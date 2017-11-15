Questions?? @MaricopaOER
Lisa C. Young, Project Tri-Chair Matthew Bloom, OER Steering Team Member
OER Enhancements Technology additions that add additional value to OER through their potential impact on student success.
Pros & Cons of OER Enhancements ◻ Why use OER Enhancements ◻ What do faculty think?
OER Considerations ◻ Licensing ◻ Enhancement ◻ Early and continued access to materials
OER Enhancement Fee + -
How are you addressing this? OER Enhancement Fee
Questions??Questions? @MaricopaOER Graphic design by Sam Fraulino
2017 open ed conference:Expanding Opportunities: Enhancing OER with tools and technologies
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2017 open ed conference:Expanding Opportunities: Enhancing OER with tools and technologies

13 views

Published on

A number of tools and technologies have been developed to support and enhance open educational resources. Some of these tools and technologies are designed to make adoption of OER easier for the faculty member, while others have the potential and have been proven to have positive impacts on student success. Many of the providers of these tools and technologies have new funding models designed to protect the tenets of OER related to access to materials on day one as well as after the class has ended.

The Maricopa Community Colleges have addressed this influx of new funding models with the development of an OER Enhancement Fee that is charged with tuition, only when an ‘OER Enhancement’ is being provided. This session will provide information on how the fee came to fruition, challenges with implementing the fee and some of the strategies used to make it a success and institutionalize its use in the schedule building process.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

2017 open ed conference:Expanding Opportunities: Enhancing OER with tools and technologies

  1. 1. Questions?? @MaricopaOER
  2. 2. Lisa C. Young, Project Tri-Chair Matthew Bloom, OER Steering Team Member
  3. 3. OER Enhancements Technology additions that add additional value to OER through their potential impact on student success.
  4. 4. Pros & Cons of OER Enhancements ◻ Why use OER Enhancements ◻ What do faculty think?
  5. 5. OER Considerations ◻ Licensing ◻ Enhancement ◻ Early and continued access to materials
  6. 6. OER Enhancement Fee + -
  7. 7. How are you addressing this? OER Enhancement Fee
  8. 8. Questions??Questions? @MaricopaOER Graphic design by Sam Fraulino

×