinh doanh. Sự ra đời của công ty là sản phẩm tất yếu của quá tình liên kết, hợp tác, phản ánh sự phát triển mang tính quy luật của nền kinh tế thị trường. Xét cho cùng, sự ra đời của mô hình công ty là kết quả tất yếu của việc thực hiện nguyên tắc tự do kinh doanh, tự do khế ước và tự do lập hội. Vậy khái niệm chung về công ty được hiểu như thế nào? Công ty (tiếng Anh là “the company”) được hiểu trên nhiều nghĩa, nhiều khía cạnh khác nhau. Ở góc độ kinh tế, công ty có thể được hiểu là các tổ chức chuyên hoạt động kinh doanh thương nghiệp dịch vụ, nhằm phân biệt với các nhà máy, xí nghiệp là những đơn vị kinh tế chuyên hoạt động sản xuất. Trong khoa học pháp lý, mỗi nước có một định nghĩa công ty khác nhau.
  13. 13. 8 Tuy nhiên, khi xem xét bản chất của công ty, pháp luật của các nước nói chung có một số điểm cơ bản chung thống nhất. Công ty do hai chủ thể trở lên góp vốn thành lập. Đây là quan niệm truyền thống từ trước đến nay về công ty. Khái niệm về công ty của các nước như Pháp, Đức, Thái Lan và một số nước khác nhau đều chứa đựng yếu tố liên kết, mà muốn liên kết thì phải có nhiều người. Công ty sẽ không thỏa mãn yếu tố liên kết nếu chỉ có một chủ thể góp vốn để thành lập. Chủ thể ở đây có thể hiểu là các cá nhân hoặc pháp nhân. Công ty có thể là sự liên kết giữa hai hay nhiều cá nhân với nhau. Pháp luật Cộng hòa Liên bang Đức quan niệm công ty là sự liên kết giữa cá nhân hoặc pháp nhân bằng các sự kiện pháp lý. Thông qua các sự kiện pháp lý này, họ tiến hành một hoặc một số hoạt động để đạt được mục tiêu chung nào đó. “Mục tiêu” của việc thành lập công ty ở đây không được thể hiện rõ ràng khiến người ta có thể hiểu sang một khía cạnh khác, đó là một số công ty hoạt động không vì mục đích lợi nhuận. Như vậy, khái niệm ban đầu về công ty ở Cộng hòa Liên bang Đức mới chỉ nêu được một đặc điểm nổi bật của công ty đó là sự liên kết giữa hai hay nhiều người chứ chưa làm rõ được bản chất của sự liên kết đó. Nếu như pháp luật Đức khẳng định công ty là sự liên kết của hai hay nhiều người thông qua sự kiện pháp lý thì pháp luật Cộng hòa Pháp và Thái Lan lại có cách nhìn cụ thể hơn, rõ ràng hơn về công ty. Các nước này thừa nhận công ty là sự liên kết của hai hay nhiều người. Nhưng điểm khác cơ bản ở đây là họ đã nêu lên được mục đích của việc liên kết đó là vì lợi nhuận và các thành viên thoả thuận sử dụng tài sản hay khả năng của mình vào một hoạt động chung. Năm 1990, Quốc hội nước Cộng hòa Xã hội chủ nghĩa Việt Nam đã ban hành Luật Công ty nhằm điều chỉnh các hoạt động kinh doanh trong nước. Luật Công ty (1990) định nghĩa:
  14. 14. 9 Công ty TNHH và công ty cổ phần gọi chung là công ty, là doanh nghiệp trong đó các thành viên đều góp vốn, cùng nhau chia lợi nhuận, cùng chịu lỗ tương ứng với phần vốn góp và chỉ chịu trách nhiệm về các khoản nợ của công ty trong phạm vi phần vốn góp của mình vào công ty [27]. Luật Công ty ghi nhận công ty là doanh nghiệp bao gồm công ty TNHH và công ty cổ phần. Công ty có tư cách pháp nhân độc lập, các thành viên công ty chỉ chịu trách nhiệm về các khoản nợ của công ty trong phạm vi phần vốn góp mà họ đã góp vào công ty. Việc thành lập công ty ở đây dựa trên yếu tố liên kết đó là vốn gốp của các thành viên. Công ty