Peticao0014 210413180413

EXCELENTÍSSIMO SENHOR MINISTRO RICARDO LEWANDOWSKI, DD. RELATOR DA RECLAMAÇÃO N.° 43.007/PR NO SUPREMO TRIBUNAL FEDERAL. “...
2 — I — Síntese do Necessário 1. Consoante está historiado nos presentes autos, o primeiro pedido de acesso pleno ao acord...
3 3. Insta sublinhar, para perplexidade da Defesa Técnica do Reclamante, que a cada nova decisão proferida por esse e. Min...
4 impulsos, inclusive aqueles que possivelmente, segundo os elementos indiciários disponíveis6 , foram planejados fora do ...
5 integridade baseado no algorítimo Secure Hash Algorithm (SHA) de 256 bits, cujos resultados foram registrados em arquivo...
6 9. Pois bem, referida decisão proferida por esse e. Min. Relator RICARDO LEWANDOWSKI em 29.12.2020 e ratificada pela Col...
7 11. Também para atingir esses objetivos espúrios, a “lava jato”, segundo os próprios diálogos mantidos entre os seus mem...
8 12. As mensagens também mostram que os procuradores da “lava jato” formulavam denúncias com a intenção de constranger os...
9 14. Para além da obsessão dos procuradores da extinta “força-tarefa” para com o Reclamante, as mensagens analisadas aind...
10 17. É o que se verifica, ilustrativamente, na mensagem abaixo, encaminhada pelo procurador da República DELTAN DALLAGNO...
11 comprometam com a agenda” da própria “lava jato” é de clareza solar de acordo com os novos documentos analisados. 20. P...
12 Diante dessa notícia, encaminhe-se à Excelentíssima Senhora Corregedora-Geral do Ministério Público Federal, para ciênc...
13 informações sobre as cooperações jurídicas realizadas no bojo da extinta Força Tarefa Lava Jato; e ii) Memorando nº 24/...
14 28. O material também reforça que a “lava jato” mantinha um canal paralelo de troca de documentos e informações (“lista...
15 30. Também se depreende das mensagens que o então juiz SERGIO MORO — referido por “Russo”, “Rússia” e “Putin” — sempre ...
16 sonegados da Corte os documentos correspondentes. Relembre-se a mensagem abaixo, de 09.08.2016: 32. Em tradução livre: ...
17 e agradeço muito a sua ajuda! Existem / haveriam de fato não apenas para PB, mas também para você e as autoridades bras...
18 35. Na continuação do mesmo chat verifica-se que a “lava jato” recebia documentos fora dos canais oficiais e depois, se...
19 que não enviasse pelos canais oficiais uma informação desfavorável à “lava jato”. Veja-se: 37. Em tradução livre: 29 Ja...
20 conjunto com as agências norte-americanas, em especial, o Departamento de Justiça (DoJ), para a aplicação do FCPA (Fore...
21 tolerada nos chats dos procuradores da República da “lava jato”, que reconheciam a existência de um “canal informal” de...
22 43. Nessa linha, em 08.08.2017 o procurador da República “Paulo”, possivelmente PAULO GALVÃO, pediu pelo Telegram à pro...
23 recebido o pagamento fora do país, mas não esteve envolvido em nenhum ato de corrupção”. Relembre-se: 46. Em tradução l...
24 foi então transferido para outra pessoa, estaríamos muito interessados em saber quem foi o beneficiário final do pagame...
25 • 00:33:00 Deltan Nós estamos com pressa, porque o DOJ já veio e teve encontro formal com os advogados dos colaboradore...
26 seriam aplicadas por agências americanas contra brasileiros e empresas brasileiras a partir da ajuda dos procuradores b...
27 50. Os diálogos analisados mostraram que os membros da “lava jato” seguiam fielmente as orientações provenientes das ag...
28 53. O material analisado também confirma que a “lava jato” coordenava com as agências estrangeiras o depoimento de dela...
29 internacional” — conforme os inúmeros questionamentos indeferidos que foram trazidos aos autos no bojo da petição proto...
30 É, portanto, com pleno conhecimento dos fatos que estes últimos encerram sua denúncia contra a Odebrecht nos Estados Un...
31 60. Como pode a “lava jato” ocultar esse material da Defesa Técnica do Reclamante ou dizer a esse Supremo Tribunal Fede...
32 de Justiça e da Receita Federal -, a d. Procuradoria-Geral da República não teceu uma única linha sobre as informações ...
33 que reportavam suas atividades frequentemente aos então Procuradores-Gerais na época”. 66. Aduz a extinta “força tarefa...
34 supostamente ilegal entre procuradores da então Operação Lava Jato e autoridades estrangeiras”. Em outras palavras, tra...
35 BRASIL Decreto n.º 3.810/2001 LENIÊNCIA ODE Decreto n.º 6.974/2009 USA SUÍÇA 72. Em que pese a tentativa malfadada em a...
36 prescritas em lei. Noutro giro, qual seria a necessidade da celebração de um Acordo formal entre países, regulamentando...
37 77. Para tanto, aliás, como já referido, o aludido Acordo é categórico no sentido de que cada Parte deve designar uma A...
38 ou outra assistência pretendida; e a finalidade para a qual a prova, as informações ou outra assistência são necessária...
39 comparecimento”; e “O Estado Requerido deverá apresentar o comprovante de entrega dos documentos na forma especificada ...
40 Brasil-Suíça deve obedecer, para que a tomada de provas no território estrangeiro seja considerada válida. Depreende-se...
41 penalmente puníveis, se avaliarem que esse encaminhamento pode permitir ao outro Estado Contratante: a) apresentar um p...
42 atribuição de velar por formalidades, como requisito indispensável de validade da cooperação e de manutenção da ordem d...
43 91. Na mesma direção, para além das buscas acima em referência a “PETROBRAS” e a “ODEBRECHT”, a Defesa Técnica do Recla...
44 cooperação entre o referido departamento e o Governo Brasileiro, sempre baseada na “confiança”. Para além disso, o entã...
45 92. No aludido procedimento administrativo conduzido pela Defesa Técnica do Reclamante, após outra longa batalha jurídi...
46 94. Nesse jaez, diante do rígido contexto legal delineado (Decreto n.º 3.810/2001 e Decreto n.º 6.974/2009) e das infor...
47 97. Isto é, como admitir que agentes públicos que firmaram um acordo bilionário com a participação de autoridades norte...
48 trata de atuação em parceria, mas de cooperação entre autoridades responsáveis pela persecução criminal em seus países”...
49 que participaram, direta ou indiretamente, da avença, como, por exemplo, autoridades dos Estados Unidos da América e da...
50 (b) o material analisado foi entregue pela Odebrecht após a empresa ter obtido cópia na Suíça e “mexido” no material; e...
51 Perito não identificado: De bate pronto é difícil... Perito 3: Pois é, é difícil de lembrar... Perito 1: Teria que.... ...
52 Assistente Técnico: Ele fala aqui ó, ele fala que mandou a pedido do Ministério Público. Deixa eu dar uma olhadinha que...
53 Perito 1: Então o que eu recebi foi do Ministério Público. E que a Odebrecht ficou com os dados lá. Assistente Técnico:...
54 Perito 2: Isso não vai acontecer, você não vai trabalhar então. Assistente Técnico: Não, não, aí é o juiz que vai dizer...
55
56 105. Em síntese, como evidente: independente de quantos laudos se possa fabricar – inclusive sob consultoria do juízo d...
57 autoridades competentes. Os Referidos dados foram utilizados como prova de corroboração dos fatos narrados pela Peticio...
58 comunicação com autoridades estrangeiras. No que se refere aos sistemas Odebrecht, após a demonstração de que os própri...
59
60 113. Triste investida que trabalha com a verdade em movimento. — VI — Da completa inexistência de fair play processual ...
  1. 1. EXCELENTÍSSIMO SENHOR MINISTRO RICARDO LEWANDOWSKI, DD. RELATOR DA RECLAMAÇÃO N.° 43.007/PR NO SUPREMO TRIBUNAL FEDERAL. “[Destaca-se] o precedente firmado pela Suprema Corte dos Estados Unidos no caso Brady v. Maryland (373 U.S. 83, 1963), bem como a sentença 88/91 da Corte Constitucional italiana, ambas reconhecendo o dever de investigação e de apresentação de provas favoráveis à defesa por parte do Ministério Público (...). Conforme registrado pelo Justice Douglas no precedente Brady v. Maryland, ‘a sociedade vence não apenas quando os culpados são condenados, mas quando os processos criminais são justos’”1. (destacou-se) Min. Gilmar Mendes, ADPF n.º 758/MG. “Não há, no Estado Democrático de Direito, qualquer tipo de segredo, notadamente em se tratando de acusado perante a Justiça. É preciso - e o Supremo Tribunal Federal já assentou isso na Súmula 14 - conceder aos investigados amplo acesso às informações coletadas em seu favor. Essa é uma imposição do regime democrático, sob pena de resvalarmos numa ditadura judicial ou ministerial, data venia” (destacou-se) Min. RICARDO LEWANDOWSKI, no voto condutor, exarado nos autos da Reclamação n.º 33.543/PR. Síntese: Manifestação sobre a petição apresentada pela Procuradoria-Geral da República em 06.04.2021. Juntada de ofícios que foram apresentados, respectivamente, por procuradores da República que atuaram na extinta “lava jato” e pela Secretaria de Cooperação Internacional da PGR/MPF. Informações que deliberadamente tergiversam para a gravidade historiada nos 13 Relatórios de Análise Preliminar elaborados pelo Perito Cláudio Wagner, já anexados. Arquivo oficial que foi periciado pela Polícia Federal, que atestou a sua integridade e, ainda, informou que “qualquer alteração do conteúdo em anexo aos Laudos (remoção, acréscimo, alteração de arquivos ou parte de arquivos), bem como sua substituição por outro com teor diferente, pode ser detectada”. Adulteração jamais detectada pela Polícia Federal. Manifesta ilegalidade nos métodos de cooperação selvagem levados a efeito pela “lava jato”. Rigidez procedimental definida por Estados soberanos (MLATs - Decreto n.º 3.810/2001 e Decreto n.º 6.974/2009). Reiteradas decisões, com comandos claros e inequívocos, garantindo o acesso do Reclamante à integralidade do Acordo de Leniência da Odebrecht. Descumprimento contumaz. Inexistência de fair play processual. Flagrante violação da garantia da Brady rule que decorre da Súmula Vinculante n.º 14/STF. Necessária concessão de ordem habeas corpus de ofício, a fim de que seja determinando o trancamento dos autos de origem (Ação Penal n.º 5063130-17.2018.4.04.7000/PR - sede do Instituto Lula) ou, subsidiariamente, para que seja declarada a impossibilidade de ser utilizada como prova direta ou indiretamente contra o Reclamante os elementos obtidos por meio do acordo de leniência da Odebrecht. LUIZ INÁCIO LULA DA SILVA, por seus advogados, vem, respeitosamente, à ilustre presença de Vossa Excelência, em atenção ao r. despacho proferido aos 07.04.20212 , expor e requerer o que se segue: 1 STF – ADPF n.º 758/MG – Rel. Min. GILMAR MENDES. Publicação, DJE: DJE nº 289, divulgado em 09/12/2020. 2 Publicação, DJE: DJE nº 64, divulgado em 07/04/2021.
  2. 2. 2 — I — Síntese do Necessário 1. Consoante está historiado nos presentes autos, o primeiro pedido de acesso pleno ao acordo de leniência e aos sistemas da Odebrecht foi formulado pela Defesa Técnica do Reclamante perante o juízo de piso, ora reclamado, em meados de 02.06.2017, sendo que, ainda nos dias de hoje e após uma miríade de claras e inequívocas determinações exaradas por essa Suprema Corte – nos autos das Reclamações n.ºs 33.543/PR e 43.007/PR -, tal acesso não ocorreu, especialmente no que diz respeito às tratativas internacionais que levaram ao citado acordo. A Defesa Técnica do Reclamante obteve acesso apenas a fragmentos do acordo, a despeito das sucessivas determinações desta Suprema Corte. De fato. 2. Em r. decisão lavrada em 16.11.2020, esse e. Min. Relator RICARDO LEWANDOWSKI consignou, com hialina clareza: “Diante de todo o exposto, julgo procedente o pedido para, confirmando a medida cautelar, determinar ao Juízo da 13ª Vara Federal Criminal da Subseção Judiciária de Curitiba/PR que libere, incontinenti, o acesso da defesa aos elementos de prova e demais dados constantes do Acordo de Leniência 5020175-34.2017.4.04.7000 que façam referência ao reclamante ou que lhe digam respeito, notadamente: (i) ao seu conteúdo e respectivos anexos; (ii) à troca de correspondência entre a “Força Tarefa da Lava Jato” e outros países que participaram, direta ou indiretamente, da avença, como, por exemplo, autoridades dos Estados Unidos da América e da Suíça; (iii) aos documentos e depoimentos relacionados aos sistemas da Odebrecht; (iv) às perícias da Odebrecht, da Polícia Federal, do MPF e realizadas por outros países que, de qualquer modo, participaram do ajuste; e (v) aos valores pagos pela Odebrecht em razão do acordo, bem assim à alocação destes pelo MPF e por outros países, como também por outros órgãos, entidades e pessoas que nele tomaram parte” (destacou-se).
