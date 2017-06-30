An Abandoned 747 Airplane • One of the most rare sights in Bangkok is the abandoned airplane which is located on Ramkhamha...
10 Most Unusual Sights in Bangkok
  1. 1. An Abandoned 747 Airplane • One of the most rare sights in Bangkok is the abandoned airplane which is located on Ramkhamhaeng Road in the Bang Kapi district. It takes only a short taxi ride to this place from the city center.
  2. 2. Chao Mae Tuptim Shrine • It is a phallic shrine in Bangkok which is also known as the Penis Shrine . The shrine is located near the bank of the Khlong Saen Saep. This has been built in the 20th century by Nai Lert (1872-1945), who has been a Thai businessman. Thai people visit this place with offerings as they believe that it will boost their fertility.
  3. 3. The Human Body Museum • The Human Body Museum in Siam Square is one of strange places in Bangkok to visit. Its rare to find the audience who loves forensic but there is always a bunch of people who quite like to be freaked out by morbid things whilst on holiday.
  4. 4. Elephant Building •Elephant tower is one of the most unique buildings in Bangkok which consists of three towers (A,B &C) and these three towers make up a shape of an elephant with tuskers. The building is used as a condominium, office space, and also houses a language school.
  5. 5. Best Places to Stay in Bangkok Anantara Sathorn Bangkok Hotel Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments ibis Bangkok Sathorn
×