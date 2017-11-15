A number of tools and technologies have been developed to support and enhance open educational resources. Some of these tools and technologies are designed to make adoption of OER easier for the faculty member, while others have the potential and have been proven to have positive impacts on student success. Many of the providers of these tools and technologies have new funding models designed to protect the tenets of OER related to access to materials on day one as well as after the class has ended.



The Maricopa Community Colleges have addressed this influx of new funding models with the development of an OER Enhancement Fee that is charged with tuition, only when an ‘OER Enhancement’ is being provided. This session will provide information on how the fee came to fruition, challenges with implementing the fee and some of the strategies used to make it a success and institutionalize its use in the schedule building process.

