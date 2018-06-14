Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESENTAZIONE «IL DIVORZIO» REALIZZATA DA: EDOARDO PELLEGRINO DARIO DOTTO RICCARDO LO FARO ROSARIO GARILLI GIULIO MARCHESE...
4 il divorzio

  1. 1. IL DIVORZIO Il divorzio è l’istituto giuridico che permette: La cessazione degli effetti civili del matrimonio contratto con rito concordatario (cioè celebrato in chiesa e poi trascritto nei registri di Stato Civile); Lo scioglimento del matrimonio contratto con rito civile (cioè celebrato davanti ad un Ufficiale di Stato Civile).
  2. 2. NELL’ORDINAMENTO GIURIDICO ITALIANO IL DIVORZIO È DISCIPLINATO: DAL CODICE CIVILE (ART. 149 C.C.) DALLA LEGGE N. 898/1970 (CHE HA INTRODOTTO PER LA PRIMA VOLTA TALE ISTITUTO NELL’ORDINAMENTO) DALLA LEGGE N. 74/1987 (CHE HA APPORTATO SIGNIFICATIVE MODIFICHE ALLA L. 898/70). NEL 2015 CON LA LEGGE N. 55 SONO STATE APPORTATE ULTERIORI MODIFICHE ALLA PRECEDENTE NORMATIVA, IN PARTICOLARE CON RIFERIMENTO ALLA RIDUZIONE DEI TEMPI DELLA SEPARAZIONE PER POTER ACCEDERE AL PROCEDIMENTO DI DIVORZIO.
  3. 3. IL PROCEDIMENTO DI DIVORZIO È INTRODOTTO CON UN ATTO DENOMINATO “RICORSO” E PUÒ SEGUIRE DUE PERCORSI ALTERNATIVI, A SECONDA CHE VI SIA O MENO CONSENSO TRA I CONIUGI: DIVORZIO CONGIUNTO, QUANDO C'È ACCORDO DEI CONIUGI SU TUTTE LE CONDIZIONI DA ADOTTARE (IN QUESTO CASO IL RICORSO È PRESENTATO CONGIUNTAMENTE DA ENTRAMBI I CONIUGI) DIVORZIO GIUDIZIALE, QUANDO NON C'È ACCORDO SULLE CONDIZIONI (IN QUESTO CASO IL RICORSO PUÒ ESSERE PRESENTATO ANCHE DA UN SOLO CONIUGE) LE CONDIZIONI DI CUI SOPRA RIGUARDANO LA REGOLAMENTAZIONE DEI RAPPORTI ECONOMICI E PATRIMONIALI E DELLA EVENTUALE PROLE.
  4. 4. IL DIVORZIO SI DIFFERENZIA DALLA SEPARAZIONE LEGALE IN QUANTO CON QUEST'ULTIMA I CONIUGI NON PONGONO FINE DEFINITIVAMENTE AL RAPPORTO MATRIMONIALE, MA NE SOSPENDONO GLI EFFETTI NELL'ATTESA DI UNA RICONCILIAZIONE O DI UN PROVVEDIMENTO DI DIVORZIO. ANCHE LA SEPARAZIONE PUÒ ESSERE CONSENSUALE, SE VI È ACCORDO DEI CONIUGI SULLE CONDIZIONI DA ADOTTARE, GIUDIZIALE, SE NON VI È ACCORDO SULLE CONDIZIONI SULLE QUALI, PERTANTO, STATUIRÀ IL GIUDICE.
  5. 5. LE CAUSE CHE PERMETTONO AI CONIUGI DI DIVORZIARE SONO TASSATIVAMENTE ELENCATE DALLA LEGGE E OLTRE IL CASO PIÙ FREQUENTE DELLA SEPARAZIONE LEGALE DEI CONIUGI, ATTIENE AD IPOTESI IN CUI UNO DEI ABBIA ATTENTATO ALLA VITA O ALLA SALUTE DELL'ALTRO CONIUGE O DELLA PROLE, OPPURE ABBIA COMPIUTO SPECIFICI REATI CONTRARI ALLA MORALE DELLA FAMIGLIA.
  6. 6. LA CAUSA STATISTICAMENTE PREVALENTE CHE CONDUCE AL DIVORZIO È LA SEPARAZIONE LEGALE. QUESTA È DEFINITA CON UN PROVVEDIMENTO DI OMOLOGA DEL TRIBUNALE, NEL CASO DI SEPARAZIONE CONSENSUALE, O CON SENTENZA NEL CASO DI SEPARAZIONE GIUDIZIALE) DEI CONIUGI PROTRATTA ININTERROTTAMENTE PER UN PERIODO DI TEMPO (CHE OGGI, IN VIRTÙ DELLA L. 55/2015, È RIDOTTO A 6 MESI, CHE DIVENTANO 12, SE LA SEPARAZIONE È STATA GIUDIZIALE). IL TERMINE DECORRE DALLA PRIMA UDIENZA DI COMPARIZIONE DEI CONIUGI INNANZI AL TRIBUNALE NELLA PROCEDURA DI SEPARAZIONE PERSONALE, ANCHE QUANDO IL GIUDIZIO CONTENZIOSO SI SIA TRASFORMATO IN CONSENSUALE.
