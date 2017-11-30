Os documentos de Tacla Durán

Madrid, 29 de Novembro de 2017. A Comissão Parlamentar Mista de Inquérito da JBS Att. Sr. Presidente: Senador Ataídes Oliv...
1 Depoimento que presta RODRIGO TACLA DURAN, nos autos do Inquérito 186/2016. Antes de responder objetivamente aos questi...
2 endereço da garagem da UTC, bem como verificar se meu celular esteve coincidentemente naqueles mesmos local e período d...
3 8. A verdade é que a UTC precisava esconder seu verdadeiro lavador de dinheiro, o advogado Ivan Carratu, que atuava na ...
4 Ocean City Enterprises LLC, Vivosant Corp S/A, ZB International Ltd., GVTEL Corp S.L. e a IFX Trading Corp. 13. A ODEBR...
5 17. A origem destes recursos, conforme sua respectiva movimentação, é licita, legal e declarada às autoridades tributar...
6 ou qualquer tipo de sanção. E estranhamente o MPF sempre ignorou este relatório, assim como as minhas repostas a Receit...
-- 1 -- PROCURAÇÃO Pelo presente instrumento particular, RODRIGO DURAN TACLA, espanhol, advogado, DNI n. 77460522H, re...
li j Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade 30horas Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORE...
30horas Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES TED...
/ Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES Dados da ...
( 30horas Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identifica o no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES D...
~•. , - . . , ., _.~J. ! Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG...
, i I Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES Dados...
~ ... / 30hOít.'as Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNE...
I li 30homs Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORE...
Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade 30homs Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES TED ...
..-' 30ho.:r'as Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECED...
I li 30horas Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORE...
I!I I Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES Dados...
J 30horas Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES D...
30hóms Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES Dado...
30horas Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES Dad...
Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscali...
Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscali...
Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscali...
Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscali...
Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscali...
Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscali...
Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscali...
Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscali...
Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscali...
Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscali...
Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscali...
Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscali...
Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscali...
Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscali...
Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscali...
Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscali...
PÁGINA DE AUTENTICAÇÃO A Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil garante a integridade e a autenticidade deste documento n...
  1. 1. Madrid, 29 de Novembro de 2017. A Comissão Parlamentar Mista de Inquérito da JBS Att. Sr. Presidente: Senador Ataídes Oliveira Ref.: Esclarecimentos de Rodrigo Tacla Duran Encaminho a Vossa Excelência, documentação e esclarecimentos prestados no Inquérito 186 / 2016, na Policia Federal em São Paulo, acerca de todas as acusações infundadas feitas contra mi, pela Forca Tarefa da Operação lava – Jato em Curitiba. Sem mais para o momento, agradeço a atenção de V.Exa. RODRIGO TACLA DURAN OAB/SP: 166.339
  2. 2. 1 Depoimento que presta RODRIGO TACLA DURAN, nos autos do Inquérito 186/2016. Antes de responder objetivamente aos questionamentos contidos no Relatório de Inteligência Financeira numero 17460 (DOC.02), acerca de minha sociedade de advogados, Tacla Duran Sociedade de Advogados e as empresas Goes Coffe Turismo e Feiras Internacionais Ltda. e Correia & Camargo Turismo e Feiras Internacionais Ltda. Necessário se faz esclarecer, preliminarmente, os seguintes fatos. 1. O MPF recebeu informações a meu respeito através de uma versão distorcida dos fatos relatada pelo dono da UTC, Ricardo Pessoa, e pelo diretor financeiro Walmir Pinheiro. Ambos encaminharam ao procurador Roberson Pozzobon (DOC.03) - a pedido do próprio Roberson - declarações por escrito nas quais me acusaram de ser um fornecedor de Reais para o caixa 2 da empresa UTC. Estas declarações foram prestadas a advogados da UTC, transcritas sob a forma de depoimento, porém não foram acompanhadas por autoridades policiais ou judiciárias e também não foram homologadas por qualquer juízo. Ambos alegaram que não haviam falado a meu respeito um ano antes, quando foi homologado o acordo de colaboração da UTC, no Supremo Tribunal Federal, em 25 de junho de 2015, por um “lapso de memoria” e “sem qualquer intenção de ocultar informações das autoridades”. Informaram que somente se recordaram de falar a meu respeito, após questionamento direto, realizado pelo procurador Roberson Pozzobon, uma semana antes de firmarem estas declarações, em Marco de 2016, aos seus advogados na sede da UTC, na cidade de São Paulo. 2. Declararam, que eu devolvia parte dos recursos que recebi por trabalhos como advogado prestados através do meu escritório (Tacla Duran Sociedade de Advogados), assim como valores que recebi nas contas das empresas Econocell do Brasil Provedores Ltda e TWC Participações Ltda. Esta devolução de recursos, conforme a versão deles, seria realizada pessoalmente, através de entregas de dinheiro em espécie na garagem da sede da própria UTC diretamente a Walmir Pinheiro. Jamais provaram. Tanto que afirmaram não haver registros de minha entrada e saída da garagem do edifício da UTC e tampouco registros de imagem. Não apresentaram, quaisquer provas do que alegaram tais como mensagens, e- mails ou telefonemas que pudessem demonstrar o agendamento dos referidos encontros que me acusam de haver participado e que pudessem comprovar que lá eu estive em companhia do Sr. Walmir Pinheiro (diretor financeiro da UTC). 3. Mesmo com os insuficientes indícios de prova, sequer foi realizada diligencia para atestar a minha presença no endereço citado mediante consulta, por exemplo, às operadoras de telefonia móvel para verificação se meu telefone celular esteve conectado na ERB (Estação Radio Base) que atende ao
  3. 3. 2 endereço da garagem da UTC, bem como verificar se meu celular esteve coincidentemente naqueles mesmos local e período dos celulares de Walmir Pinheiro. Um dos arquitetos destes depoimentos da UTC, acima referenciados, foi o advogado Ivan Carratu, através de quem prestei serviços jurídicos para a UTC e a ele paguei comissões pela indicação do cliente, como é praxe. 4. Portanto a origem destes pagamentos, objeto do Relatório de Inteligência Financeira 17460 (Doc.02), objeto destes esclarecimentos, são as comissões que eu paguei a Ivan Carratu, pela indicação que ele fez, do cliente UTC para que eu prestasse serviços jurídicos. (Doc. 10) 5. Parte dos trabalhos jurídicos que realizei para a UTC, foram apresentados à Receita Federal (Doc.09), em atendimento à fiscalização realizada em minha sociedade de advogados, por amostragem, devido ao grande volume de trabalhos executados, respeitado o sigilo profissional da advocacia, conforme determinação da própria OAB/SP, cujo presidente me orientou, expressamente a não apresentar os trabalhos de clientes para a Receita Federal. Entretanto, fiz uma triagem e apresentei por amostragem trabalhos e contrato com a UTC, comprovando o objeto do contrato e a efetiva prestação de serviços jurídicos. Tanto que Ricardo Pessoa, em suas declarações (Doc.03), reconhece ainda dever parte dos meus honorários, os quais, segundo ele, não foram pagos devido a má situação financeira da UTC. 6. Conforme já foi aclarado e comprovado com documentos nos esclarecimentos encaminhados à Receita Federal do Brasil no curso das ações fiscais contra as empresas Econocell do Brasil Provedores Ltda. e TWC Participações Ltda. (Docs. 04 e 05), Ivan Carratu tem uma factoring, a FRANKFURT FOMENTO MERCANTIL, e por várias vezes me pediu empréstimos. Concedi estes empréstimos utilizando cheques cruzados. Normalmente Ivan Carratu enviava mensageiros ao meu escritório para retirar estes cheques. Outras vezes eu entregava os cheques pessoalmente. Com o desenrolar das fiscalizações da Receita Federal, descobri que estes cheques que eu havia entregue a Ivan Carratu para atender aos empréstimos solicitados para sua factoring, haviam sido depositados em contas controladas pelo doleiro Adir Assad. Isso aconteceu porque Ivan Carratu e Adir Assad tinham negócios entre eles e também com a UTC como, por exemplo, patrocínio na categoria de automobilismo Stock & Car. Eles tinham esta parceria em negócios desde há muito tempo, antes mesmo de eu conhecer Ivan Carratu ou haver sido contratado pela UTC. 7. Nestas mesmas ações fiscais ficou esclarecido e comprovado com documentos que Ivan Carratu solicitou recursos emprestados para negócios de sua factoring relativos a descontos e antecipação de tíquetes alimentação/refeição, o que motivou as suspeitas contidas no relatório de inteligência financeira 17460 (Doc.02).
