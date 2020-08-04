Citas apa 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Manual de Estilo de la APA Séptima Edición Preparado por: Lizzie Colón Rodríguez
Objetivo 04/08/2020 • Conocer los cambios de la séptima edición del Manual de la American Psychological Association para e...
Importancia de las citas Las citas en un trabajo son sumamente importantes ya que le damos reconocimiento a los autores de...
Cuando Citar 04/08/2020 Cite las obras de aquéllos cuyas ideas, teorías o investigaciones han influido directamente en su ...
Cantidad de citas El número de fuentes que usted cite en su trabajo variará de acuerdo con el propósito del artículo. En u...
•Directa •Indirecta •Secundaria Tipos de Citas LCR 2019
Citas directas 04/08/2020 LCR 2019 Las citas directas deben ser precisas, seguir las palabras, la ortografía y la puntuaci...
Citas directas cont. LCR 2019 Todas las citas deberán ir a doble espacio. Para omitir material dentro de una cita utilice ...
Citas directas cont. • Las citas en el texto debe aparecer en la lista de referencias. • Si usted quiere enfatizar palabra...
Cita directa menor de 40 palabras Cuando va a citar un escrito menor de 40 palabras debe colocar las comillas dobles ” ” e...
04/08/2020 LCR 2019 11 Cita menor de 40 palabras
Cita mayor de 40 palabras Cuando va a citar un texto de más de 40 palabras debe colocar una sangría al escrito “tipo bloqu...
04/08/2020 LCR 2019
La psicología a nivel mundial ha experimentado muchos cambios. Pérez Solís (2011) establece que: La Psicología ha experime...
Cita indirecta LCR 2019 Se expresan las ideas de un autor en las palabras de usted No se utiliza las dobles comillas, ni e...
Pérez Solís (2011) estable que los programas de estudios de psicología contempla un modelo de tres a cuatro años. 04/08/20...
Fuentes secundarias • Son citas que aparecen dentro de los recursos informativos que usted consulta. • No omita citas cont...
Fuentes Secundarias El hospital San Alfonso ”por estar sin enfermos se usaba como escuela” (Coll y Toste, 1909 citado en R...
04/08/2020 LCR 2019 19
Cuando falta información para construir la cita Tomado del blog de la American Psychological Association
Formas de citar LCR 2019 Colón (2019) establece que citar es importante en un trabajo de investigación para que no le acus...
04/08/2020
Máximo de autores en una cita • El máximo de autores en una cita es dos, con tres o más autores debe incluir el apellido d...
LCR 2019
Citas como parte de la narración •En un párrafo no se escribe el año en una segunda cita que sea parte de la narración. LC...
Referencias American Psychological Association. (2020). Publication manual of the American Psychological Association (7th ...
