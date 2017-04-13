An Introduction to Goldratt's Theory of Constraints for DevOps Edi

Goldratt’s Theory of Constraints (TOC) has long been one of Skyscanner's not so secret sauces. First used at the company around 2014 as part of the move to squads and tribes and used time and again across the company to drive meaningful, effective improvement since then.



In this talk, Laz, will introduce the subject, cover a little of the background, the areas it can be used, the high-level principles and some of the practical tools for dealing with bottlenecks, critical root causes and dilemmas.



This is an introductory talk so expect to leave with more questions that you started; but that's ok as we’ll finish up with some of the best places Laz has found to find more. Be warned though, once seen you’ll never see an escalator the same way again.



Laz Allen is an Agile Coach at Skyscanner. He started out running a startup where he discovered agile and scrum from Henrik Kniberg’s seminal ‘Scrum in the Trenches’. The smallest of budgets and shortest of timescales gave Laz a passion for seeking effectiveness and focus. Laz picked up TOC three years ago, and spent time with Clarke Ching ironing out the chinks in his understanding. At Skyscanner he has a wide remit working with many squads across the company’s tribes and offices to drive that effectiveness and focus. Outside of work he’s working out how best to introduce his two small boys to wip limits.