  3. 3. 3 3. Insta sublinhar, para perplexidade da Defesa Técnica do Reclamante, que a cada nova decisão proferida por esse e. Min. Relator RICARDO LEWANDOWSKI, nessa longa batalha jurídica que remete aos idos de 2017, novas revelações caiam da árvore de segredos da Lava Jato. Por outro lado, no que tange especificamente aos itens destacados no parágrafo anterior, a Excelentíssima Senhora Corregedora-Geral do Ministério Público Federal, Dra. ELIZETE MARIA PAIVA RAMOS, em atendimento à determinação para que informasse a esse Supremo Tribunal Federal se de fato “inexistem - ou se foram suprimidos – os registros das tratativas realizadas pelo MPF de Curitiba com autoridades e instituições estrangeiras”3 , afirmou em 12.12.2020 que “não há registro naquela Secretaria [de Cooperação Internacional que integra o Gabinete do Procurador-Geral da República] de contatos ou tratativas estabelecidas entre autoridades brasileiras e dos Estados Unidos da América ou da Suíça para a celebração de acordos de leniência com o grupo empresarial Odebrecht”4 . 4. Em vista das informações inverossímeis passadas pela extinta “força tarefa da lava jato” a Excelentíssima Senhora Corregedora-Geral do Ministério Público Federal, em 23.12.2020 a Defesa Técnica do Reclamante, com lastro em vastas informações públicas e notórias, pugnou pelo compartilhamento dos arquivos oficiais apreendidos pelo Estado no âmbito Operação Spoofing (Inquérito n.º 1017553- 96.2019.4.01.3400/DF - à 10ª. Vara Federal Criminal de Brasília/DF), atualmente custodiados pela Polícia Federal5 . A apreensão de tais arquivos, é sempre importante lembrar, ocorreu no momento em que a Polícia Federal tinha como comandante maior o então Ministro da Justiça e Segurança Pública SERGIO MORO e estava sujeita aos seus 3 Publicação, DJE: DJE nº 279, divulgado em 24/11/2020. 4 Petição: 108751/2020 - 18/12/2020 - Of. 2429/2020/CMPF, Corregedoria do Ministério Público Federal, 14/12/2020 - Presta informações. 5 Petição: Manifestação - Petição: 110056 Data: 23/12/2020, às 11:18:10.
  4. 4. 4 impulsos, inclusive aqueles que possivelmente, segundo os elementos indiciários disponíveis6 , foram planejados fora do território nacional. 5. Diante da verossimilhança e da legitimidade da postulação, e tendo em conta a garantia constitucional à ampla defesa, esse e. Min. Relator RICARDO LEWANDOWSKI, sem prejuízo de providências ulteriores, deferiu em 29.12.2020 o pedido deduzido pelo Reclamante com fundamento nos arts. 6º, 8º, 77, I, e 139, IV, do Código de Processo Civil, para autorizar o compartilhamento das mensagens que estão na posse do Estado e que foram apreendidas no âmbito da Operação Spoofing. 6. Insta pontuar que os referidos elementos coligidos no âmbito da Operação Spoofing (Inquérito 002/2019- 7/DICINT/CGI/DIP/PF), como é público e notório, tiveram a integridade do material periciado pela Polícia Federal, sobretudo a inteireza da respectiva cadeia de custódia. Com efeito, o relatório final do citado inquérito policial, ancorado em laudos técnicos produzidos a partir do exame dos diversos equipamentos apreendidos em poder dos alegados “hackers”, corrobora a informação de que todos os dados eletrônicos neles contidos foram preservados, quer dizer, encontram-se íntegros: Com a deflagração das duas fases da Operação Spoofing, fora coletado vasto material de interesse para as investigações, com destaque para os diversos dispositivos eletrônicos contendo dados armazenados. Ao todo, foram reunidos cerca de 7 TB de dados eletrônicos, que se encontravam em dispositivos diversos, tais como smartphones, notebooks, hard disks (HD), pen drives, tablets e outros dispositivos de mídia de armazenamento de dados. Todos os dispositivos arrecadados foram submetidos a exames pelo Serviço de Perícias em Informática do Instituto Nacional de Criminalística da Polícia Federal, que objetivaram a extração e análise do conteúdo do material, com a elaboração de Laudo Pericial de Informática específico para cada item apreendido. Os arquivos das mídias passaram por um processo de garantia de 6 https://veja.abril.com.br/politica/pivo-de-crise-moro-vai-aos-estados-unidos-mas-nao-divulga-a-sua- agenda/.
  5. 5. 5 integridade baseado no algorítimo Secure Hash Algorithm (SHA) de 256 bits, cujos resultados foram registrados em arquivos denominados “hashes.txt” e anexados em mídia ótica a cada um dos Laudos. Dessa forma, qualquer alteração do conteúdo em anexo aos Laudos (remoção, acréscimo, alteração de arquivos ou parte de arquivos), bem como sua substituição por outro com teor diferente, pode ser detectada. (destacou-se) 7. Importante abrir um parêntese, neste ponto, para registrar que recentes notícias divulgadas pela imprensa fazem alusão à existência de um “novo laudo” elaborado pela Polícia Federal. No entanto, os experts da instituição já haviam advertido que “qualquer alteração do conteúdo em anexo aos Laudos (remoção, acréscimo, alteração de arquivos ou parte de arquivos), bem como sua substituição por outro com teor diferente, pode ser detectada”. Ora, se não existe qualquer elemento concreto e idôneo que possa indicar a existência de alteração do conteúdo dos arquivos, o material deve ser reputado íntegro. 8. Com efeito, o exame pericial dos meios eletrônicos já realizado pela Polícia Federal confere pleno valor probatório às conversas mantidas pelo ex-juiz SÉRGIO MORO com os Procuradores da República, às conversas mantidas entre estes últimos (conversas entre os Procuradores da República) e, ainda, às conversas mantidas entre os Procuradores da República e terceiros. Essa situação é, ainda, confirmada: (a) pelo cruzamento dos diversos chats sem qualquer conflito de data, horário e interlocutores; (b) pelo cruzamento das conversas mantidas com atos processuais e outros atos do mundo fenomênico — inclusive declarações de procuradores da “lava jato” e de pessoas que foram referidas nas conversas, como o apresentador de TV Fausto Silva7 ; e, ainda, pelos (c) os áudios que integram o material. 7 https://www.cartacapital.com.br/politica/lava-jato-faustao-confirma-troca-de-mensagem-com-o-ex-juiz-sergio- moro/
  6. 6. 6 9. Pois bem, referida decisão proferida por esse e. Min. Relator RICARDO LEWANDOWSKI em 29.12.2020 e ratificada pela Colenda 2ª. Turma em 09.02.2021, deu origem a 13 petições que foram instruídas com relatórios de análise preliminar, confeccionados por perito oficial constituído, cujo conteúdo desnudou toda sorte de ilegalidades no âmbito da “operação lava jato”: (i) um “plano” para promover seguidas acusações frívolas e sem materialidade contra o Reclamante — denominado pela “lava jato” de “plano do Lula” e que na verdade é um detalhado roteiro de lawfare contra o ex-presidente LULA; (ii) ataques à Defesa Técnica do Reclamante; (iii) cooptação de delatores para a construção de hipóteses acusatórias contra o Reclamante; (iv) processos de gaveta; (v) ocultação de provas de inocência do Reclamante; (vi) investigações clandestinas, especialmente contra Ministros de Cortes Superiores, visando aplicar a técnica de “emparedamento”; (vii) dentre outras coisas8 . 10. É importante ressaltar que, na tentativa de desconstruir a reputação e a imagem do Reclamante, os agentes da “lava jato” definiram um “plano do LULA”, revelado dois dias após o protocolo da denúncia do Caso “Triplex do Guarujá” (Ação Penal n.º 5046512-94.2016.4.04.7000/PR). Tal “plano” previa a realização de diversos atos para que a reputação do Reclamante fosse sistematicamente atacada e para que sua Defesa Técnica não tivesse tempo para atuar: 8 Doc. 01 – mensagens em ordem cronológica.
  7. 7. 7 11. Também para atingir esses objetivos espúrios, a “lava jato”, segundo os próprios diálogos mantidos entre os seus membros, RECORREU À ESTRATÉGIA DE APRESENTAR DENÚNCIAS SUCESSIVAS CONTRA O RECLAMANTE “PARA QUE A DEFESA TENHA MENOS TEMPO” e para que até os interrogatórios houvesse tempo para que novos acordos de delação fossem firmados — evidentemente para que os delatores pudessem confirmar teses acusatórias industriadas pela “lava jato” e suprir a absoluta ausência de prova de culpa dos acusados:
  8. 8. 8 12. As mensagens também mostram que os procuradores da “lava jato” formulavam denúncias com a intenção de constranger os acusados a celebrar acordos de delação — em clara prática de overcharging, uma das táticas de lawfare. No exemplo abaixo, a procuradora da República LAURA TESSLER anuncia aos colegas que iria elaborar uma nova denúncia contra ANTÔNIO PALOCCI porque “Talvaz isso o anime um pouco mais ...” — em clara referência à forçação de uma delação premiada: 13. Por outro lado, os membros da “lava jato” sabiam que as narrativas de ANTÔNIO PALOCCI, mesmo na condição delator, não tinham qualquer materialidade em relação ao Reclamante. A despeito disso, não hesitaram em utilizar tais narrativas e a divulga-las para “DETORNAR UM POUQUINHO MAIS A IMAGEM DO 9” — em clara referência preconceituosa ao Reclamante:
  9. 9. 9 14. Para além da obsessão dos procuradores da extinta “força-tarefa” para com o Reclamante, as mensagens analisadas ainda mostram que em chat com a sugestiva denominação “10M+ a vingança”, do qual participavam o procurador da República DELTAN DALLAGNOL, o presidente da Transparência Brasil, além de outras pessoas, foi expressamente discutido um “projeto” que previa realização de “campanha” e outras providências próprias do ambiente político-partidário. 15. Por exemplo, em mensagem encaminhada em 23.02.2017 pelo Presidente da Transparência Brasil ao procurador da República DELTAN DALLAGNOL nesse mesmo chat fala-se do contato feito com terceiro para discutir formas de financiamento de uma etapa do “projeto” que envolveria a realização de “campanha”: “o contato com ele teria sentido tanto para financiamento direto quanto para uma possível parceria com a RAPS na 2ª. Etapa (eleitoral) do projeto”. 16. Referidas mensagens também mostram que o procurador da República DELTAN DALLAGNOL articulava com movimentos políticos sobre iniciativas envolvendo “políticos em quem não votar”, que foram relacionados naquilo que chamaram de “lista negra”; também foi discutido o uso de “instrumentos de mídias sociais para fazer divulgação geolocalizada (raio de 100 km das cidades que são seus redutos eleitorais” e, ainda, a intenção de promover uma “frente por renovação, sem protagonista, que aglutinará entidades da sociedade civil que concordem com uma AGENDA liberal”, dentre outras coisas.
  10. 10. 10 17. É o que se verifica, ilustrativamente, na mensagem abaixo, encaminhada pelo procurador da República DELTAN DALLAGNOL em 26.10.2017 ao grupo: 18. Note-se bem: o procurador da República DELTAN DALLAGNOL narra aos membros do grupo a realização de reunião com grupos de militantes políticos antagônicos ao Reclamante para tratar de “políticos em quem não se pode votar” e sobre métodos de “divulgação” de uma “AGENDA liberal”. Aliás, no que tange “políticos em quem não se pode votar”, o procurador-chefe da “lava jato” indica que o “nome politicamente correto” seria, na sua visão, “tchau, queridos” — em uma clara alusão ao conteúdo de conversa entre o Reclamante e a então Presidente DILMA ROUSSEFF que fora ilegalmente captada e divulgada pelo ex-juiz SERGIO MORO com a conivência da “força tarefa”, como já demonstrado nestes autos. 19. Ou seja, o antagonismo político da “lava jato” com o Reclamante e a atuação político-partidária de seus membros para eleger “candidatos que se
  11. 11. 11 comprometam com a agenda” da própria “lava jato” é de clareza solar de acordo com os novos documentos analisados. 20. Pois bem. 21. Um dado sintomático da gravidade dos dados que vieram à tona a partir da análise feita pela Defesa Técnica do Reclamante a partir dos arquivos oficiais evidencia-se pela tentativa tresloucada dos membros da extinta “força tarefa” em tentar fazer cessar, sem um fiapo de legitimidade para tanto, o compartilhamento dos arquivos por meio da apresentação de claudicante peça recursal, bem como nos sucessivos pedidos de compartilhamento apresentados por órgãos públicos (v.g. Tribunal de Contas, Superior Tribunal de Justiça e Receita Federal) para apurar as ilegalidades. 22. No que se refere ao objeto desta reclamação, contrastando as informações mendazes prestadas pela extinta “força-tarefa” à Excelentíssima Senhora Corregedora-Geral do Ministério Público Federal e a esse Supremo Tribunal Federal, sobejam elementos para evidenciar as espúrias, interessadas e ilegais relações mantidas pelos integrantes da “lava jato” com agentes estrangeiros e com particulares, especialmente no que concerne à Odebrecht — inclusive com intensa troca de mensagens e documentos. 23. Em ato contínuo, esse e. Min. Relator RICARDO LEWANDOWSKI, em r. decisão lavrada em 30.03.20219 , determinou o compartilhamento dos aludidos relatórios com a Excelentíssima Senhora Corregedora-Geral do Ministério Público Federal e, no mesmo ato, deu ciência do decisum ao e. Procurador-Geral da República. Leia-se: 9 Publicação, DJE: DJE nº 279, divulgado em 24/11/2020.