  4. 4. 3 8. A verdade é que a UTC precisava esconder seu verdadeiro lavador de dinheiro, o advogado Ivan Carratu, que atuava na recuperação judicial da empresa, era sócio do diretor financeiro Walmir Pinheiro e cuidava dos interesses da senhora Monica Santos, a qual tinha relações afetivas com Ricardo Pessoa, dono da UTC. Eles precisavam acusar alguém para livrar Ivan Carratu e eu fui o escolhido. Tenho guardadas as conversas que mantive com Ivan Carratu no mesmo dia em que Ricardo Pessoa e Walmir Pinheiro fizeram as cartas encaminhadas ao procurador Roberson Pozzobon, me caluniando. Nestas conversas, ele tentou me convencer a fazer uma delação premiada com depoimento que corroborasse as versões caluniosas de Ricardo Pessoa e Walmir Pinheiro e me indicou nomes de advogados, se referindo a estes profissionais como membros da “panela de Curitiba”. (Doc.06) 9. Acabei procurando o MPF em Curitiba para prestar esclarecimentos depois que recebi estas mensagens. Foi quando soube dos depoimentos de Ricardo Pessoa e Walmir Pinheiro, prestados por carta. 10. Esta mesma história migrou para a Odebrecht. Fui eu mesmo quem informou ao MPF sobre minha relação com a Odebrecht, após ser pressionado pelos procuradores Roberson Pozzobon e Julio Noronha, com a apresentação das cartas de Ricardo Pessoa e Walmir Pinheiro (Doc.3). Tentei por quatro vezes prestar esclarecimentos espontaneamente e não consegui. Em abril de 2017, o advogado Adriano de Sá Seixas Maia enviou carta (Doc.07) ao mesmo procurador Roberson Pozzobon com acusações semelhantes às da UTC contra mim. Tudo para que não houvesse discrepância entre estes delatores. 11. E importante ressaltar que a advogada Carla Domenico, trabalhou e coordenou estes depoimentos da UTC, de Ricardo Pessoa e Walmir Pinheiro (Doc.03), e também trabalhou na delação premiada da Odebrecht, como por exemplo no caso de Leandro Azevedo, colaborador da Odebrecht, que aportou documentos falsos (Doc.08) no Inquérito 4435, que corre no Supremo Tribunal Federal. O trabalho profissional da Dra Carla Domenico acabou se tornando o fio condutor que uniu as versões e os depoimentos dos representantes da UTC e da Odebrecht. 12. No caso das acusações caluniosas da ODEBRECHT, formuladas pela carta (Doc.07) enviada ao mesmo procurador Pozzobon, sou acusado, sem qualquer prova, de ser o encarregado de receber recursos ilícitos da ODEBRECHT no exterior, por meio de contas offshores, e repassá-los aos seus destinatários no Brasil e em outros países. Nesta carta o advogado Adriano Sá de Seixas Maia afirma que a Odebrecht realizou transferências desde suas contas das empresas offshores Klienfeld, Innovation e Constructora Internacional del Sur para contas das empresas Nevada Investments Ltd.,
  5. 5. 4 Ocean City Enterprises LLC, Vivosant Corp S/A, ZB International Ltd., GVTEL Corp S.L. e a IFX Trading Corp. 13. A ODEBRECHT fez essas acusações caluniosas para supostamente colaborar com o Ministério Público, mas não apresentou qualquer documento capaz de comprovar estas transferências bancárias. Pior: juntou extratos bancários falsificados de contas de suas offshores Innovation e Klienfeld, conforme pericia realizada (Doc.08), em inquérito que resultou na denúncia do ex-procurador-geral da República Rodrigo Janot contra o Presidente Michel Temer. Nesta denúncia há uma tentativa de demonstrar a ocorrência de transferências de recursos destas duas offshores da Odebrecht para uma conta em nome da minha empresa espanhola GVTEL Corp S.L. Estas transferências, segundo a denuncia, teriam sido realizadas, para uma conta da GVTEL Corp S.L. no Meinl Bank Antigua, a qual havia sido encerrada muito tempo antes, por solicitação do próprio banco, conforme pode ser comprovado pelos documentos anexados. Ou seja: os extratos apresentados na denúncia são falsos, conforme constatou a perícia (Doc.08), o que é reforçado pelo fato de a conta da GVTEL ter sido encerrada dois anos antes (Doc.12) 14. A GVTEL Corp S.L. é uma empresa espanhola que tive em sociedade com meu pai, a qual atuou no ramo de telecomunicações, com capital declarado nas respectivas DIRPF, e com contabilidade própria na Espanha. Foi constituída, portanto, em país com tributação mais onerosa que o Brasil, não sendo, portanto, sociedade offshore sediada em países com isenção de tributos, os chamados paraísos fiscais. 15. A VIVOSANT CORP S/A, conforme consta de minha DIRPF, é uma sociedade espanhola, minha holding patrimonial, a qual foi controladora de todas as minhas offshores. Esta holding controla todo meu patrimônio declarado perante a Receita Federal e Banco Central do Brasil, através das DIRPF e DCBE. 16. Ao contrario do que me acusa a ODEBRECHT, na carta (Doc.07) enviada ao MPF, somente recebi recursos da sua subsidiaria Constructora Internacional del Sur, em uma das minhas empresas relacionadas nesta carta (Doc.07). Estes recursos foram pagos em favor de minha empresa espanhola VIVOSANT Corp S/A em 2010, depositados em uma conta bancaria no Banco Pictet em Cingapura. Estes recursos estão declarados na minha DIRPF e na minha DCBE e encontram-se, até esta data, depositados nesta mesma conta. Nestes sete anos houve apenas uma transferência em meu próprio beneficio, creditada em minha conta no Banco Itaú – Unibanco, em São Paulo, via contrato registrado no BACEN. Portanto ao contrario do que a ODEBRECHT me acusa, jamais repassei recursos a quaisquer outros destinatários. Não recebi recursos da ODEBRECHT em favor de nenhuma outra empresa citada na carta (Doc.07).
  6. 6. 5 17. A origem destes recursos, conforme sua respectiva movimentação, é licita, legal e declarada às autoridades tributarias, não tendo nenhum tipo de movimentação ilegal ou que caracterize lavagem de dinheiro, conforme extrato de conta, pois recebi esses recursos muito antes de trabalhar como advogado da ODEBRECHT. Recebi esses recursos em 2010, em razão da venda de equipamentos, sistemas e rede de telecomunicações que a ODEBRECHT, adquiriu e utilizou para otimização da sua rede e integração de seus sistemas DROUSYS e MY WEB DAY. 18. Os “laranjas” da ODEBRECHT, acionistas do MEINL BANK – ANTIGUA, VINICIUS VEIGA BORIN, MARCO BILINSKI e LUIZ AUGUSTO FRANÇA, me acusaram de maneira caluniosa e vazia (Doc.11), como fez a ODEBRECHT na referida carta (Doc.07), sem apresentar documento algum comprovando estas acusações. Essas acusações, inclusive, são contraditórias, uma vez que os “laranjas” dizem que além das empresas que constam da lista da carta da ODEBRECHT, haviam contas em nome de NICHOLAS JAMES BARTER, que eram da ODEBRECHT, controladas por mim. Isso não se comprovou porque a própria ODEBRECHT em sua carta (Doc.07) ao MPF, não menciona essas empresas em nome de NICHOLAS JAMES BARTER, como se fossem suas e controladas por mim. 19. Os “laranjas” da ODEBRECHT, acionistas do MEINL BANK – ANTIGUA também afirmam que recebi recursos da ODEBRECHT em três sociedades offshores, de minha propriedade, controladas pela minha holding patrimonial, espanhola, VIVOSANT CORP S/A, denominadas: DISCOVERY, BONARDA e CUMBERLAND, entretanto essas três sociedades não são mencionadas na carta (Doc.07) da ODEBRECHT, como empresas que “haviam recebido recursos ilícitos da ODEBRECHT”. Essas três empresas não são mencionadas na carta (Doc.07) da ODEBRECHT, como beneficiarias de recursos ilícitos, porque os recursos que recebi nessas três empresas, tem origem lícita, fruto de honorários advocatícios dos meus trabalhos para o grupo ODEBRECHT. 20. Conforme as coisas foram evoluindo e se esclarecendo, em publico, após minha entrevista para o jornal El País, em 29 de julho de 2017, as referências por parte da Odebrecht e de seus delatores em relação a mim começaram a mudar. De fornecedor de Reais e doleiro, da 25 de março, conforme entrevista coletiva dos procuradores Pozzobon e Julio Noronha em 10 de novembro de 2016 – 36A FASE DA OPERACAO LAVA-JATO DENOMINADA OPERAÇÃO DRAGÃO, passei a ser chamado de colaborador e depois de advogado e consultor jurídico, função que verdadeiramente desempenhei. E o que sustentou esta mudança foi o relatório da Receita Federal que apresentei para a imprensa, no qual nada consta contra mim. Fui investigado, minha vida profissional e pessoal foi devassada, assim como de meus familiares e não foram capazes de provar quaisquer irregularidades. Não me aplicaram multas