được hiểu theo nghĩa truyền thống, đó là sự liên kết giữa các cá nhân, tổ chức thông qua hoạt động kinh doanh nhằm thu lợi nhuận. Công ty ở đây chỉ bao gồm hai loại công ty là công ty TNHH và công ty cổ phần. Tại thời điểm này, khái niệm công ty ở Việt Nam giống khái niệm công ty ở Mỹ, đó là chỉ có loại hình công ty đối vốn. Pháp luật Mỹ chỉ phân biệt hai trường hợp: công ty có phát hành cổ phiếu và công ty không phát hành cổ phiếu [26]. Trong Luật Doanh nghiệp năm 1999 của nước CHXHCN Việt Nam, các nhà làm luật không đưa ra một định nghĩa chung về công ty mà đưa ra các khái niệm cụ thể về các loại hình công ty. Công ty theo quy định tại Luật Doanh nghiệp 1999 đã được mở rộng: công ty bao gồm công ty cổ phần, công ty TNHH, công ty hợp danh. Trong đó công ty TNHH bao gồm công ty TNHH một thành viên là tổ chức và công ty TNHH hai thành viên. Như vậy Luật Doanh nghiệp (1999) bổ sung thêm loại hình công ty TNHH một thành viên là tổ chức và công ty hợp danh [27]. Theo Luật Doanh nghiệp (1999) thì khái niệm công ty không còn nguyên vẹn theo nghĩa truyền thống của nó nữa. Công ty có thể là doanh nghiệp do một người làm chủ sở hữu, tức là pháp luật Việt Nam thừa nhận sự
  15. 15. 10 tồn tại của công ty TNHH một thành viên cũng có nghĩa là phá vỡ ý nghĩa “liên kết” của công ty. Một thành viên là tổ chức có thể độc lập thành lập công ty, có tư cách pháp nhân [27]. Luật Doanh nghiệp (2005) không đưa ra định nghĩa chung về công ty mà đưa ra các khái niệm cụ thể của các loại hình công ty: công ty TNHH hai thành viên trở lên (Khoản 1, Điều 38), công ty TNHH một thành viên (Khoản 1, Điều 63), công ty cổ phần (khoản 1 Điều 77), công ty hợp danh [30]. Nhìn một cách khái quát thì “công ty” theo Luật Doanh nghiệp (2005) được quy định cụ thể rõ ràng hơn, bổ sung thêm loại hình công ty TNHH một thành viên là cá nhân. Đây là sự thay đổi phù hợp với tình hình kinh tế - xã hội ở nước ta cũng như xu thế phát triển doanh nghiệp ở nhiều nước trên thế giới. Chính sự thay đổi này đã tạo ra cơ chế huy động vốn mềm dẻo, bảo đảm cho các thành phần kinh tế có thể tham gia một cách dễ dàng vào hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh, bảo đảm sự bình đẳng giữa các thành phần kinh tế, từ đó tạo tâm lý yên tâm cho các nhà đầu tư khi bỏ vốn kinh doanh, góp phần xây dựng một nền kinh tế ổn định, bền vững. Do vậy, việc ban hành Luật Doanh nghiệp thống nhất không những chỉ bảo đảm sự công bằng về chế độ pháp lý cho các doanh nghiệp trong nước mà còn đảm bảo sự công bằng về chế độ pháp lý cho các nhà đầu tư nước ngoài. Xét về khía cạnh pháp lý, công ty theo Luật Doanh nghiệp (2005) có một số đặc trưng cơ bản sau: Thứ nhất, công ty có thể do một hoặc hai chủ thể trở lên góp vốn thành lập, chủ thể ở đây là pháp nhân hoặc cá nhân. Công ty có thể là sự liên kết giữa liên kết giữa hai hay nhiều thể nhân với nhau, hoặc giữa thể nhân với pháp nhân, hoặc cũng có thể giữa các pháp nhân với nhau. Vấn dề này dường như làm người ta rất phân vân khi giải thích về công ty TNHH một thành viên. Nhiều quan điểm xem việc ra đời của hình thức công ty này là một hiện
