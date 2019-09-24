Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Maigret religious thrillers Maigret free horror audiobooks / Maigret thriller audiobooks / Maigret free audio books / Maig...
Maigret religious thrillers Maurice Denham is the famous French detective Maigret and Michael Gough is his creator Georges...
Maigret religious thrillers Written By: Georges Simenon Narrated By: Michael Gough,Maurice Denham Publisher: BBC Worldwide...
Maigret religious thrillers Download Full Version MaigretAudio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Maigret religious thrillers

2 views

Published on

Maigret free horror audiobooks / Maigret thriller audiobooks / Maigret free audio books / Maigret religious thrillers

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Maigret religious thrillers

  1. 1. Maigret religious thrillers Maigret free horror audiobooks / Maigret thriller audiobooks / Maigret free audio books / Maigret religious thrillers LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Maigret religious thrillers Maurice Denham is the famous French detective Maigret and Michael Gough is his creator Georges Simenon in these five classic radio dramatisations. Parisian detective Jules Maigret first appeared in print in 1931, and went on to feature in 76 novels and 28 short stories. An enduringly popular character, his adventures have been adapted on radio and television, most recently in ITV's series starring Rowan Atkinson. In these radio plays, Maigret and Simenon look back over five of their most memorable cases. An anonymous letter sends Maigret back to the village where he grew up, Inspector Lapointe falls in love for the first time - and kills someone for the first time, and a model train seller tells Maigret that his wife is trying to poison him. Plus, how is the death of a Count linked to a collection of love letters? And can Maigret's carefully prepared plan prevent the latest in a string of serial killings? First broadcast in 1976 on BBC Radio 4, the episodes included in this collection are: Maigret Goes Home
  3. 3. Maigret religious thrillers Written By: Georges Simenon Narrated By: Michael Gough,Maurice Denham Publisher: BBC Worldwide Ltd Date: November 2017 Duration: 3 hours 39 minutes
  4. 4. Maigret religious thrillers Download Full Version MaigretAudio OR Listen now

×