  7. 7. 6 ou qualquer tipo de sanção. E estranhamente o MPF sempre ignorou este relatório, assim como as minhas repostas a Receita Federal (Docs. 04, 05 e 09), que ora apresento, que são muito importantes para elucidação deste Inquérito. 21. Neste relatório consta que, em 10 anos, saquei ao redor de R$ 435 mil, valor muito distante do que Ricardo Pessoa e Walmir Pinheiro, da UTC, a ODEBRECHT e o Ministério Público Federal me acusaram de haver sacado. Ressalte-se, que Walmir Pinheiro, indagado, se tinha conhecimento de como eu conseguia gerar dinheiro em espécie, respondeu que não sabia e nunca se interessou em saber. Ou seja, me caluniou sem qualquer tipo de prova. É o que tinha a esclarecer e sigo à disposição desta autoridade policial para dirimir quaisquer dúvidas que existam ou venham existir em relação a estes fatos. Madrid, 24 de novembro de 2017. RODRIGO TACLA DURAN OAB/SP: 166.339
  8. 8. 7 DOCUMENTO 01
  9. 9. -- 1 -- PROCURAÇÃO Pelo presente instrumento particular, RODRIGO DURAN TACLA, espanhol, advogado, DNI n. 77460522H, residente e domiciliado em Calle Rio Umia, 22 – Pontevedra - Espanha, nomeia e constitui seus bastantes procuradores, SANTORO SOCIEDADE DE ADVOGADOS, inscrita na OAB/SP sob o nº 14.529, José Roberto Figueiredo Santoro, brasileiro, inscrito na OAB/DF sob o nº. 5.008, Raquel Botelho Santoro, brasileira, inscrita na OAB/DF sob o n° 28.868, Emílio Carlos Afonso Botelho, brasileiro, inscrito na OAB/MG sob o n.º 94.409; Júlio César Soares de Souza, brasileiro, inscrito na OAB/MG sob o nº. 107.255; Nathália Ferreira dos Santos, brasileira, inscrita na OAB/SP sob nº. 286.688, Roberta Stávale Martins de Castro, brasileira, inscrita na OAB/SP sob o nº 299.993; André Luiz Gerheim, brasileiro, inscrito na OAB/DF sob o nº 30.519; Tatiana Almeida Castro Alves, brasileira, inscrita na OAB/DF sob o n° 31.374, Viviane Barbosa Leati, brasileira, inscrita na OAB/SP sob o nº 306.675; Samuel Resende Moreira, brasileiro, inscrito na OAB/MG sob o nº 109.571; Fernanda de Carvalho Brasiel, brasileira, inscrita na OAB/DF sob o nº 41.921; Maria Letícia Nascimento Gontijo, brasileira, inscrita na OAB/DF sob o nº 42.023; Marcelo Viana Barreto, brasileiro, inscrito na OAB/DF sob o nº 41.957; Matheus Araújo Rocca, brasileiro, inscrito na OAB/DF sob o nº 43.623; Ricardo Goulart Cardoso, brasileiro, inscrito na OAB/SP sob o nº 351.410; Ricardo Araújo Borges, brasileiro, inscrito na OAB/DF sob o nº 44.825; Grazyelle Vieira de Sousa, brasileira, inscrita na OAB/DF sob o nº 48.581; Giuliana Wiechers Aieta Santoro, brasileira, inscrita na OAB/DF sob o nº 48.762; Leandro Baeta Ponzo, brasileiro, inscrito na OAB/SP sob o nº 375.498, Hudson Raphael Gomes da Silva, brasileiro, inscrito na OAB/DF sob o nº 46.626, Kárida Coelho Monteiro, brasileira, inscrita na OAB/DF sob o nº 30.484 e Bianca Goulart Cardoso, brasileira, inscrita na OAB/SP sob o nº 400.868, bem como os acadêmicos de direito, Giovana Araujo Vieira, brasileira, inscrita na OAB/DF sob o nº 15.661/E, Amanda Fernandes Guimarães, brasileira, inscrita na OAB/DF sob o nº 15.840/E, Matheus Borges Araújo, brasileiro, inscrito na OAB/DF sob o nº 16.015/E, Mariana David Pinto, brasileira, inscrita na OAB/DF sob o nº 16.159/E e Jorge Caires da Silva Júnior, brasileiro, inscrito na OAB/SP sob o nº 220.199/E, todos residentes e domiciliados na Cidade de Brasília, Distrito Federal, com o escritório no Business Center Park, Complexo Brasil 21, SHS Quadra 06, Conjunto A, Bloco A, Sala 901, na Cidade de Brasília, Distrito Federal, com endereço eletrônico: advogados@santoroadvogados.adv.br, para o fim de atuarem profissionalmente, em conjunto ou separadamente, independentemente da ordem de nomeação, outorgando-lhes os poderes da cláusula “ad judicia et extra”, mais os necessários para atuarem nos autos do Inquérito Policial nº 186/2016, podendo substabelecer, no todo ou em parte, os poderes conferidos, e tudo o mais que for necessário para o bom e fiel cumprimento do presente mandato. Madri, 24 de novembro de 2017 ____________________________________________ RODRIGO DURAN TACLA
  10. 10. 8 DOCUMENTO 02
  11. 11. 9 DOCUMENTO 03
  12. 12. 10 DOCUMENTO 04
  13. 13. 11 DOCUMENTO 05
  14. 14. 12 DOCUMENTO 06
  15. 15. 13 DOCUMENTO 07
  16. 16. 14 DOCUMENTO 08
  17. 17. 15 DOCUMENTO 09
  18. 18. 16 DOCUMENTO 10
  19. 19. li j Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade 30horas Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES TED Dados da conta debitada: Nome: TACLA DURAN SOC ADVOGADOS Agência: 0068 Conta corrente: 98652 - O Dados da TED: Nome do favorecido: GOES TURISMO E FEIRAS CNPJ: 18.288.284/0001-29 Banco: 001 BANCO DO BRASIL SA Agência: 1202 SETE ABRIL-S P Conta corrente 0000000648353 Valor da TED R$ 48.600,00 Finalidade: CREDITO EM CONTA CORRENTE Informações fornecidas pelo pagador: REEMBOLSO Controle: 599655191000015 TED solicitada em 12/12/2013 às 00:00:00 via Sispag. Autenticação: 804FB2AC3DB71AB6B03296EB66A592C6EEE542D6 Dúvidas. sugestões e reclamações: na sua agência. Se preferir. ligue para o SAC Itaú: 08007280728 (todos os dias, 24h) ou acesse o Fale Conosco no www.itau.com.br. Se não ficar satisfeito com a solução apresentada, ligue para a Ouvidoria Corporativa Itaú: 0800 570 0011 (em dias úteis, das 9h às 18h) ou Caixa Postal 67.600, CEP 03162-971. Deficientes auditivos ou de fala: 0800 722 1722 (todos os dias, 24h). ..~
  20. 20. 30horas Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES TED Nome: TACLA DURAN SOC ADVOGADOS Agência: 0068 Conta corrente: 98652 - O Dados da conta debitada: Dados da TED: Nome do favorecido: GOES TURISMO E FEIRAS CNPJ: 18.288.284/0001-29 Banco: 001 BANCO DO BRASIL SA Agência 1202 SETE ABRIL-S P Conta corrente 0000000648353 Valor da TED R$ 48.200,00 Finalidade: CREDITO EM CONTA CORRENTE Informações fornecidas pelo pagador REEMBOLSO Controle: 599655191000031 TED solicitada em 12/12/2013 às 00:00:00 via Sispag. Autenticação: 9473DE115C6F03C59DA6F4C2COB5DB77183CA395 -
  21. 21. / Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES Dados da conta debitada: Nome: TACLA DURAN SOC ADVOGADOS Agência: 0068 Conta corrente: 98652 - O Dados da TED: Nome do favorecido: GOES TURISMO E FEIRAS CNPJ: 18.288.284/0001-29 Banco: 001 BANCO DO BRASIL SA Agência: 1202 SETE ABRIL-S P Conta corrente: 00000648353 Valor da TED: R$ 43.600,00 Finalidade: CREDITO EM CONTA CORRENTE Informações fornecidas pelo pagador: REEMBOLSO Controle: 199353997000058 TED solicitada em 09/01/2014 às 12:51:18 via Sispag. Autenticação: 447A87204342BE4F21FF31E2C3A50D2735719A4A Dúvidas, sugestões e reclamações: na sua agência. Se preferir,'ligue para o SAC Itaú: 08007280728 (todos os dias, 24h) ou acesse o Fale Conosco no www.itau.com.br. Se não ficar satisfeito com a solução apresentada, ligue para a Ouvidoria Corporativa Itaú: 08005700011 (em dias úteis, das 9h às 18h) ou Caixa Postal 67.600, CEP 03162-971. Deficientes auditivos ou de fala: 0800722 1722 (todos os dias, 24h).
  22. 22. ( 30horas Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identifica o no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES Dados da conta debitada: Nome: TACLA DURAN SOC ADVOGADOS Agência: 0068 Conta corrente: 98652 - O Dados da TED: Nome do favorecido: GOES TURISMO E FEIRAS CNPJ: 18.288.284/0001-29 Banco: 001 BANCO DO BRASIL SA Agência: 1202 SETE ABRIL-S P Conta corrente: 00Q00648353 Valor da TED: R$ 59.500,00 Finalidade: CREDITO EM CONTA CORRENTE Informações fornecidas pelo pagador: COLIGADAS Controle: 199353997000033 TED solicitada em 09/01/2014 às 12:51:18 via Sispag. Autenticação: EA9D3C9EFF1DDEFFBEE557DB54C64308AD543B73 Dúvidas, sugestões e reclamações: na sua agência. Se preferir, ligue para o SAC Itaú: 08007280728 (todos os dias, 24h) ou acesse o Fale Conosco no www.itau.com.br. Se não ficar satisfeito com a solução apresentada, ligue para a Ouvidoria Corporativa Itaú: 0800 570 0011 (em dias úteis, das 9h às 18h) ou Caixa Postal 67.600, CEP 03162-971. Deficientes auditivos ou de fala: 08007221722 (todos os dias, 24h).