  16. 16. 11 tượng ngoại lệ mà khó lý giải được từ phương diện lý thuyết, chí ít xuất phát từ đặc điểm thứ nhất mang tính nguyên tắc này. Điều đó làm cho người ta dễ lầm tưởng rằng công ty TNHH một thành viên không phản ánh được bản chất, đặc điểm của công ty, không thể coi là một loại hình công ty. Thứ hai, các thành viên phải góp một cái gì đó có tính chất tài sản vào công ty. Tài sản ở đây có thể là của cải như tiền, vàng, nhà cửa, ruộng đất hoặc có thể là công sức hay giá trị tinh thần (ví dụ: quyền sở hữu công ty, uy tín kinh doanh...). Tuy nhiên, nếu tất cả các thành viên đều chỉ góp công sức thôi thì không thể thành lập được công ty; cần phải có ít nhiều phần tài sản được đem đóng góp mới có thể thành lập được công ty. Thứ ba, các thành viên liên kết nhau lại để thành lập công ty với mục đích kiếm lời. Đây là dấu hiệu để phân biệt công ty với các tổ chức khác như hội từ thiện, các hội đoàn chuyên nghiệp được thành lập và hoạt động nhằm mục đích phi kinh doanh. Những sự liên kết không nhằm mục đích kinh doanh được gọi là hiệp hội chứ không gọi là công ty. Ở Cộng hòa Liên bang Đức, các loại hội không có mục đích kinh doanh tuy được gọi là công ty nhưng đó đều là công ty dân sự, chịu sự điều chỉnh của Bộ luật Dân sự chứ không phải Bộ luật Thương mại [30]; [23]. 1.2. Công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn một thành viên – một loại hình công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn Để hiểu rõ hơn về công ty TNHH một thành viên, trước hết cần tìm hiểu công ty TNHH truyền thống, có nghĩa là công ty TNHH nhiều thành viên, bởi công ty TNHH một thành viên là một biến tướng khá đặc biệt của công ty TNHH nhiều thành viên. Trên thế giới, người ta chia ra hai loại hình công ty phổ biến là: công ty đối nhân và công ty đối vốn. Công ty TNHH là một loại hình công ty đối vốn - lại hình mà chỉ quan tâm đến phần vốn góp của thành viên. Công ty TNHH xuất hiện đầu tiên ở Đức vào năm 1892, sau đó được công nhận và phát triển
  17. 17. 12 ở Pháp, Italia, Tây Ban Nha, các nước khác ở Châu Âu lục địa và Nam Mỹ. Từ đó đến này, các công ty TNHH phát triển rất nhanh chóng về mặt số lượng và trở thành một trong những loại hình công ty phổ biến nhất trên thế giới. Sự xuất hiện của loại hình công ty này đã đáp ứng được đòi hỏi của thực tiễn đời sống kinh doanh đặt ra trên cả ba phương diện: Thứ nhất, trong hoàn cảnh lịch sử lúc bấy giờ, bên cạnh các công ty cổ phần có quy mô lớn trong xã hội, xuất hiện nhu cầu đầu tư vừa và nhỏ. Mô hình công ty cổ phần với quy chế pháp lý phức tạp và khắt khe tỏ ra không thích hợp với khuynh hướng đầu tư vừa và nhỏ, ít thành viên và nhất là các thành viên thường biết rõ về nhau, tin cậy lẫn nhau. Thứ hai, trong kinh doanh, các thương gia vừa muốn tận dụng khả năng “đối vốn” của công ty cổ phần đồng thời không muốn chịu những quy chế pháp lý khắt khe của công ty cổ phần. Họ muốn có một mô hình công ty mới giải quyết được mâu thuẫn đó. Thứ ba, các thành viên của công ty không muốn chịu trách nhiệm vô hạn như đối với công ty hợp danh. Công ty TNHH là mô hình liên kết mới đã ra đời, đáp ứng được 4 yêu cầu: quy mô nhỏ, số lượng thành viên ít, quy chế pháp lý đơn giản và chịu trách nhiệm hữu hạn. Nó đã kết hợp được ưu điểm về chế độ chịu trách nhiệm hữu hạn của công ty đối vốn với ưu điểm về sự quen biết nhau giữa các thành viên của công ty đối nhân, đồng thời khắc phục được nhược điểm về quy chế quản lý phức tạp của công ty đối vốn và nhược điểm của việc không phân chia được rủi ro trong công ty đối nhân. Điều đáng lưu ý là pháp luật các nước quy định tính chất của công ty TNHH không giống nhau. Ví dụ: Pháp luật Cộng hòa Liên bang Đức coi công ty TNHH là công ty đối vốn, nó là một pháp nhân hoạt động độc lập, các thành viên của công ty không có tư cách thương gia. Trong khi đó, Bộ luật
