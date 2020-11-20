Career Portfolio - A Step Ahead of the Competition (11-20)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Career Portfolio ► A Step Ahead of the Competition Linda D. Woodard, Ed.D. © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Righ...
Multiple years of experience in secondary and higher education organizations  Executive Leadership in community colleges ...
Purpose of Presentation The importance of a career portfolio Contents of a professional portfolio Getting started Pack...
What is a Career Portfolio? © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 4
Career Portfolio A portfolio is a personalized collection of your materials and artifacts. Portfolios are now used in the ...
Why Create a Career Portfolio? It tells the most important story: your story through a chronicle of your work. It provides...
Why Create a Career Portfolio? In short, a career portfolio:  Draws attention to key information about you  Provides lin...
Other Uses of Career Portfolios Annual performance reviews Promotion and raises Secure consulting business Demonstrate...
Career Portfolio Contents © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 9
Contents Table of Contents Customized Cover Letter (vision statement, purpose of portfolio Résumé or CV References Re...
Contents Certificates/Licenses Professional Affiliations Published work/Projects Awards Military Badges/Awards/Certfi...
Cover Letter Table of Contents Customized Cover Letter (vision statement, purpose of portfolio) Résumé or CV Reference...
Your Cover Letter Your cover letter should include: A statement that speaks to the purpose of the portfolio. A vision st...
Recommendations Table of Contents Customized Cover Letter (vision statement, purpose of portfolio) Résumé or CV Refere...
Recommendation Statement Thank you for agreeing to write a statement of recommendation for Linda D. Woodard, President, LD...
Sample Recommendation Statement Linda Woodard's efforts to lead and ensure accurate, transparent and professional communic...
Sample Recommendation Statement I have had the opportunity to work with Ms. Woodard over the past three years as an admini...
Getting Started © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 18
First Things First • Decide on the sections in your portfolio • Get file folders to collect your artifacts • Don’t worry a...
Packaging Your Portfolio Your portfolio is a representation of your professional side. Make it unique but not gaudy. Br...
Packaging Samples The first two are Avery customized binders; the one on the far right is a binder purchased at Staples. ©...
Packaging Samples © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 22
Sample Portfolio https://www.slideshare.net/ldwgroup/career-portfolio-example- 93870044 © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup...
Opening Your Interview Let the laminated card speak for you! These 5x7 laminated cards can be your introduction item. Do y...
The Interview © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 25
Portfolio & the Interview • Do not use it as a crutch but know every aspect of your portfolio – it is a story about you! •...
The TX After the Interview Now that you have made a great impression during the interview with your career portfolio, now ...
e-Portfolios © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 28
e-Portfolios • Once you complete the hardcopy version of your portfolio, it is a relatively simple task to create an elect...
e-Portfolios Advantages • Corrections can be made in real time • Can send the portfolio link to companies to review • Can ...
e-Portfolios Disadvantages • Must have Internet connectivity to open and review • Need to be sure the person receiving is ...
Sample e-Portfolio LINDA D. WOODARD, ED.D. ePorfolio for Linda D. Woodard https://lindawoodard.myefolio.com/Home © 2020 LD...
e-Portfolio Platforms www.efolioworld.com This is efolio’s for profit side. Annual fee is less than $20 per year. You can ...
e-Portfolio Platforms www.weebly.com Weebly is based in San Francisco and is a website and eCommerce service founded on th...
e-Portfolio Platforms https://carbonmade.com Carbonmade is a free service that allows you to create a short portfolio. It ...
An Online Profile © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 36
What’s Online About You? Start out by Googling your name: Go to Google.com and put your name in: “FName LName “. Hit enter...
Select the Right Online Profile for You There are many online profile vendors that offer a variety of types of profiles. L...
Online Profiles www.linkedin.com LinkedIn is the world’s largest professional network with over 722+ million members (as o...
Online Profiles https://www.indeed.com/ Indeed is a résumé service that uses a vertical search engine to search for jobs. ...