  23. 23. ~•. , - . . , ., _.~J. ! Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES Dados da conta debitada: Nome: TACLA DURAN SOC ADVOGADOS Agência 0068 Conta corrente 98652 - O Dados da TED: Nome do favorecido GOES TURISMO E FEIRAS CNPJ 18.288.284/0001-29 Banco 001 BANCO DO BRASIL SA Agência 1202 SETE ABRIL-S P Conta corrente: 00000648353 Valor da TED: R$ 36.300,00 Finalidade: CREDITO EM CONTA CORRENTE Informações fornecidas pelo pagador REEMBOLSO Controle: 399486165000068 TED solicitada em 14/01/2014 às 15:47:36 via Sispag. Autenticação: 6AC7911AEFOEODB3EF98AC33FOD3EA83727B8FE8 I I I I I
  24. 24. , i I Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES Dados da conta debitada: Nome: TACLA DURAN SOC ADVOGADOS Agência: 0068 Conta corrente: 98652 - O Dados da TED: Nome do favorecido GOES TURISMO E FEIRAS CNPJ 18.288.284/0001-29 Banco: 001 BANCO DO BRASIL SA Agência 1202 SETE ABRIL-S P Conta corrente 00000648353 Valor da TED R$ 33.200,00 Finalidade: CREDITO EM CONTA CORRENTE Informações fornecidas pelo pagador REEMBOLSO Controle 399486165000027 TED solicitada em 14/01/2014 às 15:40:34 via Sispag. Autenticação: 5EFC965C1C602EDF55D32751076AA6DF4BCA9C7E
  25. 25. ~ ... / 30hOít.'as Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES Dados da conta debitada: Nome TACLA DURAN SOC ADVOGADOS Agência 0068 Conta corrente 98652 - O Dados da TED: Nome do favorecido: GOES TURISMO E FEIRAS CNPJ 18.288.284/0001-29 Banco 001 BANCO DO BRASIL SA Agência: 1202 SETE ABRIL-S P Conta corrente 00000648353 Valor da TED R$ 35.200,00 Finalidade CREDITO EM CONTA CORRENTE Informações fornecidas pelo pagador: REEMBOLSO Controle: 399486165000043 TED solicitada em 14/01/2014 às 15:47:36 via Sispag. Autenticação: 4D2132EAA04DB1F38867B6104242B8849C6D2340
  26. 26. I li 30homs Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES TED Dados da conta debitada: Nome: TACLA DURAN SOC ADVOGADOS Agência 0068 Conta corrente 98652 - O Dados da TED: Nome do favorecido CORREIA CAMARGO TURISMO CNPJ: 18.315.356/0001-80 Banco: 001 BANCO DO BRASIL SA Agência: 1202 SETE ABRIL-S P Conta corrente: 0000000648361 Valor da TED: R$ 45.500,00 Finalidade: CREDITO EM CONTA CORRENTE Informações fornecidas pelo pagador REEMBOLSO Controle: 599655191000023 TED solicitada em 12/12/2013 às 00:00:00 via Sispag. Autenticação: 780BB9BF57B747974E05A55FF2751F16AE2A24B2 t .-...-..-_ PIo t •••••'-_ ••••••• _~ •••"-- __ ••• "-. _................... • •••••• ' ••••••••••••••••••• .,1
  27. 27. Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade 30homs Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES TED Dados da conta debitada: Nome TACLA DURAN SOC ADVOGADOS Agência 0068 Conta corrente: 98652 - O Dados da TED: Nome do favorecido: CORREIA CAMARGO TURISMO CNPJ: 18.315.356/0001-80 Banco 001 BANCO DO BRASIL SA Agência: 1202 SETE ABRIL-S P Conta corrente: 0000000648361 Valor da TED: R$ 47.000,00 Finalidade: CREDITO EM CONTA CORRENTE Informações fornecidas pelo pagador: REEMBOLSO Controle 599655191000049 TED solicitada em 12/12/2013 às 00:00:00 via Sispag. Dúvidas. sugestões e reclamações: na sua agência. Se preferir, ligue para o SAC Itaú: 0800 728 0728 (todos os dias, 24h) ou acesse o Fale Conosco no www.itau.com.br. Se não ficar satisfeito com a solução apresentada, ligue para a Ouvidoria Corporativa Itaú: 0800 5700011 (em dias úteis, das 9h às 18h) ou Caixa Postal 67.600, CEP 03162-971. Deficientes auditivos ou de fala: 08007221722 (todos os dias, 24h). Autenticação: 48F739834254EE3041F95A4B58DF69DBF6B43F36
  28. 28. ..-' 30ho.:r'as Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES Dados da conta debitada: Nome: TACLA DURAN SOC ADVOGADOS Agência: 0068 Conta corrente: 98652 - O Dados da TED: Nome do favorecido: CORREIA CAMARGO TURISMO CNPJ: 18.315.356/0001-80 Banco: 001 BANCO DO BRASIL SA Agência: 1202 SETE ABRIL-S P Conta corrente: 00000648361 Valor da TED: R$ 59.600,00 Finalidade: CREDITO EM CONTA CORRENTE Informações fornecidas pelo pagador: REEMBOLSO Controle: 199353997000025 TED solicitada em 09/01/2014 às 12:51:18 via Sispag. Autenticação: E21E37F1A1C8ECA39DEB09C7E5CCE6DAFFEDCB95 -----~---~~--
  29. 29. I li 30horas Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES Dados da conta debitada: Nome: TACLA DURAN SOC ADVOGADOS Agência: 0068 Conta corrente: 98652 - O Dados da TED: Nome do favorecido: CORREIA CAMARGO TURISMO CNPJ: 18.315.356/0001-80 Banco: 001 BANCO DO BRASIL SA Agência: 1202 SETE ABRIL-S P Conta corrente: 00000648361 Valor da TED: R$ 49.300,00 Finalidade: CREDITO EM CONTA CORRENTE Informações fornecidas pelo pagador: REEMBOLSO Controle: 199353997000041 TED solicitada em 09/01/2014 às 12:51:18 via Sispag. Autenticação: 7DCE858FB77EC07EC82C635F975A14AE6C4E8307 r-------~--------------------------------~~ -----------~-~-------------------.----
  30. 30. I!I I Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES Dados da conta debitada: Nome: TACLA DURAN SOC ADVOGADOS Agência: 0068 Conta corrente: 98652 - O Dados da TED: Nome do favorecido: CORREIA CAMARGO TURISMO CNPJ: 18.315.356/0001-80 Banco: 001 BANCO DO BRASIL SA Agência: 1202 SETE ABRIL-S P Conta corrente: 00000648361 Valor da TED: R$ 22.800,00 Finalidade: CREDITO EM CONTA CORRENTE Informações fornecidas pelo pagador: REEMBOLSO Controle: 199353997000066 TED solicitada em 09/01/2014 às 12:51:18 via Sispag. Autenticação: DF783400525F20267230DFC3ADEBD01F49730B92 Dúvidas, sugestões e reclamações: na sua agência. Se preferir, ligue para o SAC ítaú: 08007280728 (todos os dias, 24h) ou acesse o Fale Conosco no www.itaucom.br Se não ficar satisfeito com a solução apresentada, ligue para a Ouvidoria Corporativa Itaú: 08005700011 (em dias úteis, das 9h às 18h) ou Caixa Postal 67.600, CEP 03162-971. Deficientes auditivos ou de fala: 08007221722 (todos os dias, 24h).
  31. 31. J 30horas Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES Dados da conta debitada: Nome: TACLA DURAN SOC ADVOGADOS Agência 0068 Conta corrente: 98652 - O Dados da TED: Nome do favorecido CORREIA CAMARGO TURISMO CNPJ: 18.315.356/0001-80 Banco 001 BANCO DO BRASIL SA Agência: 1202 SETE ABRIL-S P Conta corrente 00000648361 Valor da TED: R$ 22.400,00 Finalidade CREDITO EM CONTA CORRENTE Informações fornecidas pelo pagador REEMBOLSO Controle: 399486165000050 TED solicitada em 14/01/2014 às 15:50:08 via Sispag. l Autenticação: FC59507FAAA9F43F500FF85A56443F7ED605DF44 ..
  32. 32. 30hóms Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES Dados da conta debitada: Nome TACLA DURAN SOC ADVOGADOS Agência 0068 Conta corrente: 98652 - O Dados da TED: Nome do favorecido CORREIA CAMARGO TURISMO CNPJ: 18.315.356/0001-80 Banco: 001 BANCO DO BRASIL SA Agência 1202 SETE ABRIL-S P Conta corrente 00000648361 Valor da TED: R$ 67.300,00 Finalidade CREDITO EM CONTA CORRENTE Informações fornecidas pelo pagador REEMBOLSO Controle: 399486165000019 TED solicitada em 14/01/2014 às 15:40:34 via Sispag. Autenticação: D2DC4B71E8D615D536061567A6A7CCBFBOC5580C
  33. 33. 30horas Banco Itaú - Comprovante de Pagamento TED C - outra titularidade Identificação no extrato: SISPAG FORNECEDORES Dados da conta debitada: Nome TACLA DURAN soe ADVOGADOS Agência 0068 Conta corrente: 98652 - O Dados da TED: Nome do favorecido CORREIA CAMARGO TURISMO CNPJ 18.315.356/0001-80 Banco: 001 BANCO DO BRASIL SA Agência: 1202 SETE ABRIL-S P Conta corrente 00000648361 / Valor da TED R$ 47.500,00 Finalidade CREDITO EM CONTA CORRENTE Informações fornecidas pelo pagador: REEMBOLSO Controle 399486165000035 TED solicitada em 14/01/2014 às 15:40:34 via Sispag. Autenticação: A95158102F1FOOEE4C74B9FC264F59AF1F5399FO
  34. 34. 17 DOCUMENTO 11
  35. 35. 18 DOCUMENTO 12
  36. 36. DOCUMENTO 13
  37. 37. Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscalização 201512 Delegacia da Receita Federal do Brasil em Ribeirão Preto / SP - Av. Maurílio Biagi, 1870 - CEP. 14020-750 Sta Cruz do José Jacques – Ribeirão Preto - SP Página 1 de 16 INFORMAÇÃO FISCAL IDENTIFICAÇÃO Unidade Número do MFP 0810900 DRF RIBEIRÃO PRETO 0800100-2015-00031-5 Contribuinte TACLA DURAN SOCIEDADE DE ADVOGADOS CPF/CNPJ 13.873.511/0001-60 Logradouro ALAMEDA ARAGUAIA, 1293 – CONJUNTO 601 Bairro ALPHAVILLE Cidade UF CEP BARUERI SP 06.455-000 DATA E LOCAL DA LAVRATURA Data: 01 de junho de 2016 Local: DRF/Ribeirão Preto - SP 1. DA FISCALIZADA 1.1. O contribuinte é pessoa jurídica que, organizada na forma de sociedade simples pura, constituída em 08/06/2011, tendo como objeto social principal a atividade de “serviços advocatícios”. 1.2. No Cadastro Nacional de Pessoas Jurídicas – CNPJ indica o endereço da fiscalizada na cidade de Barueri no Estado de São Paulo, a Alameda Araguaia, 1293, Conjunto 601, CEP 06.455- 000. 1.3. A administração da sociedade, segundo cadastro do contribuinte nos sistemas da Receita Federal do Brasil é atualmente exercida pelos administradores: FLÁVIA TACLA DURAN – CPF: 217.201.498-28 e RODRIGO TACLA DURAN – CPF: 162.560.898-55. 2. DA DILIGÊNCIA NA TACLA DURAN SOCIEDADE DE ADVOGADOS 2.1. De acordo com a DIRF – Declaração de Imposto de Renda Retido na Fonte constatamos vultosos valores pagos por diversas empreiteiras a título de prestação de serviços (código 1078 – IRRF – Remuneração de serviços prestados), entre elas e principalmente várias investigadas pela Operação Lava Jato. Dos valores abaixo, listados em DIRF, repassados no período de 2011 a 2013 como prestação de serviços destacamos os seguintes: Documento de 16 pagina(s) assinado digitalmente. Pode ser consultado pelo codigo de localizacao AD01.0616.18042.0792 no endereco https://cav.receita.fazenda.gov.br/eCAC/publico/login.aspx consulte a pagina de autenticacao no final deste documento.