  12. 12. 12 Diante dessa notícia, encaminhe-se à Excelentíssima Senhora Corregedora-Geral do Ministério Público Federal, para ciência, cópias dos seguintes documentos acostados aos autos: 168, 173, 177, 178, 225, 226, 260, 264, 342, 346, 350, 353, 365, 371, 374, 375, 385, 388, 433, 435, 454, 456, 465, 470, 509, 514, 530 e 546. Após a competente análise do material encaminhado, solicito à Sua Excelência que, no prazo de até 30 (trinta dias) dias, esclareça: (i) Se, conforme alegado, inexistem, de fato, quaisquer registros de tratativas e negociações internacionais, supostamente levadas a efeito pelas Força Tarefa Lava Jato (tais como correspondências com autoridades internas e de outros países, e-mails, contas telefônicas, memorandos, atas de reunião, perícias, planilhas, lançamentos contábeis, extratos bancários, compromissos de confidencialidade, minutas de acordos, anotações de ingresso e saída de dinheiro com os respectivos destinos, recibos de passagens, estadias e alimentação etc.), ou se estes foram suprimidos; e (ii) Caso existam tais registros, particularmente aqueles relacionados à Odebrecht, com foco nas perícias realizadas nos sistemas Drousys e MyWebDay, objeto desta reclamação, sejam eles juntados aos presentes autos para ciência da Defesa Técnica do Reclamante, recorrendo, se necessário, ao que dispõe a Portaria Conjunta PGR/MPFCMPF no 1, de 7 de janeiro de 2021, a qual “regulamenta o recebimento, o armazenamento e o compartilhamento, no âmbito do Ministério Público, de dados obtidos no exercício de suas funções institucionais e dá outras providências”, ou, ainda, aos arquivos de outros órgãos públicos. Dê-se ciência deste despacho ao Excelentíssimo Senhor Procurador-Geral da República. 24. Por conseguinte, aos 06.04.2021 sobreveio nova manifestação da d. Procuradoria-Geral da República, a qual, surpreendentemente, limitou-se a juntar dois documentos datados, respectivamente, em 19.02.2021 e 02.03.2021, que foram apresentados, respectivamente, por procuradores da República que atuaram na extinta “lava jato” e pela Secretaria de Cooperação Internacional da PGR/MPF. Confira-se10 : Na oportunidade, em atenção à decisão de fl. 4044 e à resposta apresentada pelo Ministério da Justiça e Segurança Pública (fl. 6112 e seguintes), o MINISTÉRIO PÚBLICO FEDERAL requer a juntada dos seguintes documentos aos autos: i) OFÍCIO 860/2021–PRPR, de 19/02/2021, por meio do qual o MPF/PR apresenta 10 Petição: PROCURADOR-GERAL DA REPÚBLICA - Petição: 36633 - Data: 06/04/2021, às 14:08:12, via Web Service MNI 2.2.2.
  13. 13. 13 informações sobre as cooperações jurídicas realizadas no bojo da extinta Força Tarefa Lava Jato; e ii) Memorando nº 24/2021/ALJ/SCI/PGR, de 02/03/2021, por meio do qual a Secretaria de Cooperação Internacional da PGR/MPF, entre outros aspectos, endossa todos os termos do ofício apresentado pelos então membros da Força-Tarefa Lava Jato nos seus aspectos conceituais. 25. Para além desses documentos não serem contemporâneos ao r. despacho desse e. Min. Relator RICARDO LEWANDOWSKI, o conteúdo, de forma ainda mais estarrecedora, ignora por completo o conteúdo do material trazido aos autos pela Defesa Técnica do Reclamante com base nos 13 relatórios preliminares de análise produzidos por perito. Com efeito, tais documentos nem ao menos tangenciam as tristes circunstâncias reveladas pelo material compartilhado e, não bastasse, insistem na subversão de texto claro de lei, distorcendo os procedimentos de cooperação internacional prescritos. 26. Vejamos com mais vagar. — II — Da cooperação selvagem descortinada 27. Desde o primeiro Relatório de Análise trazido aos autos, em 27.01.202111 , a Defesa Técnica do Reclamante demonstrou que a “lava jato” faltou com a verdade ao afirmar a esse Supremo Tribunal Federal que não teria qualquer relação documentada com autoridades suíças e norte-americanas. Na verdade, a afirmação dos procuradores da “lava jato” buscou acobertar uma relação informal — i.e. fora dos canais oficiais — que a “operação” desenvolveu com agências estrangeiras. 11 Petição: Manifestação - Petição: 4829 Data: 27/01/2021, às 16:23:32.
  14. 14. 14 28. O material também reforça que a “lava jato” mantinha um canal paralelo de troca de documentos e informações (“listas”) com promotores suíços, em especial STEPHAN LENZ, que eram arquivados “Na pasta procuradores-suíça”: 29. Outros diálogos também reforçam a existência de um canal paralelo de negociação — à revelia do procedimento previsto em lei — entre a “lava jato” e autoridades norte-americanas e suíças em relação ao citado Acordo de Leniência da Odebrecht. Na mensagem abaixo, por exemplo, fala-se na troca de uma “planilha” entre a “lava jato” e autoridades estrangeiras — dos Estados Unidos e da Suíça. Referida “planilha”, assim como outros documentos referidos em mensagens anteriores, porém, não consta nos autos em que está depositado o aludido acordo de leniência. O material em comento foi enviado por “STEFAN” à “lava jato” com pedido de “sigilo”. Veja-se a mensagem em referência de 30.09.2016:
  15. 15. 15 30. Também se depreende das mensagens que o então juiz SERGIO MORO — referido por “Russo”, “Rússia” e “Putin” — sempre foi mantido a par dessa cooperação internacional fora dos canais oficiais, e que inclusive, em uma oportunidade, foi declarada ilegal por um Tribunal suíço: 31. As mensagens ainda revelam que o promotor suíço STEPHAN LENZ, tratou com os membros da “força-tarefa” sobre o Acordo de Leniência da Odebrecht e sua natureza trilateral (por envolver o Brasil, a Suíça e os EUA). Ou seja, os documentos analisados não apenas confirmam essa natureza trilateral do Acordo de Leniência da Odebrecht, como sempre foi afirmado por esta Defesa Técnica, como também a atuação dos procuradores da República da “lava jato” nessa frente, o que foi indevidamente negado a esse Supremo Tribunal Federal — assim como foram
  16. 16. 16 sonegados da Corte os documentos correspondentes. Relembre-se a mensagem abaixo, de 09.08.2016: 32. Em tradução livre: • 18:50:14 Caro Orlando, muito obrigado pelo tempo que você dedica aos meus assuntos pessoais e por compartilhar suas preocupações e pensamentos comigo. Tive exatamente as mesmas preocupações e dúvidas e passei pelas mesmas etapas de consideração que você obviamente fez. Eu vim para a mesma solução. Enquanto você trabalhar para o "lado certo", não há lei nem jurisprudência que o impeça de fazer isso como ex- promotor. Posso imaginar o quão ocupado você está nestes dias e agradeço muito que nunca menos passe tanto tempo para me ajudar a esclarecer um pouco algumas coisas e pensamentos pessoais. Estou muito grato por isso
  17. 17. 17 e agradeço muito a sua ajuda! Existem / haveriam de fato não apenas para PB, mas também para você e as autoridades brasileiras, tantos motivos / vantagens para se tornar um reclamante privado nos procedimentos suíços. Talvez em um futuro próximo possamos discutir isso mais detalhadamente. A situação aqui na OAG infelizmente não está melhorando ... mas; Não estou mais incomodando você com isso no momento. Eu irei no futuro, talvez, voltar a isso, assim que eu tiver esclarecido minha situação pessoal e de trabalho. Por enquanto, vamos voltar ao nosso trabalho - por enquanto, do meu lado ainda como promotor. Ouvimos dizer que você (ou sua equipe) está / está trabalhando muito em um acordo com a ODE. Disseram-nos que deveria ser um acordo trilateral entre você, os EUA e nós no que diz respeito à empresa. Nesse caso, há grande necessidade de conversações bilaterais. Assim: Em geral: - existe a possibilidade de haver conversas informais bi ou mesmo trilaterais, se sim quando, como e entre quem? - existe a possibilidade de ter uma reunião trilateral e se sim, quando, entre”. 33. No caso específico da Suíça, mensagens já trazidas aos autos mostram que a “lava jato” recebia e encaminhava documentos e provas pelo Telegram e, ainda, por meio da troca de “pen drives”. 34. Com efeito, o material analisado mostra, por exemplo, que o procurador da República DELTAN DALLAGNOL recebeu um “pen drive” em 28.11.2014 que somente chegaria ao DRCI — a autoridade central — meses depois:
  18. 18. 18 35. Na continuação do mesmo chat verifica-se que a “lava jato” recebia documentos fora dos canais oficiais e depois, se necessário, enviava apenas documentos “pro forma” — e possivelmente as datas indicadas nos documentos oficiais podem ter sido adulteradas “para evitar questionamentos”: 36. Outras mensagens analisadas também mostram que o procurador da República DELTAN DALALGNOL solicitou ao então procurador suíço STEFAN LENZ
  19. 19. 19 que não enviasse pelos canais oficiais uma informação desfavorável à “lava jato”. Veja-se: 37. Em tradução livre: 29 Jan 2016 15:30:44 Deltan - Stefan, urgente: fomos informados de que a Autoridade Central Suíça enviará um e-mail à nossa Autoridade Central no início da próxima semana, informando as decisões 15:32:11 Deltan - Para nós, seria melhor que esta comunicação não tenha chegado ou, se vier, gostaríamos, se possível, de ter acesso à redação e fazer possíveis comentários ou sugestões que mantenham o significado original apostado no mesmo preservar ao máximo nosso caso, levando em consideração o ordenamento jurídico brasileiro. Compreendemos se não for possível, mas temos de perguntar a LoL. 38. Importante ressaltar que a citada mensagem termina com a expressão “LoL”, que significa “Laughing Out Loud”, ou seja, rindo alto. 39. A sequência do citado chat mostra que o procurador da República DELTAN DALALGNOL e o então procurador suíço STEFAN LENZ reforçaram a atuação em
  20. 20. 20 conjunto com as agências norte-americanas, em especial, o Departamento de Justiça (DoJ), para a aplicação do FCPA (Foreign Corrupt Practices Act) — a lei norte- americana que é usada para expandir a jurisdição daquele país e para aplicar severas multas contra empresas estrangeiras, como ocorreu no Brasil com a Petrobras e outras entidades. Confira-se: 40. Em tradução livre: 1 Feb 16 04:59:48 Stefan Deltan I informou hoje nossa Autoridade Central sobre suas preocupações e propostas. Não tenho certeza, porém, de que isso os impedirá de informar seu DRCI ou levará em consideração quaisquer propostas suas. Mas você está certo, cabe perguntar. 11:55:52 Deltan Além de Kara, há uma equipe que não está subordinada a ela, comprometida com Lance e Spencer. Essa outra equipe cuida da violação da Petrobras à FCPA. Todos os demais casos relacionados a empresas estrangeiras estão subordinados à Kara. que supervisiona mais de 100 advogados da SEC 41. Tal situação de informalidade — e de consequente incompatibilidade com o devido processo legal — era expressamente admitida e
  21. 21. 21 tolerada nos chats dos procuradores da República da “lava jato”, que reconheciam a existência de um “canal informal” de envio e recebimento de informações no relacionamento com as autoridades suíças: “TEMOS UMA COMBINAÇÃO COM OS SUÍÇOS”, disse o procurador da República “Paulo”, em possível referência a PAULO GALVÃO: 42. Registre-se, ainda, que a busca selvagem por provas da “lava jato” junto a autoridades suíças, sem qualquer respeito ao devido processo legal, envolveu aspectos específicos discutidos nas ações penais que foram propostas contra o aqui Reclamante perante a 13ª. Vara Federal Criminal de Curitiba — já declaradas nulas por esse Supremo Tribunal Federal no habeas corpus n.º 193.726/PR.
