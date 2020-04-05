https://www.LloydDobsonArtist.com Lloyd Dobson Artist Virtual Gallery so now you can view and purchase from your couch.. Plus you get a 20% discount and FREE shipping if you live in the USA by applying the following code 20THANKS.



My paintings hang in private collections throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Slovakia, New Zealand, and Switzerland.



Born in Kansas City, Missouri and raised in Independence, Missouri. I studied art in high school and college where I was blessed to win numerous art awards and ribbons. In Missouri I studied under the late artist Andrew Thoman.



On the West Coast I studied under California artist Bert Carter. and during this period entered many art shows where I continued to win ribbons for hmy work.



I have a love for God’s beautiful earth creations and they all inspire my oil paintings which start many times with on location watercolor sketches or photos and then back to the studio to capture God’s beauty.



In 2007 Lloyd moved to Treasure Island, Florida where Florida’s west coast now seem to influence my paintings. In 2013 I moved to the Siesta Key – Sarasota area and close to my son and granddaughters, where they have invigorated me to continue capturing God’s palette.