Thank You! © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) “Thefuturedependso...
Linda Woodard, Ed.D. Email: lindawoodard1@outlook.com Office: 866-649-6194 Cell: 216-496-4598 www.ldwgroup.biz © 2020 LDW ...
Career Portfolio - A Step Ahead of the Competition (11-20)

  1. 1. Career Portfolio ► A Step Ahead of the Competition Linda D. Woodard, Ed.D. © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only)
  2. 2. Multiple years of experience in secondary and higher education organizations  Executive Leadership in community colleges & K-12  Majority of those years in workforce and career development  Program designer and planner Small business owner  Certified WDP, Certified GCDF Instructor, Certified John Maxwell Coach & Trainer  Certified PRW, Certified Program Planner, Certified Career Services Provider  Experienced One-Stop Operator (CareerSource LWDBs Region 8 and Region 12) Education  Doctorate in Education – Community College Leadership  Master of Science -Business Management  Bachelor of Science Degree - Mechanical Engineering © 2020 LDW Group LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 2 Linda Woodard, Ed.D. Introduction
  3. 3. Purpose of Presentation The importance of a career portfolio Contents of a professional portfolio Getting started Packaging your portfolio Using a portfolio during an interview Using e-career portfolios Electronic portfolio platforms Selecting the right online profile platform © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 3
  4. 4. What is a Career Portfolio? © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 4
  5. 5. Career Portfolio A portfolio is a personalized collection of your materials and artifacts. Portfolios are now used in the career development process to help job seekers provide a more enhanced display of your professional experiences. Career portfolios can be in hardcopy form or e-version. The portfolio leaves a more complete picture of you as a professional. **This document is to be used during the interview phase and not as the initial document that you submit to a company when making application for the job. It is important to know that this does not replace the résumé. © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 5
  6. 6. Why Create a Career Portfolio? It tells the most important story: your story through a chronicle of your work. It provides a richer account of your accomplishments than just a résumé. It becomes a gift to your future self, providing a great satisfaction when you review your portfolio, which you should do often. Elizabeth Aurbach c 2005–2006, Aurbach & Associates, Inc Regardless of purpose, portfolios document skills and accomplishments through examples of work. In a tough job market, if done well, a career portfolio will set you apart from your competition! Shows that you went the extra mile! 6 © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only)
  7. 7. Why Create a Career Portfolio? In short, a career portfolio:  Draws attention to key information about you  Provides links that connect you with an opportunity  Makes the key intangibles tangible  Adds to your credibility  Builds confidence Frank Satterthwaite and Gary D’Orsi, The Career Portfolio Workbook © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 7
  8. 8. Other Uses of Career Portfolios Annual performance reviews Promotion and raises Secure consulting business Demonstrate college performance and activities Get a volunteer assignment © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 8
  9. 9. Career Portfolio Contents © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 9
  10. 10. Contents Table of Contents Customized Cover Letter (vision statement, purpose of portfolio Résumé or CV References Recommendations and/or recommendation statements Transcripts (optional) © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 10
  11. 11. Contents Certificates/Licenses Professional Affiliations Published work/Projects Awards Military Badges/Awards/Certfications Presentations/Workshops Anything else that can tell your story! © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 11
  12. 12. Cover Letter Table of Contents Customized Cover Letter (vision statement, purpose of portfolio) Résumé or CV References Recommendations and/or recommendation statements Transcripts (optional) © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 12
  13. 13. Your Cover Letter Your cover letter should include: A statement that speaks to the purpose of the portfolio. A vision statement that aligns with the company’s vision and mission. A summary of your experience that is relevant to the specific job with key words from the position posting. © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 13
  14. 14. Recommendations Table of Contents Customized Cover Letter (vision statement, purpose of portfolio) Résumé or CV References Recommendations and/or recommendation statements Transcripts (optional) © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 14