  22. 22. 22 43. Nessa linha, em 08.08.2017 o procurador da República “Paulo”, possivelmente PAULO GALVÃO, pediu pelo Telegram à procuradora suíça DOUNIA REZZONICO: “Esse é o pagamento. Trata-se da aquisição de um terreno pela Odebrecht em favor do ex-presidente Lula”. Confira-se: 44. Em tradução livre: 8 Aug 17 12:05:44 Rez Temos a conta. Em setembro de 2016, ele não tinha mais nada nele. Se você quiser podemos verificar. Temos, por enquanto, apenas os documentos de abertura. 12:08:33 Rez Qual pagamento você está procurando? 637.270 em 18.10.2010? 14:51:43 Paulo Olá Rez! Esse é o pagamento, tem a ver com a aquisição de um terreno pela Odebrecht em favor do presidente Lula. 14:51:50 Paulo poderia confirmar quem é o BO desta conta? 14:52:35 Paulo Estamos tentando rastrear onde esse dinheiro foi parar 45. A procuradora suíça DOUNIA REZZONICO ainda perguntou a “Paulo” se havia um MLAT sobre o assunto (ou seja, um pedido oficial de cooperação internacional), mas o procurador da República do Brasil insistiu na obtenção da informação fora dos canais oficiais sob o argumento de que “é provável que ele só tenha
  23. 23. 23 recebido o pagamento fora do país, mas não esteve envolvido em nenhum ato de corrupção”. Relembre-se: 46. Em tradução livre: 14:59:45 Isabel Grobba Sim. Este pagamento e também estamos procurando 611.515 em 04.10.2010 15:00:16 Rez Com os documentos que tenho, vejo apenas o mencionado. 15:01:30 Rez O BO é um Baldassari, se bem me lembro. Mas vou confirmar isso amanhã. Você vai enviar um MLAT? 15:09:29 Paulo Rez, muito obrigado. Se você puder nos dizer se consegue ver se esse dinheiro foi transferido para outras contas, seria útil. Para que você entenda perfeitamente, Baldassaria é o dono anterior do terreno, então é. provavelmente ele acabou de receber o pagamento fora do país, mas não esteve envolvido em nenhum ato de corrupção (possivelmente fraude fiscal). No entanto, se você vir que o dinheiro
  24. 24. 24 foi então transferido para outra pessoa, estaríamos muito interessados em saber quem foi o beneficiário final do pagamento. 15:43:08 Rez Para fazer isso, terei de editar os detalhes da conta bancária. Faremos isso o mais rápido possível e avisaremos. 15:59:34 Paulo tks! 47. Ou seja, também neste aspecto a “lava jato” agiu à margem da lei e de forma desleal — incompatível com o devido processo legal. 48. A “lava jato” também agiu sem a observância dos procedimentos oficiais em relação às agencias norte-americanas. Os membros da “operação” negociaram, ainda em 2015, “PERCENTUAIS”12 sobre as elevadas penas pecuniárias que 12 Sobre esses “percentuais”, consta v.g. no relatório preliminar elaborado pelo perito CLAUDIO WAGNER, apresentado dia 12.02.2021 a esse Supremo Tribunal Federal, o seguinte: Página 15 e 16: 4 NOV 15 • 19:27:03 Deltan Patrick disse que há 3 possibilidades de assets sharing que ele pensou pro nosso caso: 1) quando tivermos processo ou ação simultânea contra uma empresa - mas creio que não se aplica a nosso caso; 2) se pensarmos o caso como um securities fraud case, caso em que o dinheiro volta pros acionistas - também não me parece a melhor solução... tirar de um bolso e colocar no outro; 3) devolver o dinheiro para aplicação em programas contra a corrupção, mas o fator complicador aqui é se os programas são realmente bons e que o valor é muito grande. Além disso, eles têm receio de criar precedente e depois outro país, como Nigéria, pedir o mesmo, e devolverem um dinheiro que creem que será desviado. Contudo, ele acredita que "where there is a will, there is a way", e eles querem que a solução fique boa também pro MPF aqui, querem que o caso seja visto como um caso de "appropriate law enforcement", sabe que a evidência está toda indo daqui e que é uma historic prosecution no Brasil, sendo sensível também à questão da imprensa aqui. Então, ele sugere uma reunião para discutir o assunto, nos EUA ou Brasil. Eu disse que envolveria Vc. Acho conveniente também envolver o DRCI, mas se houver um prévio alinhamento. Eu disse pela primeira vez que ouvi conversa no sentido de que possivelmente provas pudessem ser barradas em Brasília por razões políticas. Acho bom que ele tenha isso no pano de fundo, até para pensarmos em algo quanto à divisão de valores... Como não se sabe o valor da multa, ele disse que é difícil para falar concretamente, mas podemos chegar a um entendimento quanto ao framework. Minha sugestão é marcarmos uma reunião em Washington, em janeiro. Antes, contudo, é preciso definir se colaboraremos no caso de haver assets sharing, ou se não colaboraremos em nenhuma hipótese. Podemos também estabelecer com eles uma colaboração infomal para fins de assets sharing, indicando os caminhos onde conseguirão os documentos e informações, até porque eles estão fazendo acordos com os réus, o que não nos prejudicaria na imprensa caso haja discussões, porque não teremos a remessa formal de documentos. De qualquer modo, como eu disse, a própria Petrobras está obrigada a fornecer tudo pra eles... Enfim, dá uma refletida e me deixa saber o que Vc acha melhor. Página 16 e 17: 1 DEC 15
  25. 25. 25 • 00:33:00 Deltan Nós estamos com pressa, porque o DOJ já veio e teve encontro formal com os advogados dos colaboradores, e a partir daí os advogados vão resolver a situaçãodos clientes lá... Isso atende o que os americanos precisam e não dependerão mais de nós. A partir daí, perderemos força para negociar divisão do dinheiro que recuperarem. Daí nossa pressa. • 00:35:24 Vladimir Mas eles só conseguirão isso se colaborarmos, não? Eles não têm provas. Ou têm? • 00:35:44 Deltan Não • 00:35:48 Conseguem sim • 00:36:00 Porque os colaboradores darão o caminho das pedras • 00:36:04 O resto conseguem com a Petro • 00:36:16 Ou na internet • 00:36:48 Eles podem pegar e usar tudo que está na web • 00:37:04 E nossos casos estão integralmente na web • 00:38:00 Trunfo são colaboradores, enquanto eles não estiverem depondo pros americanos... É claro que eles vão nos pedir materiais para facilitar, mas se fecahrmos as portas isso não mudará muito depois... Creio que agora é a melhor hora ainda para barganhar algo • 14:16:40 Vladimir Tenho de refletir. Quando eles farão pedido formal de outivas? • 14:30:55 Deltan Não precisam fazer. Ouvirão nos EUA os que estão soltos e podem viajar • 14:42:56 Vladimir Os advogados concordaram? Eles vão viajar sem salvo-conduto????? • 14:42:56 Loucura • 18:44:55 Tô aqui com o Chefe. Ele disse que vc ligou para ele. Já conversei antes com ele sobre a questão dos americanos (ele não lembrava) e agora de novo. Estou refletindo sobre uma posição. Falei a ele que quero pensar melhor. Quanto à missão de janeiro, faremos com certeza, se houver orçamento. • 21:00:46 Deltan Sem problemas... Os americanos prometeram salvo conduto. Liguei pra falar outras coisas e ao fim perguntei se queria conversar sobre uns três assuntos que já falei com Vc, Pelella e Sergio Bruno, como a substituição dos procs aqui e os EUA, apenas para ser aberto nas questões centrais que estão acontecendo. Abs Páginas 17 e 18: 14 APR 16 • 14:58:15 Deltan Vlad, só para te colocar a par. Depois que Vcs saíram da linha, voltamos a conversar sobre caso Petro, inclusive quanto aos percentuais, e recebemos uma excelente notícia. Eles (DOJ, pois SEC não participou) se disupuseram a creditar até 60% do valor devido nos EUA com o que for pago no Brasil. Isso facilita nossa estratégia de comunicação: a maior parte do valor ficou no Brasil. • 14:58:50 Estou informando Pelella também, no contexto de outros assuntos, como fruto das tratativas feitas nos EUA com a atuação da SCI. • 15:42:09 Vladimir Ok. Vamos ter de conversar com calma com Janot. Páginas 20 e 21: 2 DEC 16 • 17:37:05 Até agora não encaminhamos os documentos para os americanos porque precisamos saber a questão do aceite formal, isto é, se as provas não serão usadas contra os colaboradores ou não. Quero saber de vcs se mando antes do aceite ou depois de recebê-lo. Mais seguro receber antes o "de acordo" e depois enviar os documentos a eles 8 DEC 16 • 19:14:03 Vladimir Vamos avaliar com a SECOM? Primeira inclinação é de que não teria problema ir • 19:16:43 Esse anúncio nos EUA é do acordo do DOJ com a Odebrecht? O MPF assina esse acordo? Mais alguém assina? • 19:18:56 Deltan EUA vai anunciar como acordo global. Valor global. E creio que dirão tb que ficarão com 10%. Talvez o da braskem seja no mesmo dia. • 19:18:59 Nós não assinamos
  26. 26. 26 seriam aplicadas por agências americanas contra brasileiros e empresas brasileiras a partir da ajuda dos procuradores brasileiros. 49. Como também já demonstrado nestes autos, membros da “lava jato” chegaram a elaborar um “to do list” que envolvia a identificação de empresas brasileiras que poderiam ser atingidas por penalidades decorrentes do FCPA13 . Uma parte desses “PERCENTUAIS”, como se sabe, chegou a ser destinado a uma fundação de direito privado planejada pela “lava jato”, que foi analisada por esta Supremo Tribunal Federal na ADPF 568. • 19:19:29 Acho que não vale a pena irmos, mas isso é só minha opinião. Queria ouvir Vc e também submeti aos outros colegas... • 19:47:17 Vladimir Se não assinamos, acho que não vale a pena mesmo. • 19:48:09 Deltan Ok. Vc quer falar com Janot antes de eu passar uma resposta final? acho que o pessoal aqui concordará conosco, pelas manifestações até agora, então só te incomodaria de novo se algo diferente surgir. Contudo, melhor esperar Janot, certo? • 19:49:02 Vladimir Falo com ele • 20:29:30 Falei e ele disse que da PGR ninguém vai • 21:00:34 Deltan Página 22: 27 SEP 18 • 10:00:58 Delta, o MPF assina o acordo DOJ SEC com a Petrobras? • 11:41:57 Deltan Não • 11:44:21 http://www.mpf.mp.br/pr/sala-de-imprensa/noticias-pr/mpf-e-petrobras-realizam-ajustes-para- constituir-fundo-em-favor-da-sociedade-brasileira • 12:04:19 Vladimir O acordo brasileiro (MPF + PETR) vem depois? • 12:07:25 Muito bom! Parabéns • 13:37:43 Deltan Quisemos desvincular • 13:38:59 Não parecer que estamos ajudando a ferrar a Petro • 13:38:59 Pq não estamos. O acordo foi a solução pro dinheiro ficar no BR 13 https://www.conjur.com.br/2019-out-12/deltan-procurou-empresas-acordo-governo-eua.
  27. 27. 27 50. Os diálogos analisados mostraram que os membros da “lava jato” seguiam fielmente as orientações provenientes das agências norte-americanas em busca dos “percentuais” ajustados. 51. Nessa linha, por exemplo, em 08.07.2016 o procurador da República “Paulo” diz aos colegas que as autoridades norte-americanas pediram para “segurar um pouco” — em possível referência a atos de persecução penal que seriam realizados contra determinada empresa pela “operação”. 52. O pedido das autoridades norte-americanas, de acordo com os diálogos, foi aceito mediante a seguinte constatação entre muros: “PARA NÓS É BOM PQ COM OS EUA CONSEGUIMOS UM VALOR MUITO MAIOR”:
  28. 28. 28 53. O material analisado também confirma que a “lava jato” coordenava com as agências estrangeiras o depoimento de delatores — embora a situação fosse peremptoriamente negada nas audiências ocorridas em Curitiba a partir de sucessivas questões apresentadas pela Defesa Técnica do Reclamante. Veja-se a mensagem abaixo: 54. Em tradução livre: 19 abr 16 16:23:46 Douglas Prpr Stefan, MUSA e BARUSCO não estarão no Brasil na semana do dia 9 de maio. Estarão nos Estados Unidos testemunhando às autoridades americanas. Retornam no dia 15. Existe a possibilidade de algumas pessoas da equipe suíça ficarem aqui até o dia 16 para entrevistar MUSA e BARSUCO? Teremos que mudar a programação por causa de obstáculos. 55. Repise-se que contemporaneamente a esse fato o ex-juiz SERGIO MORO e a “força-tarefa” buscavam a todo custo impedir que a Defesa Técnica do Reclamante tivesse acesso a qualquer informação sobre essa “cooperação
  29. 29. 29 internacional” — conforme os inúmeros questionamentos indeferidos que foram trazidos aos autos no bojo da petição protocolada em 29.03.202114 . 56. Nesse respeito, quadra por oportuno destacar que na edição do último dia 10.04.2021, o jornal francês Le Monde publicou um extenso e minucioso editorial expondo como a Operação Lava Jato, chefiada pelo procurador da República DELTAN DALLAGNOL e orientada pelo ex-juiz SÉRGIO MORO, agiu contra a soberania do país e para beneficiar os Estados Unidos15 . 57. Segundo o renomado jornal francês, o que começou como a "maior operação contra a corrupção do mundo" e degenerou no "maior escândalo judicial do planeta", na verdade não passou de uma estratégia bem-sucedida dos Estados Unidos para minar a autonomia geopolítica brasileira e acabar com a ameaça representada pelo crescimento de empresas que colocariam em risco seus próprios interesses. Por meio do "projeto Pontes", conforme consta da investigação da reportagem, os EUA garantiram a disseminação de seus métodos, que consistem na criação de grupos de trabalho anticorrupção, aplicação de sua doutrina jurídica (principalmente o sistema de recompensa para as delações), e o compartilhamento "informal" de informações sobre os processos, ou seja, fora dos canais oficiais. 58. A citada reportagem contém diversos detalhes sobre a atuação da “lava jato” com agências norte-americanas não apenas fora dos canais oficiais, mas também com o uso de métodos de coação. Veja-se a tradução livre do seguinte trecho da matéria: 14 Petição: Manifestação - Petição: 34165 Data: 29/03/2021, às 09:08:12. 15 Doc. 02 – Le naufrage de l’opération anticorruption “Lava Jato” au Brésil. Disponível em: https://www.lemonde.fr/international/article/2021/04/09/au-bresil-une-operation-anticorruption-aux- methodes-contestables_6076204_3210.html. Acesso em: 11.04.2021.
