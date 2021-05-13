Team Three-O-Five presentation - LDA Class of 2020-21

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Team Three-O-Five Kara, Rick, Ben, Mindy and Steve LDA Graduation May 13, 2021
Introduction • Who we are • Our colors • Team name • Who is Box of Balloons? • Why we chose to work with them
Project Description “We will work and organize on behalf of the Janesville chapter of Box of Balloons (JBoB) to ensure tha...
Project Goals 1. Double the drop-off locations 2. Establish business support 3. Raise $5,000
Challenges • Pandemic • Virtual communication • Maintaining team engagement • Logistics of expanding JBoB’s reach • Accoun...
Fundraising
Fundraising • In the fall we had lots of ideas on how to reach our goal. • Meat raffle – Relatively easy way to raise $$$$...
Fundraising, cont. • 50/50 Raffle – In the fall we identified this as a viable fundraising option. – Per State Statute we ...
Fundraising, cont. • Other fundraising options we briefly explored. – Wine pull – Paint Night • Continued to struggle with...
Fundraising, cont. • We found our groove in 2021! • Started meshing as a team! • Identified realistic fundraisers!
Fundraising, cont. • Scoopie Night • Social Media Fundraising w/ our personal networks • Cold calls/visiting businesses di...
Fundraising, cont. • Scoopie Night • February 8th 4:00 PM -8:00 PM • $367.00
Fundraising, cont. • Social Media Fundraiser • Team 305 Facebook page • Raised $1100.00
Fundraising, cont. • Cold calls/visiting businesses directly • Visited and or called 62 businesses • Raised $5,156.86 • Th...
Fundraising, cont. TOTAL FUNDRAISING……… $6,958.62
Lessons Learned • Meeting virtually vs. in person • Fundraising is hard (37%) • Real Colors matter • Leadership
Impact • Growth as leaders • More children will feel celebrated on their special day • Larger support network for JBoB • S...
Impact, cont. “Today we are officially partnering with ALL Janesville School District elementary schools. Because of the a...
What’s next • 2nd birthday bonanza June 19th, JFM • Curated box fundraiser • Expanded Janesville connections • Evansville ...
Thank you!
Thank you, cont. • Our families! • Donors and Build-a-Box partners who supported our project! Questions?
Team Three-O-Five presentation - LDA Class of 2020-21
Team Three-O-Five presentation - LDA Class of 2020-21

Remember when you were a kid celebrating your birthday? Can you imagine not being able to give a child or grandchild you love a birthday party due to financial or other hardships?

Volunteers and donors for the Janesville chapter of Box of Balloons, a Wisconsin-based 501(c)(3), help package a birthday party kit in a box catered to the wishes and desires of the birthday child. Inside the decorated box are tableware and cupcakes, party activities and favors for up to six children, decorations, candles, and a birthday gift.

Requests for birthday boxes come to Janesville Box of Balloons co-leaders from social workers at local schools and shelters. There is no direct contact with the child, and the child understands that the party and gift come from the parent(s) or caregiver(s).

Team Three-O-Five strives to assist Janesville Box of Balloons raise money, increase awareness, and expand its outreach so that more boxes can be filled for Rock County children in the future.

Our goals are to raise $5,000 to build 50 boxes and stabilize funding through local business support. Will you help Janesville Box of Balloons spread kindness like confetti?

