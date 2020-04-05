Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.LloydDobsonArtist.com GALLERY
The Siesta Key Room
The Siesta Key Bars Room
Additional Oil Paintings at Website
The Key West Room
The Bob Marley Room
Cars & Trucks Room
The VW Room
The Boat Room
You Have Virtually Toured Some Of My Paintings And Purchase From The Couch During The Coronavirus Outbreak I s Easy.
Send Me Your Oil Painting Choices From My Website And a Photo Of The Room(s) You Plan To Hang Them On And I will Send You A Photo Showing Them On The Wall.
Here Are A Couple Of Examples
Born in Kansas City, Missouri and raised in Independence, Missouri. Lloyd studied art in high school and college where he ...
On the West Coast he studied under California artist Bert Carter. Lloyd entered many art shows where he continued to win r...
Lloyd's love of God’s beautiful earth creations inspire his oil paintings which start many times with on location watercol...
In 2007 Lloyd moved to Treasure Island, Florida where Florida’s west coast now seem to influence his paintings. In 2013 Ll...
If you visit or are from the Siesta Key - Sarasota area, you can find his original tropical beach themed oil paintings at ...
“Have a Beachey Kind of Day In Your Heart and Attitude!”
https://www.LloydDobsonArtist.com Lloyd Dobson Artist Virtual Gallery so now you can view and purchase from your couch.. Plus you get a 20% discount and FREE shipping if you live in the USA by applying the following code 20THANKS.

My paintings hang in private collections throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Slovakia, New Zealand, and Switzerland.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri and raised in Independence, Missouri. I studied art in high school and college where I was blessed to win numerous art awards and ribbons. In Missouri I studied under the late artist Andrew Thoman.

On the West Coast I studied under California artist Bert Carter. and during this period entered many art shows where I continued to win ribbons for hmy work.

I have a love for God’s beautiful earth creations and they all inspire my oil paintings which start many times with on location watercolor sketches or photos and then back to the studio to capture God’s beauty.

In 2007 Lloyd moved to Treasure Island, Florida where Florida’s west coast now seem to influence my paintings. In 2013 I moved to the Siesta Key – Sarasota area and close to my son and granddaughters, where they have invigorated me to continue capturing God’s palette.

IF YOU ARE WATCHING THIS ON YOUTUBE, PLEASE CLICK THE "LIKE" & "SUBSCRIBE" TO MY CHANNEL. If you are reading this post, please comment and "Share" Have a beachy kind of day!

Lloyd Dobson Artist Virtual Gallery

×