  7. 7. CON IL DIVORZIO VIENE MENO LO STATUS DI CONIUGE E SI POSSONO CONTRARRE NUOVE NOZZE. LA DONNA PERDE IL COGNOME DEL MARITO. A SEGUITO DI DIVORZIO, VENGONO MENO ANCHE I DIRITTI E GLI OBBLIGHI DISCENDENTI DAL MATRIMONI. CESSA LA DESTINAZIONE DEL FONDO PATRIMONIALE E VIENE MENO LA PARTECIPAZIONE DELL'EX CONIUGE ALL'IMPRESA FAMILIARE. A SEGUITO DEL DIVORZIO SI PERDONO I RECIPROCI DIRITTI SUCCESSORI, OVVERO GLI EX CONIUGI NON SONO PIÙ EREDI L’UNO DELL’ALTRO NEL CASO DI DECESSO DI UNO DEI DUE.
  8. 8. LA SENTENZA DI DIVORZIO POTRÀ ANCHE STABILIRE PROVVEDIMENTI SU: QUESTIONI PATRIMONIALI E ASSEGNAZIONE FAMILIARE ASSEGNO DIVORZILE AFFIDAMENTO DELLA PROLE
  9. 9. IN PRESENZA DI DETERMINATE CONDIZIONI LA COPPIA PUÒ DECIDERE DI SEPARARSI O DI DIVORZIARE DAVANTI ALL’UFFICIO DI STATO CIVILE PRESSO IL COMUNE OVE HANNO CONTRATTO MATRIMONIO O IL COMUNE DI RESIDENZA DI UNO DEI DUE CONIUGI O DI ENTRAMBI. TALE NOVITÀ È STATA INTRODOTTA DALLA L. 162/14 E CONSENTE DI SEPARARSI O DIVORZIARE SENZA L’ASSISTENZA DI AVVOCATI E SENZA DOVERE RICORRERE AL GIUDICE.
  10. 10. PER SEPARARSI O DIVORZIARE IN COMUNE DEVONO SUSSISTERE LE SEGUENTI CONDIZIONI: LA COPPIA NON DEVE AVERE AVUTO FIGLI DALL’UNIONE I QUALI SIANO ANCORA MINORENNI, MAGGIORENNI NON AUTOSUFFICIENTI, PORTATORI DI HANDICAP O INCAPACI. È POSSIBILE LA SEPARAZIONE O IL DIVORZIO IN COMUNE SE LA PROLE ORMAI LAVORI E SIA INDIPENDENTE DA UN PUNTO DI VISTA ECONOMICO; LA COPPIA DEVE AVERE TROVATO UN ACCORDO SU TUTTI GLI ASPETTI DELLA SEPARAZIONE, SIA PER QUANTO RIGUARDA LE QUESTIONI PIÙ MARCATAMENTE PERSONALI CHE PATRIMONIALI. L’ACCORDO NON PUÒ DISCIPLINARE TRASFERIMENTI PATRIMONIALI TRA I CONIUGI. CIÒ SIGNIFICA CHE MARITO E MOGLIE NON POTRANNO STABILIRE, NELLA CONVENZIONE, LA DIVISIONE DI BENI COME L’ARMADIO, LA TELEVISIONE, LA MACCHINA, ECC. DOVRANNO FARLO CON UN’AUTONOMA SCRITTURA PRIVATA FIRMATA IN SEPARATA SEDE OPPURE RICORRENDO ALLA NEGOZIAZIONE ASSISTITA DEGLI AVVOCATI, CHE È UN ULTERIORE MEZZO PER SEPARARSI O DIVORZIARE.
  11. 11. LA NEGOZIAZIONE ASSISTITA La legge 162/14 prevede per i coniugi che non si trovano nelle condizioni appena elencate (per es. per via della presenza di figli minori o perché intendano effettuare trasferimento patrimoniali), la possibilità di rivolgersi, oltre che al Tribunale, anche direttamente ai propri avvocati attraverso il procedimento chiamato “negoziazione assistita”. In tale caso gli avvocati procederanno a stipulare una CONVENZIONE (accordo) che può contenere anche patti di natura patrimoniale. Gli avvocati provvederanno ad inviare la convenzione all’Ufficio di Stato Civile. Nel caso di convenzione di DIVORZIO gli avvocati dovranno inviare copia conforme rilasciata dalla cancelleria del tribunale della sentenza di separazione giudiziale o del decreto di omologa di separazione o l’originale dell’accordo di separazione.
  12. 12. PRESENTAZIONE «IL DIVORZIO» REALIZZATA DA: EDOARDO PELLEGRINO DARIO DOTTO RICCARDO LO FARO ROSARIO GARILLI GIULIO MARCHESE classe I O a.s.2017/18 LICEO GALILEO GALILEI