  30. 30. 30 É, portanto, com pleno conhecimento dos fatos que estes últimos encerram sua denúncia contra a Odebrecht nos Estados Unidos. No entanto, os líderes do grupo relutam em assinar o acordo de “colaboração” proposto pelas autoridades americanas, que inclui o reconhecimento de atos de corrupção não só no Brasil, mas em todos os países onde esta gigante da construção está instalada. Para dobrá-los, os magistrados ordenam ao banco Citibank, responsável pelas contas da subsidiária americana da empresa, que dê à Odebrecht trinta dias para encerrá-los. Em caso de recusa, os valores depositados nessas contas serão colocados em liquidação judicial, situação que excluiria o conglomerado do sistema financeiro internacional e, portanto, o colocaria em falência. A Odebrecht concorda em "colaborar", o que permite aos promotores de Curitiba, embora não tenham competência normativa para julgar atos de corrupção ocorridos fora do Brasil, para obter as confissões premiadas dos executivos da empresa. Confissões que irão posteriormente enriquecer a acusação do DoJ sob a FCPA. 59. Voltando ao caso dos autos, um aspecto que merece especial atenção e reforço é que as mensagens analisadas não deixam dúvida de que o Acordo de Leniência da Odebrecht, objeto desta Reclamação, foi amplamente debatido entre a “lava jato”, autoridades suíças e norte-americanas. Houve diversas reuniões e troca de documentos — inclusive por e-mail — entre os membros da “força-tarefa” com autoridades suíças e norte-americanas. Um ponto sempre relevante é do “asset sharing”, ou seja, o percentual da penalidade que ficaria com cada um dos envolvidos:
  31. 31. 31 60. Como pode a “lava jato” ocultar esse material da Defesa Técnica do Reclamante ou dizer a esse Supremo Tribunal Federal que nada disso ocorreu? — III — Dos “documentos” colacionados pela Procuradoria-Geral da República 61. Em atendimento ao r. despacho exarado por esse e. Min. Relator RICARDO LEWANDOWSKI em 30.03.2021, a d. Procuradoria-Geral da República houve por bem, como se suficiente fosse diante de tudo quanto fora desnudado, acostar o (i) OFÍCIO 860/2021–PRPR e o (ii) Memorando n.º 24/2021/ALJ/SCI/PGR. 62. Veja-se bem, apresentados 13 relatórios de análise do material oficial em custódia da Polícia Federal – cujo conteúdo, até onde se conhece por fontes públicas, é objeto de apurações no âmbito do Tribunal de Contas, do Superior Tribunal
  32. 32. 32 de Justiça e da Receita Federal -, a d. Procuradoria-Geral da República não teceu uma única linha sobre as informações trazidas aos autos. Confira-se o teor dos “documentos” colacionados. 63. Por primeiro, tem-se o OFÍCIO 860/2021–PRPR, datado de 19.02.2021 — isto é, anterior ao despacho que determinou o compartilhamento dos 13 relatórios apresentados (decisão de 30.03.2021) —, no bojo do qual a extinta “força tarefa”, em documento apócrifo, afirma com absoluta desfaçatez que “as alegações da defesa do ex-presidente que revelam profundo desconhecimento a respeito dos atos e das bases normativas de cooperação jurídica internacional”. 64. A fim de demonstrar o denominado “desconhecimento” da Defesa Técnica, sustenta a extinta “força tarefa”, sem respaldo em um único dispositivo de lei e confessando a cooperação selvagem havida, que o intercâmbio de informações por meio de cooperação informal prescindiria de forma estabelecida em lei (?), posto que o “canal oficial não substitui ou elimina outras formas de cooperação, como os contatos para fins de investigação”. 65. Ademais, contrariando as informações prestadas pela Excelentíssima Senhora Corregedora-Geral do Ministério Público Federal 12.12.2020 – no sentido de que “não há registro naquela Secretaria [de Cooperação Internacional que integra o Gabinete do Procurador-Geral da República] de contatos ou tratativas estabelecidas entre autoridades brasileiras e dos Estados Unidos da América ou da Suíça para a celebração de acordos de leniência com o grupo empresarial Odebrecht”16 -, registram, sem nenhum constrangimento, que “todas as ações de cooperação internacional da força-tarefa foram oficialmente e todos os procedimentos foram feitos com ciência e autorização da Secretaria de Cooperação Jurídica Internacional da PGR, 16 Petição: 108751/2020 - 18/12/2020 - Of. 2429/2020/CMPF, Corregedoria do Ministério Público Federal, 14/12/2020 - Presta informações.
  33. 33. 33 que reportavam suas atividades frequentemente aos então Procuradores-Gerais na época”. 66. Aduz a extinta “força tarefa”, ainda, que os Relatórios Preliminares apresentados pela Defesa Técnica do Reclamante “partem de ilações feitas a partir de supostas mensagens de aplicativo obtidas de forma criminosa, sem comprovação de autenticidade e integridade, utilizadas fora de contexto e com manifestas edições, para fazer falsas acusações contra a Operação Lava Jato”. A despeito da argumentação vazia — que em muito se confunde com a defesa dos membros “força-tarefa” nos procedimentos em que são investigados17 —, defendem os procuradores que o material oficial analisado “não revelariam qualquer ilegalidade, mas, pelo contrário, correção e diligência”. 67. Como facilmente se pode concluir, para além de se lastrear exclusivamente em argumentos retóricos e em ataques gratuitos a Defesa Técnica do Reclamante, o citado OFÍCIO 860/2021–PRPR está pavimentado por uma série de contradições e, nessa medida, é terminantemente imprestável para qualquer finalidade – o que muito explica a demora de sua juntada. 68. Em segundo lugar, no que versa o Memorando n.º 24/2021/ALJ/SCI/PGR, por sua vez datado de 02.03.2021 – também anterior ao despacho que determinou o compartilhamento dos 13 relatórios apresentados (decisão de 30.03.2021) -, da Secretaria de Cooperação Internacional do Ministério Público Federal, trata-se de encaminhamento do Ofício retro mencionado ao Procurador-Geral da República, por meio do qual os membros da extinta “força-tarefa” “afirmam-se preocupados com as notícias veiculadas na imprensa e com as petições dos advogados do ex-presidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva que sustentam a ‘existência de cooperação 17 STF. Habeas Corpus n.º 198.013. Rel. Min.ª ROSA WEBER.
  34. 34. 34 supostamente ilegal entre procuradores da então Operação Lava Jato e autoridades estrangeiras”. Em outras palavras, trata-se unicamente de documento institucional externando a preocupação em relação à descoberta das ilegalidades praticadas pela “lava jato”. 69. Assim, endossando os métodos ilegais de persecução da extinta “força tarefa”, a Secretaria de Cooperação Internacional sustenta que “conversas e tratativas entre agentes de diferentes Estados não apenas são legalmente aceitas, mas são expressamente previstas e constituem boa prática na cooperação internacional”. 70. Com o devido respeito e acatamento, carece de seriedade as formulações apresentadas, porquanto jaz inconcebível que tamanha “informalidade” possa ser sinônimo de “boas práticas”, notadamente por ir de encontro a expressa previsão legal – e ao encontro de tal conclusão, é bom que se diga, não se faz necessário o subsídio dos arquivos oficiais da Operação Spoofing, mas tão somente o exercício comezinho da leitura dos dispositivos legais correlatos. — IV — Do procedimento rígido de cooperação internacional 71. Conforme é cediço, conclusão essa que se extrai da Cláusula 7ª. do Acordo de Leniência da Odebrecht, o pacto em discussão envolvendo a construtora se estabeleceu em uma relação trilateral, envolvendo autoridades do Brasil, dos Estados Unidos da América e da Suíça.
  35. 35. 35 BRASIL Decreto n.º 3.810/2001 LENIÊNCIA ODE Decreto n.º 6.974/2009 USA SUÍÇA 72. Em que pese a tentativa malfadada em atribuir distorções legais por parte da Defesa Técnica do Reclamante, impende esclarecer, por suficiente para arrostar essa retórica vazia, que os dispositivos legais que pavimentam a cooperação jurídica entre Brasil-USA e Brasil-Suíça são dotados de grande densidade normativa, cujo procedimento foi definido por Estados soberanos – mediante a assinatura de tratados internacionais e internalizados por meio de decretos -, sendo a respectiva observância, portanto, medida de rigor. 73. Destarte, o Acordo bilateral celebrado entre Brasil e os Estados Unidos da América é categórico ao dispor que será designada uma Autoridade Central para concentrar o INTERCÂMBIO de informações, através de um canal oficial, que no Brasil é o DRCI. O Decreto n.º 3.810/2001 em nenhum trecho dá margem para interpretações que flexibilizam procedimentos formais em incentivo a buscas selvagens. Tal entendimento nega vigência à norma em referência e vilipendia a soberania nacional. 74. Ademais, é importante destacar que nenhum dispositivo do Decreto n.º 3.810/2001, em nada, absolutamente nada, está a dispor que a cooperação jurídica entre Brasil e USA pode ocorrer à revelia das formalidades
  36. 36. 36 prescritas em lei. Noutro giro, qual seria a necessidade da celebração de um Acordo formal entre países, regulamentando textualmente uma determinada prática, se se admite – o que se cogita apenas para reflexão – que cada autoridade judiciária pode proceder na forma e no modo que bem entender? É completamente teratológico e constrangedor se ventilar argumentos de ordem pragmática para justificar o atropelo ao devido processo legal. 75. É dizer, a despeito da prática da busca selvagem de provas ser aceita ou não nos Estados Unidos da América, o fato é que perante Brasil a cooperação feita nesses moldes — fora dos “procedimentos oficiais” — mostra-se incompatível com o Decreto n.º 3.810/2001, que incorporou ao ordenamento jurídico pátrio o referido Acordo de Assistência Judiciária em Matéria Penal entre o Governo da República Federativa do Brasil e o Governo dos Estados Unidos da América, celebrado em Brasília/DF, aos 14 de outubro de 1997, em cujo art. 1º está disposto - de forma expressa e imperativa - que esse “será executado e cumprido tão inteiramente como nele se contém”. 76. Segundo tal Acordo, apenas a título de registro, o alcance da assistência mútua abarca fases preventivas, investigativas e persecutórias, incluindo, entre outras providências: tomada de depoimento ou declarações de pessoas; fornecimento de documentos, registros e bens e entrega de documentos18 . Destarte, figura como completamente falaciosa e sem aderência a legal, a justificativa de que a cooperação selvagem é “um procedimento que pode ser feito antes, durante e após a formalização de um pedido de cooperação internacional, sendo este necessário sempre que provas serão utilizadas em investigações ou processos”. 18 Acordo de Assistência Judiciária em Matéria Penal entre o Governo da República Federativa do Brasil e o Governo dos Estados Unidos da América. Artigo I - Alcance da Assistência. 1. e 2., a), b) e d).
  37. 37. 37 77. Para tanto, aliás, como já referido, o aludido Acordo é categórico no sentido de que cada Parte deve designar uma Autoridade Central para “enviar e receber solicitações”, sendo que para “a República Federativa do Brasil, a Autoridade Central será o Ministério da Justiça” e no caso “dos Estados Unidos da América, a Autoridade Central será o Procurador-Geral ou pessoa por ele designada”, devendo tais Autoridades comunicar-se entre si “diretamente para as finalidades estipuladas neste” Tratado19 . Em reforço à necessária observância dos procedimentos oficiais quanto à tramitação das solicitações de auxílio jurídico em matéria penal, a Portaria Conjunta MJ/PGR/AGU nº 1/200520 e o Decreto nº 9.662/1921 , prescrevem de maneira uníssona que compete ao DRCI a função de Autoridade Central para coordenar, verificar a formalização adequada dos pedidos, fazer solicitações, transmitir pedidos, realizar diligências, fazer encaminhamentos e monitorar os pedidos de Cooperação Jurídica Internacional no Brasil. Embora desnecessário dizer, a extinta “força tarefa” não integrava a estrutura do Ministério Justiça, que, por uma opção legislativa e por questões de soberania, foi designada como Autoridade Central no tratado em comento. 78. Outrossim, o Acordo bilateral em apreço é claro em relação à forma e ao conteúdo das solicitações, dispondo que a assistência “deverá ser feita por escrito”, com exceção das situações de urgência, que, por sua vez, deverão ser mesmo assim confirmadas por escrito no prazo de 30 dias. Dentre as informações obrigatórias que a solicitação deve conter, destaca-se: o nome da Autoridade que conduz o procedimento; descrição da matéria e da natureza do procedimento; descrição da prova, informações 19 Idem. Artigo II – Autoridades Centrais. 1., 2. e 3. 20 Portaria Conjunta MJ/PGR/AGU nº 1/2005. Art. 1º, §§1º, 2º e 3º, art. 2º, art. 3º, I, II, III, IV e V, e art. 4º O disposto nesta Portaria não prejudicará a cooperação informal direta entre o CCJI e órgãos equivalentes de Ministérios Públicos estrangeiros, mantendo informado o DRCI. 21 Decreto nº 9.662/19. Art. 14, III, a) e IV.
