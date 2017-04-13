An Introduction to Goldratt's Theory of Constraints for DevOps Edi

An Introduction to Theory of Constraints (TOC) Laz Allen, Agile Coach at Skyscanner
Introductions Laz Allen https://www.linkedin.com/in/lazallen @LazAllen Agile Coach at Skyscanner
Overview Overview • What is the Theory of Constraints (TOC)? • A TOC tool you may not have heard about • A TOC refresher t...
What is TOC?
2 Words to describe TOC FOCUS & LEVERAGE For continuous improvement
Theory of Constraints 1. Optimise the whole system, not individual parts 2. Optimise for throughput of value before work i...
Slide credit: It's systems all the way down! By Chris McDermott, Agile Coach
Thinking Processes vs Solutions
Solving Dilemmas with TOC
Evaporating Clouds Evaporating Clouds Objective A Need C Need B Want D’ Want D CONFLICT
Flow Systems and the 5 Focusing Steps
Spot the constraint
Flow Analysis (Kanban) • Quick and Simple,
Example of a flow system in Skyscanner Partner Management System Commercial / Account Managers Triage (Partner Success Man...
The 5 Focusing Steps
Escalator Example Holborn London Underground Station
Value Stream Mapping
Pre-Validated Techniques
Small Batch Sizes 20 days 5 days Lead time = waiting time + build time
Gloria Mark of the University of California found that a typical office worker gets only 11 minutes between each interrupt...
Pre Validated Techniques • Buffer in front of constraint • teams able to deliver value independently • Build Quality In • ...
  • Pre course material:
    Chris’s system thinking video
  • TIMING GUIDELINE – 5 minutes

    Go to the real time board (or a postit board) that has been pre-populated with the course objectives. Ask people to use three dots on the objectives most important to them and add any additional objectives that haven’t been covered.

  • TIMING GUIDELINE = 1 minute

    We’ll aim to teach you what tools are available and what they can be used for, but the detail of how to put them into practice will be covered in other courses.
  • TIMING GUIDELINE = 1 MINUTE
  • TIMING GUIDELINE = 1 minute
  • TIMING GUIDELINE = 1 minute

    Talking points
    Must define and validate the whole system – end to end
    How this applies to Skyscanner
    Best case no effect
    Worst case make the bottleneck slower!
    Skyscanner as a mesh of systems
    Recommend Chris’ talk

    http://www.slideshare.net/chrisvmcd/its-systems-all-the-way-down
    http://leanagile.scot/chris-mcdermott-its-systems-all-the-way-down/
  • TIMING GUIDELINE = 7 MINUTES

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysa5OBhXz-Q
  • TIMING GUIDELINE = 2 minutes

    Goldratt named this an evaporating cloud because of the ability to “evaporate conflict”..

    Conflicts are often the result of false assumptions, beliefs or myths which constrain needlessly the organization. As two opposite things cannot be true at the same time, one is necessarily false. If the falseness can be debunked, the conflict disappears (evaporates) and a no-compromise, win-win solution is found.

    DIAGRAM EXPLANATION: We have two wants that are in conflict with each other. Behind each “want” is a “need” and these needs are necessary to meet a certain objective.


    An evaporating cloud helps to confirm that a conflict exists and resolve it by creating a win-win solution

    boxes are connected by arrows representing assumptions

    By better understanding these assumptions we can break the cloud
  • TIMING GUIDELINE = 3 minute
  • TIMING GUIDELINE = 3 minute
  • TIMING GUIDELINE = 3 minute
  • TIMING GUIDELINE = 1 minute

    Identifying the constraint
    Backlogs
    Wip
  • TIMING GUIDELINE = 1 minutes

    The parts of the system – optimise one isn’t always an optimisation of the whole (ref feedback loops
    Boundries – ref impacting squads outside the defined system
    Multiple flow – ref disrupting one flow when optimising another
  • TIMING GUIDELINE = 2 minutes
  • TIMING GUIDELINE = 1 minute

  • Laz
  • Laz

  • Two explanations:
    First, Lead time = waiting time + build time, so a scrum team who only deliver every four weeks has a longer lead time than that of a team who delivers every week, 3 weeks vs 1.5 weeks – so things don’t wait as long and you deliver faster.

    Second if you deliver more often then customers get value earlier and can benefit from that value, as seen in the diagram.

    ×