  18. 18. 13 Thương mại Cộng hòa Pháp lại xếp công ty TNHH vào loại công ty đối nhân với lý do thành viên của công ty này thường quen biết nhau, tin cậy nhau giống như trong công ty đối nhân. Tuy vậy, khuynh hướng chung đều coi công ty TNHH là loại hình công ty trung gian giữa công ty đối nhân và công ty đối vốn vì bản thân nó vừa mang đặc trưng của một công ty đối nhân (các thành viên quen biết nhau), lại vừa có tính chất của công ty đối vốn (các thành viên chỉ chịu trách nhiệm về mọi khoản nợ của công ty trong phạm vi số vốn của họ đóng góp vào công ty). Công ty TNHH có những đặc trưng cơ bản như sau: Thứ nhất, công ty TNHH là một pháp nhân độc lập. Địa vị pháp lý này quyết định chế độ trách nhiệm của công ty. Thứ hai, thành viên công ty không nhiều và thường là những người quen biết nhau. Thứ ba, vốn điều lệ chia thành từng phần, mỗi thành viên có thể góp nhiều, ít khác nhau. Trong Điều lệ công ty phải ghi rõ vốn ban đầu. Nếu khi thành lập công ty mà các thành viên chưa đóng góp đủ phần vốn góp thì công ty bị coi là vô hiệu. Công ty phải bảo toàn vốn ban đầu. Nguyên tắc này thể hiện rõ trong quá trình góp vốn, sử dụng vốn và phân chia lợi nhuận để đảm bảo an toàn cho chủ nợ và cho những người góp vốn. Thứ tư, phần vốn góp không thể hiện dưới hình thức cổ phiếu và rất khó chuyển nhượng ra bên ngoài. Như vậy, các thành viên công ty TNHH dù đã góp đủ phần vốn góp của mình vẫn không được cấp một thứ chứng khoán nào đồng thành lập công ty. Pháp luật các nước thường quy định như vậy vì trong công ty TNHH cũng như trong công ty hợp danh, sự tín nhiệm giữa các thành viên là một yếu tố quan trọng. Thành viên là những người quen biết nhau, tín nhiệm lẫn nhau. Nếu các thành viên được cấp chứng khoán về phần vốn góp của mình, họ sẽ có khả năng chuyển nhượng vốn góp này cho một
  19. 19. 14 người xa lạ không quen biết. Phần vốn góp của các thành viên chỉ có thể được chuyển nhượng ra bên ngoài trong khuôn khổ những điều kiện do luật định. Ví dụ: phải được ¾ số thành viên đồng ý... Các thành viên của công ty có thể góp vốn bằng tiền hoặc hiện vật. Nếu góp vốn bằng hiện vật thì phải xác định giá trị của chúng. Thứ năm, trong quá trình hoạt động, công ty TNHH không được phép công khai huy động vốn trong công chúng (không được phát hành cổ phiếu). Công ty TNHH một thành viên còn được gọi với tênkhác là “công ty TNHH một chủ” (Tiếng Anh là Sole member limited liabilitycompany). Công ty TNHH một chủ ra đời là hệ quả pháp lý đặc biệt của quá trình phát triển của công ty TNHH khi toàn bộ tài sản của một công ty TNHH nhiều thành viên (vì những lý do khác nhau) đã chuyển vào tay một thành viên duy nhất. Ví dụ, khi một thành viên của công ty TNHH có hai thành viên chết, hoặc một thành viên ra khỏi công ty. Trong trường hợp này, nếu công ty đang hoạt động có hiệu quả, pháp luật nhiều nước cho phép công ty này tiếp tục tồn tại, không phải chuyển đổi hình thức, cũng như không bị phụ thuộc phải giải thể công ty. Như vậy, công ty TNHH từ chỗ có nhiều chủ sở hữu đã trở thành công ty chỉ có một chủ, từ chỗ có nhiều thành viên đã trở thành công ty chỉ có một thành viên. Sau này, trong quá trình phát triển, công ty TNHH một chủ đã được thành lập mới và không ngừng tăng lên về số lượng.  