  38. 38. Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscalização 201512 Delegacia da Receita Federal do Brasil em Ribeirão Preto / SP - Av. Maurílio Biagi, 1870 - CEP. 14020-750 Sta Cruz do José Jacques – Ribeirão Preto - SP Página 2 de 16 MENDES JÚNIOR TRADING ENGENHARIA S/A - 19.394.808/0001-29 (R$ 25.500.000,00); S A PAULISTA DE CONSTRUÇÕES E COMÉRCIO - 60.332.319/0001-46 (R$ 10.872.850,00); UTC ENGENHARIA S/A - 44.023.661/0001-08 (R$ 9.104.000,00); GRUPO EIT - 08.402.620/0001-69 e 13.300.818/0001-71 (R$ 3.712.673,40); CONSTRUTORA TRIUNFO S/A - 77.955.532/0001-07 (R$ 2.161.000,00) e; TREVISO DO BRASIL EMPREENDIMENTOS LTDA - 52.445.434/0001-07 (R$ 652.285,00) Mês Declarante - DIRF CNPJ de Declarante Rendimento 08/2011 EIT EMPRESA INDUSTRIAL TECNICA S/A 08.402.620/0001-69 385.000,00 09/2011 EIT EMPRESA INDUSTRIAL TECNICA S/A 08.402.620/0001-69 387.500,00 10/2011 EIT EMPRESA INDUSTRIAL TECNICA S/A 08.402.620/0001-69 385.000,00 10/2011 TREVISO DO BRASIL EMPREENDIMENTOS LTDA 52.445.434/0001-07 346.550,00 11/2011 EIT EMPRESA INDUSTRIAL TECNICA S/A 08.402.620/0001-69 418.750,00 11/2011 TREVISO DO BRASIL EMPREENDIMENTOS LTDA 52.445.434/0001-07 153.705,00 12/2011 EIT ENGENHARIA S/A 13.300.818/0001-71 375.000,00 12/2011 TREVISO DO BRASIL EMPREENDIMENTOS LTDA 52.445.434/0001-07 152.030,00 12/2011 EIT EMPRESA INDUSTRIAL TECNICA S/A 08.402.620/0001-69 69.300,00 02/2012 EIT ENGENHARIA S/A 13.300.818/0001-71 371.075,90 02/2012 U T C ENGENHARIA S/A 44.023.661/0001-08 268.950,00 03/2012 U T C ENGENHARIA S/A 44.023.661/0001-08 216.650,00 04/2012 EMPRESA BRASILEIRA DE ENGENHARIA E INFRAESTRUTURA LTDA 10.500.017/0001-61 396.150,00 04/2012 SA PAULISTA DE CONSTRUCOES E COMERCIO 60.332.319/0001-46 292.450,00 04/2012 U T C ENGENHARIA S/A 44.023.661/0001-08 232.800,00 05/2012 SA PAULISTA DE CONSTRUCOES E COMERCIO 60.332.319/0001-46 308.400,00 05/2012 RIO VERDE ENERGIA S/A 05.252.008/0001-69 265.000,00 05/2012 EMP.CONC.RODOVIAS DO NORTE S/A-ECONORTE 02.222.736/0001-30 263.000,00 05/2012 CONCESSIONARIA DA RODOVIA OSORIO PORTO ALEGRE SA 01.654.604/0001-14 258.000,00 05/2012 U T C ENGENHARIA S/A 44.023.661/0001-08 240.500,00 06/2012 SA PAULISTA DE CONSTRUCOES E COMERCIO 60.332.319/0001-46 735.500,00 06/2012 TACLA INVESTIMENTOS DE BENS LTDA 07.063.111/0001-96 350.000,00 06/2012 RIO VERDE ENERGIA S/A 05.252.008/0001-69 268.000,00 06/2012 U T C ENGENHARIA S/A 44.023.661/0001-08 252.900,00 07/2012 MENDES JUNIOR TRADING E ENGENHARIA S A 19.394.808/0001-29 600.000,00 07/2012 U T C ENGENHARIA S/A 44.023.661/0001-08 365.000,00 07/2012 CONCESSIONARIA DA RODOVIA OSORIO PORTO ALEGRE SA 01.654.604/0001-14 175.000,00 07/2012 EMP.CONC.RODOVIAS DO NORTE S/A-ECONORTE 02.222.736/0001-30 128.000,00 07/2012 TACLA INVESTIMENTOS DE BENS LTDA 07.063.111/0001-96 60.000,00 08/2012 MENDES JUNIOR TRADING E ENGENHARIA S A 19.394.808/0001-29 600.000,00 08/2012 SA PAULISTA DE CONSTRUCOES E COMERCIO 60.332.319/0001-46 457.500,00 08/2012 U T C ENGENHARIA S/A 44.023.661/0001-08 382.000,00 08/2012 EMP.CONC.RODOVIAS DO NORTE S/A-ECONORTE 02.222.736/0001-30 51.000,00 09/2012 CONSTRUTORA TRIUNFO S/A 77.955.532/0001-07 1.338.000,00 Documento de 16 pagina(s) assinado digitalmente. Pode ser consultado pelo codigo de localizacao AD01.0616.18042.0792 no endereco https://cav.receita.fazenda.gov.br/eCAC/publico/login.aspx consulte a pagina de autenticacao no final deste documento.
  39. 39. Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscalização 201512 Delegacia da Receita Federal do Brasil em Ribeirão Preto / SP - Av. Maurílio Biagi, 1870 - CEP. 14020-750 Sta Cruz do José Jacques – Ribeirão Preto - SP Página 3 de 16 Mês Declarante - DIRF CNPJ de Declarante Rendimento 09/2012 SA PAULISTA DE CONSTRUCOES E COMERCIO 60.332.319/0001-46 475.000,00 09/2012 U T C ENGENHARIA S/A 44.023.661/0001-08 379.500,00 09/2012 EIT ENGENHARIA S/A 13.300.818/0001-71 354.550,00 09/2012 EMP.CONC.RODOVIAS DO NORTE S/A-ECONORTE 02.222.736/0001-30 135.000,00 09/2012 RIO VERDE ENERGIA S/A 05.252.008/0001-69 70.000,00 10/2012 MENDES JUNIOR TRADING E ENGENHARIA S A 19.394.808/0001-29 2.700.000,00 10/2012 EIT ENGENHARIA S/A 13.300.818/0001-71 712.897,50 10/2012 SA PAULISTA DE CONSTRUCOES E COMERCIO 60.332.319/0001-46 481.000,00 10/2012 U T C ENGENHARIA S/A 44.023.661/0001-08 392.700,00 10/2012 CONCESSIONARIA DA RODOVIA OSORIO PORTO ALEGRE SA 01.654.604/0001-14 200.000,00 11/2012 SA PAULISTA DE CONSTRUCOES E COMERCIO 60.332.319/0001-46 478.000,00 11/2012 CONSTRUTORA TRIUNFO S/A 77.955.532/0001-07 403.000,00 12/2012 MENDES JUNIOR TRADING E ENGENHARIA S A 19.394.808/0001-29 1.250.000,00 12/2012 U T C ENGENHARIA S/A 44.023.661/0001-08 786.200,00 12/2012 SA PAULISTA DE CONSTRUCOES E COMERCIO 60.332.319/0001-46 499.800,00 12/2012 EIT ENGENHARIA S/A 13.300.818/0001-71 253.600,00 01/2013 MENDES JUNIOR TRADING E ENGENHARIA S A 19.394.808/0001-29 1.250.000,00 01/2013 SA PAULISTA DE CONSTRUCOES E COMERCIO 60.332.319/0001-46 502.500,00 01/2013 U T C ENGENHARIA S/A 44.023.661/0001-08 395.500,00 03/2013 SA PAULISTA DE CONSTRUCOES E COMERCIO 60.332.319/0001-46 505.800,00 03/2013 U T C ENGENHARIA S/A 44.023.661/0001-08 382.100,00 03/2013 ACQUAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA 11.404.057/0001-72 125.000,00 04/2013 MENDES JUNIOR TRADING E ENGENHARIA S A 19.394.808/0001-29 1.200.000,00 04/2013 U T C ENGENHARIA S/A 44.023.661/0001-08 774.900,00 04/2013 SA PAULISTA DE CONSTRUCOES E COMERCIO 60.332.319/0001-46 498.700,00 05/2013 MENDES JUNIOR TRADING E ENGENHARIA S A 19.394.808/0001-29 2.400.000,00 05/2013 SA PAULISTA DE CONSTRUCOES E COMERCIO 60.332.319/0001-46 495.800,00 06/2013 SA PAULISTA DE CONSTRUCOES E COMERCIO 60.332.319/0001-46 1.011.200,00 06/2013 U T C ENGENHARIA S/A 44.023.661/0001-08 384.200,00 07/2013 MENDES JUNIOR TRADING E ENGENHARIA S A 19.394.808/0001-29 6.500.000,00 07/2013 SA PAULISTA DE CONSTRUCOES E COMERCIO 60.332.319/0001-46 1.136.500,00 07/2013 U T C ENGENHARIA S/A 44.023.661/0001-08 393.800,00 08/2013 SA PAULISTA DE CONSTRUCOES E COMERCIO 60.332.319/0001-46 583.500,00 08/2013 U T C ENGENHARIA S/A 44.023.661/0001-08 402.300,00 09/2013 SA PAULISTA DE CONSTRUCOES E COMERCIO 60.332.319/0001-46 574.300,00 09/2013 U T C ENGENHARIA S/A 44.023.661/0001-08 414.800,00 09/2013 CONSTRUTORA TRIUNFO S/A 77.955.532/0001-07 160.000,00 10/2013 MENDES JUNIOR TRADING E ENGENHARIA S A 19.394.808/0001-29 3.000.000,00 10/2013 SA PAULISTA DE CONSTRUCOES E COMERCIO 60.332.319/0001-46 588.500,00 10/2013 U T C ENGENHARIA S/A 44.023.661/0001-08 543.500,00 10/2013 CONSTRUTORA TRIUNFO S/A 77.955.532/0001-07 260.000,00 11/2013 MENDES JUNIOR TRADING E ENGENHARIA S A 19.394.808/0001-29 4.000.000,00 11/2013 SA PAULISTA DE CONSTRUCOES E COMERCIO 60.332.319/0001-46 592.400,00 11/2013 U T C ENGENHARIA S/A 44.023.661/0001-08 535.700,00 12/2013 MENDES JUNIOR TRADING E ENGENHARIA S A 19.394.808/0001-29 2.000.000,00 12/2013 U T C ENGENHARIA S/A 44.023.661/0001-08 1.360.000,00 12/2013 SA PAULISTA DE CONSTRUCOES E COMERCIO 60.332.319/0001-46 656.000,00 TOTAL 54.746.958,40 Documento de 16 pagina(s) assinado digitalmente. Pode ser consultado pelo codigo de localizacao AD01.0616.18042.0792 no endereco https://cav.receita.fazenda.gov.br/eCAC/publico/login.aspx consulte a pagina de autenticacao no final deste documento.