  15. 15. Recommendation Statement Thank you for agreeing to write a statement of recommendation for Linda D. Woodard, President, LDW Group LLC. Please contact me if you have any questions. I plan to use this information for inclusion in my professional career portfolio. When writing your recommendation, it need be no more than a few sentences (3-4) that providing some detail relative to the following: • dates of services provided to your organization (program design, proposal writing assistance, technical assistance, etc.) • type of service provided (training, program design, etc.) • why the LDW Group was selected • the quality of the services provided by Linda Woodard, LDW Group LLC I would appreciate it if you could forward the recommendation to the email address listed below by June 15, 2018. If you elect to offer a full letter of recommendation, please provide the information your agency’s letterhead and email the letter to me as a Word or pdf document. Again, thank you for your support. The LDW Group enjoyed serving your organization. © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 15
  16. 16. Sample Recommendation Statement Linda Woodard's efforts to lead and ensure accurate, transparent and professional communication of the Closed Schools' Transition Teams were the Corner Stone of what has been viewed as one of CMSD's first successful Transformation Initiatives. Linda Woodard possesses the capacity and expertise needed to guide exemplary communication practices that would be essential for the success of CMSD's Transformation Plan. July 13, 2010 Daniel Jones, Head of Closed/Relocation Schools, Cleveland Metropolitan School District © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 16
  17. 17. Sample Recommendation Statement I have had the opportunity to work with Ms. Woodard over the past three years as an administrator colleague and know firsthand that she demonstrates a deep passion and the strong skills necessary to be an effective leader within any educational system. As part of our educational outreach mission, for the District, we provide a number of community forums and Saturday workshops for parents, students, and community members throughout the school year and during summer months. Ms. Woodard always brings a strong set of organizational and collaborative skills to the team as part of the scope of work for District outreach. In closing, Linda Woodard, would make an excellent hire and I am positive you will be pleased by her caliber of work! July 26, 2010 Sara Goode, Deputy Chief of Curriculum & Instruction, Cleveland Metropolitan School District © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 17
  18. 18. Getting Started © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 18
  19. 19. First Things First • Decide on the sections in your portfolio • Get file folders to collect your artifacts • Don’t worry about time; just collect the information • Create your portfolio as a Word document • Scan certificates as jpg’s then copy and paste them into your Word portfolio document • Use high quality paper (28lb or 32lb) for printing your final document • Use tabs to separate the sections of your portfolio • Use sheet protectors for brochures or other items that you wish to display • Make sure that your portfolio has a consistent look throughout • The cleaner the look the better; fancy does not always mean better © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 19
  20. 20. Packaging Your Portfolio Your portfolio is a representation of your professional side. Make it unique but not gaudy. Bring multiple copies of the finished portfolio to the interview. • Avery.com: affordable and easy customized binders • Galleryleather.com: leather portfolios • Kinkos/Staples: for reproduction of your portfolio with different bindings © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 20
  21. 21. Packaging Samples The first two are Avery customized binders; the one on the far right is a binder purchased at Staples. © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 21
  22. 22. Packaging Samples © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 22
  23. 23. Sample Portfolio https://www.slideshare.net/ldwgroup/career-portfolio-example- 93870044 © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 23
  24. 24. Opening Your Interview Let the laminated card speak for you! These 5x7 laminated cards can be your introduction item. Do you have a quick answer to the that question: Tell me about yourself? © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 24
  25. 25. The Interview © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 25
  26. 26. Portfolio & the Interview • Do not use it as a crutch but know every aspect of your portfolio – it is a story about you! • Make sure that you bring multiple copies so that everyone on the interview panel has a copy. • Behavioral interviews are excellent for directing the interview panel to various tabs/sections that highlight specific work or projects. You can take the interviewers to the tabs in your portfolio to speak about those projects. © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 26