  38. 38. 38 ou outra assistência pretendida; e a finalidade para a qual a prova, as informações ou outra assistência são necessárias22 . 79. Quando possível, a solicitação deve também conter, entre outras providências: descrição precisa do local ou pessoa a serem revistados; descrição da forma sob a qual qualquer depoimento ou declaração devam ser tomados e registrados; lista de perguntas a serem feitas à testemunha; descrição de qualquer procedimento especial a ser seguido no cumprimento da solicitação23 . 80. No tocante às diligências para coleta de depoimento ou produção de prova no Estado Requerido, é previsto textualmente que, mediante solicitação, a “Autoridade Central do Estado Requerido antecipará informações sobre data e local da tomada de depoimento ou produção de prova”24 . Na hipótese de o depoimento ser prestado no Estado Requerente, a questão é disciplinada no seguinte sentido: “(...) o Estado Requerido deverá convidar essa pessoa para comparecer perante a autoridade competente no Estado Requerente. (...) A Autoridade Central do Estado Requerido informará imediatamente a Autoridade Central do Estado Requerente da resposta da pessoa”25 . 81. Por derradeiro, em relação à entrega de documentos, sobreleva destacar os dispositivos do Acordo que estabelecem que: “Qualquer documento solicitando o comparecimento de uma pessoa perante autoridade do Estado Requerente deverá ser emitido com a devida antecedência em relação à data para o 22 Acordo de Assistência Judiciária em Matéria Penal entre o Governo da República Federativa do Brasil e o Governo dos Estados Unidos da América. Artigo IV – Forma e Conteúdo das Solicitações. 1., 2., a), b), c) e d). 23 Idem. Ibidem. 3., d), e), f) e g). 24 Idem. Artigo VIII – Depoimento ou Produção de Prova no Estado Requerido. 2. 25 Idem. Artigo X – Depoimento no Estado Requerente. 1.
  39. 39. 39 comparecimento”; e “O Estado Requerido deverá apresentar o comprovante de entrega dos documentos na forma especificada na solicitação”26 . 82. Não mais que uma simples leitura dos dispositivos alhures é mais do que suficiente para se concluir que parte tem de fato promovido uma distorção legal. 83. Mas não é só! No contexto suíço, também envolvido na celebração do acordo global da Odebrecht, outro não é o cenário quanto à rigidez procedimental. Como é cediço, no cenário internacional, entre Brasil e Suíça foi firmado, em Berna, tratado de cooperação jurídica internacional em matéria penal, internalizado pelo Decreto n.º 6.974/2009. 84. Veja-se que o MLAT Brasil-Suíça, ao revés da informalidade que se pretende fazer prevalecer como sinônimo de “boas práticas” e que seria “desconhecimento” da Defesa Técnica, dispõe textualmente que a simples troca de informações perfaz um ato de cooperação jurídica. Senão, vejamos: TÍTULO I Disposições Gerais ARTIGO PRIMEIRO Obrigações de Conceder a Cooperação (...) 3. A cooperação jurídica abrange as seguintes medidas, tomadas em favor de um procedimento penal no estado Requerente: (...) d) troca de informações; 85. Imperioso destacar que foi o referido tratado que disponibilizou as balizas e os limites formais que a cooperação jurídica internacional em matéria penal 26 Idem. Artigo XIII – Entrega de Documentos. 1. e 2.
  40. 40. 40 Brasil-Suíça deve obedecer, para que a tomada de provas no território estrangeiro seja considerada válida. Depreende-se do Decreto que regulamenta o MLAT Brasil-Suíça que a condução e toda comunicação acerca do pedido de cooperação entre os Estados serão feitas, igualmente, através de suas autoridades centrais competentes, no caso do Brasil, repita-se, o Departamento de Recuperação de Ativos e Cooperação Jurídica Internacional (DRCI). Veja-se: TÍTULO V Procedimento ARTIGO 23 Autoridades Centrais 1.Para os fins do presente Tratado, as Autoridades Centrais são, para o Brasil, a Secretaria Nacional de Justiça do Ministério de Justiça, e, para a Suíça, o Departamento Federal da Justiça do Ministério Federal de Justiça e Polícia, por intermédio das quais serão apresentados e recebidos os pedidos de cooperação jurídica dos seus tribunais e das suas autoridades. 2. As Autoridades Centrais dos Estados Contratantes comunicam-se diretamente entre si. A tramitação por via diplomática poderá, no entanto, ser utilizada, caso necessário. 86. Destarte, é de bom alvitre consignar que até mesmo a troca espontânea de informações, como estabelece o MLAT Brasil-Suíça, deve necessariamente passar pelo crivo da Autoridade Central eleita. TÍTULO IV Encaminhamento Espontâneo e Notícia para Fins de Processos e Confisco ARTIGO 29 Encaminhamento Espontâneo de Meios de Prova e Informações 1.Por intermédio das Autoridades Centrais, e nos limites de seu direito interno, as autoridades competentes de cada Estado Contratante podem, sem que um pedido tenha sido apresentado neste sentido, trocar informações e meios de prova envolvendo fatos
  41. 41. 41 penalmente puníveis, se avaliarem que esse encaminhamento pode permitir ao outro Estado Contratante: a) apresentar um pedido de cooperação jurídica nos termos do presente Tratado; b) iniciar procedimento penal; c) ou facilitar o desenvolvimento de uma investigação penal em curso. 87. Como consequência da inobservância da regra procedimental sintetizada alhures, o MLAT Brasil-Suíça é categórico quanto à inutilização de tais informações, seja como elemento de prova, meio de prova ou mesmo como “boas práticas” durante as investigações. Uma vez mais, leia-se a letra fria da lei: TÍTULO II Pedidos de Cooperação Jurídica ARTIGO 13 Utilização Restrita 1. As informações, documentos ou objetos obtidos pela via da cooperação jurídica não podem, no Estado Requerente, ser utilizados em investigações, nem ser produzidos como meios de prova em qualquer procedimento penal relativo a um delito em relação ao qual a cooperação jurídica não possa ser concedida. 2. Qualquer outra utilização está subordinada à aprovação prévia da Autoridade Central do Estado Requerido. Esta aprovação não é necessária quando: a) Os fatos que originaram o pedido representam um outro delito em relação ao qual a cooperação jurídica pode ser concedida; b) O procedimento penal estrangeiro for instaurado contra outras pessoas que participaram do delito; ou c) O material for usado para uma investigação ou procedimento que se refira ao pagamento de indenização relacionada a procedimento para o qual a cooperação jurídica foi concedida. 88. Com efeito, para ambos os cenários, norte-americano e suíço, o fato é que há um tratado com força de Lei Ordinária conferindo a Autoridade Central a
  42. 42. 42 atribuição de velar por formalidades, como requisito indispensável de validade da cooperação e de manutenção da ordem da política externa do país. 89. Atento a esta disposição prevista em lei, não foi por acaso que esse e. Min. Relator RICARDO LEWANDOWSKI, em r. decisão de 26.02.2021, determinou que: "Considerando o quanto consta na petição do reclamante juntada aos autos nesta data (documento eletrônico 350), informe o Ministério da Justiça e Segurança Pública, no prazo de 5 (cinco) dias, se, no desempenho das atribuições de Autoridade Central para Cooperação Jurídica Internacional, exercidas por intermédio do Departamento de Recuperação de Ativos e Cooperação Jurídica Internacional da Secretaria Nacional de Justiça, realizou diretamente ou intermediou, a pedido da Procuradoria-Geral da República, do Ministério Público Federal ou da Polícia Federal, tratativas internacionais concernentes à Petrobras ou à Odebrecht, inclusive a seus diretores e funcionários, especialmente quanto à repatriação de valores, pagamentos de multas, ajuste de indenizações, perícias técnicas, acordos de leniência, intercâmbio de dados, no período compreendido entre 1º de janeiro de 2014 e 31 de dezembro de 2020”. 90. Em atendimento ao citado despacho, o e. Ministro de Estado da Justiça e Segurança Pública Substituto, Dr. TÉRCIO ISSAMI TOKANO, em 08.03.202127 , prestou informações demonstrando que, nada obstante a volumosa quantidade de pedidos de cooperação que aportam perante Autoridade Central, em pesquisas realizadas com referência a “PETROBRAS” e a “ODEBRECHT” constatou-se a existência de alguns poucos procedimentos – 20 no total -, mas sem qualquer vínculo com as trocas de informações, documentos e provas para fins penais que estão retratadas nas mensagens extraídas dos arquivos oficiais da Operação Spoofing. Confira-se o teor das informações prestadas: 27 Petição: 26009/2021 - 08/03/2021 - Of. 292/2021, Ministério da Justiça e Segurança Pública - Presta informações e encaminha documentos.
  43. 43. 43 91. Na mesma direção, para além das buscas acima em referência a “PETROBRAS” e a “ODEBRECHT”, a Defesa Técnica do Reclamante também encetou, diligentemente, um procedimento administrativo, instaurado com lastro na técnica de Investigação Defensiva (Provimento n.º 188/2018), visando buscar informações sobre cooperações formais realizada em detrimento do Reclamante - haja vista manifestações públicas de autoridades norte-americanas fazendo referência expressa à sentença condenatória proferida na Ação Penal nº 5046512- 94.2016.4.04.7000/PR (Caso “triplex no Guarujá”, em desfavor do ex-Presidente LULA, ora Reclamante, em clara exaltação ao desfecho, destacando o trabalho conjunto realizado com os Procuradores da “força-tarefa” da Lava Jato para investigar e instruir os processos penais28 . 28 Neste sentido, insta recordar, por exemplo, das manifestações públicas do Sr. KENNETH BLANCO, então Vice Procurador Geral Adjunto do Departamento de Justiça norte-americano (DOJ), e do Sr. TREVOR MC FADDEN, então Subsecretário Geral de Justiça Adjunto Interino. Na oportunidade, ambos falaram expressamente sobre a existência de cooperação jurídica internacional — informal — entre EUA e Brasil, destinada ao combate dos chamados “crimes de colarinho branco”. No seu pronunciamento, o Sr. KENNETH BLANCO explicou minuciosamente o funcionamento da chamada Divisão Criminal do Departamento de Justiça, composta por cerca de 700 procuradores lotados em Washington e em diversas outras localidades do globo, inclusive no Brasil. Ressaltou os resultados da
  44. 44. 44 cooperação entre o referido departamento e o Governo Brasileiro, sempre baseada na “confiança”. Para além disso, o então Vice-Procurador admitiu a existência de relevante colaboração da Divisão Criminal para “construir casos” e aplicar punições aos acusados, especialmente nos processos em trâmite na justiça brasileira relativos à Operação Lava Jato. Confira-se: “A cooperação entre o Departamento de Justiça e o Brasil tem tido resultados extraordinários. Apenas no ano passado, por exemplo, a Divisão Criminal e Setor de Fraude e a Força Tarefa da Lava Jato têm cooperado e coordenado resoluções em quatro casos da FCPA. Embraer, Rolls Royce, Braskem e Odebrecht. A Odebrecht, em particular, notem o que fazem com seu fôlego e extensão, a Odebrecht, umas das maiores construtoras do mundo pagou um número incomparável de propinas para agentes públicos importantes em uma dezena de países para garantir projetos de bilhões de dólares ao redor do mundo. Proporcionalmente à conduta, Brasil e os Estados Unidos, juntamente com a Suíça, conseguiram a maior multa internacional jamais imposta em um caso de corrupção. A empresa se declarou culpada nos Estados Unidos e deve cooperar com os respectivos países, investigações em andamento individuais, assim como manter o monitoramento adequado independente por um período de três anos. No Brasil, é importante ressaltar, aproximadamente 80 pessoas foram acusadas em relação a esse caso. É importante mencionar como tais punições foram impostas nessas resoluções coordenadas. Trabalhando juntamente com o Brasil e o Departamento, não apenas auxiliou um ao outro na coleta de provas e na construção do caso, mas fez questão de creditar as multas e punições pagas a cada país, ao invés de impor multas duplicadas e punições às empresas”. A então autoridade norte-americana chega a admitir: “não dependemos apenas de procedimentos oficiais”. Veja-se: “No centro da enorme cooperação entre nossos dois países está uma forte relação construída a base de confiança. Tal confiança, como alguns aqui dizem “confiança”, permite que promotores e agentes tenham comunicação direta quanto às provas. Dado o relacionamento íntimo entre o Departamento de Justiça e os promotores brasileiros, não dependemos apenas de procedimentos oficiais como tratados de assistência jurídica mútua, que geralmente levam tempo e recursos consideráveis para serem escritos, traduzidos, transmitidos oficialmente e respondidos. No começo de uma investigação, um promotor, ou um agente de uma unidade financeira de um país, pode ligar para seu parceiro estrangeiro e pedir informação financeira, por exemplo, minhas contas bancárias. Uma vez que a investigação tenha chegado ao ponto em que os promotores já estão prontos para levar o caso ao tribunal, as provas podem ser requeridas através do canal de assistência jurídica mútua para que possam ser aceitas como provas em um julgamento. Essa cooperação de promotor para promotor, ou de órgão de segurança pública para órgão de segurança pública, tem permitido que ambos os países processem seus casos de maneira mais efetiva”. E mais: o então membro do Departamento de Justiça norte-americano (DOJ) chega a fazer expressa referência à sentença condenatória proferida na Ação Penal nº 5046512-94.2016.4.04.7000/PR, em desfavor do ex- Presidente LULA, ora Reclamante, em clara exaltação ao desfecho, destacando o trabalho conjunto realizado com os Procuradores da Força-Tarefa da Lava Jato para investigar e instruir os processos penais: “Promotores brasileiros e agentes policiais têm estado à frente do combate contra a corrupção nos últimos anos sendo exemplos de como promotores e agentes devem agir. De fato, na semana passada os promotores no Brasil ganharam um processo contra o ex-presidente Lula da Silva, que foi acusado de receber propina da empresa de engenharia OAS em troca de ajuda para ganhar contratos com a petrolífera estatal, Petrobras. É um caso que nesse momento colocou o Brasil a frente da luta contra a corrupção, tanto interna, como no exterior. Enquanto os Estados Unidos e o Brasil estão trabalhando juntos para investigar e instruir processos penais, especificamente os relacionados à corrupção, os Estados Unidos também estão prontos para ajudar na apreensão de patrimônio obtido ilegalmente, até mesmo quando o caso não estiver sendo julgado nos Estados Unidos. Essa é um mecanismo importante para luta contra a corrupção, assim como contra todos os crimes praticados por organizações criminosas”. Conf.: https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/trevor-n-mcfadden-subsecret- rio-geral-de-justi-adjunto-interino-fala-na-7a-c-pula-brasil. Acesso em: 11.04.2021.