  40. 40. Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscalização 201512 Delegacia da Receita Federal do Brasil em Ribeirão Preto / SP - Av. Maurílio Biagi, 1870 - CEP. 14020-750 Sta Cruz do José Jacques – Ribeirão Preto - SP Página 4 de 16 2.2. Após a solicitação dos documentos societários, fiscais, contábeis, extratos bancários e principalmente os documentos e esclarecimentos que comprovem a efetiva prestação de serviços, a TACLA DURAN apresentou os documentos acima solicitados, e destacamos os seguintes pontos: 1. MENDES JUNIOR TRADING E ENGENHARIA S/A – CNPJ: 19.394.808/0001-29. (R$ 25.500.000,00). Documento de 16 pagina(s) assinado digitalmente. Pode ser consultado pelo codigo de localizacao AD01.0616.18042.0792 no endereco https://cav.receita.fazenda.gov.br/eCAC/publico/login.aspx consulte a pagina de autenticacao no final deste documento.
  41. 41. Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscalização 201512 Delegacia da Receita Federal do Brasil em Ribeirão Preto / SP - Av. Maurílio Biagi, 1870 - CEP. 14020-750 Sta Cruz do José Jacques – Ribeirão Preto - SP Página 5 de 16 A MENDES JUNIOR TRADING E ENGENHARIA S/A intimada a apresentar os documentos e esclarecimentos, até a presente data, apresentou apenas as Notas Fiscais e comprovantes de pagamento, mas não apresentou nenhum esclarecimento ou documento que comprove a real prestação dos serviços. 2. SA PAULISTA DE CONSTRUÇÕES E COMÉRCIO – CNPJ: 60.332.319/0001-46. (R$ 10.872.850,00). Documento de 16 pagina(s) assinado digitalmente. Pode ser consultado pelo codigo de localizacao AD01.0616.18042.0792 no endereco https://cav.receita.fazenda.gov.br/eCAC/publico/login.aspx consulte a pagina de autenticacao no final deste documento.
  42. 42. Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscalização 201512 Delegacia da Receita Federal do Brasil em Ribeirão Preto / SP - Av. Maurílio Biagi, 1870 - CEP. 14020-750 Sta Cruz do José Jacques – Ribeirão Preto - SP Página 6 de 16 A S A PAULISTA DE CONSTRUÇÕES E COMÉRCIO intimada a apresentar os documentos que comprovam a real prestação dos serviços até a presente data não apresentou nenhum esclarecimento ou documento. 3. UTC ENGENHARIA S/A – CNPJ: 44.023.661/0001-08 – R$ 9.104.000,00. 4. CONSTRUTORA TRIUNFO S/A – CNPJ: 77.955.532/0001-07. (R$ 2.161.000,00). 5. TREVISO DO BRASIL EMPREENDIMENTOS LTDA. – CNPJ: 52.445.434/0001-07. (R$ 652.285,00) e PIEMONTE EMPREENDIMENTOS LTDA. (R$ 353.687,18). Não foram apresentados os contratos. 2.3. Analisando os objetos dos contratos acima apresentados, em conjunto com as vultosas somas pagas para o cumprimento destas cláusulas, mostra-se destoante e desproporcional do que seria crível remunerar uma empresa para a prestação de serviços de cópias, armazenamento, pesquisa, acompanhamento, análise, etc. A TACLA DURAN SOCIEDADE DE ADVOGADOS não Documento de 16 pagina(s) assinado digitalmente. Pode ser consultado pelo codigo de localizacao AD01.0616.18042.0792 no endereco https://cav.receita.fazenda.gov.br/eCAC/publico/login.aspx consulte a pagina de autenticacao no final deste documento.
  43. 43. Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscalização 201512 Delegacia da Receita Federal do Brasil em Ribeirão Preto / SP - Av. Maurílio Biagi, 1870 - CEP. 14020-750 Sta Cruz do José Jacques – Ribeirão Preto - SP Página 7 de 16 patrocina, entre estas empresas, nenhuma causa de grande valor ou importância, que poderia gerar estes altos repasses de recursos. 2.4. É importante registrar que em apenas 6 (seis) meses após a constituição da sociedade, 08/06/2011, esta já era beneficiária de vultosos valores pagos pelas maiores empreiteiras do país. Em que pese o princípio da celeridade processual, é público e notório a morosidade do judiciário para o trânsito em julgado de ações judiciais, pois a maioria das vezes estas sociedades trabalham com a remuneração atrelada ao sucesso das ações, e principalmente considerando a complexidade das ações patrocinadas por esta sociedade, que estaria atuando para grandes construtoras nacionais, e recebendo honorários milionários, é difícil achar crível que em um lapso de tempo tão curto esta sociedade de advogados tenha conseguido a receita acima demonstrada. 2.5. Na análise da atuação do Sr RODRIGO TACLA DURAN é importante trazer para esta discussão a atuação da sociedade ECONOCELL DO BRASIL – PROVEDORES LTDA – CNPJ: 05.122.795/0001-24, que o tem como administrador desde a sua constituição. Esta empresa tinha como domicilio a Alameda Rio Negro, 877, conjunto 877, Alphaville Centro Industrial, CEP: 06.454-000, mesmo endereço da TACLA DURAN SOCIEDADE DE ADVOGADOS. Conforme quadro societário da ECONOCELL descrito abaixo, as empresas TWC PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA, VIPER PROVEDORES LTDA e NEW KITCHENS FORNECEDORA DE REF. E LANCHES LTDA também tem como sócio administrador RODRIGO TACLA DURAN e o Sr AMADOR NOCE DURAN (falecido) seu pai. CPF / CNPJ Nome do Contribuinte Dia Inclusão Dia Exclusão Tipo Sócio Qualificação 162.560.898-55 RODRIGO TACLA DURAN 20/06/2002 13/07/2006 49 SÓCIO ADMINISTRADOR 162.560.898-55 RODRIGO TACLA DURAN 13/07/2006 05 ADMINISTRADOR 04.432.412/0001-51 TWC PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA 13/07/2006 11/01/2010 22 SÓCIO 07.288.810/0001-34 VIPER PROVEDORES LTDA 05/09/2008 11/01/2010 22 SÓCIO 118.768.088-53 AMADOR NOCE DURAN 11/01/2010 49 SÓCIO ADMINISTRADOR N/D NEW KITCHENS FORNECEDORA DE REF. E LANCHES LTDA 11/01/2010 22 SÓCIO 2.6. O que torna a ECONOCELL DO BRASIL – PROVEDORES LTDA – CNPJ: 05.122.795/0001- 24 importante nesta análise é o relacionamento que esta teve, através do seu sócio administrador Sr RODRIGO TACLA DURAN com as empresas que têm como sócio de fato o Sr ADIR ASSAD – CPF: 758.948.158-00, apontado como um dos operadores do esquema de corrupção investigado pela Operação Lava Jato, e que se encontra preso e indiciado pela Justiça Federal do Documento de 16 pagina(s) assinado digitalmente. Pode ser consultado pelo codigo de localizacao AD01.0616.18042.0792 no endereco https://cav.receita.fazenda.gov.br/eCAC/publico/login.aspx consulte a pagina de autenticacao no final deste documento.