  27. 27. The TX After the Interview Now that you have made a great impression during the interview with your career portfolio, now make an even greater one with a video thank you. You can be creative as you want. There is power in video. You can record a video thank you with Zoom, Teams or many other video services; use the URL to send out. © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 27
  28. 28. e-Portfolios © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 28
  29. 29. e-Portfolios • Once you complete the hardcopy version of your portfolio, it is a relatively simple task to create an electronic version. • You will be copying and pasting your Word documents into a web-based electronic format. © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 29
  30. 30. e-Portfolios Advantages • Corrections can be made in real time • Can send the portfolio link to companies to review • Can change design in real time • Saves on reproduction costs © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 30
  31. 31. e-Portfolios Disadvantages • Must have Internet connectivity to open and review • Need to be sure the person receiving is tech savvy (does not mind web-based resources) © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 31
  32. 32. Sample e-Portfolio LINDA D. WOODARD, ED.D. ePorfolio for Linda D. Woodard https://lindawoodard.myefolio.com/Home © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 32
  33. 33. e-Portfolio Platforms www.efolioworld.com This is efolio’s for profit side. Annual fee is less than $20 per year. You can also create multiple portfolios. Very user friendly with some patience. https://lindawoodard.myefolio.com/ldwgroupllc/Home (I have multiple portfolios on this platform.) © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 33
  34. 34. e-Portfolio Platforms www.weebly.com Weebly is based in San Francisco and is a website and eCommerce service founded on the belief that anyone should have the tools to take their business from idea to launch to growth. You can set up a free website which gives you Free SSL Security and a 3rd party embed code. You can pay monthly and get additional features. Many free templates available. © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 34
  35. 35. e-Portfolio Platforms https://carbonmade.com Carbonmade is a free service that allows you to create a short portfolio. It has limited capabilities with the free version; you have 5 projects, 35 images, and no videos. If you upgrade, you pay a monthly fee less than $20/month and get to add more photos and video and personalize the landing page. Some issues with saving work; fairly user friendly. © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 35
  36. 36. An Online Profile © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 36
  37. 37. What’s Online About You? Start out by Googling your name: Go to Google.com and put your name in: “FName LName “. Hit enter and see what comes up! www.google.com Some facts: 80% of employers research prospective candidates online (Face Book, LinkedIn, You Tube, etc.) so make sure your online presence is professional and accurate. Your résumé must have key words because most job boards use ATS which scan for specific words when matching for jobs. LinkedIn is the most accepted professional profile site that employers use. © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 37
  38. 38. Select the Right Online Profile for You There are many online profile vendors that offer a variety of types of profiles. Listed next are highlights of a couple of free services that provide ease of creation and provide an URL for sharing and search optimization. © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 38
  39. 39. Online Profiles www.linkedin.com LinkedIn is the world’s largest professional network with over 722+ million members (as of 11-2020) from over 200 countries and is growing rapidly. LinkedIn connects you to your trusted contacts and helps you exchange knowledge, ideas, and opportunities with a broader network of professionals. This is a free service and one of the best networking services available. At a minimum, everyone should have a LinkedIn profile. https://www.linkedin.com/in/lindawoodard 39 © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 39
  40. 40. Online Profiles https://www.indeed.com/ Indeed is a résumé service that uses a vertical search engine to search for jobs. You can set up your account to seek certain types of jobs. You don’t have to set up an account; if an employer is interested in your résumé then they contact Indeed. Your detailed contact information is only publically displayed (city and state only). It is also an open search engine so you can see how others are posting their résumés. Very user friendly and free. www.indeed.com/me/lindadwoodard © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 40
  41. 41. Thank You! © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) “Thefuturedependsonwhatyoudo today.” -MahatmaGandhi 41
  42. 42. Linda Woodard, Ed.D. Email: lindawoodard1@outlook.com Office: 866-649-6194 Cell: 216-496-4598 www.ldwgroup.biz © 2020 LDW Group, LLC www.ldwgroup.biz All Rights Reserved (Reproduction by Permission Only) 42