  45. 45. 45 92. No aludido procedimento administrativo conduzido pela Defesa Técnica do Reclamante, após outra longa batalha jurídica contra a União, logrou-se obter decisão favorável em mandamus perante o Colendo Superior Tribunal de Justiça (Mandado de Segurança n.º 26.627/DF, Rel. Min. SÉRGIO KUKINA), no bojo do qual foram prestadas as seguintes informações29 : 93. Em outras palavras, a ajuda norte-americana para “construir casos” – segundo as palavras da própria autoridade estrangeira em manifestação pública -, ocorreram na mais absoluta clandestinidade, fazendo letra morta os compromissos assumidos pelo Estado brasileiro no plano internacional. 29 Doc. 03 – Ofício juntado pelo Ministro de Estado da Justiça e Segurança Pública no Mandado de Segurança n.º 26.627/DF.
  46. 46. 46 94. Nesse jaez, diante do rígido contexto legal delineado (Decreto n.º 3.810/2001 e Decreto n.º 6.974/2009) e das informações que aqui aportaram, questiona- se: É minimamente verossímil a assertiva de que “não há registro de contatos ou tratativas estabelecidas entre autoridades brasileiras e dos Estados Unidos da América ou da Suíça para a celebração de acordos de leniência com o grupo empresarial Odebrecht”, envolvendo, inclusive, quantias bilionárias? A resposta que se apresenta é invariavelmente negativa. 95. Como se vê, os dispositivos legais que pavimentam a cooperação jurídica entre Brasil-USA e Brasil-Suíça são dotados de grande densidade normativa, cujo procedimento foi definido por Estados soberanos – mediante a assinatura de tratados internacionais e internalizados por meio de decretos -, sendo a respectiva observância, portanto, medida de rigor. — V — Da verdade em movimento em relação ao acordo global da Odebrecht 96. Conforme já pontuado em outras oportunidades nestes autos, a Cláusula 7ª. do Acordo de Leniência da Odebrecht em discussão, em verdade, evidencia que se dispôs sobre a transferência de vultuosas quantias em milhares de dólares a autoridades estrangeiras (relação trilateral), o que nem de longe pode ser visto como uma mera referência, como pretende fazer prevalecer a retórica vazia da “força-tarefa” da Lava Jato. Confira-se:
  47. 47. 47 97. Isto é, como admitir que agentes públicos que firmaram um acordo bilionário com a participação de autoridades norte-americanas e suíças, direcionando recursos vultosos e informações estratégicas para aquele país não tenham produzido “nenhuma documentação”? Isso é crível? Isso é possível? 98. Destarte, nem se pode objetar que o acordo de leniência celebrado com a Odebrecht, com a ingerência direta de autoridades estrangeiras, não constituiu “um ato de cooperação internacional” diante da vasta gama de dispositivos legais destacados no tópico anterior. Nesse sentido, aliás, quadra destacar que, uma vez questionada pelo portal de notícias Agência Pública sobre a parceria havida autoridades estrangeiras, a hoje extinta “força-tarefa” da Lava Jato respondeu sem titubear: “Não se
  48. 48. 48 trata de atuação em parceria, mas de cooperação entre autoridades responsáveis pela persecução criminal em seus países”. Confira-se:30 Pergunta: Um dos diálogos vazados ao The Intercept Brasil atesta que em 31 de agosto de 2016 o FBI tinha “total conhecimento” das investigações feitas pela Lava Jato sobre a empresa Odebrecht. Como funcionava essa atuação dos FBI em parceria com os investigadores da Lava Jato? Como se dava essa transmissão de informações? Resposta: Não se trata de atuação em parceria, mas de cooperação entre autoridades responsáveis pela persecução criminal em seus países, conforme determinam diversos tratados internacionais de que o Brasil é signatário. O intercâmbio de informações entre países segue igualmente normas internacionais e também leis brasileiras. Além dos pedidos formais por meio dos canais oficiais, é altamente recomendável que as autoridades mantenham contato diretos. A cooperação inclui, antes da transmissão de um pedido de cooperação, manter contatos, fazer reuniões, virtuais ou presenciais, discutir estratégias, com o objetivo de intercâmbio de conhecimento sobre s informações a serem pedidas e recebidas. 99. Na citada resposta transcrita acima, para além de reconhecer que a celebração do acordo de leniência da Odebrecht contou com uma cooperação envolvendo autoridades do Brasil, dos Estados Unidos da América e da Suíça, também é possível constatar uma arrebatada defesa do intercâmbio de informações praticado de forma espúria, cujo acesso já foi autorizado por essa Suprema Corte e, agora, afirma-se com total desfaçatez que inexistem. Veja o dispositivo da r. decisão de 16.11.2020, ora proferida nestes autos: Diante de todo o exposto, julgo procedente o pedido para, confirmando a medida cautelar, determinar ao Juízo da 13ª Vara Federal Criminal da Subseção Judiciária de Curitiba/PR que libere, incontinenti, o acesso da defesa aos elementos de prova e demais dados constantes do Acordo de Leniência 5020175-34.2017.4.04.7000 que façam referência ao reclamante ou que lhe digam respeito, notadamente: (...) (ii) à troca de correspondência entre a “Força Tarefa da Lava Jato” e outros países 30 Odebrecht: “O FBI já tem conhecimento total das investigações”. .In. O FBI e a Lava Jato – Diálogos vazados mostram proximidade entre PF, procuradores e o FBI no caso da Lava Jato, incluindo “total conhecimento” das investigações sobre a Odebrecht. Disponível em: https://apublica.org/2020/07/o-fbi-e-a-lava-jato/#Link3. Acesso em: 11.04.2021.
  49. 49. 49 que participaram, direta ou indiretamente, da avença, como, por exemplo, autoridades dos Estados Unidos da América e da Suíça; 100. Ao lado desta negociação e disposição de quantias bilionárias à margem dos procedimentos legais, no que tange à cadeia de custódia dos sistemas Odebrecht, os documentos apresentados e as explicações reiteradamente repetidas nestes autos são completamente insuficientes para confirmar que os elementos apreendidos pelas autoridades estrangeiras são exatamente os mesmos analisados pelos Peritos da Polícia Federal. Pelo contrário, consoante escancarado nos autos da Reclamação n.º 33.543 - para muito além das revelações contidas no material oficial da Operação Spoofing já apresentados -, os próprios peritos oficiais da Polícia Federal reconheceram que nunca analisaram os elementos originais apreendidos, mas apenas aqueles fornecidos pela Odebrecht — muito tempo após a empresa ter recebido a posse do material da empresa FRA. Nada mais conveniente: acolher, sem questionamentos, a versão de parte interessada para se perseguir o alvo desejado. 101. Destarte, nunca é demais lembrar que aos 30.09.2019, objetivando produzir a prova pericial determinada nos autos da Reclamação n.º 33.543, foi realizada reunião inicial dos trabalhos entre os ilustres Peritos da Polícia Federal FERNANDO COMPARSI, ROBERTO BRUNORI JUNIOR (“Perito 1”), RONALDO ROSENAU DA COSTA (“Perito 2”), ALDEMAR MAIA NETO (“Perito 3”) e RICARDO REVECO HURTADO e o Assistente Técnico da Defesa CLÁUDIO WAGNER (“Assistente Técnico”), na sede da Superintendência da Polícia Federal de Curitiba/PR, a qual foi devidamente registrada em ata e o seu áudio gravado com a anuência das partes. Durante essa diligência, os próprios peritos oficiais da Polícia Federal reconheceram, dentre outras coisas: (a) que embora os sistemas da Odebrecht tenham sido apreendidos na Suíça, o material que foi analisado pela Polícia Federal não é proveniente daquele país;
  50. 50. 50 (b) o material analisado foi entregue pela Odebrecht após a empresa ter obtido cópia na Suíça e “mexido” no material; e (c) não houve qualquer conferência entre o material entregue pela Odebrecht com o material que foi apreendido originariamente pelas Autoridades Suíças. 102. É o que se verifica, exemplificativamente, nos seguintes trechos — que são oriundos da degravação da aludida reunião entre o Assistente Técnico indicado pela Defesa do Reclamante e os peritos oficiais da Polícia Federal: Minutos da mídia acautelada: 20:43- 23:05 Assistente Técnico: Houveram 4 entregas de HDs, certo? A segunda entrega, foi da Odebrecht. A primeira foi da FRA. Perito 1: Não, todos foram a Odebrecht que entregaram. Entregou né. Assistente Técnico: Isso, só que a primeira vocês operacionalizaram junto a FRA. Perito 1: Não, a gente não. Nós recebemos tudo...Na verdade a polícia recebeu do Ministério Público, tudo de uma vez só. Assistente Técnico: Tá, beleza. Perito 1: Agora o Ministério Público por sua vez recebeu de algumas origens distintas. Perito não identificado: Mas aí é com o Ministério Público. Perito 1: Segundo aquela documentação que a gente apresentou aqui. Assistente Técnico: Beleza, mas vocês tiveram que fazer mil e uma trocas de e-mails com a FRA para abrir estes arquivos. Faltou hash. Tá tudo escrito aqui. Isso nos 4 HDs primeiros. Aí depois tiveram mais 5 que são da leniência da Odebrecht, que aí tá um pouco confuso. Esses 5, diz a Odebrecht, que as autoridades Suíças apreenderam, esses HDs. Tá tudo escrito aqui. As autoridades Suíças apreenderam. Mandaram para os advogados da Draft System. E o advogados da Draft System mandou para o advogado da Odebrecht na Suíça. Aí o da Odebrecht no Brasil foi lá pessoalmente e pegou trouxe isso para cá. Como vocês conferiram este hash com a Autoridade Suíça? Que aqui não consta. Perito 1: Deixa eu ver se eu lembro. Teria que recuperar esta informação... Perito 3: Para mim isto pode ser feito por escrito. Aí você corre atrás da informação quando precisar. Perito 1: Mas foi feito. Perito não identificado: Não era aqueles batimentos que eram feitos com a FRA? Perito 1: Foi feito. Assistente Técnico: Não, com a FRA é uma coisa. Com a FRA está redondo. Agora com a Autoridade Suíça eu não vi. Perito 1: Mas foi feito. Foi feito.
  51. 51. 51 Perito não identificado: De bate pronto é difícil... Perito 3: Pois é, é difícil de lembrar... Perito 1: Teria que.... porque estou dizendo que foi feito, porque o percentual de arquivos que não houve correspondência no hash foi bem pequena, né? Menos de 1%. Assistente Técnico: Não, mas isso foi só com os quatro primeiros HDs. Nos cinco que vieram da Suíça, das Autoridades Suíças, não tem batimento com o hash das Autoridades Suíças. Perito 1: Provavelmente, se não tem...vou recuperar já já esta informação, vou ler de novo o laudo ali de novo...Se não tem é porque provavelmente não foi enviado uma lista de hash, né. Eles não tinham isso...Foi pedido e não foi mandado... Assistente Técnico: Você está dizendo que foi feito sem bater o hash? Perito 1: Provavelmente. Se não teve hash, foi. Perito não identificado: Mas isso tem que levantar... ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Minutos da mídia acautelada: 25:28-25:56 Perito 2: É, tem que dar uma olhadinha, detalhadamente, nessa sequência de mensagens aqui. Agora, do ponto de vista de hash, se for olhar aqui na sequência, todas as não conformidades são apontadas aqui no laudo. Assistente Técnico: Mas estão apontadas nos quatro primeiros, Ronaldo. Acertei o Ronaldo agora, não é Rodrigo. Perito 2: Talvez porque não teve nenhuma não conformidades. Assistente Técnico: Não, é porque não veio hash, cara. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Minutos da mídia acautelada: 26:19-27:27 Perito 2: Ó aqui, discos 5, 6 e 7. Hashs. Informações sobre os arquivos em formato... Assistente Técnico: Estes foram os hashs criados pela Odebrecht. Perito não identificado: Uhum. Assistente Técnico: E o da Autoridade Suíça? Perito 2: É deve ter algum...algum documento descrevendo estes hashs aqui né. Onde que tá... Perito 1: É aqui na parte de integridade, quando for falar de integridade... Assistente Técnico: Isso Perito 1: Na parte de integridade Assistente Técnico: Mas só tem o hash da Odebrecht...Vocês olharam a cópia da Odebrecht, o hash deles, mas a da Autoridade Suíça eu não achei em lugar nenhum...talvez foi porque vocês não receberam, e também pra outra perguntada sabe qual é? Tem na carta aqui que foi encaminhado para o Ministério Público, vocês receberam do Ministério Público? Minha outra pergunta é essa aqui, ainda bem que eu coloquei as folhas aqui... ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Minutos da mídia acautelada: 27:51 – 31:25 Assistente Técnico: Ronaldo, olha na folha 27 uma carta que tem aí do Procurador Lenz. Perito 1: Sabe o que que eu acho que aconteceu aí, lembrando...