  44. 44. Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscalização 201512 Delegacia da Receita Federal do Brasil em Ribeirão Preto / SP - Av. Maurílio Biagi, 1870 - CEP. 14020-750 Sta Cruz do José Jacques – Ribeirão Preto - SP Página 8 de 16 Paraná e DARIO TEIXEIRA. Conforme quadro abaixo, as empresas controladas pelo Sr ADIR ASSAD: SM TERRAPLENAGEM LTDA. – CNPJ: 07.829.451/0001-85, ROCK STAR MARKETING LTDA. - CNPJ: 07.829.493/0001-16, ROCK STAR MARKETING PROMOÇÕES E EVENTOS LTDA. CNPJ: - 10.354.248/0001-04, POWER TO TEN ENGENHARIA LTDA. CNPJ: - 09.485.858/0001-68, ROCK STAR PRODUÇÕES COM. E SERVIÇOS LTDA. CNPJ: - 05.298.439/0001-66, todas fiscalizadas pela Receita Federal do Brasil e declaradas INAPTAS e/ou BAIXADAS DE OFÍCIO por serem consideradas INEXISTENTES DE FATO, e que tiveram suas Notas Fiscais declaradas inidôneas por simularem uma prestação de serviços inexistente, ficta, também repassaram vultosas somas de recursos para a sociedade ECONOCELL DO BRASIL – PROVEDORES LTDA – CNPJ: 05.122.795/0001-24, reforçando que o Sr RODRIGO TACLA DURAN tem atuação ativa nos negócios aqui investigados em relação à Operação Lava Jato: Empresa CNPJ Data Valor Histórico CPF/CNPJ Origem/Destino Nome Origem/Destino SM Terraplenagem Ltda. 07.829.451/0001-85 15/02/2008 62.000,00 TED-TRANSF ELET DISPON 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. SM Terraplenagem Ltda. 07.829.451/0001-85 22/02/2008 143.250,00 TED-TRANSF ELET DISPON 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. SM Terraplenagem Ltda. 07.829.451/0001-85 12/03/2008 170.170,00 TED-TRANSF ELET DISPON 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. Rock Star Marketing Ltda. 07.829.493/0001-16 19/03/2008 90.000,00 AG. TED 236115 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. SM Terraplenagem Ltda. 07.829.451/0001-85 09/04/2008 168.300,00 TRANSF.VALOR CONTA 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. SM Terraplenagem Ltda. 07.829.451/0001-85 15/04/2008 231.250,00 TED-TRANSF ELET DISPON 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. Rock Star Marketing Ltda. 07.829.493/0001-17 04/06/2008 151.060,00 AG. TED 105924 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. Rock Star Marketing Ltda. 07.829.493/0001-18 05/06/2008 163.800,00 AG. TED 216884 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. Rock Star Marketing Ltda. 07.829.493/0001-19 17/06/2008 153.000,00 AG. TED 148321 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. Rock Star Marketing Ltda. 07.829.493/0001-20 20/06/2008 150.360,00 AG. TED 285955 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. Rock Star Marketing Ltda. 07.829.493/0001-21 26/06/2008 151.200,00 AG. TED 195444 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. Rock Star Marketing Ltda. 07.829.493/0001-22 02/07/2008 152.575,00 AG. TED 196045 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. Rock Star Marketing Ltda. 07.829.493/0001-23 11/07/2008 179.354,25 AG. TED 047943 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. Rock Star Marketing Ltda. 07.829.493/0001-24 16/07/2008 161.415,93 AG. TED 225602 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. Rock Star Marketing Ltda. 07.829.493/0001-27 22/07/2008 153.535,80 TED REMETIDA ABN REAL 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. Rock Star Marketing Ltda. 07.829.493/0001-25 24/07/2008 160.192,34 AG. TED 264655 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. Rock Star Marketing Ltda. 07.829.493/0001-28 28/07/2008 152.349,86 TED REMETIDA ABN REAL 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. Rock Star Marketing Ltda. 07.829.493/0001-29 31/07/2008 151.455,46 TED REMETIDA ABN REAL 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. Rock Star Marketing Ltda. 07.829.493/0001-30 06/08/2008 159.211,98 TED REMETIDA ABN REAL 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. Rock Star Marketing Ltda. 07.829.493/0001-31 13/08/2008 158.876,23 TED REMETIDA ABN REAL 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. Rock Star Marketing Ltda. 07.829.493/0001-26 22/08/2008 170.719,83 AG. TED 074980 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. Rock Star Marketing Ltda. 07.829.493/0001-32 30/06/2009 54.390,00 TED REMETIDA ABN REAL 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. Rock Star Marketing Prom Eventos Ltda. 10.354.248/0001-04 21/09/2010 20.000,00 TRANSF.DE 0051227950001 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. Power To Ten Engenharia Ltda. 09.485.858/0001-68 22/09/2010 95.000,00 SISPAG ECONOCELL B P LT 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. Documento de 16 pagina(s) assinado digitalmente. Pode ser consultado pelo codigo de localizacao AD01.0616.18042.0792 no endereco https://cav.receita.fazenda.gov.br/eCAC/publico/login.aspx consulte a pagina de autenticacao no final deste documento.
  45. 45. Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscalização 201512 Delegacia da Receita Federal do Brasil em Ribeirão Preto / SP - Av. Maurílio Biagi, 1870 - CEP. 14020-750 Sta Cruz do José Jacques – Ribeirão Preto - SP Página 9 de 16 Empresa CNPJ Data Valor Histórico CPF/CNPJ Origem/Destino Nome Origem/Destino Rock Star Marketing Promo Eventos Ltda. 10.354.248/0001-04 22/09/2010 90.000,00 TED 05122795000124 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. Rock Star Produções Com. Serviços Ltda. 05.298.439/0001-66 22/09/2010 95.000,00 TED 05.122.795/0001-24 Econocell do Brasil - Provedores Ltda. TOTAL 3.588.466,68 2.7. Apesar da vultosa receita apurada, a TACLA DURAN apresentou as GFIP – Guias de Recolhimento de FGTS e Informações à Previdência Social, de 06/2011 a 03/2012 na situação de “sem movimento”, ou seja, não declarando nenhum funcionário ou pagamento à contribuintes individuais (pró-labore ou remuneração à autônomos), tendo faturado neste período R$ 3.529.510,90. A partir da competência 04/2012 houve a contratação de uma auxiliar administrativa e depois de 10/2012 a empresa operou com duas funcionárias encarregadas de limpeza, duas auxiliares administrativas e uma advogada, auferindo uma receita bruta de R$ 51.746.958,40, com este corpo funcional extremamente reduzido, e com funcionários sem a formação e competências necessárias para o alcance do objeto social da sociedade. 2.8. Em 09/03/2016 foi tomado o depoimento do SR RICARDO RIBEIRO PESSOA, ex- Presidente da UTC / CONSTRAN e a este foi feito o seguinte questionamento, tendo obtido a seguinte resposta: 2.9. O SR RICARDO RIBEIRO PESSOA também ficou surpreso com os valores pagos para esta sociedade pela sua empresa, sendo que o mesmo alega ser centralizador e com certeza teria conhecimento dos serviços prestados por esta, tendo afirmado com certeza que achava que o responsável por esta sociedade, TACLA DURAN SOCIEDADE DE ADVOGADOS, era o SR IVAN Documento de 16 pagina(s) assinado digitalmente. Pode ser consultado pelo codigo de localizacao AD01.0616.18042.0792 no endereco https://cav.receita.fazenda.gov.br/eCAC/publico/login.aspx consulte a pagina de autenticacao no final deste documento.
  46. 46. Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscalização 201512 Delegacia da Receita Federal do Brasil em Ribeirão Preto / SP - Av. Maurílio Biagi, 1870 - CEP. 14020-750 Sta Cruz do José Jacques – Ribeirão Preto - SP Página 10 de 16 HUMBERTO CARRATU, advogado, CPF: 733.698.458-49, e que é sócio da sociedade CIOFFI E CARRATU SOCIEDADE DE ADVOGADOS – CNPJ: 10.546.405/0001-83, pessoa que diz conhecer pessoalmente. Documento de 16 pagina(s) assinado digitalmente. Pode ser consultado pelo codigo de localizacao AD01.0616.18042.0792 no endereco https://cav.receita.fazenda.gov.br/eCAC/publico/login.aspx consulte a pagina de autenticacao no final deste documento.
  47. 47. Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscalização 201512 Delegacia da Receita Federal do Brasil em Ribeirão Preto / SP - Av. Maurílio Biagi, 1870 - CEP. 14020-750 Sta Cruz do José Jacques – Ribeirão Preto - SP Página 11 de 16 2.10. Posteriormente em 31/03/2016 a UTC ENGENHARIA S/A apresentou esclarecimentos adicionais à Receita Federal do Brasil nos seguintes termos: Documento de 16 pagina(s) assinado digitalmente. Pode ser consultado pelo codigo de localizacao AD01.0616.18042.0792 no endereco https://cav.receita.fazenda.gov.br/eCAC/publico/login.aspx consulte a pagina de autenticacao no final deste documento.
  48. 48. Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscalização 201512 Delegacia da Receita Federal do Brasil em Ribeirão Preto / SP - Av. Maurílio Biagi, 1870 - CEP. 14020-750 Sta Cruz do José Jacques – Ribeirão Preto - SP Página 12 de 16 2.11. Analisando o item (iii) da resposta apresentada pela UTC podemos verificar que o próprio contribuinte já admite que parte dos valores pagos não correspondem a efetiva prestação de serviços: “a Intimada acredita que a discrepância entre a remuneração a ser paga estipulada pela Cláusula Terceira do supracitado contrato e os valores efetivamente pagos, se deve ao fato que boa parte dos valores não correspondiam a efetiva prestação de serviços, conforme Termo de Colaboração, prestado pelo Sr Ricardo Pessoa, em 17 de março de 2016”. 2.12. Também em resposta a questionamneto feito pela fiscalização da Receita Federal do Brasil para a UTC ENGENHARIA S/A e a RICARDO RIBEIRO PESSOA foi apresentado os seguintes esclarecimentos a respeito das empresas que tem como sócio RODRIGO TACLA DURAN, a ECONOCELL DO BRASIL LTDA e TWC PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA: 2.13. Analisando a DIPJ – Declaração de Informações Socio-econômicos da Pessoa Jurídica e os extratos bancários da TACLA DURAN verificamos o uso da sociedade com o único propósito de distribuir para os seus sócios a quase totalidade dos valores auferidos em receitas. Descrição 2011 2012 2013 Receita Bruta - DIPJ 3.148.104,07 18.538.866,53 37.319.870,75 DIRF 2.672.835,00 18.447.123,40 33.627.000,00 Lucros e Dividendos 2.650.000,00 8.233.217,43 35.594.304,06 Saldo de Aplicações 164.699,30 7.578.335,32 4.642.252,92 Total 2.814.699,30 15.811.552,75 40.236.556,98 Lucros e Dividendos 2011 2012 2013 RODRIGO TACLA DURAN 2.650.000,00 7.332.287,43 34.122.804,00 FLAVIA TACLA DURAN 0,00 900.950,00 496.500,00 Total 2.650.000,00 8.233.237,43 34.619.304,00 2.14. Em 2013, RODRIGO TACLA DURAN adquiriu Participação Societária Anônima, na sociedade Espanhola - Vivosant Corp S/A, no valor de R$ 17.426.267,42. Documento de 16 pagina(s) assinado digitalmente. Pode ser consultado pelo codigo de localizacao AD01.0616.18042.0792 no endereco https://cav.receita.fazenda.gov.br/eCAC/publico/login.aspx consulte a pagina de autenticacao no final deste documento.
