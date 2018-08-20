Synopsis :

With its innovative topical approach, bestselling COMPARATIVE CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEMS, 5e offers a comprehensive analysis as it compares the various criminal justice systems throughout the world using six model countries: China, England, France, Germany, Japan, and Saudi Arabia. The text illustrates the different types of law and justice systems while exploring the historical, political, economic, social, and cultural influences on each system. This unique approach examines important aspects of each type of justice system--common law, civil law, socialist law, and sacred (Islamic) law--to give students a thorough understanding of the similarities and differences of each system without overloading them with too much information. Completely up to date, the Fifth Edition includes the latest trends and issues in international juvenile justice, policing, and terrorism, including expanded coverage of such high- profile topics as human trafficking, Internet pornography, identity theft, transnational policing, and more.