Quan niệm về công ty TNHH một thành viên trên thế giới Quan niệm về công ty TNHH một thành viên ở các nước trên thế giới có sự khác biệt. Hệ thống pháp luật của Đức, Anh, Hoa Kỳ đều ghi nhận và có những quy định cụ thể về loại hình công ty TNHH một chủ. Luật Công ty TNHH của Cộng hòa Liên bang Đức đã định nghĩa: “Công ty TNHH do một hay nhiều người sáng lập trên cơ sở những quy định của Luật và theo đó có
  20. 20. 15 mục đích hoạt động được pháp luật cho phép” [22]. Bộ luật Dân sự Cộng hòa Pháp quy định: “Công ty có thể được thành lập trong những trường hợp do Luật định bằng hành vi ý chí của một người” [25]. Trong khi đó pháp luật Mỹ không đưa ra quan niệm cụ thể về công ty TNHH một thành viên mà chỉ quy định trong Luật Thương mại Mỹ: luật pháp cho phép thành lập công ty TNHH một chủ [26]. Như vậy, tính đặc thù của công ty TNHH một thành viên ở các nước trên thế giới so với các loại hình công ty nói chung đó là không có sự liên kết giữa hai hay nhiều cá nhân, tổ chức để thành lập công ty, mà một cá nhân có thể độc lập thành lập công ty. Loại hình công ty này được pháp luật các nước thừa nhận xuất phát từ những lý do cơ bản sau: Thứ nhất, đó là một sự đáp ứng các yêu cầu của thực tiễn kinh doanh. Sự xuất hiện của những “hợp đồng công ty giả cách” trong khi vốn của toàn bộ công ty thuộc về một người; hoặc trường hợp khác trong quá trình hoạt động vì nhiều nguyên nhân khác nhau đã làm cho công ty TNHH chỉ còn một người hoặc trên thực tế, công ty TNHH một chủ đã tồn tại từ trước đó rất lâu một cách trá hình dưới nhiều hình thức... Do đó, cần phải thừa nhận chính thức loại hình công ty này về mặt pháp lý. Thứ hai, trong hệ thống kinh tế thị trường, chế độ TNHH tạo điều kiện cho các nhà kinh doanh hạn chế rủi ro bằng cách chia sẻ trách nhiệm cho nhiều người. Chính chế độ TNHH này giúp các nhà kinh doanh mạnh dạn đầu tư vào bất kỳ lĩnh vực kinh tế nào có lợi cho xã hội. Trường hợp phải chịu trách nhiệm vô hạn, họ không dám đầu tư vào những khu vực có rủi ro lớn và như vậy sẽ gây tổn hại đến lợi ích chung của toàn xã hội. Đây là lý do cơ bản nhất cho sự ra đời và phát triển của công ty TNHH một chủ. Thứ ba, việc thừa nhận loại hình công ty TNHH một chủ tạo điều kiện
  21. 21. 16 thuận lợi cho các cá nhân, pháp nhân lựa chọn hình thức kinh doanh phù hợp trong điều kiện nền kinh tế thị trường phát triển. Loại hình công ty TNHH “mở” uyển chuyển này cho phép tăng cường tích tụ và tập trung tư bản, khả năng chuyển dịch vốn đầu tư mà không làm mất đi bản chất pháp lý của doanh nghiệp.  Quan niệm công ty TNHH một thành viên ở Việt Nam Pháp luật Việt Nam trước đây cũng không ghi nhận công Mã tài liệu : 600440 Tải đầy đủ luận văn theo 2 cách : - Link tải dưới bình luận . - Nhắn tin zalo 0932091562 1.