  49. 49. Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscalização 201512 Delegacia da Receita Federal do Brasil em Ribeirão Preto / SP - Av. Maurílio Biagi, 1870 - CEP. 14020-750 Sta Cruz do José Jacques – Ribeirão Preto - SP Página 13 de 16 2.15. Analisando os débitos (pagamentos) do extrato bancário de RODRIGO TACLA DURAN, abaixo, período de 2006 a 2015, podemos verificar os seguintes destaques: Nome CNPJ/CPF VALOR 01-FIN VENDA 18.985.523,36 VIPER PROVEDORES LTDA 07.288.810/0001-34 13.389.500,00 CIHENDI CONS E PART LTDA 15.117.884/0001-36 6.561.400,00 TACLA DURAN SOC ADVOGADOS 13.873.511/0001-60 4.963.304,06 PAG TIT 4.150.826,74 APR DO BRASIL LTDA EPP 12.815.802/0001-39 3.891.000,00 ECONOCELL BR PROVEDORES LTDA 05.122.795/0001-24 3.807.042,07 *CHEQUE COMPENSADO 3.733.399,46 ANA PAULA MANZONI DURAN 333.676.068-20 1.344.344,00 CIBELE PINHEIRO DA SILVA 291.037.518-80 1.253.610,00 TWC PARTICIPACOES LTDA 04.432.412/0001-51 882.049,69 FLAVIO HENRIQUE DE OLIVEIRA MACEDO 280.629.548-38 624.703,49 TED 519.300,00 SAQUE COM CARTAO 435.328,76 CREDENCIAL CONSTRUTORA EMPREENDIMENTOS E 06.227.244/0001-98 300.814,50 *. PAGAMENTO DE CARTAO DE CREDITO 272.295,72 PAGTO CARTAO 226.674,58 VANDERLEI CASTORINO PEDRO 027.887.267-08 200.943,30 CINTIA ABBA MACEDO 366.615.818-83 136.492,13 MARIA LETICIA INDRIGO 697.975.526-91 127.152,85 LUIZ ALBERTO TEIXEIRA JUNIOR 314.361.338-66 74.295,81 MARIA CHRISTINA LIMA CAMARA 040.282.558-64 72.597,45 NOME NAO INFORMADO 66.653,51 CHRISTIAN JOSE OLIVEIRA MACEDO 29.829,09 JFM ENGENHARIA S/C LTDA 381,99 a) Da conta do SR RODRIGO TACLA DURAN saiu o valor total de R$ 26.932.895,82 para empresas de sua própria titularidade (sócio administrador) que são: VIPER PROVEDORES LTDA, TACLA DURAN SOC ADVOGADOS, APR DO BRASIL LTDA EPP, ECONOCELL BR PROVEDORES LTDA e TWC PARTICIPACOES LTDA. Destas empresas estes recursos poderiam ter sido distribuídos para outras pessoas físicas ou jurídicas. b) Para a sociedade CIHENDI CONSULTORIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA – CNPJ: 15.117.884/0001-36 o SR RODRIGO TACLA DURAN repassou o valor de R$ 6.561.400,00. Esta empresa foi constituída em 04/01/2012 pelo próprio RODRIGO TACLA DURAN em conjunto com a sua cunhada SRA CIBELE PINHEIRO DA SILVA – CPF: 291.037.518-80. Em 11/04/2014 esta empresa foi transformada numa EIRELI tendo como sócia apenas a SRA CIBELE PINHEIRO DA SILVA. Além disto, foi repassado diretamente para a SRA CIBELE PINHEIRO DA SILVA o valor de R$ Documento de 16 pagina(s) assinado digitalmente. Pode ser consultado pelo codigo de localizacao AD01.0616.18042.0792 no endereco https://cav.receita.fazenda.gov.br/eCAC/publico/login.aspx consulte a pagina de autenticacao no final deste documento.
  50. 50. Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscalização 201512 Delegacia da Receita Federal do Brasil em Ribeirão Preto / SP - Av. Maurílio Biagi, 1870 - CEP. 14020-750 Sta Cruz do José Jacques – Ribeirão Preto - SP Página 14 de 16 1.253.610,00. Destas empresas estes recursos poderiam ter sido distribuídos para outras pessoas físicas ou jurídicas. c) Também foram repassados o valor total de R$ 1.062.010,12 para as seguintes pessoas físicas e jurídicas: FLAVIO HENRIQUE DE OLIVEIRA MACEDO – CPF: 280.629.548-38 (R$ 624.703,49), CINTIA ABBA MACEDO – CPF: 366.615.818- 83 (R$ 136.492,13) e CREDENCIAL CONSTRUTORA EMPREENDIMENTOS E REPRESENTAÇÕES LTDA – CNPJ: 06.227.244/0001-98 (R$ 300.814,50). O SR FLAVIO HENRIQUE DE OLIVEIRA MACEDO é sócio administrador da sociedade CREDENCIAL CONSTRUTORA EMPREENDIMENTOS E REPRESENTAÇÕES LTDA e a SRA CINTIA ABBA MACEDO é sua esposa. De acordo com o Termo de Colaboração Complementar Nº 4 de AUGUSTO DE RIBEIRO MENDONÇA NETO de forma clara e didática informa que o “Consórcio formado pela Mendes Júnior operacionalizou o pagamento de propinas através da CREDENCIAL CONSTRUTORA EMPREENDIMENTOS E REPRESENTAÇÕES (CNPJ: 06.227.244/0001-98), no montante total aproximado de R$ 4,4 milhões”, e mais, “que não houve prestação de qualquer serviços por tais empresas ao Consórcio CMMS, tendo sido elas utilizadas apenas para justificar o repasse de vantagens indevidas aos agentes da PETROBRAS”. Além disto, a CREDENCIAL também disponibilizou no ano de 2008 R$ 200 mil reais ao ex-Ministro da Casa Civil JOSÉ DIRCEU a título de consultoria. E por último em depoimento prestado em 09/03/2016 o SR JULIO GERIN DE ALMEIDA CAMARGO indagado sobre os recursos passados pela sua empresa a AUGURI EMPREENDIMENTOS E ASSESSORIA COMERCIAL LTDA – ME – CNPJ: 61.610.390/0001-06, no valor total de R$ 699.119,87, à sociedade CREDENCIAL CONSTRUTORA EMPREENDIMENTOS E REPRESENTAÇÕES LTDA – CNPJ: 06.227.244/0001-98 apresentou a seguinte resposta: “Conforme termo de declaração já efetuado pelo depoente, envolve pagamentos efetuados ao irmão de JOSE DIRCEU, SR LUIS EDUARDO, que foi feito sob orientação deste para esta empresa. Havia uma quantia que seria paga ao irmão de JOSE DIRCEU e que foi operacionalizada através deste pagamento e outros em dinheiro. Não houve por parte da CREDENCIAL a prestação de quaisquer serviços”. Documento de 16 pagina(s) assinado digitalmente. Pode ser consultado pelo codigo de localizacao AD01.0616.18042.0792 no endereco https://cav.receita.fazenda.gov.br/eCAC/publico/login.aspx consulte a pagina de autenticacao no final deste documento.
  51. 51. Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscalização 201512 Delegacia da Receita Federal do Brasil em Ribeirão Preto / SP - Av. Maurílio Biagi, 1870 - CEP. 14020-750 Sta Cruz do José Jacques – Ribeirão Preto - SP Página 15 de 16 Documento de 16 pagina(s) assinado digitalmente. Pode ser consultado pelo codigo de localizacao AD01.0616.18042.0792 no endereco https://cav.receita.fazenda.gov.br/eCAC/publico/login.aspx consulte a pagina de autenticacao no final deste documento.
  52. 52. Ministério da Fazenda Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil Coordenação-Geral de Fiscalização Equipe Especial de Fiscalização 201512 Delegacia da Receita Federal do Brasil em Ribeirão Preto / SP - Av. Maurílio Biagi, 1870 - CEP. 14020-750 Sta Cruz do José Jacques – Ribeirão Preto - SP Página 16 de 16 2.16. A CREDENCIAL foi alvo da 30ª fase da Operação Lava Jato, Operação Vício, no dia 24/05/2016, com a expedição de um mandado de busca e apreensão e dois mandados de prisão preventiva contra os sócios EDUARDO APARECIDO DE MEIRA E FLÁVIO HENRIQUE MACEDO. 3. DAS CONCLUSÕES 3.1. Podemos concluir em relação à TACLA DURAN que nos parece ser uma empresa criada para gerar caixa 2 ou viabilizar o pagamento de vantagens indevidas para agentes públicos e privados, de grandes construtoras nacionais, a quase totalidade delas envolvidas no esquema montado e descoberto pela Operação Lava Jato. Os valores dos serviços contratados distorcem, na grande maioria, do objeto destes, pois são remunerados serviços de pouca complexidade, tais como, acompanhamento, pesquisa, armazenamento, etc. com somas milionárias. Também não conseguimos através da análise da contabilidade identificar custos ou despesas para a geração das receitas declaradas, muito pelo contrário, quase a totalidade dos recursos auferidos pela empresa como receita são distribuídos aos seus sócios. Luiz Cláudio Alves Pereira Auditor Fiscal da Receita Federal do Brasil Matrícula 1.217.555 Assinado digitalmente Documento de 16 pagina(s) assinado digitalmente. Pode ser consultado pelo codigo de localizacao AD01.0616.18042.0792 no endereco https://cav.receita.fazenda.gov.br/eCAC/publico/login.aspx consulte a pagina de autenticacao no final deste documento. DSPUES DE UN AÑO DE INVESTIGACIÓN POR LA INSPECCIÓN DE LA HACIENDA DE BRASIL EL INSPECTOR NO LLEGA A CONCLUSION NINGUNA Y POR ESO EN SU "CONCLUSION" DECLARA: "QUE NOS PARECE" QUE TACLA DURAN GENERAVA CAJA B PARA GRANDES CONTRATISTAS BRASILEÑAS. LA HACIENDA BRASILEÑA NO HA GENERADO CUALQUIER MULTA O SANCION PORQUE TODO FUE DECLARADO.
  53. 53. PÁGINA DE AUTENTICAÇÃO A Secretaria da Receita Federal do Brasil garante a integridade e a autenticidade deste documento nos termos do Art. 10, § 1º, da Medida Provisória nº 2.200-2, de 24 de agosto de 2001 Histórico de atividades sobre o documento: Documento assinado digitalmente por: LUIZ CLAUDIO ALVES PEREIRA em 01/06/2016. Confira o documento original pela Internet: a) Acesse com seu Certificado Digital o endereço: https://cav.receita.fazenda.gov.br/eCAC/publico/login.aspx b) Entre no menu "Outros" c) Selecione a opção "eAssinaRFB - Validação e Assinatura de Documentos Digitais" d) Digite o código abaixo: AD01.0616.18042.0792 Código Hash obtido atraves do algoritmo SHA-256: uFwvPuC847vhwZZuiLlBlJoO0OMuEwiIG98Chg0jtAA=