  52. 52. 52 Assistente Técnico: Ele fala aqui ó, ele fala que mandou a pedido do Ministério Público. Deixa eu dar uma olhadinha que eu te mostro... vocês receberam este material do Ministério Público ou não? Perito não identificado: O que eu acho que tá no laudo, Cláudio, tá esgotado... Perito 1: Nós recebemos do Ministério Público. Assistente Técnico: Não, não, eu sei...mas o Ministério Público recebeu a cópia que ele recebeu da Odebrecht e ele não recebeu da Suíça. Perito 1: O Ministério Público não pegou com a Suíça, só pegou com a Odebrecht. Assistente Técnico: Pegou com a Suíça. Tá aí o pedido. Tá aí o cara descreveu o pedido. Perito 1: Mas ele pegou esse que a gente pegou com a Odebrecht. Assistente Técnico: Sim, mas eu quero saber o cruzamento da Odebrecht com a Suíça. Perito 3: Mas para a gente isso é indiferente, pra gente o que interessa é o que a gente recebeu. O que a gente recebeu tá constando no laudo. O que foi colocado ali. Se no laudo tá falando que foi o Ministério Público, se foi da Suíça, o que tá no laudo... Assistente Técnico: Mas é que vocês fazem referência como se fosse extraído da Autoridade Suíça... Perito não identificado: Então aí você tem que apontar... Assistente Técnico: Eu não vejo conferência nenhuma que garanta isso. Perito 3: Então é só colocar um contraditório ali, não tem problema. Perito 1: Eu acho que o Ministério Público não tem nada diferente do que a gente tem não... Perito 3: Não cabe a gente saber se ele tem ou não tem. Assistente Técnico: Mas cabe a gente saber se isso veio lá da Autoridade Suíça mesmo, né? Isso só se faz pelo hash, né? Perito 3: Perfeito, mas isso via processo. Perito não identificado: O que eu acho, por exemplo, o que o Ronaldo está fazendo agora apressadamente até, passando uma leitura diagonal, o ideal é que você fazer essa pergunta... Assistente Técnico: Eu vou fazer, detalhado. Perito não identificado: Que aí o Ronaldo e nós olharmos com calma. Perito 3: Baseado em dados, sempre baseado em dados. Perito 1: Agora abrindo um parêntese aqui, já que está gravando, um parêntese, de cabeça, lembrando, não é certeza, a Odebrecht recebeu da Autoridade Suíça e ela abriu isso, e mexeu nisso, durante muito tempo ficou com isso lá. Assistente Técnico: A aparência que dá é essa. Perito 1: Mas aparência não, essa é a história que foi contada. E depois ela encapsulou isso e entregou. Assistente Técnico: Ou seja, vocês não têm como conferir se é o mesmo que tá na Autoridade Suíça? Perito 1: Eu, que eu lembre, não teve hash da Autoridade Suíça chegando aqui não. Assistente Técnico: É isso, essa é a minha maior dúvida.
  53. 53. 53 Perito 1: Então o que eu recebi foi do Ministério Público. E que a Odebrecht ficou com os dados lá. Assistente Técnico: Beleza. Perito não identificado: De quem eram os dados também né. Os dados são da Odebrecht. Perito 1: Os dados são da Odebrecht, eram dela. Assistente Técnico: Pelo o que eu concluí lendo, e lendo bastante outras coisas, foi isso. Que a Odebrecht pegou, mexeu lá, empacotou e mandou para o Ministério Público. Eu não sei se isso que eu tô olhando aqui é o mesmo do Ministério Público da Suíça. Perito não identificado: Mas colé que é, porque teria que ser? Assistente Técnico: Porque a busca e apreensão foi feita lá. É aquele material que eu tenho que olhar. Eu dou para o criminoso mexer na coisa e me entregar? Perito 1: Mas isso é o acordo, cara, de leniência. Os dados é o do cara e ele tá te entregando. Isso é da natureza da coisa. Tipo assim, se o cara tá te dando o sistema que é dele... Assistente Técnico: Eu só quero alertar isso, o criminoso entregou o cadáver embalsamado. Perito 1: Não, tudo bem. O cara tá dizendo assim, eu vou te entregar o sistema com os registros, aí ele vai lá e muda os registros todo e entrega o sistema. Pode? Claro que pode. Claro. O sistema é dele. Assistente Técnico: Beleza. Mas eu tinha como conferir isso. Dizer, olha “não é o mesmo sistema da Autoridade Suíça”. Porque aqui tem várias referências. Perito 1: E quem disse que ele não mudou antes da Autoridade Suíça ter ido lá. Perito não identificado: Mas ninguém disse que ele mudou, que não mudou também né. Perito 3: Mas também é o que eu tô te falando, cara, mas isso não interessa para a gente. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Minutos da mídia acautelada: 35:41-36:35 Assistente Técnico: Eu entendo assim, a Odebrecht “matou” o cara, “embalsamou”, “arrumou” direitinho e entregou para o Ministério Público. Perito 1: Bom, aí, se você quer sustentar essa tese. Assistente Técnico: Não, não, não é sustentar tese, mas é que todo mundo sabe, todo mundo lê que a Odebrecht mexeu, mexeu, mexeu. Encapsulou. Eu gostei da tua palavra. E entregou para eles. Perito 1: Que ela encapsulou isso tá no laudo, inclusive tá provado que o arquivo que foi gerado lá, inclusive, tem arquivos com datas posteriores as apreensões que a gente mostra que foram geradas pela Odebrecht. Assistente Técnico: Todas as minhas perguntas surgem das luzes vermelhas que vocês botam aqui. Perito 1: Tudo bem, é o nosso trabalho. Assistente Técnico: É que me parece que ninguém tá dando atenção. Eu só quero destacar que, olha, eu não vou fazer esse negócio aqui, se essas luzes aqui não ficaram amarela ou verde.
  54. 54. 54 Perito 2: Isso não vai acontecer, você não vai trabalhar então. Assistente Técnico: Não, não, aí é o juiz que vai dizer. 103. No que tange à cadeia de custódia dos sistemas Odebrecht, com efeito, tergiversa-se para o fato de que a própria Polícia Federal já declarou que: (i) o material periciado seria cópia fornecida pela própria Odebrecht e que não corresponde à apreensão realizada originalmente pelas Autoridades Suíças; (ii) a Odebrecht manipulou por quase um ano tais elementos, havendo, inclusive, arquivos com datas posteriores à apreensão (?); (iii) e que a prova está incompleta, eis que há diversos arquivos “corrompidos”. 104. Some-se a isso, ainda, que os diálogos analisados revelam que a preservação da cadeia de custódia, de fato, nunca foi objeto de preocupação dos membros da extinta “força-tarefa” – quiçá porquanto sempre se soube que qualquer esforço adicional seria inútil. Confira-se, pois, os procedimentos utilizados para manter e preservar a história cronológica do vestígio:
  55. 55. 55
  56. 56. 56 105. Em síntese, como evidente: independente de quantos laudos se possa fabricar – inclusive sob consultoria do juízo de piso -, os sistemas Odebrecht (Drousys e MyWebDayB), neste cenário, não possuem qualquer valor forense. 106. Nesse conduto, verifica-se que em relação aos dois dados (asset sharing com autoridades estrangeiras e cadeia de custódia dos sistemas Odebrecht) retro mencionados, a despeito dessa Suprema Corte ter determinado o acesso “(ii) à troca de correspondência entre a “Força Tarefa da Lava Jato” e outros países que participaram, direta ou indiretamente, da avença, como, por exemplo, autoridades dos Estados Unidos da América e da Suíça; (iii) aos documentos e depoimentos relacionados aos sistemas da Odebrecht; (iv) às perícias da Odebrecht, da Polícia Federal, do MPF e realizadas por outros países que, de qualquer modo, participaram do ajuste”, absolutamente nada foi apresentado. 107. O acesso a tais informações é essencial para perquirir fidedignidade da prova que dá suporte à acusação, como já tangenciado alhures. Observe-se neste jaez, o seguinte trecho narrado pela própria empresa Leniente, trazendo a lume o grau de envolvimento de autoridades estrangeiras31 : Entre março e abril de 2016, a Peticionária diligenciou para localizar, contatar e contratar técnicos responsáveis pela manutenção do ambiente Drousys, bem como foi contratada com a concordância do Departamento de Justiça dos Estados Unidos da América (DoJ) e do Ministério Público Federal do Brasil, a renomada empresa Forensic Risk Alliance – FRA, com vistas a garantir a preservação, recuperação e materialização de dados que porventura ainda estivessem armazenados em tais servidores, de forma segura, sem qualquer alteração, modificação ou supressão de informações, bem como com vistas a que todas as informações fossem disponibilizadas à Peticionária. O referido trabalho foi executado com sucesso nos servidores localizados na Suécia com a realização de cópia forense completa de seus dados para sua disponibilização às autoridades de ambos os países, o que já foi feito, no âmbito dos acordos com as 31 Processo n.º 5020175-34.2017.4.04.7000/PR, Evento 93, PET1, pág. 1-3.
  57. 57. 57 autoridades competentes. Os Referidos dados foram utilizados como prova de corroboração dos fatos narrados pela Peticionária em seu Acordo de Leniência. Com relação aos servidores localizados na Suíça, não foi possível fazer o mesmo trabalho, uma vez que foi constatado que as autoridades Suíças, apreenderam e assumiram a custódia de referidos servidores, bloqueando o acesso aos mesmos. No ano de 2017, posteriormente à celebração dos acordos entre a Peticionária e as autoridades Suíças, Brasileiras e Estadunidenses, uma cópia recuperada do conteúdo de dados apreendidos nos servidores suíços foi disponibilizada pelos procuradores federais suíços à Peticionária, que as repassou ao Ministério Público Brasileiro no bojo do Acordo de Leniência. Assim todas as informações recebidas pelas autoridades Suíças foram devidamente disponibilizadas ao Ministério Público Brasileiro. (destacou-se) 108. No entanto, em que pese estas afirmações, como já assinalado, não há nos autos da leniência disponibilizados à Defesa Técnica do Reclamante qualquer documento de lavra de tais órgãos estrangeiros, nem mesmo aquele das autoridades suíças em que supostamente remeteram cópia do sistema de contabilidade paralela informal da Odebrecht que estava sob seu domínio ou então a curiosa autorização do DoJ para contração de determinada empresa. 109. O que se tem, em verdade, é uma constante formatação da versão prestada pelo órgão de persecução, à revelia do direito de informações do Reclamante, consubstanciado no contraditório, na ampla defesa e no devido processo legal, já assegurado por esse Supremo Tribunal Federal. 110. Em um primeiro momento, após os primeiros questionamentos, entoava-se de forma ensaiada que o Acordo Global da Odebrecht não constituía um ato de cooperação internacional e que a cadeia de custódia dos sistemas estaria demonstrada por laudos da Polícia Federal. 111. Posteriormente, uma vez demonstrado o caráter de cooperação internacional do ato, passou-se então a sustentar que não havia nenhum registro de
  58. 58. 58 comunicação com autoridades estrangeiras. No que se refere aos sistemas Odebrecht, após a demonstração de que os próprios peritos da Polícia Federal reconhecem em áudio que os elementos não possuem valor forense e que foi o próprio ex-juiz SÉRGIO MORO quem determinou a produção de laudos com um objetivo de conferir algum verniz de seriedade aos elementos, nenhum contraste mais é apresentado. 112. Em seguida, apontada cabalmente a existência de tratativas mantidas pelos integrantes da Operação Lava Jato com agentes estrangeiros e com particulares, especialmente no que concerne à Odebrecht, inclusive com intensa troca de informações e documentos, muda-se novamente a versão para sustentar que essa cooperação selvagem constituiria “boas práticas” no plano internacional.
  59. 59. 59
  60. 60. 60 113. Triste investida que trabalha com a verdade em movimento. — VI — Da completa inexistência de fair play processual 114. Em completo abandono de qualquer noção que seja de fair play processual, os procuradores da extinta “força-tarefa”, para além de ocultar/lavar/distorcer provas e no mesmo passo manterem relações espúrias com o ex- juiz SÉRGIO MORO, agiram decisivamente nos bastidores para que as ilegalidades perpetradas não fossem questionadas ou reformadas. 115. Em primeira instância, não bastasse as tristes circunstâncias envolvendo o ex-juiz inquisidor SÉRGIO MORO – cuja suspeição já foi reconhecida por essa Suprema Corte (habeas corpus n.º 164.493/PR), também foi demonstrado que a estreita ligação entre o órgão acusador e o órgão julgador permaneceu após este deixar a judicatura, quando o posto foi assumido provisoriamente pela MMª Juíza Federal Substituta GABRIELA HARDT. A magistrada passou a ser referida nas mensagens trocadas por membros da “força-tarefa” como “Russa”. Ainda de acordo com mensagens já anexadas aos autos, a MMª Juíza Federal Substituta GABRIELA HARDT foi pressionada para proferir sentença no caso do “Sítio de Atibaia”. A sentença acabou sendo proferida por “aproveitamento” da sentença proferida por SERGIO MORO no caso do “triplex”, conforme mostrou perícia apresentada pela Defesa Técnica do Reclamante. 116. Outrossim, mensagens de texto e de áudio já trazidos aos autos também demonstraram que a “força-tarefa” e, particularmente o procurador da República DELTAN DALLAGNOL, articularam a indicação do juiz que iria substituir

×